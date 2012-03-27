Image 1 of 60 Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Belisol) in the escape group (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 60 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins a photo-finish against Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) to prevail in stage 1 at De Panne. Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale continued his consistent start to the 2012 season by eking out the win in the opening stage at Three Days of De Panne. The young Slovakian champion narrowly outsprinted Astana's Jacopo Guarnieri and Liquigas-Cannondale teammate Fabio Sabatini to take the win and the lead in the race.

Guarnieri had opened the sprint and looked to have taken it, as the three opened up a small gap on the field in the last few hundred meters, but Sagan slipped around on his right side and won the stage by a matter of centimeters.

The beautiful Belgian spring weather continued for the first of the three days. In fact, the field was inspired enough to cover 49.6km in the first hour.

The peloton stayed together on the opening run-in from Middelkerke to Oudenaarde, with the first serious attack coming shortly before hitting Oudenaarde. Ten riders tried to get away but never had more than 22 seconds before GreenEdge hauled them back.

From there, the peloton took on two laps of a 57.5km circuit with a total of 12 climbs. Almost immediately after hitting the finish line for the first time, Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Belisol), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Reinier Honig (Landbouwkrediet) attacked, soon to be joined by Ronan Van Zandbeek (Project 1t4i) and William Clarke (Champion System).

The break built up a maximum lead of 2:10 but lost one of their members as Clarke struggled on the climbs and was eventually dropped. Many riders tried to bridge up, but the peloton wouldn't let anyone get away until Andy Cappelle (Accent.Jobs-Willems Veranda's) managed to break away alone and move up to the leaders.

From there it was open season as rider after rider joined them until a ten-man group formed. But it was all for naught, as the field refused to let them go.

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) jumped again, with Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) attempting to follow as the peloton began to be pulled apart by the high pace. Ben Hermans (RadioShack-Nissan) and GreenEdge's Sebastian Langeveld gave chase, and they were joined by Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Guarnieri.

The five gradually built up a lead which never topped 30 seconds. They fought valiantly but were caught again with 10km to go.

That was the cue for Astana's Dmitriy Muravyev to take off, grinding out a lead on the final climb, the Kortekeer. The field gave furious chase, gathering him in again with 4km left. Liquigas-Cannondale then took command of things, to set up Sagan for the win.

Guarnieri opened the sprint, but Sagan and Sabatini went with him, opening a small gap on the field. Sagan moved around Guarnieri at the very final second to take the win, his third of the season.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:33:41 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 5 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 7 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 10 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 16 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 17 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 18 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 19 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 20 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 21 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 22 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i 25 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 27 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 29 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 33 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 35 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 36 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 37 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 38 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 39 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 40 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 42 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 43 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 46 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 49 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 50 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:34 52 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 53 Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:06:11 54 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 55 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 56 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 57 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 58 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 59 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 60 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 61 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 62 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 63 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 64 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 66 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 67 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 68 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 69 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 70 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 71 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 72 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 73 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 0:09:26 74 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 75 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 76 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:33 77 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 78 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 79 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:02 80 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 82 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 83 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 84 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 85 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 86 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 87 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 88 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 89 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 90 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 91 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 92 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 94 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 96 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 97 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 98 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 99 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 100 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 101 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 102 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 103 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 104 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 105 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 106 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 107 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 108 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i 110 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 111 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 112 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 113 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 114 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 115 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 116 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 117 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 118 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 119 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 120 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 121 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 122 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 123 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 124 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 125 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 126 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 127 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 129 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 130 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 131 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 132 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 133 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 134 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 135 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 136 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 137 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 138 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 139 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 140 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 141 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 142 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 144 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 146 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 147 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 148 Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 150 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 151 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 152 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 153 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 154 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 155 Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 156 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 157 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 158 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 159 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 160 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 161 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 162 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 163 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 164 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 165 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 166 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 167 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 168 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 169 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 170 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 171 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 172 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 173 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 174 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 175 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 176 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 177 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 178 Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:13:25 DNF George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo DNF Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNS Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan DNS Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNS Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team

Points 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 pts 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 3 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 14 5 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 6 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 10 7 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 9 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 7 10 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 6 11 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 13 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 2 15 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1

Mountain 1 -Edelare, 90.2km 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1

Mountain 2 -Leberg, 98.2km 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 3 3 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 3 - Berendries, 104.1km 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 3 3 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 4 - Valkenberg, 109.1km 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 1

Mountain 5 - Oude Kruisberg, 128.7km 1 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 3 3 Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1

Mountain 6 - Kortekeer, 135.5km 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 3 3 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 7 - Edelare, 147.7km 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 3 3 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 8 - Leberg, 155.7km 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 pts 2 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 3 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Mountain 9 - Berendries, 161.6km 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 10 - Valkenberg, 166.6km 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 pts 2 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 11 - Oude Kruisberg, 186.2km 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 pts 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 12 - Kortekeer, 193km 1 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 1 - 26km 1 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 pts 2 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1

Sprint 2 - 93.4km 1 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 3 Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1

Sprint 3 - 144.1km 1 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 2 3 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Teams 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 13:41:03 2 Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Team Europcar 5 Katusha Team 6 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 7 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 8 RadioShack-Nissan 9 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 10 GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's 0:06:11 12 FDJ-BigMat 13 Team NetApp 14 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:08:45 15 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:13:02 16 Project 1t4i 17 Lampre - ISD 0:15:37 18 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:25:24 19 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 20 RusVelo 21 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:04 22 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:28:39 23 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 24 Acqua & Sapone 0:32:15

General classification after stage 1 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:33:31 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 3 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:06 4 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:07 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:00:10 6 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 7 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 8 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 11 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 14 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 16 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 17 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 18 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 19 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 20 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 21 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 22 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 23 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i 26 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 28 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 30 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 31 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 32 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 34 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 35 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 37 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 38 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 39 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 40 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 41 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 43 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 44 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 47 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 49 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 50 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:44 52 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 53 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:06:20 54 Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:06:21 55 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 56 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 57 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 58 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 59 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 61 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 62 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 63 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 64 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 65 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 67 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 68 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 69 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 70 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 71 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 72 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 73 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 0:09:36 74 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 75 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 76 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:43 77 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 78 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 79 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:06 80 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:09 81 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:13:10 82 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:12 84 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 86 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 87 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 88 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 89 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 90 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 91 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 92 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 93 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 94 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 95 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 96 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 98 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 100 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 101 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 102 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 103 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 104 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 105 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 106 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 108 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 109 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 110 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 111 Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i 112 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 113 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 114 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 115 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 116 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 117 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 118 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 119 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 120 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 121 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 122 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 123 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 124 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 125 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 126 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 127 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 129 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 130 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 131 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 132 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 133 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 134 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 135 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 136 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 137 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 138 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 139 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 140 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 141 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 142 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 144 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 146 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 147 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 148 Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 150 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 151 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 152 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 153 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 154 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 155 Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 156 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 157 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 158 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 159 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 160 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 161 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 162 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 163 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 164 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 165 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 166 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 167 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 168 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 169 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 170 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 171 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 172 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 173 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 174 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 175 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 176 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 177 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 178 Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:13:34

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 pts 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 3 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 14 5 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 6 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 10 7 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 9 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 7 10 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 6 11 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 13 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 2 15 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1

Mountains classification 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 31 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 16 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 4 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 5 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 8 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 10 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 11 Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprints classification 1 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 pts 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 3 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 4 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 2 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1 7 Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1