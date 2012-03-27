Sagan triumphs in stage one at Three Days of De Panne
Two podium spots for Liquigas-Cannondale in tight finish
Stage 1: Middelkerke - Oudenaarde
Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale continued his consistent start to the 2012 season by eking out the win in the opening stage at Three Days of De Panne. The young Slovakian champion narrowly outsprinted Astana's Jacopo Guarnieri and Liquigas-Cannondale teammate Fabio Sabatini to take the win and the lead in the race.
Guarnieri had opened the sprint and looked to have taken it, as the three opened up a small gap on the field in the last few hundred meters, but Sagan slipped around on his right side and won the stage by a matter of centimeters.
The beautiful Belgian spring weather continued for the first of the three days. In fact, the field was inspired enough to cover 49.6km in the first hour.
The peloton stayed together on the opening run-in from Middelkerke to Oudenaarde, with the first serious attack coming shortly before hitting Oudenaarde. Ten riders tried to get away but never had more than 22 seconds before GreenEdge hauled them back.
From there, the peloton took on two laps of a 57.5km circuit with a total of 12 climbs. Almost immediately after hitting the finish line for the first time, Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Belisol), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Reinier Honig (Landbouwkrediet) attacked, soon to be joined by Ronan Van Zandbeek (Project 1t4i) and William Clarke (Champion System).
The break built up a maximum lead of 2:10 but lost one of their members as Clarke struggled on the climbs and was eventually dropped. Many riders tried to bridge up, but the peloton wouldn't let anyone get away until Andy Cappelle (Accent.Jobs-Willems Veranda's) managed to break away alone and move up to the leaders.
From there it was open season as rider after rider joined them until a ten-man group formed. But it was all for naught, as the field refused to let them go.
Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) jumped again, with Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attempting to follow as the peloton began to be pulled apart by the high pace. Ben Hermans (RadioShack-Nissan) and GreenEdge's Sebastian Langeveld gave chase, and they were joined by Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Guarnieri.
The five gradually built up a lead which never topped 30 seconds. They fought valiantly but were caught again with 10km to go.
That was the cue for Astana's Dmitriy Muravyev to take off, grinding out a lead on the final climb, the Kortekeer. The field gave furious chase, gathering him in again with 4km left. Liquigas-Cannondale then took command of things, to set up Sagan for the win.
Guarnieri opened the sprint, but Sagan and Sabatini went with him, opening a small gap on the field. Sagan moved around Guarnieri at the very final second to take the win, his third of the season.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:33:41
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|5
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|16
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|17
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|18
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|19
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|20
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|21
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|22
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|25
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|29
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|33
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|35
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|36
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|37
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|38
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|39
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|42
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|43
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|46
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|49
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:34
|52
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|53
|Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:06:11
|54
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|55
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|56
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|57
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|59
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|60
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|61
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|63
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|66
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|67
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|68
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|70
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|71
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|72
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|73
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:26
|74
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|75
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:33
|77
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|78
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|79
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:02
|80
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|82
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|84
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|85
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|86
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|87
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
|88
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|89
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|90
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|91
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|92
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|94
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|96
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|97
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|98
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|99
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|100
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|101
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|102
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|103
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|104
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|105
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|106
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|107
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|108
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i
|110
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|112
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|113
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|114
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|115
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|117
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|118
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|119
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|120
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|121
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|122
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|123
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|124
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|125
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|126
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|127
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|129
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|130
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|131
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|133
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|136
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|137
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|138
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|142
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|144
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|146
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|151
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|152
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|153
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|154
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|155
|Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|156
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|157
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|159
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|161
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|162
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|163
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|164
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|165
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|166
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|167
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|168
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|169
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|170
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|171
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|172
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|173
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|174
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|175
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|176
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|177
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|178
|Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:13:25
|DNF
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNS
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNS
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:33:31
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:06
|4
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:07
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|7
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|11
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|17
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|18
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|19
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|20
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|21
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|22
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|23
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|26
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|28
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|30
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|34
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|35
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|37
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|38
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|39
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|40
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|41
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|43
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|44
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|47
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|49
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:44
|52
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|53
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:06:20
|54
|Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:06:21
|55
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|56
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|57
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|58
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|61
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|62
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|64
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|67
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|68
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|70
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|71
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|72
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|73
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:36
|74
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|75
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:43
|77
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|78
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|79
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:06
|80
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:09
|81
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:13:10
|82
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:12
|84
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|86
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|88
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|89
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|90
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|91
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
|92
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|93
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|94
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|95
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|98
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|100
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|101
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|102
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|103
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|104
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|105
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|106
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|108
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|109
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|110
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|111
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i
|112
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|114
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|115
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|116
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|117
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|119
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|120
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|121
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|122
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|123
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|124
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|125
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|126
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|127
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|129
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|130
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|131
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|133
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|136
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|137
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|138
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|142
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|144
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|146
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|151
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|152
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|153
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|154
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|155
|Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|156
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|157
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|159
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|161
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|162
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|163
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|164
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|165
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|166
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|167
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|168
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|169
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|170
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|171
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|172
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|173
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|174
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|175
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|176
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|177
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|178
|Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:13:34
