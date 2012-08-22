Trending

Danielson solos to victory in Aspen

Vande Velde takes yellow from van Garderen, still tied on time

Image 1 of 39

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) solos to victory at the USA Pro Challenge's queen stage into Aspen

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 39

Getting through the fans at the top of Cottonwood.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 39

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) chases Tom Danielson on the descent.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 39

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) flies down the decents into Aspen.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 39

Sprint leader Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) greets race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the start line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 39

Riders listen to the National Anthem before the start.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 39

Rolling out of Gunnison for stage 3.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 39

The field gets strung out with the break still minutes up the road.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 39

Only four riders left in the break (L-R): Jeff Louder, Francisco Colorado, Tom Danielson and Dave Zabriskie

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 39

Things get crazy as the race hits the dirt sections.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 39

The peloton climbs on the way to Aspen.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 39

BMC tries to minimize the time loss.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 39

The field chases riders still up the road.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 39

11,046 feet of elevation on the GPS as the two leaders near the top of Independence Pass.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 39

The two leaders, Tom Danielson and Francisco Colorado, almost to the top of the last KOM.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 39

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) drops the rest of his breakaway companions.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 39

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) gets cheered on by fans as he crests the top of Independence Pass.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 39

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) moves into yellow after stage 3.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 39

The peloton nears the top of Cottonwood Pass.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 39

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) still driving the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 39

The break starts to reach the fans high on Cottonwood.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 39

Mike Friedman (Optum) leads the break as it gets established.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 39

Nice scenery on the way out of Gunnison.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 39

Jesse Anthony (Optum) launches an attack on the way to the second KOM.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 39

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) leads the break over the dirt roads to Cottonwood Pass.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 39

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) at the front on the way up Cottonwood Pass.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 39

George Hincapie (BMC) helps lead the chase.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 39

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) happy with today’'s stage win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 39

The break nears the top of Cottonwood Pass.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 39

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) focused on the work on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 39

Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) spent the day working in the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 39

The classification leaders after Stage 3 of the USA Pro Challenge (L-R): Joe Dombrowski, Tom Danielson, Christian Vande Velde, Damiano Caruso and Francisco Colorado.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 33 of 39

Francisco Colorado (EPM - Une) gets a kiss from the podium girls after winning the most aggressive rider jersey

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 34 of 39

Francisco Colorado (EPM - UNE) is rewarded for his efforts in the mountains

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 35 of 39

USA Pro Cycling Challenge Stage 3 podium: Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) and Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 36 of 39

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) moves into the yellow leader's jersey

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 37 of 39

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) takes the Stage 3 win in Aspen

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 38 of 39

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in action during the third stage of the USA Pro Challenge

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 39 of 39

Francisco Colorado (EPM - UNE)

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) claimed his team's second stage victory in the USA Pro Challenge's queen stage into Aspen, Colorado, coming to the line just two seconds ahead of the chasing bunch after being on the attack for more than 140km. Although Danielson did not gain enough time to take the race lead (he started the day 12 seconds down), the yellow jersey transferred to his teammate Christian Vande Velde with the same time as overnight leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC).

"We came up with some crazy plans and fortunately we had the legs," said Danielson. "Our team is pretty strong here and it was alot of fun to pull it off today. The last kilometre I knew I had won but with 2km to go I didn't think I was going to win and honestly what went through my mind was my wife yelling at me saying 'don't ever look back!'"

Garmin-Sharp seized control of the race, putting Danielson into the mid-race breakaway and off the front on the final climb of Independence Pass with teammate David Zabriskie.

Danielson went solo over the top of the final climb with 2:30 on the chasing field, where the morning's leader Tejay van Garderen had used up most of his BMC teammates and was forced to limit his losses in a man-to-man battle on the descent.

In the end, the flatter roads in the final 5km nearly spelled the end for Danielson. Van Garderen's teammate Mathias Frank, who lost contact with his team leader over the summit of Independence Pass, regained contact on the near 30km descent and did yeoman's work to whittle down Danielson's lead to a small enough margin that other teams began to consider the stage victory. RadioShack-Nissan, Liquigas-Cannondale and Astana then amassed at the front to shrink his gap to a handful of seconds at the line.

"Once again Mathias Frank was the hero of the day for us," BMC directeur sportif Mike Sayers told Cyclingnews. "Mathias got back on on the downhill, then, like he does at every race, he went straight to the front and buried himself. Mathias is the most unbelievable teammate that this team has had since we started. So he deserves a lot of credit for where we're at right now."

Although the peloton crossed the line only two seconds behind Danielson, van Garderen lost the race lead. As he was tied on time with Christian Vande Velde, and their total stage placings thus far were also tied at 30 points each, the placing of both riders at the finish in Aspen determined the race leader, and that went to the Garmin-Sharp man who came in ninth, three spots ahead of van Garderen.

"Getting yellow was the last thing on my mind today," said Vande Velde. "Nothing's changed at the end of the day between Tejay and I, we're still on the same time. The biggest thing is that we have a stage win again and Tom's pretty comfortable in the mountains jersey for a while."

For van Garderen it was a bittersweet conclusion as he lost the jersey on the same stage that he had taken it over in 2011, but the 24-year-old American nonetheless conceded no time to Vande Velde.

"Yes, I am disappointed," van Garderen said. "But this gives me a little extra motivation for the upcoming days. I don't see anything really changing in the dynamics of the race. It's still going to come down to the time trial on Sunday in Denver."

Higher and higher

The Colorado roads took the peloton high into the rarified air of the Rockies, up over 12,000 feet by the first climb of Cottonwood Pass with 77.7 kilometres covered.

The day's first breakaway went early in the stage, and again it was a large group of riders who contested the first sprint, won by Optum's Jesse Anthony.

His fellow breakaway companions included Evgeny Petrov and Fabio Aru (Pro Team Astana), Frank Pipp (Bissell Cycling), Matthias Friedemann and Pengda Jiao (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Camilo Castiblanco (EPM - UNE), Nathan Haas and David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp, Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale), Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (RusVelo), Caleb Fairly (Spidertech powered by C10), Javier Megias Leal and Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1 - Sanofi), Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team), Matt Cooke and Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy).

Castiblanco continued to fight for the mountain points on the first climb at Taylor Park, winning the maximum and moving into the virtual lead, but two major climbs still lay ahead.

The group had nearly three minutes as they started up the dirt road ascent of Cottonwood Pass, but it wasn't enough for Anthony, who attacked solo off the front of the group.

The chasing peloton caught much of the breakaway, and as they neared Anthony a new group had formed off the front that included Danielson and Zabriskie, Aru, Louder, Jiao, Friedman and Francisco Colorado (EPM-UNE).

"It was funny that BMC didn't give us any sort of leash," Louder told Cyclingnews. "That group wasn't really very dangerous then it seemed kind of obvious that some Garmin rider would jump across. And he (Danielson) did."

Jiao and Friedman were soon dropped, leaving five riders in the lead group at the crest, but the pair were able to rejoin on the long descent, even as rain began to fall.

"I ride a lot of motocross in the fall and I know how to go downhill fast," said Friedman. "I didn't take too many risks going down, but I just kept trying to hit 60mph and hold that tuck. Once you get up to speed you just hit the tuck button and go."

Jiao was dropped after the next sprint, won by Zabriskie, and then an attack by Louder jettisoned Friedman and Aru, leaving just Zabriskie, Danielson, Colorado and Louder up front. The escapees now faced a lengthy slog amidst fierce winds in the valley road from Buena Vista until they would turn left in Balltown to begin the climb of Independence Pass. A moment of doubt now entered the break.

"It seemed like we had no hope in the world that this was going to work out," said Danielson. "Our breakaway guys said 'I'm not going to pull, this isn't going to work' and we were trying to convince them. Dave started to think that it wasn't going to work either but Robby Ketchell in the car behind was convinced it was going to work, so hats off to him. He convinced us to keep going in the valley and Dave did a 70km time trial after doing Cottonwood Pass really fast."

"Zabriskie was the hero of the day," said Louder. "I don't know where he gets all the energy. I knew he'd been in the break the last two days and I figured he'd be a bit less than 100 percent but he was super-strong and he basically rode full gas all the way up Cottonwood. I just stayed focused on the wheel and tried not to get dropped."

The lead of the four hovered around three minutes as finally Zabriskie threw in the towel on the early slopes of the Independence Pass climb. Louder was next to implode as Danielson and Colorado picked up the pace.

Colorado led the majority of the climb until Danielson attacked to go solo to the top, while behind more moves from the chasing group went clear. Lucas Euser (Spidertech powered by C10) and Freddy Piamonte (EPM-UNE) chased for a while, but the frantic pace of BMC, trying to haul back Danielson's GC threat pulled them back into the chasing group.

Although Danielson had 2:30 at the top, and kept most of that lead on the rapid descent that followed, as the roads flattened he began to lose his advantage precipitously.

As the BMC duo of Van Garderen and Frank began to get help from the other teams interested in either stage wins or the general classification, Danielson's advantage was down to 15 seconds in the final few kilometers entering Aspen

With his team director in near hysterics in the car, Danielson plowed along, just managing to hold off the chase by two slim seconds to take the stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp5:02:06
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:02
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
6Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
7Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
8Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
9Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
10Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
12Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
13George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
14Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
15Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
16Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
17Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
18Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
19Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
21Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
22Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
24Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
25Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
27Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
28Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:00:08
29Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une0:00:10
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:18
31Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:14
32Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
33Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
34Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
35Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
36Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:14
37Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
38Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
40Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:04
41Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:54
42Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
43Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
44Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
45Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
46Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
47Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
48Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
49Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:12:02
50Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
51Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
52Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
53Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
54Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
55Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
56Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
57Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
58Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
59Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
60Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
61Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
62Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
64Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo0:17:43
66Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
67Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
68Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
69Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
70Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
71Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
72David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
73Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
74Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:26:40
75Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
76Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
77Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
79Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
80Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
81Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
83Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
84Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
85Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
86Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
87Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
88Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:26:40
89Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
90Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
91Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
92Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
93James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
94Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:26:40
95Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
96Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
97Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
98Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
99Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
100Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
102Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
103Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
104Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
105Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
106Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
107Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
108Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
109Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
DNFAlexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFPatrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
DNFJoseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling
DNFSebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFJoshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
DNSMarsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 - Almont
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
3Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy1

Sprint 2 - Buena Vista
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp5pts
2Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp15pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan10
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team7
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team6
6Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan5
7Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une4
8Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo3
9Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
10Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Taylor Park
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une8pts
2Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy7
3Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy6
4Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
5Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3

Mountain 2 - Cottonwood Pass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une12pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp8
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
5Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
6Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
7Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
8Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une3
9Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2
10Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Mountain 3 - Independence Pass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp12pts
2Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une10
3Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une8
4Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo7

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team5:02:08
2Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
3George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
4Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
5Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:00:06
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:00
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:17:41
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:26:38
9Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
10Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
11James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
12Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
14Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp15:06:22
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:02
3UNE - EPM
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:18
5Astana Pro Team0:02:14
6BMC Racing Team
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:16
8Rusvelo0:09:06
9Champion System Pro Cycling Team
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:14:14
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:24:02
12Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
13Bontrager Livestrong Team0:26:40
14Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:37:36
15Spidertech Powered by C100:38:40
16Team Exergy0:41:43

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp13:37:20
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo0:00:06
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:08
5Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:10
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:12
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
9Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
10Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
11Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
12Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
13Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:19
16Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:21
17Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
18Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une0:00:29
20Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
21George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
22Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
23Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:00:49
24Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:51
25Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une0:00:57
26Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:45
27Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
28Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo0:02:33
29Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:38
30Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
31Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une0:02:49
32Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:58
33Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
34Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:22
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:25
36Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:03:28
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:03:32
38Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:34
39Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:25
40Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:41
41Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:14
42Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
43Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:11:50
44Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une0:12:46
45Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:53
46Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:55
47Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:12:59
48George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:51
49Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:22
50Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:42
51Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling0:16:58
52Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:19:23
53Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:19:53
54Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:20:43
55Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:20:58
56Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:21:21
57Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:04
58Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:22
59Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:43
60Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:25:34
61Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:26
62Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:26:32
63Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:26:50
64Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:27:04
65Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:27:24
66Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:27:54
67Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:29
68Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:28:45
69Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:22
70Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:29:31
71Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:29:41
72Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:30:10
73Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:31:17
74Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:32:20
75Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:32:39
76Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:35:22
77Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:38:01
78Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
79Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
80David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
81Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:40:10
83Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:41:12
84Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:43:50
85Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:44:00
86Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:44:19
87Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
88Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
89Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
90Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:45:10
92Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:45:14
93Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:45:38
94Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:46:13
95William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:46:37
96Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:46:39
97Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy0:46:58
98James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
99Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
100Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
101Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
102Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
103Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
104Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
105Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
106Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
107Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
108Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
109Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:48:17
110Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:51:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22pts
2Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp16
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp15
4Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team12
5Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
6Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan10
8Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une7
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi7
10Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy7
11Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy6
12David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp6
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team6
14Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
15Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
16Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp5
17Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan5
18Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling4
19Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une4
20Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo3
21Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
22Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
23Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
24Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan2
25Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
26Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1
27Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
28Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp45pts
2Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une29
3Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy26
4Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une23
5Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une22
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
7Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une15
8Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo13
9Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
10David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
11Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
12Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team9
13Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
14Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies8
15Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
17Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy7
18Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
19Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan6
20Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
21Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
22Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team4
24Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une3
25Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
26Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team13:37:32
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:09
3George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:21
4Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:00:37
5Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:03:16
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:14
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:32:27
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:58
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:43:38
10Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:44:58
11Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:46:46
12James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
14Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp40:52:22
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:19
3UNE - EPM0:00:28
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:50
5BMC Racing Team0:02:35
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:59
7Rusvelo0:09:35
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:47
9Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:44
10Astana Pro Team0:18:56
11Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:32:16
12Bontrager Livestrong Team0:44:02
13Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:48:50
14Team Exergy0:50:43
15Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:52:28
16Spidertech Powered by C101:13:20

