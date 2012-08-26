Trending

Image 1 of 21

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) on the way to his win at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) on the way to his win at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 21

George Hincapie (BMC) was honoured on the podium in Denver after completing the final race of his lengthy professional career at the USA Pro Challenge.

George Hincapie (BMC) was honoured on the podium in Denver after completing the final race of his lengthy professional career at the USA Pro Challenge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 21

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was a popular rider during Colorado's USA Pro Challenge.

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was a popular rider during Colorado's USA Pro Challenge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 21

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp)

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 21

Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) would defend his best young rider's jersey in the stage seven time trial.

Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) would defend his best young rider's jersey in the stage seven time trial.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 21

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished third in the final stage time trial and would end the USA Pro Challenge in second overall.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished third in the final stage time trial and would end the USA Pro Challenge in second overall.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 21

Overnight race leader Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was not able to defend his yellow jersey and dropped to third on final classification.

Overnight race leader Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was not able to defend his yellow jersey and dropped to third on final classification.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 21

The USA Pro Challenge stage 7 podium (L-R): Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp), Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

The USA Pro Challenge stage 7 podium (L-R): Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp), Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 21

The 2012 USA Pro Challenge's final jersey holders (L-R): Jens Voigt, Tyler Farrar, Christian Vande Velde, Joe Dombrowski and Tom Danielson.

The 2012 USA Pro Challenge's final jersey holders (L-R): Jens Voigt, Tyler Farrar, Christian Vande Velde, Joe Dombrowski and Tom Danielson.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 21

RadioShack-Nissan celebrates on the podium after winning the team classification.

RadioShack-Nissan celebrates on the podium after winning the team classification.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 21

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) gives it full-gas in the USA Pro Challenge's concluding time trial.

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) gives it full-gas in the USA Pro Challenge's concluding time trial.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 21

Stage 6 winner Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) donned the most aggressive rider skinsuit for the stage seven time trial in Denver.

Stage 6 winner Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) donned the most aggressive rider skinsuit for the stage seven time trial in Denver.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 21

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) time trials in the mountain classification leader's skinsuit.

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) time trials in the mountain classification leader's skinsuit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 21

The 2012 USA Pro Challenge final podium (L-R): Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) and Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

The 2012 USA Pro Challenge final podium (L-R): Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) and Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 21

The start ramp of the stage 7 time trial in Denver.

The start ramp of the stage 7 time trial in Denver.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 21

The USA Pro Challenge's final stage time trial in Denver had a spectacular start.

The USA Pro Challenge's final stage time trial in Denver had a spectacular start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 21

Michael Schär (BMC) in action during the stage 7 time trial in Denver.

Michael Schär (BMC) in action during the stage 7 time trial in Denver.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 21

George Hincapie (BMC) brought his 19-year professional career to a conclusion in Denver during the USA Pro Challenge's final stage.

George Hincapie (BMC) brought his 19-year professional career to a conclusion in Denver during the USA Pro Challenge's final stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 21

Plenty of support for George Hincapie (BMC) during his final race as a professional.

Plenty of support for George Hincapie (BMC) during his final race as a professional.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 21

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp)

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 21

Taylor Phinney (BMC) speeds to Stage 7 victory at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge

Taylor Phinney (BMC) speeds to Stage 7 victory at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Christian Vande Velde put in a stunning time trial performance in the Denver finale of the USA Pro Challenge, taking second to stage winner Taylor Phinney (BMC) and moving into the top spot in the general classification.

Vande Velde beat the overnight race leader Levi Leipheimer into third place overall with his virtuoso performance in the 15.3km test, overcoming his nine second deficit and putting in 34 more for good measure to seal the race win.

"I actually had a lot of confidence in today," said Vande Velde. "It was a feather in my cap that a lot of people didn't know that I had. I felt good coming out of the Tour on my time trial bike - I don't know why, the same thing happened last year.

"I was very excited after yesterday when I took time out of Tejay [van Garderen] and stayed close to Levi [Leipheimer] and I knew that I was in with a shot. This race has been amazing from start to finish and I'm excited to finally put the cherry on top with the yellow jersey at the end of the race."

Leipheimer could only manage ninth best on the day, dropping down in the overall classification behind Tejay van Garderen (BMC) who was third in the test, 19 seconds behind his teammate Phinney, who topped the day's standings with a time of 17:25.

"I actually felt really good, my legs were good," said Leipheimer. "I did sort of drop my chain at one corner and had a moment of panic because I thought it totally came off and jammed but it miraculously fell back on, so I don't really thought I lost much time there.

"I got down to a really good climbing weight, but I think when it comes to 15k flat-out on rough city streets with a lot of corners I just don't have it compared to going up Flagstaff. It is what it is, I'm a little bit disappointed, but I'm still proud to stand on the podium and proud to have given it my all."

For van Garderen, second place overall on general classification was one step higher on the final podium than last year, but the 24-year-old BMC rider came into the USA Pro Challenge with overall victory in mind.

"I really wanted this - I had my friends and family here and I wanted to send George [Hincapie] off with a victory," said van Garderen. "I'm proud of the team and I'm proud of everything they did. I wanted to win, but I came out of the Tour and Olympics tired. But I had this on my mind and it kept me focused.

"This race couldn't have been anymore dramatic. It looked one way but then Garmin was throwing everything they had at it and Christian [Vande Velde] was just amazing this week. He says he always comes good out of the Tour and this year he did the Giro, the Tour and Utah, so if he does a Grand Tour after this he'd probably win it."

Phinney set off in the first half of the start order, having not been a factor in the fight for the general classification, but targeting the final day to impress the fans and family in his home state.

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) had been atop the leader board until Phinney came across the line a full 45 seconds quicker than the US time trial champion.

His time withstood the assault of time trial Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), who was 21 seconds in arrears, Tom Zirbel (Optum) who was half a minute slower and Estonian Tanel Kangert (Astana) who was 40 seconds slower.

As the general classification contenders set out on the course, it was clear from the intermediate checks that no one could match the young BMC' rider's performance.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) came in fifth best, 29 seconds behind Phinney, while Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong) had a rough ride and came in with a 19:03, dropping him from fourth to tenth on the final overall general classification but still good enough to earn the best young rider title.

Van Garderen blasted across the line, popping under the time of Velits into second best, with only two riders left to finish: Vande Velde and Leipheimer.

Vande Velde hurtled through the final turn with the clock just ticking over to 17 minutes, and it was clear he was on the ride of his life. He crossed the line just 13 seconds slower than Phinney and had a tense minute to see where Leipheimer would finish.

The Omega Pharma-Quickstep man brought the yellow jersey home in 18:08, and had to pass the honour onto his Garmin-Sharp rival.

After a lengthy stint on the hot seat, the stage victory belonged to Phinney.

"A hometown win is always a beautiful thing," said Phinney. "This time trial has been my carrot all week that I've been chasing, other than trying to get Tejay the yellow jersey. I struggled a lot in the first couple of stages after a crash on the first stage and in that third stage to Aspen I nearly pulled the plug, but I made it through and just kept getting better and better. I had an amazing day yesterday riding through Boulder. I was so honoured to ride for my friend and teammate Tejay through Boulder's downtown.

"I just came here, kept the speed high and did everything I could to win, and just barely got it. There was a blazing fast Christian Vande Velde out there but I'm beyond excited to have won today. It was a big goal of mine."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamFull results
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:25
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:10
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
4Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:21
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:29
6Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:31
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:37
8Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
9Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:43
10David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:45
11Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:48
12Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:50
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:50
14Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:50
15Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
16Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:52
17Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:53
18Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
19Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:59
20Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:01:01
21Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:01
22Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
23George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
24Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:08
25Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
26Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo0:01:11
27Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:11
28Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
29Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:16
30Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:16
31Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:01:17
32Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:18
33Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:01:18
34Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:18
35Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:19
36Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:20
37Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo0:01:21
38Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:21
39Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:22
40Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
41Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:01:25
42Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
43Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:26
44Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
45Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:30
46Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
47Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
48Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:32
49Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:34
50Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo0:01:34
51Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:34
52Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:36
53Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
54Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:38
55Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:38
56Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
57Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
58Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:40
59Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:43
60Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:44
61George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:44
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:44
63Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une0:01:46
64James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:46
65Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:46
66Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:49
67Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:51
68Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:51
69Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:53
70Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy0:01:54
71Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:55
72Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:55
73Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:57
74Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:59
75Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:03
76Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:05
77Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:08
78Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:10
79Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:14
80Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:16
81Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:02:16
82Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
83Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
84Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:22
85Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:02:22
86Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une0:02:24
87Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une0:02:25
88Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:28
89Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:33
90Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
91Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:34
92Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:02:48
93Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une0:02:54
94Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:03:30
95Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une0:03:44
96Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une0:05:50

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:25
2Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:00:52
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:53
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:26
5Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:38
6George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:44
7James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:46
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:55
9Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:14
10Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:02:16
11Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:02:22
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:34
13Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:03:30

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:53:31
2Garmin-Sharp0:00:08
3Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:38
4RadioShack-Nissan0:01:21
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:30
6Astana Pro Team0:01:48
7Rusvelo0:01:56
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:09
9Spidertech Powered by C100:02:14
10Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:29
11Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:41
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:16
13Team Exergy0:03:20
14Bontrager Livestrong Team0:03:34
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
16EPM-UNE0:05:10

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp25:57:34
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:24
4Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:08
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:24
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:28
8Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:32
9Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:39
10Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:40
11Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo0:01:43
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:49
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:54
14Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
15Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une0:02:27
16Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:02:31
17Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:57
18Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:26
19Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:03:33
20Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:35
21Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:52
22Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:32
23Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:04:38
24Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo0:05:09
25George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:40
26Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:47
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:58
28Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une0:07:24
29Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une0:07:30
30Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:02
31Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:54
32Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une0:09:03
33Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:09:50
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:14:11
35Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:43
36Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:14:44
37Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:16
38Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une0:16:50
39Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:17:22
40Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:40
41George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:20:54
42Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:33
43Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:22:44
44Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:36
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:01
46Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:25:37
47Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling0:27:47
48Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
49Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:28:47
50Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une0:29:15
51Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:29:43
52Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:30:05
53Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:30:16
54Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:31:52
55Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:33:48
56Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:35:25
57Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:35:58
58Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:24
59Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:38:57
60Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:40:57
61Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:41:47
62Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:42:36
63Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:43:40
64Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:45:23
65Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:45:25
66Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:45:36
67Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:48:19
68Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:48:34
69Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:51:36
70Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:51:53
71Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:52:30
72Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:55:58
73Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo0:58:11
74Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:58:19
75Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:59:26
76Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:02:05
77Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:02:49
78Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:03:29
79David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:03:50
80Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:04:05
81Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C101:05:17
82Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling1:05:24
83Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:05:31
84Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy1:07:18
85Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team1:07:24
86Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:08:01
87Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:08:27
88Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:08:44
89Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling1:12:52
90Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy1:13:26
91James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team1:13:28
92Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:13:41
93Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling1:15:31
94Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1:21:15
95Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:25:31
96Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo1:28:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp33pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi22
4Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy19
5Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan18
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp16
7Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp14
8Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team12
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team12
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan10
11Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
12Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan8
14Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une7
15Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi7
16David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp6
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team6
18Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C106
19Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo5
20Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp5
21Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
22Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling4
23Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
24Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo3
25Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale3
26Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan3
27Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp3
28Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
29Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan2
30Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une1
31Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
32Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling1
33Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
34Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
35Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
36Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une-1
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team-5
38Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy-5
39Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan55pts
2Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une52
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp50
4Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une47
5Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy26
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team20
9Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep19
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team18
11Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp18
12Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une18
13Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale16
14Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo13
15David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
16Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp12
17Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp11
18George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan10
19Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
20Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan10
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team10
22Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan10
23Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo10
24Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team9
25Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une8
26Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
27Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une7
28Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling7
29Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling7
30Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy7
31Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une6
32Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
33Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
34Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
35Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
36Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy5
37Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team4
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
39Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
40Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
41Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
42Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
43Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1
44Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team25:59:14
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:17
3Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:01:53
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:00
5Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:08:10
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:34:44
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:56
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:46:54
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:50:13
10Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:03:51
11Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team1:05:44
12James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team1:11:48
13Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1:19:35

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan77:52:16
2Garmin-Sharp0:02:58
3Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:04
4EPM-UNE0:09:18
5BMC Racing Team0:10:05
6Rusvelo0:17:43
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:26:12
8Astana Pro Team0:30:34
9Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:41:31
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:50:24
11Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:53:23
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:03:02
13Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:03:13
14Bontrager Livestrong Team1:08:21
15Team Exergy1:28:02
16Spidertech Powered by C101:48:05

