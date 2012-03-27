Trending

Sagan triumphs in stage one at Three Days of De Panne

Two podium spots for Liquigas-Cannondale in tight finish

Image 1 of 60

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Belisol) in the escape group

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 60

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins a photo-finish against Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) to prevail in stage 1 at De Panne.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 60

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Belisol) won the sprint classification

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 60

Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 60

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 60

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 60

Stage 1 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 60

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) is quite annoyed to be beaten by Sagan

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 60

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) pounds his bars in frustration at his defeat by Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 60

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 1 by a hair

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 60

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) goes on the attack

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 60

Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) was the last man off the front

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 60

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) punishes the peloton

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 60

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 60

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium in De Panne

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 60

The chasing group heads across the pave'

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 60

The peloton in the Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 60

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 60

An attack from the field by Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 60

The peloton heads into Oudenaarde

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 60

Niki Terpstra gets a turbo bottle from the Omega Pharma-Quickstep car

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 60

Ryan Roth (Spidertech) picks himself out of the ditch

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 60

Ben Hermans (RadioShack-Nissan) attacks the breakaway

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 24 of 60

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the escape

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 25 of 60

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) applies pressure to the breakaway

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 26 of 60

The peloton heads out on stage 1 of De Panne

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 27 of 60

The view from inside the peloton

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 28 of 60

Andy Cappelle (Accent.Jobs-Willems Veranda's) leads the escapees

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 29 of 60

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) chases back on

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 30 of 60

Ryan Roth (Spidertech-C10) had a tumble

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 31 of 60

Belgian roads provide plenty of dangers for the peloton

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 32 of 60

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacks the breakaway

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 33 of 60

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 34 of 60

The peloton heads south toward Oudenaarde

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 35 of 60

Ronan Van Zandbeek (Project 1t4i) made the breakaway

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 36 of 60

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets the green jersey along with his stage 1 win

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 37 of 60

Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 60

Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 60

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) peeks to his right to see Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) inch ahead for the stage victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 60

It was very close, but Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) beat Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) for the stage win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 60

Andy Cappelle (Accent.Jobs-Willems Veranda's) on the attack.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 60

Andy Cappelle (Accent.Jobs-Willems Veranda's) looks back to check on the gap.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 60

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Three Days of De Panne.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 60

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Sylvain Chavanel, left, and Francesco Chicchi await the start of stage 1.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 60

Spidertech p/b C10 riders on the startline.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 60

The startline of stage 1 in Middelkerke.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 60

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 60

Three Days of De Panne leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 60

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana), left, led out the sprint but was pipped at the line by Peter Sagan.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 60

Stage 1 winner Peter Sagan cracks a smile while runner-up Jacopo Guarnieri punches his bars in anger.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 60

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), left, sprints to victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 60

Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 60

Cheng Ji (Team Project 1t4i) on the Belgian cobbles.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 60

It's a drag race between Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) for stage one honours.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 60

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) was frustrated with his second place finish to Sagan.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 60

Stage one winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 60

Peter Sagan (Liguigas-Cannondale) in the leader's jersey for Three Days of De Panne.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 60

Race leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 60

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) also leads the points classification.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 60

Runner-up Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) lets out his frustration after Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) won by a whisker.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale continued his consistent start to the 2012 season by eking out the win in the opening stage at Three Days of De Panne. The young Slovakian champion narrowly outsprinted Astana's Jacopo Guarnieri and Liquigas-Cannondale teammate Fabio Sabatini to take the win and the lead in the race.

Guarnieri had opened the sprint and looked to have taken it, as the three opened up a small gap on the field in the last few hundred meters, but Sagan slipped around on his right side and won the stage by a matter of centimeters.

The beautiful Belgian spring weather continued for the first of the three days. In fact, the field was inspired enough to cover 49.6km in the first hour.

The peloton stayed together on the opening run-in from Middelkerke to Oudenaarde, with the first serious attack coming shortly before hitting Oudenaarde. Ten riders tried to get away but never had more than 22 seconds before GreenEdge hauled them back.

From there, the peloton took on two laps of a 57.5km circuit with a total of 12 climbs. Almost immediately after hitting the finish line for the first time, Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Belisol), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Reinier Honig (Landbouwkrediet) attacked, soon to be joined by Ronan Van Zandbeek (Project 1t4i) and William Clarke (Champion System).

The break built up a maximum lead of 2:10 but lost one of their members as Clarke struggled on the climbs and was eventually dropped. Many riders tried to bridge up, but the peloton wouldn't let anyone get away until Andy Cappelle (Accent.Jobs-Willems Veranda's) managed to break away alone and move up to the leaders.

From there it was open season as rider after rider joined them until a ten-man group formed. But it was all for naught, as the field refused to let them go.

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) jumped again, with Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attempting to follow as the peloton began to be pulled apart by the high pace. Ben Hermans (RadioShack-Nissan) and GreenEdge's Sebastian Langeveld gave chase, and they were joined by Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Guarnieri.

The five gradually built up a lead which never topped 30 seconds. They fought valiantly but were caught again with 10km to go.

That was the cue for Astana's Dmitriy Muravyev to take off, grinding out a lead on the final climb, the Kortekeer. The field gave furious chase, gathering him in again with 4km left. Liquigas-Cannondale then took command of things, to set up Sagan for the win.

Guarnieri opened the sprint, but Sagan and Sabatini went with him, opening a small gap on the field. Sagan moved around Guarnieri at the very final second to take the win, his third of the season.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:33:41
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
5Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
6Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
10Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
11Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
14Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
15Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
16Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
17James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
18Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
19Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
20Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
21Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
22David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
24Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
25Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
27Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
29Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
31Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
33Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
35Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
37Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
38Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
39Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
40Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
42Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
43Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
46Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
49Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:34
52Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
53Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:06:11
54Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
55Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
56Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
57Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
58Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
59Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
60Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
61Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
62Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
63Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
64Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
66Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
67Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
68Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
69Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
70Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
71Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
72Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
73Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD0:09:26
74Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
75Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
76Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:33
77Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
78Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:02
80Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
82Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
83Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
84Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
85Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
86Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
87Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
88Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
89Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
90Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
91Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
92Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
94Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
96Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
97Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
98Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
99Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
100Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
101Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
102Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
103Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
104Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
105Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
106Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
107Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
108Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i
110Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
111Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
112Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
113Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
114Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
115Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
116Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
117Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
118Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
119Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
120Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
121Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
122André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
123Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
124Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
125Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
126Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
127Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
128Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
129Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
130Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
131Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
132Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
133Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
134Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
135Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
136Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
137Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
138Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
139Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
140Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
141Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
142Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
143Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
144Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
145Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
146Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
147Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
148Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
149Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
151Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
152Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
153Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
154Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
155Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
156Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
157Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
158Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
159Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
160Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
161Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
162Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
163Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
164Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
165William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
166Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
167Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
168Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
169Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
170Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
171Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
172Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
173Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
174Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
175Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
176Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
177Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
178Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:13:25
DNFGeorge Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFPaolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFChristian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFJason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFNikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFWill Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFWilliam Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNSRobert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
DNSMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNSJens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team

Points
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale20pts
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team18
3Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team14
5Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
6Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team10
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony9
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat7
10Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar6
11Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
13Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
14Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan2
15Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1

Mountain 1 -Edelare, 90.2km
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1

Mountain 2 -Leberg, 98.2km
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i3
3Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 3 - Berendries, 104.1km
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i3
3Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 4 - Valkenberg, 109.1km
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i1

Mountain 5 - Oude Kruisberg, 128.7km
1Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i3
3Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1

Mountain 6 - Kortekeer, 135.5km
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i3
3Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 7 - Edelare, 147.7km
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i3
3Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 8 - Leberg, 155.7km
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5pts
2Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Mountain 9 - Berendries, 161.6km
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 10 - Valkenberg, 166.6km
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5pts
2Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 11 - Oude Kruisberg, 186.2km
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5pts
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 12 - Kortekeer, 193km
1Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 1 - 26km
1Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3pts
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1

Sprint 2 - 93.4km
1Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
3Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1

Sprint 3 - 144.1km
1Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i2
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Teams
1Liquigas-Cannondale13:41:03
2Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
3Astana Pro Team
4Team Europcar
5Katusha Team
6Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
7Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
8RadioShack-Nissan
9Omega Pharma-QuickStep
10GreenEdge Cycling Team
11Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's0:06:11
12FDJ-BigMat
13Team NetApp
14Lotto-Belisol Team0:08:45
15Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:13:02
16Project 1t4i
17Lampre - ISD0:15:37
18UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:25:24
19Team Spidertech Powered by C10
20RusVelo
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:04
22Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:28:39
23Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24Acqua & Sapone0:32:15

General classification after stage 1
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:33:31
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
3Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:06
4Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:07
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:00:10
6Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
7Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
8Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
11Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
12Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
14Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
15Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
16Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
17Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
18James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
19Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
20Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
21Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
22Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
23David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
25Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
28Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
30Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
32Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
34Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
35Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
36Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
37Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
38Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
39Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
40Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
41Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
43Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
44Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
47Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
49Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:44
52Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
53Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:06:20
54Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:06:21
55Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
56Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
57Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
58Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
59Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
60Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
61Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
62Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
63Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
64Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
65Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
67Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
68Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
69Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
70Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
71Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
72Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
73Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD0:09:36
74Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
75Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
76Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:43
77Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
78Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:06
80Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:09
81Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i0:13:10
82Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:12
84Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
86Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
87Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
88Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
89Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
90Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
91Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
92Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
93Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
94Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
95Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
96Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
98Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
100Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
101Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
102Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
103Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
104Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
105Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
106Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
108Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
109Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
110Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
111Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i
112Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
113Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
114Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
115Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
116Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
117Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
118Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
119Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
120Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
121Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
122André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
123Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
124Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
125Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
126Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
127Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
128Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
129Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
130Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
131Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
132Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
133Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
134Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
135Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
136Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
137Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
138Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
139Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
140Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
141Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
142Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
143Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
144Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
145Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
146Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
147Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
148Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
149Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
151Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
152Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
153Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
154Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
155Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
156Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
157Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
158Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
159Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
160Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
161Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
162Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
163Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
164Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
165William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
166Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
167Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
168Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
169Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
170Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
171Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
172Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
173Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
174Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
175Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
176Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
177Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
178Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:13:34

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale20pts
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team18
3Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team14
5Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
6Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team10
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony9
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat7
10Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar6
11Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
13Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
14Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan2
15Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1

Mountains classification
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team31pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i16
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
4Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
5Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
6Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team6
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
8Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
9Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
10Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
11Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprints classification
1Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6pts
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
4Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i2
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1
7Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1

Teams classification
1Liquigas-Cannondale13:41:03
2Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
3Astana Pro Team
4Team Europcar
5Katusha Team
6Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
7Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
8RadioShack-Nissan
9Omega Pharma-QuickStep
10GreenEdge Cycling Team
11Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's0:06:11
12FDJ-BigMat
13Team NetApp
14Lotto-Belisol Team0:08:45
15Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:13:02
16Project 1t4i
17Lampre - ISD0:15:37
18UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:25:24
19Team Spidertech Powered by C10
20RusVelo
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:04
22Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:28:39
23Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24Acqua & Sapone0:32:15

