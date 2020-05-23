Trending

Virtual Tour of the Gila: Lauren Stephens wins stage 2

By

Tibco-SVB win two races in a row

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB)
Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) won the second stage of the Virtual Tour of the Gila on Saturday. The American all-rounder won the circuit race ahead Andrea Ramirez (Agolico BMC) and Caroline Murray (USA).

Ramirez was the first to launch a late-race attack in the closing few hundred metres, however, Stephens caught and passed her at the finish line to take the win.

The Virtual Tour of the Gila continues with stage 3 on Sunday, with racing for the men at 11:00 CDT and the women at 1:00PM CDT.

Virtual Tour of the Gila stage 2 - video replay

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 1:40:02
2Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Agolico BMC)
3Caroline Murray (USA Team)
4Katheryn Curi (Amy D. Foundation)
5Leah Thorvilson (Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness)
6Monilee Keller (Revolution Velo)
7Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
8Sarah Gigante (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
9Anna Russell (Team Infinite p/b Saris)
10Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)

