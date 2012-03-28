Trending

Kittel wins stage 2 in Koksijde

Kristoff new leader in De Panne

Image 1 of 44

Arms aloft for stage 2 victor Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 44

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) celebrates his stage victory at the Three Days of De Panne.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 44

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) has a clear path to the finish line right down the middle.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 44

The peloton in full flight 100 metres from the finish line.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 44

Andy Cappelle (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's) was the final rider left from the early break.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 44

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) won stage 2 of the Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 44

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is the new general classification leader.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 44

Sprint classification leader Andy Cappelle (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 44

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) on the podium after winning stage 2.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 44

All smiles for stage 2 winner Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 44

Canadian champion Svein Tuft (GreenEdge) at the finish in Koksijde.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 44

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) won stage 2 at the Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 44

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) won his fourth race of the season with victory at Three Days of De Panne.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 44

Stage winner Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 44

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 44

Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Belisol) in the climber's jersey at Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 44

Andy Cappelle (Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas) gets his award for two days in the breakaway at the Three Days of De Panne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 44

Andy Cappelle (Accent Jobs-Willems Verandas) was on a long solo breakaway on stage 2

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 44

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 44

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took over the race lead from Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 44

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) wins stage 2

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 44

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) took the sprint on stage 2 over

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 44

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is the new overall leader at the Three Days of De Panne.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 44

Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda team motorhome

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 44

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 44

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 44

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 44

UnitedHealthcare riders lined up at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 44

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 44

Andre Greipel and Robert Forster

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 44

Kevin Hulsmans (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 44

Arnaud Van Groen (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 44

Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech Powered By C10)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 44

Race leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 44

Team Type 1 - Sanofi gets ready

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 44

Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 44

Racers roll to the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 44

David Veilleux (Europcar)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 44

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha Team)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 44

Daniel Oss (Liquigas Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 44

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) wears the points classification jersey for stage 2.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 44

Italians Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) await the start of stage 2.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 44

Slovakia road champion Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 44

Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's)

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) won stage 2 at the Three Days of De Panne in a field sprint finale. The German out-kicked Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) for the victory in Koksijde.

"When I saw the finish line for the first time I said to Bert De Backer ‘that's perfect for me.' It's 1,000 metres long, straight, wind on the back, high speed. That's something I really like. The finish was also chaotic and every rider has to fight on his own for his place and come to the front and that was something which was a big advantage for me," Kittel said.

"I was not sure until the last 100 metres if I could still do it. I tried to be on the best position. I was lucky that Kenny Van Hummel started to sprint on the right side, Kristoff started to sprint on the left side and I could go in the middle. From there on I went full gas. Luckily I had really good legs today in the sprint."

Stage 1 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was true to his word that he was at the race for training, and dropped off the back of the peloton in the closing kilometres. As a result Alexander Kristoff is the new Three Days of De Panne leader. Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) is second overall, tied on time with Kristoff, while Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Cannondale) is third overall at one second.

Unlike yesterday's parcours, stage two was the perfect scenario for the bunch sprinters with the only climbs clustered together in the mid-section of the stage. By the time the peloton was at the day's first climb, the Mesenberg at 105km, a break had already formed with three riders building a near seven minute lead.

Andy Cappelle (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's), Jonathan Breyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Brian Vandborg (Spidertech powered by C10) were of little concern in the overall race. Not that it seemed to matter one iota. Overnight leader Peter Sagan seemed intent on losing ground in the overall in order to spare him any chance of riding Thursday's time trial. He even turned water-carrier at one point, a clear indication that the Tour of Flanders is a true and capable target for the young Slovak talent.

After the fifth and final climb on the Vidaigneberg, with 90km remaining to the finish, the leaders still had a healthy advantage. Omega Pharma-QuickStep served further notice of their strength for Flanders by briefly splitting the bunch and with help from Astana almost made Sagan's wish of losing a chunk of time a reality. However with Stijn Devolder, Leif Hoste and Sebastian Langeveld all caught napping the 10 second gap was eventually nullified.

But the episode seemed to awaken the rest of the field. With 55 kilometres remaining Lotto-Belisol pushed towards the front, clearly in a bid to support Andre Greipel in a sprint. Quite why the German decided to take a huge turn on the front remains unclear but it certainly gave his teammates a much needed push, as until that point the gap to the break was still hovering at five minutes. More teams joined the pursuit of the break, with Europcar and Katusha flanking Greipel's guard.

Ahead Cappelle found an extra gear, which ended Vandborg's day. Within a kilometre the burly Belgian was at it again, dismissing Breyne from his back wheel. Hardly the prettiest rider on a bike, Cappelle heaved and hammered a huge gear along the Belgian coast, with the gap slowly but surely trickling down.

Cappelle and the watching spectators were eventually put out of their misery on the final lap of the coastal run with 12 kilometres left and with the Accent Jobs rider caught it was over to the sprinters to dispute the stage.

Into the long finish straight Kittel manoeuvred himself on Kenny Van Hummel's wheel before powering through to take the win.

Full Results
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i4:51:16
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
6Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
8Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
9Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
10Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
11Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
12Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
16Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
17Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
18Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
19Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
20Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
21Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
23Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
25Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
29Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
30Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
31Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
32Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
33Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
35Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
36Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
37Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
38Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
39Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
40Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
41Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
42Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
43Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
44Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
45Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
46James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
47Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
48Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
50Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
51Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
52Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
53Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
55Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
56Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
57Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
58Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
59Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
60Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
61Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
62Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
64Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
65Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
67Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
69Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
70David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
71Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
72Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
73Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
74Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
77Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
81Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
82Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
83Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
84Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
85Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
86Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
88Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
89Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
90Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
91Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
92Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
93Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
94Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
95Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
97Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
99Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
100Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
101Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
102Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
104Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
105Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
106Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
107Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
108Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
109Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
110Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
111Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
112William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
113Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
114Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
115Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
116Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
117Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
118Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
120Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
121Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
122Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
123Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
124Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
125Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
126Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
127Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
128Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
129Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
130Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
131Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
132Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
133Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
134Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
135Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
136Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
137Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
138Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
139Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
140David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
141Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
142Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:55
143Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
144Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
145Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
146Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
147Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
148Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
149Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
150Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
151Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
152Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
153Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
154Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
155Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
156Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
157Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
158Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
159Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
160Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:41
161Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
162Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
163Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
164Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:53
165Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
166Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
167Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
168Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
169Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
170Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:54
171Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:05:17
172Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:05:49
173Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:07:56
174Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
175Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i
DNFRobert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNSStuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNSDavide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

Points
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i20pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team18
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team16
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team12
6Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar9
8Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp8
9Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar7
10Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6
11Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C105
12Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
14Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
15Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1

Mountain 1 - Mesenberg, 105.3km
1Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C105pts
2Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony3
3Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1

Mountain 2 - Monteberg, 117.3km
1Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5pts
2Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C103
3Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1

Mountain 3 - Kemmelberg, 119.1km
1Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C105pts
2Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3
3Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1

Mountain 4 - Rodeberg, 124.4km
1Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's5pts
2Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C103
3Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1

Mountain 5 - Vidaigneberg, 125.7km
1Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C105pts
2Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3
3Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1

Sprint 1 - 166.4km
1Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3pts
2Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
3Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C101

Sprint 2 - 182.1km
1Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3pts
2Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
3Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1

Sprint 3 - 193.5km
1Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's3pts
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team1

Teams
1Team Europcar14:33:48
2Team Type 1 - Sanofi
3Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
4Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
5Katusha Team
6Project 1t4i
7Team Spidertech Powered by C10
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team
9Astana Pro Team
10Lotto-Belisol Team
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep
12FDJ-BigMat
13Colnago - CSF Inox
14Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
15RusVelo
16Lampre - ISD
17Team NetApp
18UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
19Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
20RadioShack-Nissan
21Acqua & Sapone
22Liquigas-Cannondale
23GreenEdge Cycling Team
24Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's

General classification after stage 2
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team9:24:51
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:01
4Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:02
5Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:04
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:06
7Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
8Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
11Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
12Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
14Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
16Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
17Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
18James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
19Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
20Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
22Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
23Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
24Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
26Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
27Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
28Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
29Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
34Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
37Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
38Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
40Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
41Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
42David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
43Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
44Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
45Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
47Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
49Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
50Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:37
51Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:40
52Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
53Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:13
54Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:06:16
55Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:17
56Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
57Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
58Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
59Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
60Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
61Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
63Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
64Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
65Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
66Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
67Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
68Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
69Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
70Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
71Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
72Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
73Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:09:32
74Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
75Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
76Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:39
77Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
78Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:12:58
79Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:02
80Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:05
81Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:06
82Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i
83Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team0:13:07
84Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
85Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:08
86André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
87Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
88Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
89Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
90Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
91Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
92Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
93Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
94David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
95Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
96Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
97Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
98Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
99Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
100Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i
101Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
102Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
103Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
104Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
105Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
106Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
107Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
108Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
109Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
110Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
111Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
113Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
115Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
116Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
117Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
118Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
119Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
120Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
122Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
123Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
124Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
125Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
126Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
127Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
128Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
129Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
130Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
131Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
133Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
134Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
135Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
136Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
137Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
138Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
139Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
140Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
141Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
142Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
143Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
144Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
145Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
146Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
147Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
148Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
149Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
150William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
151Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
152Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
153Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
154Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
155Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
156Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
157Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
158Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
159Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
160Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
161Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
162Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
163Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
164Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
165Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:13:30
166Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:03
167Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:14:40
168Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:14:56
169Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:15:01
170Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
171Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:17:02
172Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:18:55
173Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:21:03
174Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:04
175Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i

Points classification
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team32pts
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale20
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i20
5Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale16
6Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team16
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar15
8Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
9Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team12
11Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team10
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony9
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
14Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp8
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat7
16Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar7
17Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6
18Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
19Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C105
20Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
21Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
22Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team3
23Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
24Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan2
25Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
26Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1
27Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1

Mountains classification
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team31pts
2Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C1021
3Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's17
4Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i16
5Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
6Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
7Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony7
8Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
9Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team6
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
11Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
13Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
14Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprints classification
1Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's9pts
2Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale5
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
5Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
7Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i2
8Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony2
9Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's1
10Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team1
11Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1
12Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1
13Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C101

Teams classification
1Team Europcar28:14:51
2Liquigas-Cannondale
3Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
4Astana Pro Team
5Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
6Katusha Team
7Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
8RadioShack-Nissan
9Omega Pharma-QuickStep
10GreenEdge Cycling Team
11Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's0:06:11
12FDJ-BigMat
13Team NetApp
14Lotto-Belisol Team0:08:45
15Project 1t4i0:13:02
16Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
17Lampre - ISD0:15:37
18Team Spidertech Powered by C100:25:24
19RusVelo
20UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
21Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:04
22Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:28:39
23Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24Acqua & Sapone0:32:15

