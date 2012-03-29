Chavanel delivers on final time trial
Omega Pharma-Quickstep adds another overall win to its tally
Stage 3b: De Panne (ITT) -
Sylvain Chavanel of Omega Pharma-Quickstep blasted his way to the win in the closing time trial of the Three Days of De Panne to take the overall title. Lieuwe Westra of Vacansoleil-DCM was a close second on the day, with Svein Tuft (GreenEdge) third.
Chavanel's gap was enough to jump him from 12th to first overall, with Westra moving up to second. Maciej Bodnar of Liquigas rounded out the overall race podium. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), who had led the race going into the stage, finished 1:19 behind Chavanel, and dropped out of the top ten.
"First of all I am super happy with this victory," Chavanel said. "This year I did not win until now, and a lot of our riders have already won. It was a little disappointing that I was riding well but unable to win a race.
"I am also happy because this victory came at a time trial," he said, explaining that his previous strong results in the race against the clock which netted him the French title in the past hadn't been coming because of a back problem. But by working with his new bike sponsor Specialized, he was able to improve over the winter.
"Now we are starting to see some results. I was 4th in Argentina, 6th in the Stage 1 Paris-Nice time trial, so I am reaching my objectives with my time trial bike."
Travis Meyer (GreenEdge) set the early best time of 18:32 over the 15 km course, with Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan) coming in only one second slower.
However, young rider Artem Ovechkin of RusVelo topped that by four seconds, only to be soon dropped to second when Thomas Vaitkus (GreenEdge) sailed across the line in 18:20.
Svein Tuft blew them all away by 14 seconds, coming in at 18:06, looking to be a strong bet to give GreenEdge another victory. Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), winner of Dwars Door Vlaanderen, came in one second down.
But then it was Tuft's turn to be pushed down into second place, as Vacansoleil's Lieuwe Westra cracked the 18 minute barrier and finished in 17:53. Almost immediately, however, Chavanel chopped four seconds off that time, crossing the finish line with a time of 17:49.
Chavanel's blistering time set the gauntlet for Alexander Kristoff of Katusha, who had won the morning's half-stage to maintain his leader's jersey, and was only 12 seconds ahead of the Frenchman. The young Norwegian proved himself not up to the challenge.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:17:49
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:18
|5
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:19
|6
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:22
|7
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|8
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:38
|10
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|11
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:44
|14
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:50
|15
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:51
|16
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:52
|18
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:53
|19
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:55
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:59
|21
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:01:00
|22
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:03
|23
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:01:04
|25
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:05
|27
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:07
|28
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|29
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:08
|30
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|31
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|32
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:12
|33
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:14
|34
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:01:15
|35
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:16
|36
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:19
|37
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:20
|38
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|39
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:22
|40
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:26
|41
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:29
|42
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:31
|43
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:32
|44
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:34
|46
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:35
|47
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|48
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|49
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:38
|50
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:39
|51
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:43
|53
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|54
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|57
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:46
|58
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:51
|59
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:55
|60
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|61
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:56
|62
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|63
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|64
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|65
|Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:58
|66
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:59
|68
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:00
|69
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:01
|70
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|71
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|0:02:02
|72
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|73
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|74
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:06
|76
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:07
|77
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:08
|78
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:09
|80
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:10
|81
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:02:11
|82
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:14
|83
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:15
|84
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:16
|85
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:17
|87
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:19
|89
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|90
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:20
|91
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:02:23
|92
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:25
|93
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:26
|94
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|95
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|0:02:29
|96
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|97
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:32
|99
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:36
|100
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:38
|101
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:47
|103
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:49
|104
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:55
|105
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:56
|106
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:02
|107
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:18
|108
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|109
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:36
|110
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:46
|111
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|5
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|6
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|7
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|10
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:54:23
|2
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:01
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|5
|RusVelo
|0:01:54
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:02:28
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:02:49
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:00
|9
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:11
|10
|Team NetApp
|0:03:21
|11
|Spidertech p/b C10
|0:03:23
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:25
|13
|Project 1t4i
|0:03:36
|14
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:40
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:49
|16
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|17
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:57
|18
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:03:59
|19
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:02
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:04:10
|21
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:32
|22
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|23
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:14
|24
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12:05:44
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:14
|4
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:18
|6
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:22
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|8
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|9
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:51
|10
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:55
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:59
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:01:03
|13
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|14
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:01:04
|15
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:05
|17
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:07
|18
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|19
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:08
|20
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|21
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:12
|22
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:19
|23
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:29
|24
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:31
|25
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:34
|26
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:35
|27
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:01:36
|28
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:38
|29
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:43
|30
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:46
|31
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:49
|32
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:50
|33
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:58
|34
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:59
|35
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:02:00
|36
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:06
|37
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:02:11
|38
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:16
|39
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|0:02:29
|41
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:21
|42
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:46
|43
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:48
|44
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:03
|45
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|46
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:49
|47
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:06:50
|48
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:01
|49
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:02
|50
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:46
|51
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|52
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|53
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:08:06
|54
|Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:08:09
|55
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|0:08:13
|56
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:21
|57
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:08:23
|58
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:28
|59
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:31
|60
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:49
|61
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:07
|62
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:51
|63
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:29
|64
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:05
|65
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:28
|66
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:59
|67
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:12:35
|68
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|69
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:46
|70
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:54
|71
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:55
|72
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:14:02
|73
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:10
|74
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:14:22
|75
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|76
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:24
|77
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:28
|78
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:34
|79
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:38
|80
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:45
|81
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:14:56
|82
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:57
|83
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|84
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:58
|85
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:15:03
|86
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|87
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:07
|88
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:09
|90
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:10
|91
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:15:11
|93
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:15:15
|94
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:15:16
|95
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:15:17
|96
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:18
|97
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:15:21
|98
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:15:27
|99
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:28
|100
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:29
|101
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:33
|102
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:15:38
|103
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:39
|104
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:15:51
|105
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:16:06
|106
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:20
|107
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:35
|108
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:16:38
|109
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:17:02
|110
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:17:27
|111
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:22:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|42
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|20
|5
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|6
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|8
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|11
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|13
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|9
|15
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|16
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|18
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|19
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|20
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|21
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|22
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|23
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|24
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|25
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|26
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|27
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|28
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|29
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|30
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|32
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|33
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|34
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|1
|37
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|pts
|2
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|3
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|5
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|6
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|2
|7
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|9
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|21
|3
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|17
|4
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|16
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36:18:08
|2
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:01
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:02:28
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:02:49
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:00
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:25
|8
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:40
|9
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:57
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:14
|11
|Team NetApp
|0:09:32
|12
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:00
|13
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:10:10
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:17
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:21
|16
|Project 1t4i
|0:16:38
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:19:47
|18
|RusVelo
|0:27:18
|19
|Spidertech p/b C10
|0:28:47
|20
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:15
|21
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:29
|22
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:34
|23
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:32:41
|24
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:39:12
