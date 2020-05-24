Trending

Virtual Tour of the Gila: Chris McGlinchey wins stage 3

Eder Frayre disqualified, Gavin Dempster wins overall ranking

Eder Frayre (L39ION of LA) thought he had won the third and final race of the three-day Virtual Tour of the Gila on Sunday, however, race announcers confirmed that he was later disqualified because he did not finish the previous day's stage 2.

Frayre crossed the stage 3 finish line first ahead of Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother) and Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling). McGlinchey then moved up one spot in the final standings to take the stage win and Cheyne ended up in second place.

The men raced just over 70km on a mountainous final day of racing. Cheyne was alone in the final few hundred metres of the last climb but was caught and passed by Frayre and McGlinchey right at the line.

Gavin Dempster (Saris + Pros Closet) won the overall ranking.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eder Frayre (L39ION of LA) 1:42:34
2Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
3Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
4Ben Thomas (Team for 2000)
5Gavin Dempster (Saris + Pros Closet)

Final general classification - Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Dempster (Saris + Pros Closet) 3:39:32
2Ryan Larson (Saris + Pros Closet) 0:00:01
3Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother) 0:00:24
4Zach Gregg (Project Echelon) 0:00:36
5Ben Thomas (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas) 0:00:58
6Mikey Mottram (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother) 0:01:21
7Cory Lockwood (L39ION of LA) 0:01:24
8Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling) 0:01:32
9Tim Twig (E-Stellas)
10Alex Fraser-Maraun (Red Truck Racing) 0:02:15

