Garmin-Sharp's Tyler Farrar sprinted to his second stage win of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge Friday in Colorado Springs after the field brought back the remnants of a seven-rider breakaway on the closing circuits in town.

BMC's Tejay van Garderen finished ahead of Farrar's teammate Christian Vande Velde to retain his overall lead, although the two riders still share the same time.

In the press conference after the race, Farrar dedicated his win to Colorado Springs resident Mike Creed (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies), who recently raised more than $35,000 for victims of the fires there earlier this summer.

"I was really motivated today because it's Mike Creed's hometown and he was my Madison partner when I was 18," Farrar said. "So this one's for you, buddy."

Friday's stage, which started in Breckenridge, offered up 189.7 km with one categorized climb that peaked out just 16.3 kilometers into the race. From there it was a generally downhill run into the finish with few small bumps along the way. The sprinters at the race had been chomping at the bit for this day, suffering over the mountains everyday since Farrar took out the field sprint at the end of stage 1 from Durango to Telluride.

But before the sprinters could have their day their teams had to bring back the day's escapees. The breakaway got away on the first climb of the day, the category 1 ascent of Hoosier Pass, which started in earnest just a few kilometers into the race. The group included EMP-UNE's Francisco Colorado, who started the day just 42 seconds out of the overall lead, Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale), Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling), Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack-Nissan), Ivan Santamorita (BMC), Sergey Firsanov (RusVelo), Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Astana) and Biao Liu (Champion System), who initiated the move.

Colorado stayed in the group long enough to grab maximum points on the day's only KOM, and then dropped back to the field. The seven remaining leaders built an ultimate gap of 5:40 before the field started bringing them back. The gap was down to just over two minutes by the time the leaders passed through the second intermediate sprint of the day with just over 50 km remaining to race, and it came down steadily from there.

Sensing the impending catch, Jones attacked the group first as the leaders made their way through the Garden of the Gods with just 26 km remaining, but Nibali countered, taking Zaugg and Firsanov along with him. The new lead group of three pressed on while the remaining breakaway riders dropped back into the fast-closing field.

The gap was down to just 20 seconds with about 11 km to go as the leaders made their way onto the closing circuits in Colorado Springs. Nibali, who has been in four breakaways in five days of racing, said his goal at the race is to win a stage this week, even though the team was focused on bringing Damiano Caruso to the line first in Colorado Springs.

"I came in after the Tour de France a little tired and didn't know how I'd feel," he said. "I'm feeling a little better every day. Today was a day for Caruso, though I thought I'd give it a go. In Colorado, the people are surprisingly excited about the sport of cycling, and I want to show respect to that. I find if I can win a stage it will be a very prestigious result."

But Nibali's stage-win hopes were dashed when the field made the final catch on the circuits, and UnitedHealthcare came to the front in hopes of setting up Tour of Utah sprinter Jake Keough. But not before Liquigas appeared to lead out sprinter Caruso a lap early on the second of three finishing circuits.

"I saw them go," Farrar said. "I wasn't sure if they miscounted the laps or if they were trying to launch him. I mean it is a pretty short lap. So with the rain – turns out the roads weren't slippery, but it looked slippery – so it was a little intimidating. I'm not sure what their tactic was there."

Either way, Farrar was too strong for the competition again on this day. Although he was momentarily boxed in with about 300 meters to go, Farrar found some open road along the barriers and made his winning kick. Taylor Phinney grabbed second, while Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1-Sanofi) slotted into third.

Phinney, who finished fourth in the sprint at the Olympic Road Race but crashed early on stage 1 in Colorado, said he was just happy to know his legs were coming back on good form.

"I was third wheel with 300 meters to go," he said. "Then Tyler started coming around me with someone else and somebody else coming around him. I thought my sprint was over because I left it too late, but then I found a little gap and managed to weasel my way out. But by then, Tyler had opened his sprint already. I was gaining on him in the last 50 meters or so, but he was letting up and getting ready to celebrate."

Phinney's team leader, van Garderen, finished in 14th place, 15 spots ahead of Vande Velde, to hang onto his yellow jersey heading into tomorrow's stage that finishes outside of Boulder. But van Garderen said his placing compared to his GC rival was the last thing on his mind.

"I was focused on staying at the front, staying ahead of the crashes, staying out of trouble, ahead of time gaps," van Garderen said. "[Finishing ahead of] Christian wasn't on my mind coming into the finish. It was just staying on the bike and staying in a good position and not losing anything."

The race continues Saturday with the 165.5 km stage from Golden to Boulder that finishes with the daunting Flagstaff climb above town.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3:58:27 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 11 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 16 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 17 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 19 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 21 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 22 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 23 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 24 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 25 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 26 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 27 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 28 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 29 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 30 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 32 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 33 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 35 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 36 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 37 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 38 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 40 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 41 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 42 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 43 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 44 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 45 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 46 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 47 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 48 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 49 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 50 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 51 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 55 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 56 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 57 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 58 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 59 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 60 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 61 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 62 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 64 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 65 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 67 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 68 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 69 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 70 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 71 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:00:26 73 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:31 74 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 75 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 76 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 77 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 78 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:55 79 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 80 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 81 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:11 82 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 83 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 84 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 85 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 87 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 88 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 89 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:17 90 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 91 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 92 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:47 94 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:49 96 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 97 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 98 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 99 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:03:34 100 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:21 101 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:06:29 102 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 103 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:11:36

Sprint 1 - Fairplay # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 5 pts 2 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3 3 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Woodland Park # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 5 pts 2 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 15 pts 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 4 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 5 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 4 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 10 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 1

Mountain - Hoosier Pass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 12 pts 2 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 10 3 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 7 5 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 7 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 4 8 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 10 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:58:27 2 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 5 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 6 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 9 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 10 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:14 11 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:31 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:11 13 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:06:29

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 11:55:21 2 Garmin-Sharp 3 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 RadioShack-Nissan 5 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 7 EPM-UNE 8 Spidertech Powered by C10 9 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Rusvelo 12 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Bontrager Livestrong Team 15 Bissell Pro Cycling 16 Team Exergy 0:00:26

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 21:32:45 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:06 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:08 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 6 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:13 8 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:15 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:17 10 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 11 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 12 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 13 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 14 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:24 16 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:31 17 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:34 18 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:42 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 20 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:54 21 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 22 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:04 23 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:12 24 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 0:02:35 25 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:38 26 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:43 27 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:58 28 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 29 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:35 30 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:40 31 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:41 32 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:05:20 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:31 34 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:36 35 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:06:22 36 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:55 37 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:08:10 38 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:08:20 39 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:52 40 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:35 41 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:31 42 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:11:39 43 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:58 44 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 0:14:13 45 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:05 46 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:32 47 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:20 48 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:06 49 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:22:10 50 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:22:53 51 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:23:07 52 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:23:31 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:23:37 54 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:24:42 55 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:25:14 56 Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:57 57 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:26:33 58 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:26:37 59 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:27:03 60 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:28:11 61 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:28:42 62 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:24 63 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:31:25 64 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:31:28 65 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:31:37 66 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:31:38 67 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:33:25 68 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:35:31 69 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:37:23 70 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:39:06 71 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:39:19 72 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:41:45 73 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:54 75 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 0:44:08 76 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:44:34 77 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:45:46 78 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:45:56 79 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:47:13 80 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:47:34 81 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:48:25 82 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:48:41 83 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:49:14 84 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 86 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:49:53 87 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:50:36 88 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:51:37 89 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:52:01 90 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:52:10 91 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 92 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:52:41 93 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:53:22 94 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:54:24 95 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:55:03 96 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:55:05 97 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:55:23 98 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:56:38 99 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:59:13 100 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:59:23 101 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:59:39 102 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 1:00:24 103 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 33 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 22 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 16 5 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 14 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 8 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 11 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 10 10 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 8 12 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 7 13 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 14 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 7 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 6 16 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 6 18 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 19 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 20 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 5 21 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 5 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 23 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 4 24 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 4 25 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 26 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 3 27 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3 28 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 29 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 3 30 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 31 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 2 32 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 1 33 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 1 34 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 35 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 36 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team -5 38 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team -5 39 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team -5 40 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 50 pts 2 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 47 3 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 34 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 34 5 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 26 6 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 23 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 9 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 18 10 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 18 11 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 13 12 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 14 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 11 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 16 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 10 17 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 10 18 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 19 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 20 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 21 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 22 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 7 23 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 7 24 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 7 25 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 7 26 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 7 27 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 28 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 6 29 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 30 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 31 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 32 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 33 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 5 34 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 35 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 36 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 37 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 38 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 39 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1 40 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 21:32:57 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:19 3 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:42 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:31 5 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:05:08 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:12 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:35:19 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:42 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:47:22 10 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:51:58 11 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:52:29 12 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:55:11 13 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:59:01