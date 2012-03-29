Trending

Kristoff remains on top ahead of time trial

Katusha race leader wins morning stage

Image 1 of 32

Andy Cappelle (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's) on the podium

Andy Cappelle (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 32

Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha Team)

Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 32

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone)

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 32

Leonardo Giordani (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)

Leonardo Giordani (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 32

Europcar riders set the pace

Europcar riders set the pace
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 32

Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox)

Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 32

Rob Goris (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's)

Rob Goris (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 32

Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)

Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the start

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the start

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 32

Europcar riders in the bunch

Europcar riders in the bunch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 32

Martin Gilbert (Spidertech Powered By C10)

Martin Gilbert (Spidertech Powered By C10)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) sprints to the finish

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) sprints to the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) lifts his arm to celebrate

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) lifts his arm to celebrate
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates victory

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3a

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3a
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) just after his stage win

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) just after his stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 32

Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 32

Sprint coach Erik Zabel

Sprint coach Erik Zabel
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) waves from the podium

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) waves from the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) races to a stage win on the cobbled road.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) races to a stage win on the cobbled road.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 32

Alexander Kristoff leads Kenny Van Hummel

Alexander Kristoff leads Kenny Van Hummel
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) triumphs at the end of stage 3a

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) triumphs at the end of stage 3a
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) sprints to win stage 3a

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) sprints to win stage 3a
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3a

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3a
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates winning stage 3a

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates winning stage 3a
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is congratulated after his win by Erik Zabel

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is congratulated after his win by Erik Zabel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 32

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3a

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 3a
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexander Kristoff of Katusha cemented his lead in the Three Days of De Panne, winning the mass sprint of the half-stage Thursday morning. He held on to beat the fast-finishing Andre Schulze of Team NetApp, with Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) third.

Ten riders were not at the early start of the day's half-stage. Katusha, supporting race leader Alexander Kristoff, kept the field together during the early part of the race. Finally Preben van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen) grabbed the initiative and took off. He was eventually joined by Rob Goris (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's), Clinton Avery (Champion System) Jonathan Breyne (Landbouwkrediet) and Andrea Di Corrado (Colnago-CSF Inox). They built up a lead of up to 2:30 on the day's short course.

The sprinters' teams were careful not to let them get further than that, though, and started bringing the gap down. The five defended themselves successfully and although the gap dipped to under a minute they were able to bring it back up to a minute and a half. Ultimately it was to no avail.

The peloton toyed with them, breathing down their necks for a few kilometers. The leaders, now down to four as Breyne had been dropped, had only a few seconds lead as they went into the final 9 km lap. With 6km to go, the last of the break group was caught.

A crash within the final 3km took down a handful of riders. Katusha, which had taken back the lead work, led the way under the one km marker, as another small crash occurred in the field. Kristoff led the way around the final curve at 250 meters, and held on to take the stage win on the cobblestones.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2:22:58
2Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
10Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
11Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
12Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
15Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
16James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
17Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
18Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
19Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
20Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
21Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
22Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
23Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
25Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
26David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
27Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
28Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
29Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
31Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
32Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
34Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
36Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
37Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
38Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
40André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
41Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
42Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
43Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
44Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
45Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
46Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
47Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
49Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
50Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
52Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
53Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
54Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
55Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
57Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
58Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
59Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
60Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
61Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
62Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
63Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
64Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
65Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
66Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
67Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
68Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
69Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
70Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
72Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
73Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
74Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
75Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
76Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
79Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
80Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
81Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
82Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
83Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
85Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
87Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
88Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
89Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
90Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
91Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
92Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
93Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
94Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
95Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
96Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
97Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
98Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
99Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
101Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
103Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
104Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
105Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
106David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
107Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
108Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
109Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
110Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
111Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
112Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
113Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
114Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
115Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
116Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
117Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
118Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
119Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
120Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
121Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
122Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
123Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
124Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
125Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
126Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
127Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
128Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
129Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
130Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
131Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
132Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
133Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
134Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
135Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:23
136Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:24
137Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
138Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
139Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
140Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:27
141Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
142Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
143Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:31
144Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:56
145Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
146Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:57
147Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:16
148Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:23
149Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i0:01:30
150Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:40
151Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
152Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
153Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:57
154Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
155Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
156Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:01
157Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
158William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:02
159Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
160Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
161Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
162Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
163Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
164Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
DNSDries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNSSebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNSJens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNSDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSPeter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNSKristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNSDaniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNSKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNSSteven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNSStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNSJonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Sprint - 54.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3pts
2Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's2
3Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team10pts
2Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp9
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
4Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
7Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat2
10Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis7:08:54
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
3Team Europcar
4FDJ-BigMat
5Lampre - ISD
6Team NetApp
7Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
8Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
9Project 1t4i
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep
11Astana Pro Team
12Champion System Pro Cycling Team
13Katusha Team
14Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
15Acqua & Sapone
16Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
17Colnago - CSF Inox
18Liquigas-Cannondale
19Team Spidertech Powered by C10
20RadioShack-Nissan
21Lotto-Belisol Team
22Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
23Rusvelo
24GreenEDGE Cycling Team

General classification after stage 3a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team11:47:43
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:06
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:07
4Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:10
5Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:12
6Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
9Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
10Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
12James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
13Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
14Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
15Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
16Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
18Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
19Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
21Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
22Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
24Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
26Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
28Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
29Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
32Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
33Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
34Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
37Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
38Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
39David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
40Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
41Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
42Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
43Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:38
44Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:46
45Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:43
46Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:19
47Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:06:22
48Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:23
49Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
50Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
51Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
52Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
53Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
54Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
55Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
57Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
58Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
59Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
60Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
61Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
62Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
63Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:07:19
64Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:46
65Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:08:20
66Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:09:38
67Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
68Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
69Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:45
70Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
71Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:13:04
72Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:10
73Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
74Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:11
75Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i0:13:12
76Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
77Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:13:13
78Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
79Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
80Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:14
81Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
82Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
83Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
84André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
85Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
86Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
87David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
88Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
89Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
91Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
92Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
93Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
94Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
95Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
96Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
97Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
99Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
100Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
101Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
102Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
103Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
104Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
105Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
106Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
107Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
108Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
109Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
110Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
111Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
112Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
114Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
115Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
116Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
117Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
118Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
119Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
120Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
122Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
123Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
124Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
125Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
126Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
127Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
128Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
129Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
130Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
131Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
132Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
133Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
134Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
135Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
136Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
138Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
139Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
140Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:37
141Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:38
142Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
143Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
144Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo0:13:41
145Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
146Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:45
147Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:14:03
148Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:09
149Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:14:10
150Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:27
151Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:14:46
152Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i0:14:54
153Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
154Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:15:07
155Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
156Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:11
157Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
158Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:15
159Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:15:26
160William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:16:16
161Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:17:08
162Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:20:41
163Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:21:09
164Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i0:22:40

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9pts
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale5
3Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
5Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
7Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i2
8Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's2
9Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
10Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1
11Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
12Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team1
13Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1
14Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1
15Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C101

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team31pts
2Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C1021
3Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's17
4Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i16
5Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony7
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
7Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
8Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
9Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
10Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team42pts
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team32
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i20
5Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp17
6Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
7Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team16
8Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar15
9Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team12
11Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team10
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat9
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony9
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
16Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar8
17Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6
18Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6
19Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
20Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C105
21Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
22Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
23Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
24Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
25Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan2
26Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
27Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1
28Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar35:23:45
2Liquigas-Cannondale
3Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
4Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
5Astana Pro Team
6Katusha Team
7Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
8RadioShack-Nissan
9Omega Pharma-QuickStep
10GreenEDGE Cycling Team
11FDJ-BigMat0:06:11
12Team NetApp
13Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
14Lotto-Belisol Team0:08:45
15Project 1t4i0:13:02
16Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
17Lampre - ISD0:15:37
18Team Spidertech Powered by C100:25:24
19Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
20Rusvelo
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:04
22Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:28:39
23Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24Acqua & Sapone0:32:15

Latest on Cyclingnews