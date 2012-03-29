Trending

Chavanel delivers on final time trial

Omega Pharma-Quickstep adds another overall win to its tally

Image 1 of 19

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) hoists the trophy for his win in De Panne

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) hoists the trophy for his win in De Panne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 19

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 19

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) was narrowly defeated by Chavanel in the time trial

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) was narrowly defeated by Chavanel in the time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 19

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 19

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil) is starting to show sparks of his previous form

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil) is starting to show sparks of his previous form
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 19

Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ-BigMat)

Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ-BigMat)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 19

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD)

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 19

The final podium at Driedaagse de Panne

The final podium at Driedaagse de Panne
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 19

Overall De Panne champion Sylvain Chavanel

Overall De Panne champion Sylvain Chavanel
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 19

Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Cannondale) did enough to finish third overall

Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Cannondale) did enough to finish third overall
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 19

Chavanel focuses his efforts in the final time trial of De Panne

Chavanel focuses his efforts in the final time trial of De Panne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 19

Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) didn't stand a chance in the time trial against a determined Chavanel

Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) didn't stand a chance in the time trial against a determined Chavanel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 19

Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Cannondale) did enough to finish third overall

Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Cannondale) did enough to finish third overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 19

The final jersey winners: Kristoff (points), Chavanel (overall winner), Tosh Van Der Sande (mountains) and Andy Cappelle (sprints)

The final jersey winners: Kristoff (points), Chavanel (overall winner), Tosh Van Der Sande (mountains) and Andy Cappelle (sprints)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 19

The GC podium: Lieuwe Westra, Sylvain Chavanel and Maciej Bodnar

The GC podium: Lieuwe Westra, Sylvain Chavanel and Maciej Bodnar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 19

Lieuwe Westra, Sylvain Chavanel and Maciej Bodnar on the podium of the Driedaagse de Panne-Koksijde

Lieuwe Westra, Sylvain Chavanel and Maciej Bodnar on the podium of the Driedaagse de Panne-Koksijde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 19

Overall race winner Sylvain Chavanel shows off his new trophy

Overall race winner Sylvain Chavanel shows off his new trophy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 19

The top men in the Driedaagse de Panne-Koksijde

The top men in the Driedaagse de Panne-Koksijde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 19

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) en route to the overall victory in Driedaagse de Panne

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) en route to the overall victory in Driedaagse de Panne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sylvain Chavanel of Omega Pharma-Quickstep blasted his way to the win in the closing time trial of the Three Days of De Panne to take the overall title. Lieuwe Westra of Vacansoleil-DCM was a close second on the day, with Svein Tuft (GreenEdge) third.

Chavanel's gap was enough to jump him from 12th to first overall, with Westra moving up to second. Maciej Bodnar of Liquigas rounded out the overall race podium. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), who had led the race going into the stage, finished 1:19 behind Chavanel, and dropped out of the top ten.

"First of all I am super happy with this victory," Chavanel said. "This year I did not win until now, and a lot of our riders have already won. It was a little disappointing that I was riding well but unable to win a race.

"I am also happy because this victory came at a time trial," he said, explaining that his previous strong results in the race against the clock which netted him the French title in the past hadn't been coming because of a back problem. But by working with his new bike sponsor Specialized, he was able to improve over the winter.

"Now we are starting to see some results. I was 4th in Argentina, 6th in the Stage 1 Paris-Nice time trial, so I am reaching my objectives with my time trial bike."

Travis Meyer (GreenEdge) set the early best time of 18:32 over the 15 km course, with Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan) coming in only one second slower.

However, young rider Artem Ovechkin of RusVelo topped that by four seconds, only to be soon dropped to second when Thomas Vaitkus (GreenEdge) sailed across the line in 18:20.

Svein Tuft blew them all away by 14 seconds, coming in at 18:06, looking to be a strong bet to give GreenEdge another victory. Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), winner of Dwars Door Vlaanderen, came in one second down.

But then it was Tuft's turn to be pushed down into second place, as Vacansoleil's Lieuwe Westra cracked the 18 minute barrier and finished in 17:53. Almost immediately, however, Chavanel chopped four seconds off that time, crossing the finish line with a time of 17:49.

Chavanel's blistering time set the gauntlet for Alexander Kristoff of Katusha, who had won the morning's half-stage to maintain his leader's jersey, and was only 12 seconds ahead of the Frenchman. The young Norwegian proved himself not up to the challenge.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:49
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:17
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:18
5Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:19
6Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:22
7Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:31
8Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:32
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:38
10Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
11Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
12Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:43
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:44
14Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:50
15Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:51
16Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
17André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:52
18David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:53
19Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:55
20Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:59
21Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i0:01:00
22Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:03
23Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:01:04
25Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:05
27David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:01:07
28Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
29Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:08
30Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
31Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
32Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:12
33Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:14
34Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:01:15
35Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:16
36Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:19
37Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:20
38Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
39Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:22
40Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:26
41Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:29
42Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:01:31
43Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:32
44Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:34
46Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:35
47Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
48Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
49Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:38
50Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD0:01:39
51Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
52Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:43
53Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
54Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
55Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
56Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
57Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:46
58Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:51
59Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:55
60Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
61Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:56
62Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
63Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
64Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
65Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:58
66Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:59
68Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:00
69Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:01
70Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
71Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp0:02:02
72Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
73Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
74Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
75Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:06
76Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:07
77Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:08
78Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
79Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:09
80Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:10
81James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:11
82Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:14
83Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:15
84Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:16
85Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:17
87Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
88Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:19
89Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
90Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:20
91Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:02:23
92Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:25
93Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:26
94Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
95Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i0:02:29
96Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
97Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
98Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:32
99Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:36
100Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:38
101Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
102Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:47
103Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:49
104Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:55
105Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:56
106Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:02
107Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:18
108Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:33
109Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:36
110Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:46
111Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:25
DNSRüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
DNSWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNSSimone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNSJay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNSJonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNSPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNSCheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i
DNSAssan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNSJérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
DNSAndre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
DNSRob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNSLeonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNSWouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSAlexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSJonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNSArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNSDenis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSYevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSFrancesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNSMarco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
DNSArkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
DNSDamien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSKevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNSAndrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNSMarkus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
DNSHugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNSThomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNSDmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
DNSKevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNSAndrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNSJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNSDaniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNSDavide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNSAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
DNSFrancesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNSBradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNSYohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSPengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNSMartin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSGrégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNSMathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSNikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
DNSMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
DNSSergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
DNSDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSReiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNSMassimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNSTobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
DNSArnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNSPaolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
3Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team8
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
5Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale6
6Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan5
7Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team4
8Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
10Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:54:23
2GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:24
3Radioshack-Nissan0:01:01
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
5RusVelo0:01:54
6Katusha Team0:02:28
7Team Europcar0:02:49
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:00
9Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:11
10Team NetApp0:03:21
11Spidertech p/b C100:03:23
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:25
13Project 1t4i0:03:36
14Landbouwkrediet0:03:40
15FDJ-Big Mat0:03:49
16Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:55
17Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:57
18Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:03:59
19Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:02
20Lampre - ISD0:04:10
21Lotto Belisol Team0:04:32
22Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:05
23Astana Pro Team0:05:14
24Acqua & Sapone0:06:57

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12:05:44
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:14
4Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:17
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:18
6Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:22
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:32
8Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
9Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:51
10Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:55
11Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:59
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:01:03
13Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
14Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:01:04
15Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:05
17David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:01:07
18Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
19Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:08
20Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
21Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:12
22Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:19
23Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:29
24Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:01:31
25Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:34
26Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:35
27Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i0:01:36
28Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:38
29Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:43
30Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:46
31Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:49
32Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:50
33Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:58
34Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:59
35Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:00
36Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:06
37James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:11
38Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:16
39Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i0:02:29
41Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:21
42Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:46
43Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:48
44Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:03
45Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:42
46Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:49
47Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:06:50
48Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:01
49Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo0:07:02
50Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:46
51Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:54
52Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
53Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:08:06
54Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:08:09
55Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp0:08:13
56Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:08:21
57Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:08:23
58Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:28
59Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:31
60Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:49
61Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:07
62Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:51
63Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:29
64Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD0:11:05
65Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:28
66Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:59
67Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:12:35
68Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:13:45
69Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:46
70André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:54
71David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:55
72Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i0:14:02
73Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:10
74Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:14:22
75Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
76Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:24
77Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:28
78Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:34
79Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:38
80Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:45
81Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i0:14:56
82Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:57
83Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
84Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:14:58
85Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:15:03
86Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
87Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:07
88Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
89Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:15:09
90Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:10
91Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
92Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:11
93Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:15:15
94Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:16
95Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:17
96Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:18
97Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:15:21
98Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:27
99Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:28
100Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:29
101Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:33
102Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:15:38
103Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:39
104Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:51
105Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:16:06
106Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:16:20
107Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:35
108Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:16:38
109Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:17:02
110Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:17:27
111Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:22:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team42pts
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team32
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i20
5Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
6Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team16
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar15
8Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team12
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
11Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team10
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
13Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony9
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat9
16Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team8
17Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
18Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar8
19Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
20Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale6
21Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6
22Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6
23Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan5
24Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
25Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C105
26Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
27Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
28Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team4
29Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
30Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
31Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
32Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan2
33Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
34Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
35Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
36Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1
37Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9pts
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale5
3Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
5Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
6Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i2
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
8Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team1
9Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
10Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C101

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team31pts
2Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C1021
3Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's17
4Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i16
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
7Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
8Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team3

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep36:18:08
2GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:24
3Radioshack-Nissan0:01:01
4Katusha Team0:02:28
5Team Europcar0:02:49
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:00
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:25
8Landbouwkrediet0:03:40
9Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:57
10Astana Pro Team0:05:14
11Team NetApp0:09:32
12FDJ-Big Mat0:10:00
13Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:10:10
14Lotto Belisol Team0:13:17
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:21
16Project 1t4i0:16:38
17Lampre - ISD0:19:47
18RusVelo0:27:18
19Spidertech p/b C100:28:47
20Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:15
21Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:30:29
22Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:32:34
23Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:32:41
24Acqua & Sapone0:39:12

 

Latest on Cyclingnews