Trending

Voigt takes solo stage win in Beaver Creek

Van Garderen reclaims race leadership

Image 1 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 46

Garmin-Sharp leads the chase on stage 4

Garmin-Sharp leads the chase on stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 46

Jens Voigt is rain-proof: he led the attack for most of the stage

Jens Voigt is rain-proof: he led the attack for most of the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 46

Caleb Fairly gets a push from Spidertech teammate Lucas Euser

Caleb Fairly gets a push from Spidertech teammate Lucas Euser
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 46

The roads dried up eventually but the idea of chasing Voigt down was futile

The roads dried up eventually but the idea of chasing Voigt down was futile
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 46

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) celebrates as he crosses the finish line in Beaver Creek at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) celebrates as he crosses the finish line in Beaver Creek at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 46

The peloton passes through Colorado's scenic route to Beaver Creek

The peloton passes through Colorado's scenic route to Beaver Creek
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 46

The Liquigas-Cannondale team sticks together in Colorado

The Liquigas-Cannondale team sticks together in Colorado
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 46

The USA Pro Challenge is BMC's George Hincapie's last US race

The USA Pro Challenge is BMC's George Hincapie's last US race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 46

Tejay van Garderen back in yellow on stage 4 in Colorado

Tejay van Garderen back in yellow on stage 4 in Colorado
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 46

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 46

Christian Vande Velde had to give up the yellow jersey after being out-sprinted

Christian Vande Velde had to give up the yellow jersey after being out-sprinted
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 46

Ben King high-fives the big crowd in Beaver Creek

Ben King high-fives the big crowd in Beaver Creek
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 46

Points leader Damiano Caruso gets some lunch

Points leader Damiano Caruso gets some lunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 46

The peloton on stage 4 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge

The peloton on stage 4 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 46

Lindsay Vonn was on hand to present Jens Voigt with a lifetime pass to the Vail ski resort

Lindsay Vonn was on hand to present Jens Voigt with a lifetime pass to the Vail ski resort
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 46

The fans at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge

The fans at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 46

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 46

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in Colorado

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in Colorado
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 39 of 46

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) doing what he does best, going on the attack

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) doing what he does best, going on the attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 40 of 46

The classification leaders after Stage 4 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge

The classification leaders after Stage 4 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 41 of 46

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) would lose his overall lead on Stage 4

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) would lose his overall lead on Stage 4
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 42 of 46

The day's break that formed leading up to the lower slopes of Independence Pass

The day's break that formed leading up to the lower slopes of Independence Pass
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 43 of 46

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) on the attack in Colorado

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) on the attack in Colorado
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 44 of 46

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) savours his victory in Beaver Creek

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) savours his victory in Beaver Creek
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 45 of 46

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan) wins the battle for second

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan) wins the battle for second
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 46 of 46

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) on the way to the finish line

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) on the way to the finish line
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) soloed to a magnificent win Thursday during stage 4 of the USA Pro Challenge from Aspen to Beaver Creek. The 40-year-old broke clear on Independence Pass, the first climb of the 156.4 kilometre stage, shedding his breakaway companions a few miles later and staying clear until the finish line.

In the race for yellow, Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) finished three places ahead of Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) but with the same time to reclaim the race lead on total points for stage placings over the first four days. However, there was no disputing the stage victory with Voigt’s performance giving him his first victory since 2010.

"I was nervous until basically 1 km to go," Voigt said immediately after the finish. "And then my director came up and said, 'You still have five minutes.' That looks pretty safe then. So I had a little time to slow down a little bit and enjoy it, you know, wave to the crowd and soak up the emotions."

Back to the future for stage 4

Thursday's stage from Aspen to Beaver Creek started with an ascent of the same category 1 Independence Pass climb that riders tackled on the stage 3. But this time they rode it in reverse, climbing from the west side and dropping back into the valley below before heading though Leadville and making their way to the category 3 climb of Battle Mountain. From there the route steadily descended to Beaver Creek and the final 5.8 km category 3 ascent to the finish line at the ski area above town.

A day after BMC heavily criticized RadioShack-Nissan's mostly passive week of racing, Voigt flew the team's colors in a long solo move after jumping away from a breakaway that formed leading up to the lower slopes of Independence Pass. Joining Voigt in the original breakaway were Peter Stetina and Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp); Rafael Infantino and Camilo Castiblanco (EPM-Une); Johann Tschopp and Ivan Santaromita (BMC); Carter Jones and Julian Kyer (Bissell Pro Cycling); Rory Sutherland and Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare); Roman Kreuziger (Astana); Craig Lewis (Champion Systems); Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi); and Andres Diaz (Team Exergy).

The gap climbed to 3:40 going up Independence Pass before Voigt slipped the rest of the group's grasp and set out on his own. "It was almost like you had a voice talking to you," Voigt said. "It's like, 'Go now,' and that's what happened."

Kyer, the 24-year-old who signed with Bissell just before the Tour of Utah, said the rest of the leader tried to stick with Voigt when he made his move, but the wily veteran hit them at the perfect time and they were helpless to try and counter.

"Going up Independence Pass, there were a couple little drops, and he just came flying by," Kyer said. "He was at the back, and I guess coming down one of the little rollers he just hit it really hard and got this huge gap on everybody. Nobody could really do anything about it. He's just an animal."

Voigt drove his gap to about two minutes on his former break mates and more than five minutes over the field as he made the first KOM on the summit of the pass and then slung himself down the descent with a full head of steam.

Kyer said they tried to chase going up the climb, but it was quickly apparent the effort would be futile. "He was just clobbering us," Kyer said. "Kreuziger was trying to chase, but he was just going a little bit above everybody else's level, and there wasn't much we could do to contribute. It was just trying to keep the pace and make it over. About 4 or 5 km from the top if Independence Pass everybody just kind of stopped smashing it."

With the chase group throwing in the towel, Voigt got another lucky break when heavy rain started to batter the peloton for the first time this week heading through Leadville about 91 km into the race. Voigt had lost some time by the sprint in leadville but still held onto a gap of 2:40 over the first chase and 2:55 over the field, which, led by RusVelo, eventually reeled in the chase group with about 46 km to go.

"It rained after the downhill, and there was wind," Voigt said. "So whatever makes the race sticky and nasty is good for me because it hurts the others more than me."

Voigt opened his gap again to four minutes as he descended from Leadville to Battle Mountain while the two teams that have been
volleying back and forth with the yellow jersey - Garmin-Sharp and BMC - played a little poker at the front of the peloton. Van Garderen said his team needed a day off and was ready to call some of the other teams' bluff.

"Our team has had to ride the front almost everyday now," the current overall race leader said. "And Garmin's been doing a good job with that, but the thing is we can't kill the team. So we were saying, 'Okay, you don't want to defend, well we don't want to defend either,' and I think that some of the other teams saw that that's what was going on between the two of us. And they were just like okay, we're not playing around."

Liquigas amassed on the front to lead the chase. But the Italian team managed to take only 10 seconds out of Voigt's lead over the following 18 km as the powerful German mashed his big ring toward the lower slopes of Battle Mountain, which topped out about 132 km into the race. Liquigas eventually backed off the front, and the field bunched up as riders, still wearing their rain capes, appeared to begin a discussion on the front.

Voigt's advantage then ballooned to 5:10 as he hit the penultimate climb and rode out of the precipitation. He crested Battle Mountain with a 5:55 advantage and appeared guaranteed of his first stage win in the US since 2007 at the Tour of California as he flew down the descent toward Beaver Creek, just 23 km away. Once in town, the popular German soaked in the adulation from the spectator-packed roads up to the beaver Creek Village and crossed the line exhausted but obviously elated with is win.

"I'm more than happy that I actually entertained the people a little bit today," he said. "Not only to talk the talk, but also to walk the walk."

RadioShack-Nissan team director Lars Michaelson, who had urged his veteran rider on from the team car, pulling alongside Voigt several times in the closing kilometers to show him just how close he was to the finish, was also ecstatic about the win. "He deserves it," Michaelson said. "Now nobody can just say he won by coincidence. This is just pure power and will. Most of all will." Nearly three minutes after Voigt's finish, his teammate Andreas Kloden led the bunch home, followed closely by van Garderen, RadioShack-Nissan's Oliver Zaugg and then Vande Velde, pushing van Garderen back into yellow. The 24-year-old BMC team leader was happy to be back in yellow, but he appeared to be even more impressed by Voigt's ride.

"Jens is the only guy in the world who could pull that off," van Garderen said. "He's just that crazy. It was an impressive day. When we saw that there was a break going up the road I thought that Jens was in it, and then we heard that he was ahead, and I thought why is he doing that. But then he stuck it, and that was pretty impressive."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan3:54:00
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:58
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
5Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
6Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
7Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
8Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
10Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une0:03:03
11Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
14Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
16Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
17Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
18Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:08
19Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
20Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:11
22Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
23Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
25Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une0:03:11
26Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:15
27Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:18
28Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo0:03:23
29Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:03:25
30Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:03:31
31Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
32Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:37
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:47
34Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
35Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:58
36Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:25
37Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
38Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
39Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:36
40Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
41Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:39
42George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
44Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:04:50
45Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:00
46George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:08
47Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
48Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
49Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
50Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
51Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:06:42
52Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
55Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
56Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
57Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
58Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
60Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
61Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
64Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
65Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
67Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
68Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
69Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
70Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
71Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
73Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
75Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
76Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
77Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
78Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
79Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:07:02
80Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:04
81Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:08:10
82Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
83Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
84Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
85Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
86Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
87Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
88Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
89Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:09:04
90David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
91Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
92Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:09:07
93James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
94Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:15:13
95Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
96Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:15:13
97Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
98Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
99Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
100Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
101Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
102Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
103Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:17
DNFSam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
DNFEdward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFMatthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFWilliam Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFJesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFConnor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
DNFNoe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy

Sprint 1 - Leadville
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan5pts
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp3
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Sprint 2 - Minturn
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan5pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp3
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 1 - Independence Pass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan12pts
2Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une10
3Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp8
4Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling7
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team6
6Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy5
7Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
8Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling3
9Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Battle Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan8pts
2Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une7
3Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une6
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp5
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp3

Mountain 3 - Beaver Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan8pts
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan7
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team6
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
5Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan3

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team3:56:58
2Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:00:05
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:10
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:41
5Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:01:52
6George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:10
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:44
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
11Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:05:12
12Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:12:15

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan11:47:56
2Garmin-Sharp0:03:08
3EPM-UNE0:03:21
4BMC Racing Team0:03:47
5Rusvelo0:04:50
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:52
7Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:12
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:40
9Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:35
10Bontrager Livestrong Team0:08:20
11Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:36
12Spidertech Powered by C100:10:25
13Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:10:26
14Astana Pro Team
15Bissell Pro Cycling0:13:49
16Team Exergy0:19:50

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team17:34:18
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo0:00:06
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:08
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
6Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
7Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une0:00:13
8Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:15
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:17
10Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
11Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
12Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
13Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
14Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:22
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:24
16Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:31
17Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une0:00:34
18Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une0:00:42
19Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
20Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:00:54
21Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
22Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:04
23Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:21
24Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:12
25Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une0:02:35
26George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:43
27Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:58
28Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
29Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:35
30Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une0:03:40
31Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:41
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:14
33Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:05:20
34Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:36
35Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:08
36Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:06:22
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:07:16
38Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:08:10
39Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:52
40Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:35
41Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:14
42Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:11:25
43Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:58
44Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une0:14:13
45Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:34
46George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:32
47Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:20
48Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:06
49Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling0:22:10
50Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:22:53
51Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:23:07
52Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:23:31
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:23:37
54Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:24:10
55Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:24:42
56Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:25:14
57Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:25:48
58Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:06
59Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:26:07
60Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:27:03
61Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:28:42
62Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:08
63Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:10
64Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:31:28
65Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:31:37
66Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:31:38
67Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:33:25
68Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:34:20
69Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:37:23
70Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:39:06
71Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:39:19
72Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:41:00
73Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:41:45
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:41:46
76Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo0:43:13
77Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:54
78Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:44:07
79David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
80Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:44:35
81Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:44:56
82Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:47:34
83Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:47:44
84Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:48:03
85Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
87Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:25
88Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:48:54
89Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:49:22
90Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:50:26
91Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:50:42
92Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:51:51
93Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:52:10
94Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
95Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
96Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:53:07
97Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:55:05
98Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:56:38
99Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:58:28
100James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:59:13
101Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
102Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
103Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale23pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp18
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp16
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team12
5Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
6Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan11
7Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan10
9Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une7
10Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi7
11Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy7
12Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy6
13David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp6
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team6
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
16Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp5
17Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan5
18Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling4
19Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une4
20Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo3
21Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
22Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
23Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp3
24Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
25Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan2
26Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
27Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
28Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team-5
30Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo-5
31Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp50pts
2Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une46
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan34
4Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy26
5Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une23
6Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une22
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team20
8Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp18
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
10Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une18
11Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo13
12David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
14Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp11
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team10
16Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team9
17Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies8
18Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
19Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une7
20Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan7
21Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling7
22Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy7
23Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
24Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une6
25Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
26Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
27Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
28Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy5
29Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
30Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
31Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling3
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan3
33Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
34Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
36Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team17:34:30
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:19
3Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:00:42
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:31
5Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:05:08
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:58
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:34:08
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:42
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:47:22
10Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:48:42
11Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:51:58
12Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:59:01

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan52:40:37
2Garmin-Sharp0:02:49
3EPM-UNE0:03:30
4BMC Racing Team0:06:03
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:23
6Rusvelo0:14:06
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:20
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:03
9Astana Pro Team0:29:03
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:31:14
11Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:40:33
12Bontrager Livestrong Team0:52:03
13Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:57:21
14Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:58:57
15Team Exergy1:10:14
16Spidertech Powered by C101:23:26

 

Latest on Cyclingnews