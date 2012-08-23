Image 1 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 46 Garmin-Sharp leads the chase on stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 46 Jens Voigt is rain-proof: he led the attack for most of the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 46 Caleb Fairly gets a push from Spidertech teammate Lucas Euser (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 46 The roads dried up eventually but the idea of chasing Voigt down was futile (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 46 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) celebrates as he crosses the finish line in Beaver Creek at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 46 The peloton passes through Colorado's scenic route to Beaver Creek (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 46 The Liquigas-Cannondale team sticks together in Colorado (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 46 The USA Pro Challenge is BMC's George Hincapie's last US race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 46 Tejay van Garderen back in yellow on stage 4 in Colorado (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 46 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 46 Christian Vande Velde had to give up the yellow jersey after being out-sprinted (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 46 Ben King high-fives the big crowd in Beaver Creek (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 46 Points leader Damiano Caruso gets some lunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 46 The peloton on stage 4 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 46 Lindsay Vonn was on hand to present Jens Voigt with a lifetime pass to the Vail ski resort (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 46 The fans at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 37 of 46 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 38 of 46 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in Colorado (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 39 of 46 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) doing what he does best, going on the attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 40 of 46 The classification leaders after Stage 4 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 41 of 46 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) would lose his overall lead on Stage 4 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 42 of 46 The day's break that formed leading up to the lower slopes of Independence Pass (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 43 of 46 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) on the attack in Colorado (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 44 of 46 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) savours his victory in Beaver Creek (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 45 of 46 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan) wins the battle for second (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 46 of 46 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) on the way to the finish line (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) soloed to a magnificent win Thursday during stage 4 of the USA Pro Challenge from Aspen to Beaver Creek. The 40-year-old broke clear on Independence Pass, the first climb of the 156.4 kilometre stage, shedding his breakaway companions a few miles later and staying clear until the finish line.

In the race for yellow, Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) finished three places ahead of Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) but with the same time to reclaim the race lead on total points for stage placings over the first four days. However, there was no disputing the stage victory with Voigt’s performance giving him his first victory since 2010.

"I was nervous until basically 1 km to go," Voigt said immediately after the finish. "And then my director came up and said, 'You still have five minutes.' That looks pretty safe then. So I had a little time to slow down a little bit and enjoy it, you know, wave to the crowd and soak up the emotions."

Back to the future for stage 4

Thursday's stage from Aspen to Beaver Creek started with an ascent of the same category 1 Independence Pass climb that riders tackled on the stage 3. But this time they rode it in reverse, climbing from the west side and dropping back into the valley below before heading though Leadville and making their way to the category 3 climb of Battle Mountain. From there the route steadily descended to Beaver Creek and the final 5.8 km category 3 ascent to the finish line at the ski area above town.

A day after BMC heavily criticized RadioShack-Nissan's mostly passive week of racing, Voigt flew the team's colors in a long solo move after jumping away from a breakaway that formed leading up to the lower slopes of Independence Pass. Joining Voigt in the original breakaway were Peter Stetina and Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp); Rafael Infantino and Camilo Castiblanco (EPM-Une); Johann Tschopp and Ivan Santaromita (BMC); Carter Jones and Julian Kyer (Bissell Pro Cycling); Rory Sutherland and Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare); Roman Kreuziger (Astana); Craig Lewis (Champion Systems); Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi); and Andres Diaz (Team Exergy).

The gap climbed to 3:40 going up Independence Pass before Voigt slipped the rest of the group's grasp and set out on his own. "It was almost like you had a voice talking to you," Voigt said. "It's like, 'Go now,' and that's what happened."

Kyer, the 24-year-old who signed with Bissell just before the Tour of Utah, said the rest of the leader tried to stick with Voigt when he made his move, but the wily veteran hit them at the perfect time and they were helpless to try and counter.

"Going up Independence Pass, there were a couple little drops, and he just came flying by," Kyer said. "He was at the back, and I guess coming down one of the little rollers he just hit it really hard and got this huge gap on everybody. Nobody could really do anything about it. He's just an animal."

Voigt drove his gap to about two minutes on his former break mates and more than five minutes over the field as he made the first KOM on the summit of the pass and then slung himself down the descent with a full head of steam.

Kyer said they tried to chase going up the climb, but it was quickly apparent the effort would be futile. "He was just clobbering us," Kyer said. "Kreuziger was trying to chase, but he was just going a little bit above everybody else's level, and there wasn't much we could do to contribute. It was just trying to keep the pace and make it over. About 4 or 5 km from the top if Independence Pass everybody just kind of stopped smashing it."

With the chase group throwing in the towel, Voigt got another lucky break when heavy rain started to batter the peloton for the first time this week heading through Leadville about 91 km into the race. Voigt had lost some time by the sprint in leadville but still held onto a gap of 2:40 over the first chase and 2:55 over the field, which, led by RusVelo, eventually reeled in the chase group with about 46 km to go.

"It rained after the downhill, and there was wind," Voigt said. "So whatever makes the race sticky and nasty is good for me because it hurts the others more than me."

Voigt opened his gap again to four minutes as he descended from Leadville to Battle Mountain while the two teams that have been

volleying back and forth with the yellow jersey - Garmin-Sharp and BMC - played a little poker at the front of the peloton. Van Garderen said his team needed a day off and was ready to call some of the other teams' bluff.

"Our team has had to ride the front almost everyday now," the current overall race leader said. "And Garmin's been doing a good job with that, but the thing is we can't kill the team. So we were saying, 'Okay, you don't want to defend, well we don't want to defend either,' and I think that some of the other teams saw that that's what was going on between the two of us. And they were just like okay, we're not playing around."

Liquigas amassed on the front to lead the chase. But the Italian team managed to take only 10 seconds out of Voigt's lead over the following 18 km as the powerful German mashed his big ring toward the lower slopes of Battle Mountain, which topped out about 132 km into the race. Liquigas eventually backed off the front, and the field bunched up as riders, still wearing their rain capes, appeared to begin a discussion on the front.

Voigt's advantage then ballooned to 5:10 as he hit the penultimate climb and rode out of the precipitation. He crested Battle Mountain with a 5:55 advantage and appeared guaranteed of his first stage win in the US since 2007 at the Tour of California as he flew down the descent toward Beaver Creek, just 23 km away. Once in town, the popular German soaked in the adulation from the spectator-packed roads up to the beaver Creek Village and crossed the line exhausted but obviously elated with is win.

"I'm more than happy that I actually entertained the people a little bit today," he said. "Not only to talk the talk, but also to walk the walk."

RadioShack-Nissan team director Lars Michaelson, who had urged his veteran rider on from the team car, pulling alongside Voigt several times in the closing kilometers to show him just how close he was to the finish, was also ecstatic about the win. "He deserves it," Michaelson said. "Now nobody can just say he won by coincidence. This is just pure power and will. Most of all will." Nearly three minutes after Voigt's finish, his teammate Andreas Kloden led the bunch home, followed closely by van Garderen, RadioShack-Nissan's Oliver Zaugg and then Vande Velde, pushing van Garderen back into yellow. The 24-year-old BMC team leader was happy to be back in yellow, but he appeared to be even more impressed by Voigt's ride.

"Jens is the only guy in the world who could pull that off," van Garderen said. "He's just that crazy. It was an impressive day. When we saw that there was a break going up the road I thought that Jens was in it, and then we heard that he was ahead, and I thought why is he doing that. But then he stuck it, and that was pretty impressive."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3:54:00 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:58 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 6 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 8 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 10 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:03 11 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 14 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 16 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 17 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 18 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:08 19 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:11 22 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 23 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 25 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:11 26 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:15 27 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:18 28 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:23 29 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:03:25 30 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:03:31 31 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 32 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:37 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:47 34 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 35 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:58 36 Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:25 37 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 38 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 39 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:36 40 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 41 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:39 42 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 44 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:04:50 45 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:00 46 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:08 47 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 48 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 49 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 50 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 51 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:06:42 52 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 54 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 55 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 56 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 57 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 58 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 60 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 61 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 62 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 64 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 65 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 67 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 68 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 69 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 70 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 71 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 73 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 75 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 76 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 77 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 78 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 79 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:07:02 80 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:04 81 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:10 82 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 83 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 84 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 85 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 86 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 87 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 88 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 89 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:09:04 90 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 91 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 92 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:07 93 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 94 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:15:13 95 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 96 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 0:15:13 97 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 98 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 99 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 100 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 101 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 102 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 103 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:15:17 DNF Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy DNF Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team DNF Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy

Sprint 1 - Leadville # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 5 pts 2 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 3 3 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Sprint 2 - Minturn # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 5 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 - Independence Pass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 12 pts 2 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 10 3 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 8 4 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 7 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 5 7 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 8 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 9 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Battle Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 8 pts 2 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 7 3 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 6 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 3

Mountain 3 - Beaver Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 8 pts 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 7 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 5 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3:56:58 2 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:05 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:10 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:41 5 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:01:52 6 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:10 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:44 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:12 12 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 13 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:12:15

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RadioShack-Nissan 11:47:56 2 Garmin-Sharp 0:03:08 3 EPM-UNE 0:03:21 4 BMC Racing Team 0:03:47 5 Rusvelo 0:04:50 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:52 7 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:12 8 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:40 9 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:35 10 Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:08:20 11 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:36 12 Spidertech Powered by C10 0:10:25 13 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:10:26 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:13:49 16 Team Exergy 0:19:50

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 17:34:18 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:06 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:08 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 6 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:13 8 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:15 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:17 10 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 11 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 12 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 13 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 14 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:24 16 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:31 17 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:34 18 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:42 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 20 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:54 21 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 22 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:04 23 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:21 24 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:12 25 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 0:02:35 26 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:43 27 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:58 28 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 29 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:35 30 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:40 31 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:41 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:14 33 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:05:20 34 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:36 35 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:08 36 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:06:22 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:07:16 38 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:08:10 39 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:52 40 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:35 41 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:14 42 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:11:25 43 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:58 44 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 0:14:13 45 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:34 46 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:32 47 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:20 48 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:06 49 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:22:10 50 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:22:53 51 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:23:07 52 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:23:31 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:23:37 54 Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:24:10 55 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:24:42 56 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:25:14 57 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:25:48 58 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:26:06 59 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:26:07 60 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:27:03 61 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:28:42 62 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:29:08 63 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:10 64 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:31:28 65 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:31:37 66 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:31:38 67 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:33:25 68 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:34:20 69 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:37:23 70 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:39:06 71 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:39:19 72 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:41:00 73 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:41:45 74 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:41:46 76 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 0:43:13 77 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:54 78 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:44:07 79 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 80 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:44:35 81 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:44:56 82 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:47:34 83 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:47:44 84 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:48:03 85 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 87 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:48:25 88 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:48:54 89 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:49:22 90 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:50:26 91 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:50:42 92 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:51:51 93 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:52:10 94 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 95 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 96 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:53:07 97 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:55:05 98 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:56:38 99 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:58:28 100 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:59:13 101 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 102 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 103 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 18 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 16 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 5 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 11 7 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 10 9 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 7 10 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 11 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 7 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 6 13 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 6 15 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 5 17 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 5 18 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 4 19 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 4 20 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 3 21 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 22 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 23 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 3 24 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 25 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 2 26 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 27 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 28 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team -5 30 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo -5 31 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 50 pts 2 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 46 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 34 4 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 26 5 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 23 6 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 22 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 8 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 18 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 10 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 18 11 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 13 12 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 14 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 11 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 16 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 17 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 18 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 19 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 7 20 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 7 21 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 7 22 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 7 23 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 24 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 6 25 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 26 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 27 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 28 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 5 29 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 30 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 31 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3 33 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 34 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1 35 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 36 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 17:34:30 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:19 3 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:42 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:31 5 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:05:08 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:58 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:34:08 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:42 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:47:22 10 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:48:42 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:51:58 12 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 13 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:59:01