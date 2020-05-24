Virtual Tour of the Gila: Chris McGlinchey wins stage 3
By Cyclingnews
Eder Frayre disqualified, Gavin Dempster wins overall ranking
Eder Frayre (L39ION of LA) thought he had won the third and final race of the three-day Virtual Tour of the Gila on Sunday, however, race announcers confirmed that he was later disqualified because he did not finish the previous day's stage 2.
Frayre crossed the stage 3 finish line first ahead of Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother) and Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling). McGlinchey then moved up one spot in the final standings to take the stage win and Cheyne ended up in second place.
The men raced just over 70km on a mountainous final day of racing. Cheyne was alone in the final few hundred metres of the last climb but was caught and passed by Frayre and McGlinchey right at the line.
Gavin Dempster (Saris + Pros Closet) won the overall ranking.
Virtual Tour of the Gila stage 3 - video replay
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eder Frayre (L39ION of LA)
|1:42:34
|2
|Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
|3
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
|4
|Ben Thomas (Team for 2000)
|5
|Gavin Dempster (Saris + Pros Closet)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Dempster (Saris + Pros Closet)
|3:39:32
|2
|Ryan Larson (Saris + Pros Closet)
|0:00:01
|3
|Chris McGlinchey (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
|0:00:24
|4
|Zach Gregg (Project Echelon)
|0:00:36
|5
|Ben Thomas (Team Tor 2000 | Kalas)
|0:00:58
|6
|Mikey Mottram (Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother)
|0:01:21
|7
|Cory Lockwood (L39ION of LA)
|0:01:24
|8
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling)
|0:01:32
|9
|Tim Twig (E-Stellas)
|10
|Alex Fraser-Maraun (Red Truck Racing)
|0:02:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Virtual Tour of the Gila: Chris McGlinchey wins stage 3Eder Frayre disqualified, Gavin Dempster wins overall ranking
-
Anna van der Breggen: A rider who isn't scared can win Paris-Roubaix'It’s not like any other cobbled race' says Dutchwoman
-
Challenge of Stars: Giulio Ciccone wins atop virtual StelvioItalian beats Fuglsang, Geschke and De Gendt
-
Tom Dumoulin quits MPCCDutchman cites ketones and Paris-Nice 'farce'
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy