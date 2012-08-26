Image 1 of 21 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) on the way to his win at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 21 George Hincapie (BMC) was honoured on the podium in Denver after completing the final race of his lengthy professional career at the USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 21 Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was a popular rider during Colorado's USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 21 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 21 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) would defend his best young rider's jersey in the stage seven time trial. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 21 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished third in the final stage time trial and would end the USA Pro Challenge in second overall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 21 Overnight race leader Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was not able to defend his yellow jersey and dropped to third on final classification. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 21 The USA Pro Challenge stage 7 podium (L-R): Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp), Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 21 The 2012 USA Pro Challenge's final jersey holders (L-R): Jens Voigt, Tyler Farrar, Christian Vande Velde, Joe Dombrowski and Tom Danielson. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 21 RadioShack-Nissan celebrates on the podium after winning the team classification. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 21 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) gives it full-gas in the USA Pro Challenge's concluding time trial. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 21 Stage 6 winner Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) donned the most aggressive rider skinsuit for the stage seven time trial in Denver. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 21 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) time trials in the mountain classification leader's skinsuit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 21 The 2012 USA Pro Challenge final podium (L-R): Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) and Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 21 The start ramp of the stage 7 time trial in Denver. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 21 The USA Pro Challenge's final stage time trial in Denver had a spectacular start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 21 Michael Schär (BMC) in action during the stage 7 time trial in Denver. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 21 George Hincapie (BMC) brought his 19-year professional career to a conclusion in Denver during the USA Pro Challenge's final stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 21 Plenty of support for George Hincapie (BMC) during his final race as a professional. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 21 Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 21 Taylor Phinney (BMC) speeds to Stage 7 victory at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Christian Vande Velde put in a stunning time trial performance in the Denver finale of the USA Pro Challenge, taking second to stage winner Taylor Phinney (BMC) and moving into the top spot in the general classification.

Vande Velde beat the overnight race leader Levi Leipheimer into third place overall with his virtuoso performance in the 15.3km test, overcoming his nine second deficit and putting in 34 more for good measure to seal the race win.

"I actually had a lot of confidence in today," said Vande Velde. "It was a feather in my cap that a lot of people didn't know that I had. I felt good coming out of the Tour on my time trial bike - I don't know why, the same thing happened last year.

"I was very excited after yesterday when I took time out of Tejay [van Garderen] and stayed close to Levi [Leipheimer] and I knew that I was in with a shot. This race has been amazing from start to finish and I'm excited to finally put the cherry on top with the yellow jersey at the end of the race."

Leipheimer could only manage ninth best on the day, dropping down in the overall classification behind Tejay van Garderen (BMC) who was third in the test, 19 seconds behind his teammate Phinney, who topped the day's standings with a time of 17:25.

"I actually felt really good, my legs were good," said Leipheimer. "I did sort of drop my chain at one corner and had a moment of panic because I thought it totally came off and jammed but it miraculously fell back on, so I don't really thought I lost much time there.

"I got down to a really good climbing weight, but I think when it comes to 15k flat-out on rough city streets with a lot of corners I just don't have it compared to going up Flagstaff. It is what it is, I'm a little bit disappointed, but I'm still proud to stand on the podium and proud to have given it my all."

For van Garderen, second place overall on general classification was one step higher on the final podium than last year, but the 24-year-old BMC rider came into the USA Pro Challenge with overall victory in mind.

"I really wanted this - I had my friends and family here and I wanted to send George [Hincapie] off with a victory," said van Garderen. "I'm proud of the team and I'm proud of everything they did. I wanted to win, but I came out of the Tour and Olympics tired. But I had this on my mind and it kept me focused.

"This race couldn't have been anymore dramatic. It looked one way but then Garmin was throwing everything they had at it and Christian [Vande Velde] was just amazing this week. He says he always comes good out of the Tour and this year he did the Giro, the Tour and Utah, so if he does a Grand Tour after this he'd probably win it."

Phinney set off in the first half of the start order, having not been a factor in the fight for the general classification, but targeting the final day to impress the fans and family in his home state.

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) had been atop the leader board until Phinney came across the line a full 45 seconds quicker than the US time trial champion.

His time withstood the assault of time trial Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), who was 21 seconds in arrears, Tom Zirbel (Optum) who was half a minute slower and Estonian Tanel Kangert (Astana) who was 40 seconds slower.

As the general classification contenders set out on the course, it was clear from the intermediate checks that no one could match the young BMC' rider's performance.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) came in fifth best, 29 seconds behind Phinney, while Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) had a rough ride and came in with a 19:03, dropping him from fourth to tenth on the final overall general classification but still good enough to earn the best young rider title.

Van Garderen blasted across the line, popping under the time of Velits into second best, with only two riders left to finish: Vande Velde and Leipheimer.

Vande Velde hurtled through the final turn with the clock just ticking over to 17 minutes, and it was clear he was on the ride of his life. He crossed the line just 13 seconds slower than Phinney and had a tense minute to see where Leipheimer would finish.

The Omega Pharma-Quickstep man brought the yellow jersey home in 18:08, and had to pass the honour onto his Garmin-Sharp rival.

After a lengthy stint on the hot seat, the stage victory belonged to Phinney.

"A hometown win is always a beautiful thing," said Phinney. "This time trial has been my carrot all week that I've been chasing, other than trying to get Tejay the yellow jersey. I struggled a lot in the first couple of stages after a crash on the first stage and in that third stage to Aspen I nearly pulled the plug, but I made it through and just kept getting better and better. I had an amazing day yesterday riding through Boulder. I was so honoured to ride for my friend and teammate Tejay through Boulder's downtown.

"I just came here, kept the speed high and did everything I could to win, and just barely got it. There was a blazing fast Christian Vande Velde out there but I'm beyond excited to have won today. It was a big goal of mine."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Full results 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:25 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:10 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 4 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:21 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:29 6 Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:31 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:37 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 9 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:43 10 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:45 11 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:48 12 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:50 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:50 14 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:50 15 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 16 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:52 17 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:53 18 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 19 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:59 20 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:01 21 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:01 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 23 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 24 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:08 25 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 26 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:11 27 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:11 28 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 29 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:16 30 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:16 31 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:01:17 32 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:18 33 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:01:18 34 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:18 35 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:19 36 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:20 37 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:21 38 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:21 39 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:22 40 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 41 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:01:25 42 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 43 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:26 44 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 45 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:30 46 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 47 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 48 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:32 49 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:34 50 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:34 51 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:34 52 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:36 53 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 54 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:38 55 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:38 56 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 57 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 58 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:40 59 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:43 60 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:44 61 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:44 62 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:44 63 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 0:01:46 64 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:46 65 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:46 66 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:49 67 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:51 68 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:51 69 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:53 70 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:54 71 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:55 72 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:55 73 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:57 74 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:59 75 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:03 76 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:05 77 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:08 78 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:10 79 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:02:14 80 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:16 81 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:02:16 82 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 83 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 84 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:22 85 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:22 86 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 0:02:24 87 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 0:02:25 88 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:28 89 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:33 90 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 91 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:34 92 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:48 93 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 0:02:54 94 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:30 95 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:44 96 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 0:05:50

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:25 2 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:52 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:53 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:26 5 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:38 6 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:44 7 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:46 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:55 9 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:02:14 10 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:02:16 11 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:22 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:34 13 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:30

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 0:53:31 2 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:08 3 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:38 4 RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:21 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:30 6 Astana Pro Team 0:01:48 7 Rusvelo 0:01:56 8 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:09 9 Spidertech Powered by C10 0:02:14 10 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:29 11 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:41 12 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:16 13 Team Exergy 0:03:20 14 Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:03:34 15 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 16 EPM-UNE 0:05:10

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 25:57:34 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:24 4 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:08 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:24 7 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:28 8 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:32 9 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:39 10 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:40 11 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:43 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:49 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:54 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 15 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 0:02:27 16 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:31 17 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:02:57 18 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:26 19 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:33 20 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:35 21 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:52 22 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:32 23 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:04:38 24 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 0:05:09 25 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:40 26 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:47 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:58 28 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 0:07:24 29 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 0:07:30 30 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:02 31 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:54 32 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 0:09:03 33 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:09:50 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:14:11 35 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:14:43 36 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:14:44 37 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:16 38 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 0:16:50 39 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:17:22 40 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:40 41 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:20:54 42 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:33 43 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:22:44 44 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:23:36 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:01 46 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:25:37 47 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:27:47 48 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 49 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:28:47 50 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 0:29:15 51 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:29:43 52 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:30:05 53 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:30:16 54 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:31:52 55 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:33:48 56 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:35:25 57 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:35:58 58 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:36:24 59 Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:38:57 60 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:40:57 61 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:41:47 62 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:42:36 63 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:43:40 64 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:45:23 65 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:45:25 66 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:45:36 67 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:48:19 68 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:48:34 69 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:51:36 70 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:51:53 71 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:52:30 72 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:55:58 73 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 0:58:11 74 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:58:19 75 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:59:26 76 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:02:05 77 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:02:49 78 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:03:29 79 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:03:50 80 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:04:05 81 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:05:17 82 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 1:05:24 83 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:05:31 84 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 1:07:18 85 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:07:24 86 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:08:01 87 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1:08:27 88 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:08:44 89 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 1:12:52 90 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 1:13:26 91 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:13:28 92 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:13:41 93 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 1:15:31 94 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1:21:15 95 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:25:31 96 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 1:28:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 33 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 22 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 19 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 18 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 16 7 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 14 8 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 10 11 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 12 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 8 14 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 7 15 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 16 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 6 18 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 19 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 5 20 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 5 21 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 22 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 4 23 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 24 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 3 25 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 26 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3 27 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 3 28 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 29 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 2 30 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 1 31 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 32 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 1 33 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 34 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 35 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 36 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une -1 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team -5 38 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy -5 39 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 55 pts 2 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 52 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 50 4 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 47 5 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 26 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 9 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 11 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 18 12 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 18 13 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 14 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 13 15 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 16 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 17 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 11 18 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 10 19 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 20 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 10 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 22 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 10 23 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 10 24 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 25 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 8 26 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 27 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 7 28 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 7 29 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 7 30 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 7 31 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 6 32 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 33 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 34 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 35 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 36 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 5 37 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 4 38 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 39 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 40 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 41 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 42 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 43 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1 44 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 25:59:14 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:17 3 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:01:53 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:00 5 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:08:10 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:34:44 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:56 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:46:54 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:50:13 10 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:03:51 11 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:05:44 12 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:11:48 13 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1:19:35