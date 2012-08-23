Voigt takes solo stage win in Beaver Creek
Van Garderen reclaims race leadership
Stage 4: Aspen - Beaver Creek
Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) soloed to a magnificent win Thursday during stage 4 of the USA Pro Challenge from Aspen to Beaver Creek. The 40-year-old broke clear on Independence Pass, the first climb of the 156.4 kilometre stage, shedding his breakaway companions a few miles later and staying clear until the finish line.
In the race for yellow, Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) finished three places ahead of Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) but with the same time to reclaim the race lead on total points for stage placings over the first four days. However, there was no disputing the stage victory with Voigt’s performance giving him his first victory since 2010.
"I was nervous until basically 1 km to go," Voigt said immediately after the finish. "And then my director came up and said, 'You still have five minutes.' That looks pretty safe then. So I had a little time to slow down a little bit and enjoy it, you know, wave to the crowd and soak up the emotions."
Back to the future for stage 4
Thursday's stage from Aspen to Beaver Creek started with an ascent of the same category 1 Independence Pass climb that riders tackled on the stage 3. But this time they rode it in reverse, climbing from the west side and dropping back into the valley below before heading though Leadville and making their way to the category 3 climb of Battle Mountain. From there the route steadily descended to Beaver Creek and the final 5.8 km category 3 ascent to the finish line at the ski area above town.
A day after BMC heavily criticized RadioShack-Nissan's mostly passive week of racing, Voigt flew the team's colors in a long solo move after jumping away from a breakaway that formed leading up to the lower slopes of Independence Pass. Joining Voigt in the original breakaway were Peter Stetina and Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp); Rafael Infantino and Camilo Castiblanco (EPM-Une); Johann Tschopp and Ivan Santaromita (BMC); Carter Jones and Julian Kyer (Bissell Pro Cycling); Rory Sutherland and Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare); Roman Kreuziger (Astana); Craig Lewis (Champion Systems); Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi); and Andres Diaz (Team Exergy).
The gap climbed to 3:40 going up Independence Pass before Voigt slipped the rest of the group's grasp and set out on his own. "It was almost like you had a voice talking to you," Voigt said. "It's like, 'Go now,' and that's what happened."
Kyer, the 24-year-old who signed with Bissell just before the Tour of Utah, said the rest of the leader tried to stick with Voigt when he made his move, but the wily veteran hit them at the perfect time and they were helpless to try and counter.
"Going up Independence Pass, there were a couple little drops, and he just came flying by," Kyer said. "He was at the back, and I guess coming down one of the little rollers he just hit it really hard and got this huge gap on everybody. Nobody could really do anything about it. He's just an animal."
Voigt drove his gap to about two minutes on his former break mates and more than five minutes over the field as he made the first KOM on the summit of the pass and then slung himself down the descent with a full head of steam.
Kyer said they tried to chase going up the climb, but it was quickly apparent the effort would be futile. "He was just clobbering us," Kyer said. "Kreuziger was trying to chase, but he was just going a little bit above everybody else's level, and there wasn't much we could do to contribute. It was just trying to keep the pace and make it over. About 4 or 5 km from the top if Independence Pass everybody just kind of stopped smashing it."
With the chase group throwing in the towel, Voigt got another lucky break when heavy rain started to batter the peloton for the first time this week heading through Leadville about 91 km into the race. Voigt had lost some time by the sprint in leadville but still held onto a gap of 2:40 over the first chase and 2:55 over the field, which, led by RusVelo, eventually reeled in the chase group with about 46 km to go.
"It rained after the downhill, and there was wind," Voigt said. "So whatever makes the race sticky and nasty is good for me because it hurts the others more than me."
Voigt opened his gap again to four minutes as he descended from Leadville to Battle Mountain while the two teams that have been
volleying back and forth with the yellow jersey - Garmin-Sharp and BMC - played a little poker at the front of the peloton. Van Garderen said his team needed a day off and was ready to call some of the other teams' bluff.
"Our team has had to ride the front almost everyday now," the current overall race leader said. "And Garmin's been doing a good job with that, but the thing is we can't kill the team. So we were saying, 'Okay, you don't want to defend, well we don't want to defend either,' and I think that some of the other teams saw that that's what was going on between the two of us. And they were just like okay, we're not playing around."
Liquigas amassed on the front to lead the chase. But the Italian team managed to take only 10 seconds out of Voigt's lead over the following 18 km as the powerful German mashed his big ring toward the lower slopes of Battle Mountain, which topped out about 132 km into the race. Liquigas eventually backed off the front, and the field bunched up as riders, still wearing their rain capes, appeared to begin a discussion on the front.
Voigt's advantage then ballooned to 5:10 as he hit the penultimate climb and rode out of the precipitation. He crested Battle Mountain with a 5:55 advantage and appeared guaranteed of his first stage win in the US since 2007 at the Tour of California as he flew down the descent toward Beaver Creek, just 23 km away. Once in town, the popular German soaked in the adulation from the spectator-packed roads up to the beaver Creek Village and crossed the line exhausted but obviously elated with is win.
"I'm more than happy that I actually entertained the people a little bit today," he said. "Not only to talk the talk, but also to walk the walk."
RadioShack-Nissan team director Lars Michaelson, who had urged his veteran rider on from the team car, pulling alongside Voigt several times in the closing kilometers to show him just how close he was to the finish, was also ecstatic about the win. "He deserves it," Michaelson said. "Now nobody can just say he won by coincidence. This is just pure power and will. Most of all will." Nearly three minutes after Voigt's finish, his teammate Andreas Kloden led the bunch home, followed closely by van Garderen, RadioShack-Nissan's Oliver Zaugg and then Vande Velde, pushing van Garderen back into yellow. The 24-year-old BMC team leader was happy to be back in yellow, but he appeared to be even more impressed by Voigt's ride.
"Jens is the only guy in the world who could pull that off," van Garderen said. "He's just that crazy. It was an impressive day. When we saw that there was a break going up the road I thought that Jens was in it, and then we heard that he was ahead, and I thought why is he doing that. But then he stuck it, and that was pretty impressive."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|3:54:00
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:58
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
|0:03:03
|11
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|14
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|18
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:08
|19
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|22
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|23
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|25
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:03:11
|26
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|27
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:18
|28
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:23
|29
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:03:25
|30
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:03:31
|31
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|32
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:37
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:47
|34
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|35
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:58
|36
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:25
|37
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|38
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:36
|40
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
|41
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|42
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|44
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:04:50
|45
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:00
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:08
|47
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|48
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|49
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|50
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|51
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:42
|52
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|56
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|64
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|68
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|69
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|70
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|71
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|73
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|78
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|79
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:07:02
|80
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:04
|81
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:08:10
|82
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|83
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|85
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|86
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|87
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
|88
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|89
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:04
|90
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|91
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|92
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:07
|93
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|94
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:15:13
|95
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:15:13
|97
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|98
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|99
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|101
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|102
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|103
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:15:17
|DNF
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|DNF
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|pts
|2
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|3
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|pts
|2
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|10
|3
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|4
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
|7
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|5
|7
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|9
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|pts
|2
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|7
|3
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|6
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|5
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|pts
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|5
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3:56:58
|2
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|0:00:05
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:41
|5
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:01:52
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:10
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:44
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:12
|12
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|13
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:12:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|11:47:56
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:08
|3
|EPM-UNE
|0:03:21
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:47
|5
|Rusvelo
|0:04:50
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:52
|7
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:12
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:40
|9
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:35
|10
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:08:20
|11
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:36
|12
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:10:25
|13
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:10:26
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:13:49
|16
|Team Exergy
|0:19:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17:34:18
|2
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:06
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:08
|5
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|7
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
|0:00:13
|8
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:15
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:17
|10
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:22
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:24
|16
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:31
|17
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:00:34
|18
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:00:42
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|20
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|0:00:54
|21
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|22
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:04
|23
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:21
|24
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:12
|25
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
|0:02:35
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:43
|27
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:58
|28
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|29
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|30
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|0:03:40
|31
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:14
|33
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:05:20
|34
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:36
|35
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:08
|36
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:06:22
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:16
|38
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:08:10
|39
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:52
|40
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:35
|41
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:14
|42
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:25
|43
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:58
|44
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|0:14:13
|45
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:34
|46
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:32
|47
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:20
|48
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:06
|49
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:22:10
|50
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:22:53
|51
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:23:07
|52
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:23:31
|53
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:37
|54
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:24:10
|55
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:42
|56
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:25:14
|57
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:48
|58
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:06
|59
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:26:07
|60
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:27:03
|61
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:28:42
|62
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:08
|63
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:10
|64
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:31:28
|65
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:31:37
|66
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:38
|67
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:33:25
|68
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:34:20
|69
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:37:23
|70
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:39:06
|71
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:39:19
|72
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:41:00
|73
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:45
|74
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:41:46
|76
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|0:43:13
|77
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:54
|78
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:44:07
|79
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|80
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:44:35
|81
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:56
|82
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:34
|83
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:44
|84
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:48:03
|85
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|87
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:25
|88
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:48:54
|89
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:49:22
|90
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:50:26
|91
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:50:42
|92
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:51
|93
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:52:10
|94
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|95
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|96
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:53:07
|97
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:05
|98
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:56:38
|99
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:28
|100
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:59:13
|101
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|102
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|103
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|18
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|4
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|5
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|9
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|7
|10
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|7
|11
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|7
|12
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|6
|13
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|6
|15
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|17
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|18
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|4
|19
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|4
|20
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
|3
|21
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|22
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|24
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|25
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|26
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|27
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|28
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|-5
|30
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|-5
|31
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|50
|pts
|2
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|46
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|4
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|26
|5
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|23
|6
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|22
|7
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|8
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|18
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|10
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|18
|11
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|12
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|14
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|11
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|10
|16
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|18
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|19
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
|7
|20
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|21
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
|7
|22
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|7
|23
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|24
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|6
|25
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|26
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|27
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|28
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|5
|29
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|30
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|31
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|33
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|35
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|36
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|17:34:30
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|0:00:42
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:31
|5
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:05:08
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:58
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:34:08
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:42
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:22
|10
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:48:42
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:51:58
|12
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|13
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:59:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|52:40:37
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:49
|3
|EPM-UNE
|0:03:30
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:03
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:23
|6
|Rusvelo
|0:14:06
|7
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:15:20
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:03
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:29:03
|10
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:31:14
|11
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:40:33
|12
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:52:03
|13
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:57:21
|14
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:58:57
|15
|Team Exergy
|1:10:14
|16
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|1:23:26
