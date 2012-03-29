Image 1 of 32 Andy Cappelle (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 32 Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 32 Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 32 Leonardo Giordani (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 32 Europcar riders set the pace (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 32 Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 32 Rob Goris (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 32 Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 32 Europcar riders in the bunch (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 32 Martin Gilbert (Spidertech Powered By C10) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) sprints to the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) lifts his arm to celebrate (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3a (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) just after his stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 32 Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 32 Sprint coach Erik Zabel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) waves from the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) races to a stage win on the cobbled road. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 32 Alexander Kristoff leads Kenny Van Hummel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) triumphs at the end of stage 3a (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) sprints to win stage 3a (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3a (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates winning stage 3a (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is congratulated after his win by Erik Zabel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3a (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexander Kristoff of Katusha cemented his lead in the Three Days of De Panne, winning the mass sprint of the half-stage Thursday morning. He held on to beat the fast-finishing Andre Schulze of Team NetApp, with Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) third.

Ten riders were not at the early start of the day's half-stage. Katusha, supporting race leader Alexander Kristoff, kept the field together during the early part of the race. Finally Preben van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) grabbed the initiative and took off. He was eventually joined by Rob Goris (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's), Clinton Avery (Champion System) Jonathan Breyne (Landbouwkrediet) and Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox). They built up a lead of up to 2:30 on the day's short course.

The sprinters' teams were careful not to let them get further than that, though, and started bringing the gap down. The five defended themselves successfully and although the gap dipped to under a minute they were able to bring it back up to a minute and a half. Ultimately it was to no avail.

The peloton toyed with them, breathing down their necks for a few kilometers. The leaders, now down to four as Breyne had been dropped, had only a few seconds lead as they went into the final 9 km lap. With 6km to go, the last of the break group was caught.

A crash within the final 3km took down a handful of riders. Katusha, which had taken back the lead work, led the way under the one km marker, as another small crash occurred in the field. Kristoff led the way around the final curve at 250 meters, and held on to take the stage win on the cobblestones.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2:22:58 2 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 10 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 15 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 16 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 17 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 18 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 19 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 21 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 22 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 23 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 25 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 26 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 27 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 29 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 34 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 36 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 37 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 38 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 40 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 41 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 42 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 43 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 44 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 45 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 46 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 47 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 49 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 50 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 52 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 53 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 54 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 55 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 57 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 58 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 59 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 60 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 61 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 62 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 63 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 64 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 65 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 66 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 67 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 68 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 70 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 72 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 73 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 74 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 75 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 76 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 77 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 79 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 80 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 81 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 82 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 83 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 85 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 86 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 87 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 88 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 89 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 90 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 91 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 92 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 93 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 94 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 95 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 96 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 97 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 98 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 99 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 101 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 103 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 104 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 105 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 106 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 107 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 108 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 109 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 110 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 111 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 112 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 113 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 114 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 115 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 116 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 117 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 118 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 119 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 120 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 122 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 123 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 124 Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 125 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 126 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 127 Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 128 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 129 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 130 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 131 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 132 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 133 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 134 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i 135 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:23 136 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:24 137 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 138 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 139 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 140 Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:27 141 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 142 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 143 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:31 144 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:56 145 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 146 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:57 147 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:16 148 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:23 149 Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i 0:01:30 150 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:40 151 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 152 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 153 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:57 154 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 155 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 156 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:01 157 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 158 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:02 159 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 160 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 161 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 162 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 163 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 164 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp DNS Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNS Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNS Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNS Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNS Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale DNS Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale DNS Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNS Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNS Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNS Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's DNS Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Sprint - 54.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 pts 2 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 2 3 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 10 pts 2 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 9 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 5 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 7 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 2 10 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 7:08:54 2 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 3 Team Europcar 4 FDJ-BigMat 5 Lampre - ISD 6 Team NetApp 7 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 8 Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 9 Project 1t4i 10 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 Katusha Team 14 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 15 Acqua & Sapone 16 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 17 Colnago - CSF Inox 18 Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 20 RadioShack-Nissan 21 Lotto-Belisol Team 22 Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's 23 Rusvelo 24 GreenEDGE Cycling Team

General classification after stage 3a # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 11:47:43 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:07 4 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:10 5 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:12 6 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 13 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 14 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 15 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 16 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 19 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 21 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 24 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 26 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 28 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 29 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 32 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 33 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 34 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i 38 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 40 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 41 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 42 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 43 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:38 44 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:46 45 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:43 46 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:19 47 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:06:22 48 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:23 49 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 50 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 51 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 52 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 53 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 54 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 55 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 57 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 58 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 59 Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 60 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 61 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 62 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 63 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:19 64 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:46 65 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:08:20 66 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:09:38 67 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 68 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 69 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:45 70 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 71 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:13:04 72 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:10 73 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 74 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:11 75 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:13:12 76 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 77 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:13:13 78 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 79 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 80 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:14 81 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 82 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 83 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 84 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 85 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 87 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 88 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 89 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 90 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 91 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 92 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 93 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 94 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 95 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 96 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 97 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 99 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 100 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 101 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 102 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 103 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 104 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 105 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 106 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 107 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 108 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 109 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 110 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 111 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 112 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 114 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 115 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 116 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 117 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 118 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 119 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 120 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 122 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 123 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 124 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 126 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 127 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 128 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 129 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 130 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 131 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 132 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 133 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 134 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 135 Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 136 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 138 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 139 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 140 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:37 141 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:38 142 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 143 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 144 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 0:13:41 145 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 146 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:45 147 Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:14:03 148 Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:09 149 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:14:10 150 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:27 151 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:14:46 152 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 0:14:54 153 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 154 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:07 155 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 156 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:11 157 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 158 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:15:15 159 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 0:15:26 160 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:16:16 161 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:08 162 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:20:41 163 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:21:09 164 Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i 0:22:40

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 pts 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 3 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 4 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 5 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 7 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 2 8 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 2 9 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 10 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1 11 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 12 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 1 13 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1 14 Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1 15 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 31 pts 2 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 21 3 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 17 4 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 16 5 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 7 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 7 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 10 Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 42 pts 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 20 5 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 17 6 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 7 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 8 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 15 9 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 12 11 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 10 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 9 14 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 9 15 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 16 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 8 17 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 18 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 19 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 20 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 5 21 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 22 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 23 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 24 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 2 26 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 27 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1 28 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1