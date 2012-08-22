Image 1 of 39 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) solos to victory at the USA Pro Challenge's queen stage into Aspen (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 39 Getting through the fans at the top of Cottonwood. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 39 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) chases Tom Danielson on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 39 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) flies down the decents into Aspen. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 39 Sprint leader Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) greets race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 39 Riders listen to the National Anthem before the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 39 Rolling out of Gunnison for stage 3. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 39 The field gets strung out with the break still minutes up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 39 Only four riders left in the break (L-R): Jeff Louder, Francisco Colorado, Tom Danielson and Dave Zabriskie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 39 Things get crazy as the race hits the dirt sections. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 39 The peloton climbs on the way to Aspen. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 39 BMC tries to minimize the time loss. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 39 The field chases riders still up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 39 11,046 feet of elevation on the GPS as the two leaders near the top of Independence Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 39 The two leaders, Tom Danielson and Francisco Colorado, almost to the top of the last KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 39 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) drops the rest of his breakaway companions. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 39 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) gets cheered on by fans as he crests the top of Independence Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 39 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) moves into yellow after stage 3. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 39 The peloton nears the top of Cottonwood Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 39 Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) still driving the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 39 The break starts to reach the fans high on Cottonwood. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 39 Mike Friedman (Optum) leads the break as it gets established. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 39 Nice scenery on the way out of Gunnison. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 39 Jesse Anthony (Optum) launches an attack on the way to the second KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 39 Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) leads the break over the dirt roads to Cottonwood Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 39 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) at the front on the way up Cottonwood Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 39 George Hincapie (BMC) helps lead the chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 39 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) happy with today’'s stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 39 The break nears the top of Cottonwood Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 39 Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) focused on the work on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 39 Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) spent the day working in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 39 The classification leaders after Stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge (L-R): Joe Dombrowski, Tom Danielson, Christian Vande Velde, Damiano Caruso and Francisco Colorado. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 33 of 39 Francisco Colorado (EPM - Une) gets a kiss from the podium girls after winning the most aggressive rider jersey (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 34 of 39 Francisco Colorado (EPM - UNE) is rewarded for his efforts in the mountains (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 35 of 39 USA Pro Cycling Challenge Stage 3 podium: Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) and Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 36 of 39 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) moves into the yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 37 of 39 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) takes the Stage 3 win in Aspen (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 38 of 39 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in action during the third stage of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 39 of 39 Francisco Colorado (EPM - UNE) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) claimed his team's second stage victory in the USA Pro Challenge's queen stage into Aspen, Colorado, coming to the line just two seconds ahead of the chasing bunch after being on the attack for more than 140km. Although Danielson did not gain enough time to take the race lead (he started the day 12 seconds down), the yellow jersey transferred to his teammate Christian Vande Velde with the same time as overnight leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC).

"We came up with some crazy plans and fortunately we had the legs," said Danielson. "Our team is pretty strong here and it was alot of fun to pull it off today. The last kilometre I knew I had won but with 2km to go I didn't think I was going to win and honestly what went through my mind was my wife yelling at me saying 'don't ever look back!'"

Garmin-Sharp seized control of the race, putting Danielson into the mid-race breakaway and off the front on the final climb of Independence Pass with teammate David Zabriskie.

Danielson went solo over the top of the final climb with 2:30 on the chasing field, where the morning's leader Tejay van Garderen had used up most of his BMC teammates and was forced to limit his losses in a man-to-man battle on the descent.

In the end, the flatter roads in the final 5km nearly spelled the end for Danielson. Van Garderen's teammate Mathias Frank, who lost contact with his team leader over the summit of Independence Pass, regained contact on the near 30km descent and did yeoman's work to whittle down Danielson's lead to a small enough margin that other teams began to consider the stage victory. RadioShack-Nissan, Liquigas-Cannondale and Astana then amassed at the front to shrink his gap to a handful of seconds at the line.

"Once again Mathias Frank was the hero of the day for us," BMC directeur sportif Mike Sayers told Cyclingnews. "Mathias got back on on the downhill, then, like he does at every race, he went straight to the front and buried himself. Mathias is the most unbelievable teammate that this team has had since we started. So he deserves a lot of credit for where we're at right now."

Although the peloton crossed the line only two seconds behind Danielson, van Garderen lost the race lead. As he was tied on time with Christian Vande Velde, and their total stage placings thus far were also tied at 30 points each, the placing of both riders at the finish in Aspen determined the race leader, and that went to the Garmin-Sharp man who came in ninth, three spots ahead of van Garderen.

"Getting yellow was the last thing on my mind today," said Vande Velde. "Nothing's changed at the end of the day between Tejay and I, we're still on the same time. The biggest thing is that we have a stage win again and Tom's pretty comfortable in the mountains jersey for a while."

For van Garderen it was a bittersweet conclusion as he lost the jersey on the same stage that he had taken it over in 2011, but the 24-year-old American nonetheless conceded no time to Vande Velde.

"Yes, I am disappointed," van Garderen said. "But this gives me a little extra motivation for the upcoming days. I don't see anything really changing in the dynamics of the race. It's still going to come down to the time trial on Sunday in Denver."

Higher and higher

The Colorado roads took the peloton high into the rarified air of the Rockies, up over 12,000 feet by the first climb of Cottonwood Pass with 77.7 kilometres covered.

The day's first breakaway went early in the stage, and again it was a large group of riders who contested the first sprint, won by Optum's Jesse Anthony.

His fellow breakaway companions included Evgeny Petrov and Fabio Aru (Pro Team Astana), Frank Pipp (Bissell Cycling), Matthias Friedemann and Pengda Jiao (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Camilo Castiblanco (EPM - UNE), Nathan Haas and David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp, Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale), Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (RusVelo), Caleb Fairly (Spidertech powered by C10), Javier Megias Leal and Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi), Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team), Matt Cooke and Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy).

Castiblanco continued to fight for the mountain points on the first climb at Taylor Park, winning the maximum and moving into the virtual lead, but two major climbs still lay ahead.

The group had nearly three minutes as they started up the dirt road ascent of Cottonwood Pass, but it wasn't enough for Anthony, who attacked solo off the front of the group.

The chasing peloton caught much of the breakaway, and as they neared Anthony a new group had formed off the front that included Danielson and Zabriskie, Aru, Louder, Jiao, Friedman and Francisco Colorado (EPM-UNE).

"It was funny that BMC didn't give us any sort of leash," Louder told Cyclingnews. "That group wasn't really very dangerous then it seemed kind of obvious that some Garmin rider would jump across. And he (Danielson) did."

Jiao and Friedman were soon dropped, leaving five riders in the lead group at the crest, but the pair were able to rejoin on the long descent, even as rain began to fall.

"I ride a lot of motocross in the fall and I know how to go downhill fast," said Friedman. "I didn't take too many risks going down, but I just kept trying to hit 60mph and hold that tuck. Once you get up to speed you just hit the tuck button and go."

Jiao was dropped after the next sprint, won by Zabriskie, and then an attack by Louder jettisoned Friedman and Aru, leaving just Zabriskie, Danielson, Colorado and Louder up front. The escapees now faced a lengthy slog amidst fierce winds in the valley road from Buena Vista until they would turn left in Balltown to begin the climb of Independence Pass. A moment of doubt now entered the break.

"It seemed like we had no hope in the world that this was going to work out," said Danielson. "Our breakaway guys said 'I'm not going to pull, this isn't going to work' and we were trying to convince them. Dave started to think that it wasn't going to work either but Robby Ketchell in the car behind was convinced it was going to work, so hats off to him. He convinced us to keep going in the valley and Dave did a 70km time trial after doing Cottonwood Pass really fast."

"Zabriskie was the hero of the day," said Louder. "I don't know where he gets all the energy. I knew he'd been in the break the last two days and I figured he'd be a bit less than 100 percent but he was super-strong and he basically rode full gas all the way up Cottonwood. I just stayed focused on the wheel and tried not to get dropped."

The lead of the four hovered around three minutes as finally Zabriskie threw in the towel on the early slopes of the Independence Pass climb. Louder was next to implode as Danielson and Colorado picked up the pace.

Colorado led the majority of the climb until Danielson attacked to go solo to the top, while behind more moves from the chasing group went clear. Lucas Euser (Spidertech powered by C10) and Freddy Piamonte (EPM-UNE) chased for a while, but the frantic pace of BMC, trying to haul back Danielson's GC threat pulled them back into the chasing group.

Although Danielson had 2:30 at the top, and kept most of that lead on the rapid descent that followed, as the roads flattened he began to lose his advantage precipitously.

As the BMC duo of Van Garderen and Frank began to get help from the other teams interested in either stage wins or the general classification, Danielson's advantage was down to 15 seconds in the final few kilometers entering Aspen

With his team director in near hysterics in the car, Danielson plowed along, just managing to hold off the chase by two slim seconds to take the stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5:02:06 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:02 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 6 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 7 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 8 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 9 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 12 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 14 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 15 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 16 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 17 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 19 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 21 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 24 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 25 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 27 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 28 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:08 29 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:10 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:18 31 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:14 32 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 33 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 34 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 35 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 36 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:14 37 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 38 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 40 Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:04 41 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:54 42 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 43 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 44 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 45 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 46 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 47 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 48 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 49 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:12:02 50 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 51 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 52 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 53 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 54 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 55 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 56 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 57 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 58 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 59 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 60 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 61 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 62 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 64 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 0:17:43 66 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 67 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 68 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 69 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 70 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 71 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 73 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 74 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:26:40 75 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 76 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 77 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 79 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 80 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 81 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 83 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 84 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 85 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 86 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 87 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 88 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:26:40 89 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 90 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 91 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 92 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 93 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 94 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:26:40 95 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 96 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 97 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 98 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 99 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 100 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 102 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 103 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 104 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 105 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 106 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 107 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 108 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 109 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy DNF Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling DNF Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling DNF Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team DNS Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 - Almont # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 1

Sprint 2 - Buena Vista # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5 pts 2 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 15 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 10 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 5 7 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 4 8 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 3 9 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 10 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Taylor Park # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 8 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 7 3 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 6 4 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3

Mountain 2 - Cottonwood Pass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 12 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 8 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 7 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 3 9 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 10 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Mountain 3 - Independence Pass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 pts 2 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 10 3 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 8 4 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 7

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5:02:08 2 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 3 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:06 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:00 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:17:41 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:26:38 9 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 10 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 11 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 13 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin-Sharp 15:06:22 2 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:02 3 UNE - EPM 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:18 5 Astana Pro Team 0:02:14 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:16 8 Rusvelo 0:09:06 9 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:14:14 11 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:24:02 12 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:26:40 14 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:37:36 15 Spidertech Powered by C10 0:38:40 16 Team Exergy 0:41:43

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13:37:20 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:06 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:08 5 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:10 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:12 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 9 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 11 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 12 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:17 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:19 16 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:21 17 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 18 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:29 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 21 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 22 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 23 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:49 24 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:51 25 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:57 26 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:45 27 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 28 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:33 29 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:38 30 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 31 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 0:02:49 32 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:58 33 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:05 34 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:22 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:25 36 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:28 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:03:32 38 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:34 39 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:25 40 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:41 41 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:14 42 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 43 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:50 44 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 0:12:46 45 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:53 46 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:55 47 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:12:59 48 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:51 49 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:22 50 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:42 51 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:16:58 52 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:19:23 53 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:19:53 54 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:20:43 55 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:20:58 56 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:21:21 57 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:04 58 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:22 59 Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:43 60 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:25:34 61 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:26 62 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:26:32 63 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:26:50 64 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:27:04 65 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:27:24 66 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:27:54 67 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:29 68 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:28:45 69 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:22 70 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:29:31 71 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:29:41 72 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:30:10 73 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:31:17 74 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:32:20 75 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:32:39 76 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:35:22 77 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:38:01 78 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 79 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 80 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 81 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:40:10 83 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:41:12 84 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:43:50 85 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:44:00 86 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:44:19 87 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 88 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 89 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 90 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:45:10 92 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:45:14 93 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:45:38 94 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:46:13 95 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:46:37 96 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:46:39 97 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 0:46:58 98 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 99 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 100 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 101 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 102 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 103 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 104 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 105 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 106 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 107 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 108 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 109 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:48:17 110 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:51:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 pts 2 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 16 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 15 4 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 5 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 6 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 10 8 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 7 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 10 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 7 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 6 12 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 6 14 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 15 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 16 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 5 17 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 5 18 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 4 19 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 4 20 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 3 21 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 22 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 23 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 24 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 2 25 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 26 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1 27 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 28 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 45 pts 2 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 29 3 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 26 4 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 23 5 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 22 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 7 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 15 8 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 13 9 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 10 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 11 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 12 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 13 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 15 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 17 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 7 18 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 19 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 6 20 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 21 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 22 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 24 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 3 25 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 26 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 13:37:32 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:09 3 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:21 4 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:37 5 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:16 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:14 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:32:27 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:58 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:43:38 10 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:44:58 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:46:46 12 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 13 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 14 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team