Farrar sprints to stage 5 victory in Colorado

Van Garderen retains overall lead

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his victory in Colorado Springs, the second stage win of the USA Pro Challenge for the American sprinter.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The USA Pro Challenge peloton passes some historic Colorado architecture.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The stage five podium (L-R): Taylor Phinney (BMC), 2nd; Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp), 1st; Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1-Sanofi), 3rd

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton rolls along amidst some typical Colorado scenery during stage five.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton in action during stage five of the USA Pro Challenge between Breckenridge and Colorado Springs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
UnitedHealthcare and Garmin-Sharp committed fully for their respective sprinters Jake Keough and Tyler Farrar.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Garmin-Sharp and UnitedHealthcare mass at the front in the wide-open terrain prevalent for much of stage five.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton seems rather relaxed in the early part of stage 5.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The seven-man break working smoothly together en route to Colorado Springs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton faced a challenging opening to stage five with the ascent of Hoosier Pass straight out of Breckenridge.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The seven-man break perservered through some lonely countryside and inclement weather.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Third place finisher Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1-Sanofi) on the podium in Colorado Springs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), clad in the mountains classificatin jersey, is a very popular presence in Colorado.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) pays close attention to race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the finishing circuits in Colorado Springs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
BMC masses at the front in the finale of stage 5 in Colorado Springs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton in the Garden of the Gods late in stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Race leader Tejay van Garderen stays close to BMC teammate George Hincapie.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton stretches out as the teams of the sprinters work to bring back the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
UnitedHealthcare and Garmin-Sharp committed to bringing back the break for the only true sprinter-friendly stage at the USA Pro Challenge.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) made a valiant effort to bridge to the break, but unfortunately could not make contact.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cycling fans brought their A-game to the USA Pro Challenge.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Stage 5 winner Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) with the winner's spoils.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Breckenridge was out in force for the start of stage five.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
BMC control the bunch in the closing stages of the race

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Zaugg leads the late break into town

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The peloton on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
The peloton on stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack-Nissan) dropped their breakaway companions on the finishing circuits in Colorado Springs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Astana), Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack-Nissan) and Ivan Santaromita (BMC) were part of the day-long breakaway.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Mountains leader Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) didn't contest the stage's only KOM but still remains in the classification's lead.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The seven-man break would stay away for nearly the entire stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
USA Pro Challenge leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Garmin-Sharp and UnitedHealthcare were interested in a sprint finish and set tempo in pursuit of the breakaway.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) would be given the green light to contest the sprint in the Colorado Springs finale.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton makes its way from Breckenridge to Colorado Springs during stage 5.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The peloton rolls through the feed zone en route to Colorado Springs during stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
No word if Cartman, Kyle, Stan and Kenny were roadside during stage 5 of the USA Pro Challenge.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) takes his second stage of the race

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Garmin-Sharp's Tyler Farrar sprinted to his second stage win of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge Friday in Colorado Springs after the field brought back the remnants of a seven-rider breakaway on the closing circuits in town.

BMC's Tejay van Garderen finished ahead of Farrar's teammate Christian Vande Velde to retain his overall lead, although the two riders still share the same time.

In the press conference after the race, Farrar dedicated his win to Colorado Springs resident Mike Creed (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies), who recently raised more than $35,000 for victims of the fires there earlier this summer.

"I was really motivated today because it's Mike Creed's hometown and he was my Madison partner when I was 18," Farrar said. "So this one's for you, buddy."

Friday's stage, which started in Breckenridge, offered up 189.7 km with one categorized climb that peaked out just 16.3 kilometers into the race. From there it was a generally downhill run into the finish with few small bumps along the way. The sprinters at the race had been chomping at the bit for this day, suffering over the mountains everyday since Farrar took out the field sprint at the end of stage 1 from Durango to Telluride.

But before the sprinters could have their day their teams had to bring back the day's escapees. The breakaway got away on the first climb of the day, the category 1 ascent of Hoosier Pass, which started in earnest just a few kilometers into the race. The group included EMP-UNE's Francisco Colorado, who started the day just 42 seconds out of the overall lead, Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling), Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack-Nissan), Ivan Santamorita (BMC), Sergey Firsanov (RusVelo), Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Astana) and Biao Liu (Champion System), who initiated the move.

Colorado stayed in the group long enough to grab maximum points on the day's only KOM, and then dropped back to the field. The seven remaining leaders built an ultimate gap of 5:40 before the field started bringing them back. The gap was down to just over two minutes by the time the leaders passed through the second intermediate sprint of the day with just over 50 km remaining to race, and it came down steadily from there.

Sensing the impending catch, Jones attacked the group first as the leaders made their way through the Garden of the Gods with just 26 km remaining, but Nibali countered, taking Zaugg and Firsanov along with him. The new lead group of three pressed on while the remaining breakaway riders dropped back into the fast-closing field.

The gap was down to just 20 seconds with about 11 km to go as the leaders made their way onto the closing circuits in Colorado Springs. Nibali, who has been in four breakaways in five days of racing, said his goal at the race is to win a stage this week, even though the team was focused on bringing Damiano Caruso to the line first in Colorado Springs.

"I came in after the Tour de France a little tired and didn't know how I'd feel," he said. "I'm feeling a little better every day. Today was a day for Caruso, though I thought I'd give it a go. In Colorado, the people are surprisingly excited about the sport of cycling, and I want to show respect to that. I find if I can win a stage it will be a very prestigious result."

But Nibali's stage-win hopes were dashed when the field made the final catch on the circuits, and UnitedHealthcare came to the front in hopes of setting up Tour of Utah sprinter Jake Keough. But not before Liquigas appeared to lead out sprinter Caruso a lap early on the second of three finishing circuits.

"I saw them go," Farrar said. "I wasn't sure if they miscounted the laps or if they were trying to launch him. I mean it is a pretty short lap. So with the rain – turns out the roads weren't slippery, but it looked slippery – so it was a little intimidating. I'm not sure what their tactic was there."

Either way, Farrar was too strong for the competition again on this day. Although he was momentarily boxed in with about 300 meters to go, Farrar found some open road along the barriers and made his winning kick. Taylor Phinney grabbed second, while Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1-Sanofi) slotted into third.

Phinney, who finished fourth in the sprint at the Olympic Road Race but crashed early on stage 1 in Colorado, said he was just happy to know his legs were coming back on good form.

"I was third wheel with 300 meters to go," he said. "Then Tyler started coming around me with someone else and somebody else coming around him. I thought my sprint was over because I left it too late, but then I found a little gap and managed to weasel my way out. But by then, Tyler had opened his sprint already. I was gaining on him in the last 50 meters or so, but he was letting up and getting ready to celebrate."

Phinney's team leader, van Garderen, finished in 14th place, 15 spots ahead of Vande Velde, to hang onto his yellow jersey heading into tomorrow's stage that finishes outside of Boulder. But van Garderen said his placing compared to his GC rival was the last thing on his mind.

"I was focused on staying at the front, staying ahead of the crashes, staying out of trouble, ahead of time gaps," van Garderen said. "[Finishing ahead of] Christian wasn't on my mind coming into the finish. It was just staying on the bike and staying in a good position and not losing anything."

The race continues Saturday with the 165.5 km stage from Golden to Boulder that finishes with the daunting Flagstaff climb above town.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp3:58:27
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
4Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
6Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
11Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
13Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
16Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
17Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
19Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
21Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
22Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
23Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
25Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
26Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
27Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
28Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
30Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
32Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
33Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
35George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
37Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
38Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
40Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
41Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
42Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
43Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
44Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
45George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
46Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
47Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
48Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
49Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
50Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
51Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
55Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
56Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
57Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
58Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
59James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
60Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
61Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
64Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
65Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
67Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
68Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
69Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
70Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
71Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:00:26
73Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:31
74Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
75Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
76Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
77Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
78Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo0:00:55
79Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
80Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
81Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:11
82Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
83Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
84Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
85Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
87Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
88Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
89Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:17
90Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
91Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
92Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:47
94Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:01:49
96Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
97Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
98Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
99Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:03:34
100Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:21
101David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:06:29
102Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
103Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:11:36

Sprint 1 - Fairplay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo5pts
2Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan3
3Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Woodland Park
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo5pts
2Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
3Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp15pts
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team12
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
4Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
5Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C106
6Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
7Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp4
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan3
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
10Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une1

Mountain - Hoosier Pass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une12pts
2Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo10
3Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
4Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan7
5Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
7Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling4
8Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
9Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
10Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3:58:27
2Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
5Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
6Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
9James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
10Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:14
11Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:31
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:11
13Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:06:29

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team11:55:21
2Garmin-Sharp
3Team Type 1 - Sanofi
4RadioShack-Nissan
5Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Omega Pharma-QuickStep
7EPM-UNE
8Spidertech Powered by C10
9Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
10Astana Pro Team
11Rusvelo
12Champion System Pro Cycling Team
13Liquigas-Cannondale
14Bontrager Livestrong Team
15Bissell Pro Cycling
16Team Exergy0:00:26

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team21:32:45
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo0:00:06
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:08
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
6Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
7Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une0:00:13
8Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:15
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:17
10Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
11Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
12Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
13Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
14Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:22
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:24
16Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:31
17Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une0:00:34
18Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une0:00:42
19Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
20Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:00:54
21Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
22Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:04
23Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:12
24Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une0:02:35
25Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:38
26George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:43
27Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:58
28Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
29Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:35
30Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une0:03:40
31Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:41
32Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:05:20
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:31
34Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:36
35Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:06:22
36Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:55
37Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:08:10
38Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:08:20
39Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:52
40Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:35
41Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:11:31
42Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:11:39
43Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:58
44Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une0:14:13
45Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:05
46George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:32
47Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:20
48Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:06
49Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling0:22:10
50Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:22:53
51Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:23:07
52Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:23:31
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:23:37
54Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:24:42
55Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:25:14
56Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:57
57Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:26:33
58Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:37
59Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:27:03
60Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:28:11
61Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:28:42
62Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:24
63Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:31:25
64Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:31:28
65Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:31:37
66Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:31:38
67Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:33:25
68Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:35:31
69Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:37:23
70Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:39:06
71Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:39:19
72Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:41:45
73Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:54
75Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo0:44:08
76Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:44:34
77Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:45:46
78Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:45:56
79Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:47:13
80Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:47:34
81Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:25
82Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:48:41
83Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:49:14
84Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
86Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:49:53
87David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:50:36
88Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:51:37
89Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:52:01
90Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:52:10
91Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
92Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:52:41
93Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:53:22
94Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:54:24
95Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:55:03
96Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:55:05
97Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:55:23
98Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:56:38
99James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:59:13
100Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:59:23
101Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:59:39
102Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo1:00:24
103Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp33pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi22
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp16
5Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp14
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team12
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team12
8Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan11
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan10
10Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan8
12Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une7
13Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi7
14Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy7
15Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy6
16David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp6
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team6
18Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
19Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C106
20Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo5
21Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp5
22Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
23Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling4
24Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une4
25Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
26Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo3
27Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan3
28Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
29Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp3
30Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
31Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan2
32Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une1
33Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling1
34Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
35Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
36Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team-5
38Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team-5
39Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team-5
40Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp50pts
2Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une47
3Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une34
4Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan34
5Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy26
6Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une23
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale23
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team20
9Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp18
10Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une18
11Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo13
12David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
14Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp11
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team10
16Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan10
17Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo10
18Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team9
19Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies8
20Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
21Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
22Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une7
23Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan7
24Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling7
25Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling7
26Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy7
27Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
28Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une6
29Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
30Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
31Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
32Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
33Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy5
34Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
35Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
36Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
37Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
38Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
39Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1
40Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team21:32:57
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:19
3Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:00:42
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:31
5Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:05:08
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:12
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:35:19
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:42
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:47:22
10Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:51:58
11Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:52:29
12Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:55:11
13James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:59:01

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan64:35:58
2Garmin-Sharp0:02:49
3EPM-UNE0:03:30
4BMC Racing Team0:06:03
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:23
6Rusvelo0:14:06
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:20
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:03
9Astana Pro Team0:29:03
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:31:14
11Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:40:33
12Bontrager Livestrong Team0:52:03
13Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:57:21
14Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:58:57
15Team Exergy1:10:40
16Spidertech Powered by C101:23:26

 

