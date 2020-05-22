Trending

Watch the Virtual Tour of the Gila live on Cyclingnews

By

Team Time trial starts on Friday at 6PM CDT

Join Cyclingnews for the live stream of the first stage of the Virtual Tour of the Gila where 12 women's squads and 25 men's teams will line up for a unique team time trial experience on Zwift.

The stage starts with the women racing a 20.2km team time trial on Zwift's Sand to Sequoias course. The teams go off at 6:45PM CDT, with the men's teams following in two heats at 8:00PM and 8:12PM.

The Virtual Tour of the Gila is being put on by Project Echelon, a unique combination of a pro cycling team and a charitable organisation that helps to equip and empower veterans to engage in physical activity, and produced by Zwift Community Live, with race commentary by Nathan Guerra and Dave Towle.

Last month the same group hosted a Virtual Redlands Classic, with professional eRacing team Saris + The Pro's Closet taking out the overall win with Holden Comeau over L39ion LA's Cory Williams on the first stage, and Landis-Trek's Alex Fraser- Maraun topping Williams again on the second stage.

The races bring together a racing-starved domestic peloton kept idle by the coronavirus pandemic. The Virtual Tour of the Gila will continue on Saturday and Sunday with racing for the men at 11:00 CDT and the women at 1:00PM CDT. All stages will be streamed through Zwift Community Live.

Women
Pos.TeamStart Time
1Agolico BMC 18:45:00
2Amy D. Foundation 18:45:00
3ButcherBox Cycling 18:45:00
4Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness 18:45:00
5Impetu Ciclismo Femenino 18:45:00
6Orion Racing 18:45:00
7REVO Racing 18:45:00
8Team Infinite p/b Saris 18:45:00
9Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 18:45:00
10TWENTY20 Pro Cycling 18:45:00
11USA National Team 18:45:00
12Velocity Vixen 18:45:00

Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Above & Beyond Cancer PB Bike World A 20:00:00
2CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale A 20:00:00
3DC Bank Probaclac A 20:00:00
4Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling A 20:00:00
5E-Stallas A 20:00:00
6First Internet Bank Cycling A 20:00:00
7Gateway Devo Cycling A 20:00:00
8Hamilton United A 20:00:00
9Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling A 20:00:00
10L39ION of LA A 20:00:00
11Landis-Trek A 20:00:00
12Project Echelon Racing A 20:00:00
13Red Truck Racing B 20:12:00
14Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team B 20:12:00
15Saris + The Pro's Closet B 20:12:00
16Team Skyline B 20:12:00
17Subaru Santa Monica Racing B 20:12:00
18Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching B 20:12:00
19TaG Cycling Racing Team B 20:12:00
20Team California p/b HMS B 20:12:00
21Team Tor 2000 | Kalas B 20:12:00
22Toronto Hustle B 20:12:00
23Team Vorarlberg Santic B 20:12:00
24Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother B 20:12:00
25Wildlife Generation B 20:12:00