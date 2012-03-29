Image 1 of 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) hoists the trophy for his win in De Panne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 19 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 19 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) was narrowly defeated by Chavanel in the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 19 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil) is starting to show sparks of his previous form (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 19 Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 19 The final podium at Driedaagse de Panne (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 19 Overall De Panne champion Sylvain Chavanel (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 19 Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Cannondale) did enough to finish third overall (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 19 Chavanel focuses his efforts in the final time trial of De Panne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 19 Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) didn't stand a chance in the time trial against a determined Chavanel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 19 Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Cannondale) did enough to finish third overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 19 The final jersey winners: Kristoff (points), Chavanel (overall winner), Tosh Van Der Sande (mountains) and Andy Cappelle (sprints) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 19 The GC podium: Lieuwe Westra, Sylvain Chavanel and Maciej Bodnar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 19 Lieuwe Westra, Sylvain Chavanel and Maciej Bodnar on the podium of the Driedaagse de Panne-Koksijde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 19 Overall race winner Sylvain Chavanel shows off his new trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 19 The top men in the Driedaagse de Panne-Koksijde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) en route to the overall victory in Driedaagse de Panne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sylvain Chavanel of Omega Pharma-Quickstep blasted his way to the win in the closing time trial of the Three Days of De Panne to take the overall title. Lieuwe Westra of Vacansoleil-DCM was a close second on the day, with Svein Tuft (GreenEdge) third.

Chavanel's gap was enough to jump him from 12th to first overall, with Westra moving up to second. Maciej Bodnar of Liquigas rounded out the overall race podium. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), who had led the race going into the stage, finished 1:19 behind Chavanel, and dropped out of the top ten.

"First of all I am super happy with this victory," Chavanel said. "This year I did not win until now, and a lot of our riders have already won. It was a little disappointing that I was riding well but unable to win a race.

"I am also happy because this victory came at a time trial," he said, explaining that his previous strong results in the race against the clock which netted him the French title in the past hadn't been coming because of a back problem. But by working with his new bike sponsor Specialized, he was able to improve over the winter.

"Now we are starting to see some results. I was 4th in Argentina, 6th in the Stage 1 Paris-Nice time trial, so I am reaching my objectives with my time trial bike."

Travis Meyer (GreenEdge) set the early best time of 18:32 over the 15 km course, with Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan) coming in only one second slower.

However, young rider Artem Ovechkin of RusVelo topped that by four seconds, only to be soon dropped to second when Thomas Vaitkus (GreenEdge) sailed across the line in 18:20.

Svein Tuft blew them all away by 14 seconds, coming in at 18:06, looking to be a strong bet to give GreenEdge another victory. Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), winner of Dwars Door Vlaanderen, came in one second down.

But then it was Tuft's turn to be pushed down into second place, as Vacansoleil's Lieuwe Westra cracked the 18 minute barrier and finished in 17:53. Almost immediately, however, Chavanel chopped four seconds off that time, crossing the finish line with a time of 17:49.

Chavanel's blistering time set the gauntlet for Alexander Kristoff of Katusha, who had won the morning's half-stage to maintain his leader's jersey, and was only 12 seconds ahead of the Frenchman. The young Norwegian proved himself not up to the challenge.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:17:49 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:17 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:18 5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:19 6 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 7 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:31 8 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:32 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:38 10 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 11 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 12 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:43 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:44 14 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:50 15 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:51 16 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 17 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:52 18 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:53 19 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:55 20 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:59 21 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:01:00 22 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:01:03 23 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 24 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:01:04 25 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:05 27 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:07 28 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 29 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:08 30 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 31 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 32 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:12 33 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:14 34 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:01:15 35 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:16 36 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:19 37 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:20 38 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 39 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:22 40 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:26 41 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:29 42 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:01:31 43 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:32 44 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:34 46 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:01:35 47 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 48 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i 49 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:38 50 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 0:01:39 51 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 52 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:43 53 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 54 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 56 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 57 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:46 58 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:51 59 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:55 60 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 61 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:56 62 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 63 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 64 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 65 Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:01:58 66 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 67 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:59 68 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:00 69 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:01 70 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 71 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 0:02:02 72 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 73 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 74 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 75 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:06 76 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:07 77 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:08 78 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:09 80 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:10 81 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:11 82 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:14 83 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:15 84 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:16 85 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:17 87 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 88 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:19 89 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 90 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:20 91 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:02:23 92 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:25 93 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:26 94 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 95 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 0:02:29 96 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 97 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 98 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:32 99 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:36 100 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:38 101 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 102 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:47 103 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:49 104 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:55 105 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:56 106 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:02 107 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:18 108 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:33 109 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:36 110 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:46 111 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:25 DNS Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team DNS William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNS Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNS Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNS Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNS Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNS Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i DNS Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNS Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's DNS Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp DNS Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp DNS Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's DNS Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNS Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNS Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team DNS Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNS Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNS Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team DNS Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNS Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNS Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team DNS Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo DNS Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 DNS Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNS Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp DNS Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 DNS Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNS Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo DNS Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNS Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNS Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNS Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNS Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNS Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp DNS Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNS Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNS Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNS Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNS Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's DNS Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo DNS Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp DNS Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo DNS Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNS Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNS Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNS Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i DNS Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's DNS Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 3 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 6 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 5 7 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 8 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 10 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:54:23 2 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:24 3 Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:01 4 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 5 RusVelo 0:01:54 6 Katusha Team 0:02:28 7 Team Europcar 0:02:49 8 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:00 9 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:11 10 Team NetApp 0:03:21 11 Spidertech p/b C10 0:03:23 12 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:25 13 Project 1t4i 0:03:36 14 Landbouwkrediet 0:03:40 15 FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:49 16 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:55 17 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:57 18 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:03:59 19 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:02 20 Lampre - ISD 0:04:10 21 Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:32 22 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:05 23 Astana Pro Team 0:05:14 24 Acqua & Sapone 0:06:57

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12:05:44 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:14 4 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:17 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:18 6 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:32 8 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 9 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:51 10 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:55 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:59 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:01:03 13 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 14 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:01:04 15 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:05 17 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:07 18 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 19 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:08 20 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 21 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:12 22 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:19 23 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:29 24 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:01:31 25 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:34 26 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:01:35 27 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:01:36 28 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:38 29 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:43 30 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:46 31 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:49 32 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:50 33 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 34 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:59 35 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:00 36 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:06 37 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:11 38 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:16 39 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 0:02:29 41 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:21 42 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:46 43 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:48 44 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:03 45 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:42 46 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:49 47 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:06:50 48 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:01 49 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:02 50 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:46 51 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:54 52 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 53 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:08:06 54 Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:08:09 55 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 0:08:13 56 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:08:21 57 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:23 58 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:28 59 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:31 60 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:49 61 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:07 62 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:51 63 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:29 64 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 0:11:05 65 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:11:28 66 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:59 67 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:12:35 68 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:13:45 69 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:46 70 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:54 71 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:55 72 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:14:02 73 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:10 74 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:14:22 75 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 76 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:24 77 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:28 78 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:34 79 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:38 80 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:45 81 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:14:56 82 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:57 83 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 84 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:14:58 85 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:15:03 86 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 87 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:15:07 88 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 89 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:09 90 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:15:10 91 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:15:11 93 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:15:15 94 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:15:16 95 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:15:17 96 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:18 97 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:15:21 98 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:15:27 99 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:28 100 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:29 101 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:15:33 102 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:15:38 103 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:15:39 104 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:15:51 105 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:16:06 106 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:16:20 107 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:16:35 108 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:16:38 109 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:17:02 110 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:17:27 111 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:22:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 42 pts 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 20 5 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 6 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 15 8 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 12 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 11 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 10 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 13 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 14 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 9 15 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 9 16 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 17 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 18 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 8 19 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 20 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 21 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 22 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 23 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 5 24 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 25 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 5 26 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 27 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 28 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 29 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 30 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 31 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 32 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 2 33 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 34 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 35 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 36 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1 37 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 pts 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 3 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 4 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 5 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 6 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 2 7 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 1 9 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 10 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 31 pts 2 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 21 3 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 17 4 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 16 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3