Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) won stage 2 at the Three Days of De Panne in a field sprint finale. The German out-kicked Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) for the victory in Koksijde.

"When I saw the finish line for the first time I said to Bert De Backer ‘that's perfect for me.' It's 1,000 metres long, straight, wind on the back, high speed. That's something I really like. The finish was also chaotic and every rider has to fight on his own for his place and come to the front and that was something which was a big advantage for me," Kittel said.

"I was not sure until the last 100 metres if I could still do it. I tried to be on the best position. I was lucky that Kenny Van Hummel started to sprint on the right side, Kristoff started to sprint on the left side and I could go in the middle. From there on I went full gas. Luckily I had really good legs today in the sprint."

Stage 1 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was true to his word that he was at the race for training, and dropped off the back of the peloton in the closing kilometres. As a result Alexander Kristoff is the new Three Days of De Panne leader. Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) is second overall, tied on time with Kristoff, while Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Cannondale) is third overall at one second.

Unlike yesterday's parcours, stage two was the perfect scenario for the bunch sprinters with the only climbs clustered together in the mid-section of the stage. By the time the peloton was at the day's first climb, the Mesenberg at 105km, a break had already formed with three riders building a near seven minute lead.

Andy Cappelle (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's), Jonathan Breyne (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) and Brian Vandborg (Spidertech powered by C10) were of little concern in the overall race. Not that it seemed to matter one iota. Overnight leader Peter Sagan seemed intent on losing ground in the overall in order to spare him any chance of riding Thursday's time trial. He even turned water-carrier at one point, a clear indication that the Tour of Flanders is a true and capable target for the young Slovak talent.

After the fifth and final climb on the Vidaigneberg, with 90km remaining to the finish, the leaders still had a healthy advantage. Omega Pharma-QuickStep served further notice of their strength for Flanders by briefly splitting the bunch and with help from Astana almost made Sagan's wish of losing a chunk of time a reality. However with Stijn Devolder, Leif Hoste and Sebastian Langeveld all caught napping the 10 second gap was eventually nullified.

But the episode seemed to awaken the rest of the field. With 55 kilometres remaining Lotto-Belisol pushed towards the front, clearly in a bid to support Andre Greipel in a sprint. Quite why the German decided to take a huge turn on the front remains unclear but it certainly gave his teammates a much needed push, as until that point the gap to the break was still hovering at five minutes. More teams joined the pursuit of the break, with Europcar and Katusha flanking Greipel's guard.

Ahead Cappelle found an extra gear, which ended Vandborg's day. Within a kilometre the burly Belgian was at it again, dismissing Breyne from his back wheel. Hardly the prettiest rider on a bike, Cappelle heaved and hammered a huge gear along the Belgian coast, with the gap slowly but surely trickling down.

Cappelle and the watching spectators were eventually put out of their misery on the final lap of the coastal run with 12 kilometres left and with the Accent Jobs rider caught it was over to the sprinters to dispute the stage.

Into the long finish straight Kittel manoeuvred himself on Kenny Van Hummel's wheel before powering through to take the win.

Full Results 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 4:51:16 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 6 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 9 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 11 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 12 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 16 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 17 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 18 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 19 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 21 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 23 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 25 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 28 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 29 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 30 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 31 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 32 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 33 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 35 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 36 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 37 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 38 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 39 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 40 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 41 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 42 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 43 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 44 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 45 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 46 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 47 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 48 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 50 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 51 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 52 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 53 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 54 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 55 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 56 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 57 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 58 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 59 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 60 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 61 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 62 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 64 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 65 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 67 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 69 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 70 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 71 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 72 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 73 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 74 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 76 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 77 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 81 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 82 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 83 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 84 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 85 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 86 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 88 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 89 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 90 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 91 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 92 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 93 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 94 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 95 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 97 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i 99 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 100 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 102 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 103 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 104 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 105 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 106 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 107 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 108 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 109 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 110 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 111 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 112 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 113 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 114 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 115 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 116 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 117 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 118 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 120 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 121 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 122 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 123 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 124 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 125 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 126 Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 127 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 128 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 129 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 130 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 131 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 132 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 133 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 134 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 135 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 136 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 137 Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 138 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 139 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 140 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 141 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 142 Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:55 143 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 144 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 145 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 146 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 147 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 148 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 149 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 150 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 151 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 152 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 153 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 154 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 155 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 156 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 157 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 158 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 159 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 160 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:01:41 161 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 162 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 163 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 164 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:53 165 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 166 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 167 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 168 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 169 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 170 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:54 171 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 0:05:17 172 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:05:49 173 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:56 174 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 175 Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i DNF Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNS Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team DNS Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

Points 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 20 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 18 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 12 6 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 8 9 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 7 10 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 11 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 5 12 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 13 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 14 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountain 1 - Mesenberg, 105.3km 1 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 5 pts 2 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 3 3 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1

Mountain 2 - Monteberg, 117.3km 1 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 pts 2 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 3 3 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1

Mountain 3 - Kemmelberg, 119.1km 1 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 5 pts 2 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 3 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1

Mountain 4 - Rodeberg, 124.4km 1 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 5 pts 2 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 3 3 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1

Mountain 5 - Vidaigneberg, 125.7km 1 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 5 pts 2 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 3 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1

Sprint 1 - 166.4km 1 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 pts 2 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 3 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 1

Sprint 2 - 182.1km 1 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 pts 2 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 3 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1

Sprint 3 - 193.5km 1 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 3 pts 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Teams 1 Team Europcar 14:33:48 2 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 Landbouwkrediet - Euphony 4 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 5 Katusha Team 6 Project 1t4i 7 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 8 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Lotto-Belisol Team 11 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 12 FDJ-BigMat 13 Colnago - CSF Inox 14 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 15 RusVelo 16 Lampre - ISD 17 Team NetApp 18 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 19 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 20 RadioShack-Nissan 21 Acqua & Sapone 22 Liquigas-Cannondale 23 GreenEdge Cycling Team 24 Accent Jobs - Willems Véranda's

General classification after stage 2 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 9:24:51 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:01 4 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:02 5 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:04 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:06 7 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 11 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 12 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 14 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 16 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 17 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 18 James Van Landschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 19 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 20 Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 23 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 26 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 27 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 28 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 29 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i 36 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 37 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 38 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 39 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 40 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 41 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 43 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 44 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 45 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 Luke Durbridge (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 47 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 49 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 50 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:37 51 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:40 52 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 53 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:13 54 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:06:16 55 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:17 56 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 57 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 58 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 59 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 61 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 63 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 64 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 65 Kurt Hovelienck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 66 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 67 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 68 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 69 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 70 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 71 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 72 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 73 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:09:32 74 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 75 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 76 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:39 77 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 78 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:12:58 79 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:02 80 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:05 81 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:06 82 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 83 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 0:13:07 84 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 85 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:08 86 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 87 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 88 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 89 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 90 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 91 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 92 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 93 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 94 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 95 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 96 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 98 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 99 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 100 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Project 1t4i 101 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 102 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 103 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 104 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 105 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 106 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 107 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 108 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 109 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 110 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 111 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 113 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 115 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 116 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 117 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 118 Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 119 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 120 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 122 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 123 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 124 Kristjan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 125 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 126 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 127 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 128 Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i 129 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 130 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 131 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 133 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 134 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 135 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 136 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 137 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 138 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 139 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 141 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 142 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 143 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 144 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 145 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 146 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 147 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 148 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 149 Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 150 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 151 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 152 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 153 Sergueï Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 154 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 155 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 156 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 157 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 158 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 159 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 160 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 161 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 162 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 163 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 164 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 165 Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:13:30 166 Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:03 167 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:14:40 168 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp 0:14:56 169 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:15:01 170 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 171 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:17:02 172 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:18:55 173 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:21:03 174 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:04 175 Cheng Ji (Chn) Project 1t4i

Points classification 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 32 pts 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 20 5 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 6 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 15 8 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 9 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 12 11 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 10 12 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 9 13 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 14 Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 8 15 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 7 16 Said Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 7 17 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 18 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 19 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 5 20 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 21 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 22 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 23 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 2 25 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountains classification 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 31 pts 2 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 21 3 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 17 4 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 16 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 6 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 7 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 7 8 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 9 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 11 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 13 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprints classification 1 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 pts 2 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 4 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 5 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 7 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1t4i 2 8 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 2 9 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 1 10 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team 1 11 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1 12 Reiner Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1 13 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 1