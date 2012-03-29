Kristoff remains on top ahead of time trial
Katusha race leader wins morning stage
Stage 3a: De Panne -
Alexander Kristoff of Katusha cemented his lead in the Three Days of De Panne, winning the mass sprint of the half-stage Thursday morning. He held on to beat the fast-finishing Andre Schulze of Team NetApp, with Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) third.
Ten riders were not at the early start of the day's half-stage. Katusha, supporting race leader Alexander Kristoff, kept the field together during the early part of the race. Finally Preben van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) grabbed the initiative and took off. He was eventually joined by Rob Goris (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's), Clinton Avery (Champion System) Jonathan Breyne (Landbouwkrediet) and Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox). They built up a lead of up to 2:30 on the day's short course.
The sprinters' teams were careful not to let them get further than that, though, and started bringing the gap down. The five defended themselves successfully and although the gap dipped to under a minute they were able to bring it back up to a minute and a half. Ultimately it was to no avail.
The peloton toyed with them, breathing down their necks for a few kilometers. The leaders, now down to four as Breyne had been dropped, had only a few seconds lead as they went into the final 9 km lap. With 6km to go, the last of the break group was caught.
A crash within the final 3km took down a handful of riders. Katusha, which had taken back the lead work, led the way under the one km marker, as another small crash occurred in the field. Kristoff led the way around the final curve at 250 meters, and held on to take the stage win on the cobblestones.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|2:22:58
|2
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|15
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|16
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|17
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|18
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|23
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|25
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|26
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|27
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|28
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|29
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|34
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|36
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|37
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|38
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|40
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|41
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|42
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|43
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|45
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|46
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|47
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|49
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|50
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|52
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|53
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|54
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|55
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|57
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|58
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|59
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|60
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|61
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|63
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|64
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|65
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|66
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
|68
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|69
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|70
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|72
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|74
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|75
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|76
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|79
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|80
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|81
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|82
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|86
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|87
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|88
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|89
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|90
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|91
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|92
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|94
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|95
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|96
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|98
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|101
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|103
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|104
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|105
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|106
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|107
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|108
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|109
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|110
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|112
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|113
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|114
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|115
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|116
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|118
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|119
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|120
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|124
|Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|125
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|126
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|127
|Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|128
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|129
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|130
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|131
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|132
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|133
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|134
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|135
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:23
|136
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:24
|137
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|138
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|139
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|140
|Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:27
|141
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|142
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|143
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:31
|144
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:56
|145
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|146
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:57
|147
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:16
|148
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:23
|149
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i
|0:01:30
|150
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:40
|151
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|152
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|153
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:57
|154
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|156
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:01
|157
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|158
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:02
|159
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|160
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|161
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|162
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|163
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|164
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNS
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNS
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNS
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNS
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNS
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNS
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNS
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNS
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNS
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|pts
|2
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|2
|3
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|9
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|7
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|10
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|7:08:54
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|3
|Team Europcar
|4
|FDJ-BigMat
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|6
|Team NetApp
|7
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|8
|Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|9
|Project 1t4i
|10
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Katusha Team
|14
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|15
|Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|17
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|20
|RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|22
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|23
|Rusvelo
|24
|GreenEDGE Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|11:47:43
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:07
|4
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:10
|5
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:12
|6
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|14
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|15
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|16
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|19
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|26
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|29
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|32
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|33
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|34
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|37
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|38
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|40
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|41
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|42
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|43
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:38
|44
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:46
|45
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:43
|46
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:19
|47
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:06:22
|48
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|49
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|50
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|51
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|52
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|53
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|54
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|55
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|57
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|58
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|59
|Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|60
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|61
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|63
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:19
|64
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:46
|65
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:08:20
|66
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:09:38
|67
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:45
|70
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|71
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:13:04
|72
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:10
|73
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|74
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:11
|75
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:13:12
|76
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|77
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:13
|78
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|79
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|80
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:14
|81
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|82
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|83
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|85
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|87
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|88
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|89
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|91
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|92
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|93
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|94
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|95
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
|96
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|97
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|100
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|101
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|102
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|103
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|104
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|105
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|106
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|107
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|108
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|112
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|114
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|115
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|116
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|117
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|118
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|119
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|122
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|123
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|124
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|126
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|127
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|129
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|131
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|132
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|133
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|134
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|135
|Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|136
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|138
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|139
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|140
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:37
|141
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:38
|142
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|143
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|144
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|0:13:41
|145
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|146
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:45
|147
|Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:14:03
|148
|Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:09
|149
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:10
|150
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:27
|151
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:14:46
|152
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|0:14:54
|153
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|154
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:07
|155
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|156
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:11
|157
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|158
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:15
|159
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:15:26
|160
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:16
|161
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:08
|162
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:20:41
|163
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:21:09
|164
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i
|0:22:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|pts
|2
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|3
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|5
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|2
|8
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|2
|9
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|2
|10
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|11
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|12
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|13
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|14
|Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|1
|15
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|21
|3
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|17
|4
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|16
|5
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|7
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|7
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|42
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|20
|5
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|17
|6
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|7
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|8
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|9
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|11
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|13
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|9
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|16
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|17
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|18
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|19
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|20
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|21
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|22
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|23
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|24
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|26
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|1
|28
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|35:23:45
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|8
|RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|10
|GreenEDGE Cycling Team
|11
|FDJ-BigMat
|0:06:11
|12
|Team NetApp
|13
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|14
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:08:45
|15
|Project 1t4i
|0:13:02
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:15:37
|18
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:25:24
|19
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|20
|Rusvelo
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:04
|22
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:28:39
|23
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:32:15
