Watch the Virtual Tour of the Gila live on Cyclingnews

Join Cyclingnews for the live stream of the first stage of the Virtual Tour of the Gila where 12 women's squads and 25 men's teams will line up for a unique team time trial experience on Zwift.

The stage starts with the women racing a 20.2km team time trial on Zwift's Sand to Sequoias course. The teams go off at 6:45PM CDT, with the men's teams following in two heats at 8:00PM and 8:12PM.

The Virtual Tour of the Gila is being put on by Project Echelon, a unique combination of a pro cycling team and a charitable organisation that helps to equip and empower veterans to engage in physical activity, and produced by Zwift Community Live, with race commentary by Nathan Guerra and Dave Towle.

Last month the same group hosted a Virtual Redlands Classic, with professional eRacing team Saris + The Pro's Closet taking out the overall win with Holden Comeau over L39ion LA's Cory Williams on the first stage, and Landis-Trek's Alex Fraser- Maraun topping Williams again on the second stage.

The races bring together a racing-starved domestic peloton kept idle by the coronavirus pandemic. The Virtual Tour of the Gila will continue on Saturday and Sunday with racing for the men at 11:00 CDT and the women at 1:00PM CDT. All stages will be streamed through Zwift Community Live.

Women Pos. Team Start Time 1 Agolico BMC 18:45:00 2 Amy D. Foundation 18:45:00 3 ButcherBox Cycling 18:45:00 4 Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness 18:45:00 5 Impetu Ciclismo Femenino 18:45:00 6 Orion Racing 18:45:00 7 REVO Racing 18:45:00 8 Team Infinite p/b Saris 18:45:00 9 Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 18:45:00 10 TWENTY20 Pro Cycling 18:45:00 11 USA National Team 18:45:00 12 Velocity Vixen 18:45:00