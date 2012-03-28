Kittel wins stage 2 in Koksijde
Kristoff new leader in De Panne
Stage 2: Zottegem - Koksijde
Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) won stage 2 at the Three Days of De Panne in a field sprint finale. The German out-kicked Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) for the victory in Koksijde.
"When I saw the finish line for the first time I said to Bert De Backer ‘that's perfect for me.' It's 1,000 metres long, straight, wind on the back, high speed. That's something I really like. The finish was also chaotic and every rider has to fight on his own for his place and come to the front and that was something which was a big advantage for me," Kittel said.
"I was not sure until the last 100 metres if I could still do it. I tried to be on the best position. I was lucky that Kenny Van Hummel started to sprint on the right side, Kristoff started to sprint on the left side and I could go in the middle. From there on I went full gas. Luckily I had really good legs today in the sprint."
Stage 1 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was true to his word that he was at the race for training, and dropped off the back of the peloton in the closing kilometres. As a result Alexander Kristoff is the new Three Days of De Panne leader. Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) is second overall, tied on time with Kristoff, while Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Cannondale) is third overall at one second.
Unlike yesterday's parcours, stage two was the perfect scenario for the bunch sprinters with the only climbs clustered together in the mid-section of the stage. By the time the peloton was at the day's first climb, the Mesenberg at 105km, a break had already formed with three riders building a near seven minute lead.
Andy Cappelle (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's), Jonathan Breyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Brian Vandborg (Spidertech powered by C10) were of little concern in the overall race. Not that it seemed to matter one iota. Overnight leader Peter Sagan seemed intent on losing ground in the overall in order to spare him any chance of riding Thursday's time trial. He even turned water-carrier at one point, a clear indication that the Tour of Flanders is a true and capable target for the young Slovak talent.
After the fifth and final climb on the Vidaigneberg, with 90km remaining to the finish, the leaders still had a healthy advantage. Omega Pharma-QuickStep served further notice of their strength for Flanders by briefly splitting the bunch and with help from Astana almost made Sagan's wish of losing a chunk of time a reality. However with Stijn Devolder, Leif Hoste and Sebastian Langeveld all caught napping the 10 second gap was eventually nullified.
But the episode seemed to awaken the rest of the field. With 55 kilometres remaining Lotto-Belisol pushed towards the front, clearly in a bid to support Andre Greipel in a sprint. Quite why the German decided to take a huge turn on the front remains unclear but it certainly gave his teammates a much needed push, as until that point the gap to the break was still hovering at five minutes. More teams joined the pursuit of the break, with Europcar and Katusha flanking Greipel's guard.
Ahead Cappelle found an extra gear, which ended Vandborg's day. Within a kilometre the burly Belgian was at it again, dismissing Breyne from his back wheel. Hardly the prettiest rider on a bike, Cappelle heaved and hammered a huge gear along the Belgian coast, with the gap slowly but surely trickling down.
Cappelle and the watching spectators were eventually put out of their misery on the final lap of the coastal run with 12 kilometres left and with the Accent Jobs rider caught it was over to the sprinters to dispute the stage.
Into the long finish straight Kittel manoeuvred himself on Kenny Van Hummel's wheel before powering through to take the win.
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|4:51:16
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|9
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|11
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|17
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|18
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|19
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|21
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|23
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|25
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|29
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|30
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|31
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|32
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|33
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|35
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|36
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|37
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|38
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|39
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|41
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|42
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|43
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|44
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|45
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|46
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|47
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|50
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|52
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|53
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|55
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|56
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|57
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|58
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|59
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|60
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|61
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|62
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|64
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|65
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|67
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|69
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|70
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|71
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|72
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|73
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|74
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|76
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
|77
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|81
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|82
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|83
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|84
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|85
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|86
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|88
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|89
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|90
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|91
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|93
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|94
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|95
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|97
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|99
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|100
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|102
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|103
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|104
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|105
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|106
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|108
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|109
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|110
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|112
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|113
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|114
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|115
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|116
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|117
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|118
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|120
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|121
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|123
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|124
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|125
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|126
|Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|127
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|128
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|129
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|130
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|131
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|134
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|135
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|136
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|137
|Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|138
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|141
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|142
|Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:55
|143
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|144
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|145
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|146
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|148
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|149
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|151
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|153
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|154
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|155
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|156
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|157
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|158
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|159
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|160
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:41
|161
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|162
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|164
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:53
|165
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|166
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|167
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|168
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|169
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|170
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:54
|171
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:05:17
|172
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:05:49
|173
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:56
|174
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|175
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i
|DNF
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNS
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|20
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|18
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|6
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|8
|9
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|10
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|11
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|12
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|14
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|3
|3
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|1
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|pts
|2
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|3
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|1
|1
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|pts
|2
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|3
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|1
|1
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|5
|pts
|2
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|3
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|1
|1
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|pts
|2
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|3
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|1
|1
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|2
|3
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|1
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|pts
|2
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|3
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|1
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|3
|pts
|2
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Team Europcar
|14:33:48
|2
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|Project 1t4i
|7
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|11
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|12
|FDJ-BigMat
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|15
|RusVelo
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|Team NetApp
|18
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|20
|RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|Acqua & Sapone
|22
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|24
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|9:24:51
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:01
|4
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:02
|5
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:04
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:06
|7
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|11
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|12
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|16
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|17
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|18
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|19
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|20
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|22
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|23
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|26
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|29
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|34
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|36
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|37
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|38
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|40
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|41
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|43
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|44
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|45
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|47
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|49
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|50
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:37
|51
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:40
|52
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|53
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|54
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:06:16
|55
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|56
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|57
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|58
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|59
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|61
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|63
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|64
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|65
|Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|66
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|67
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|68
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|69
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|70
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|71
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|73
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:09:32
|74
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:39
|77
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|78
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:12:58
|79
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:02
|80
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:05
|81
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:06
|82
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|83
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:13:07
|84
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|85
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:08
|86
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|87
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|88
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|89
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|90
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|91
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|92
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|93
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|94
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|95
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|98
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|99
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|100
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
|101
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|102
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|104
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|105
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|107
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|109
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|110
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|111
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|113
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|116
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|117
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|118
|Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|119
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|120
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|122
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|123
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|124
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|125
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|126
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|127
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|128
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|129
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|131
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|134
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|135
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|136
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|137
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|138
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|139
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|141
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|142
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|143
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|144
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|145
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|148
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|150
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|151
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|152
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|153
|Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|154
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|155
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|156
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|157
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|158
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|159
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|160
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|161
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|162
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|163
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|164
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|165
|Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:13:30
|166
|Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:03
|167
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:14:40
|168
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:14:56
|169
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:15:01
|170
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|171
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:17:02
|172
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:18:55
|173
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:21:03
|174
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:04
|175
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|20
|5
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|6
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|8
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|11
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|9
|13
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|14
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|8
|15
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|16
|Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|17
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|18
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|19
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|20
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|21
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|22
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|25
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|1
|27
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|21
|3
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|17
|4
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|16
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|6
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|7
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|7
|8
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|9
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|11
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|13
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|2
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|9
|pts
|2
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|5
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
|2
|8
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|2
|9
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|1
|10
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|11
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|12
|Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|1
|13
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|1
|Team Europcar
|28:14:51
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|8
|RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|10
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's
|0:06:11
|12
|FDJ-BigMat
|13
|Team NetApp
|14
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:08:45
|15
|Project 1t4i
|0:13:02
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:15:37
|18
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:25:24
|19
|RusVelo
|20
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:04
|22
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:28:39
|23
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:32:15
