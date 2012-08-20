Trending

Farrar wins opening stage in Telluride

First win of the season for Garmin sprinter

Image 1 of 29

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) wins the stage in Telluride
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 29

Mountains loom in the distance for the peloton.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 29

A fan offers encouragement as the group hits the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 29

Three riders try to catch the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 29

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) reaches the second to last KOM on his own.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 29

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) and teammate Peter Stetina with one kilometer to go to the final KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 29

Peter Stetina leads teammate Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) up the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 29

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) crosses the line in Telluride.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 29

The jersey wearers to start off the week of racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 29

The break gets organized to put more time on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 29

Rolling amongst big mountains on the way to Telluride.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 29

George Hincapie (BMC) gets back in the main field after he drops from the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 29

Tom Danielson and Peter Steina (Garmin-Sharp), Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Eduard Beltran (EPM-Une) in the race lead on the final climb to Telluride.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 29

George Hincapie (BMC) tries to bridge up to the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 29

Riding through the beautiful Colorado countryside.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 29

The break starts to get a gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 29

Riders take to the line in Durango.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 29

The peloton rolls out of downtown Durango.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 29

Fort Lewis College hosted the first stage of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 29

The peloton rides past a lake on the way out of Durango.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 29

Things get spread out as the peloton begins to chase.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 29

Jen Voigt (Radioshack-Nissan) takes his turn working in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 29

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets welcomed to the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 29

Packed streets for the start in Durango.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 29

The pace stayed high back in the chasing peloton.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 29

The bunch stays strung out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 29

Taylor Phinney (BMC) gets his bike worked on after an early crash.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 29

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) leads the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 29

Good crowds on the streets of Telluride for the new jersey leaders.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) won his first race in over a year with a dominant sprint on stage 1 of the USA Pro Challenge from Durango to Telluride. Farrar had not won a race since July 4 of 2011 when he secured his first individual stage win at the Tour de France. But the American was in commanding form on the run in to Telluride, benefiting from earlier work from his teammates who had dominated the early break and then helped to set up a sprint finish over the demanding 202.1 km stage.

Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1-Sanofi) finished second with Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in third but Farrar leads the race after one stage.

As a sprinter, Farrar was surprised to be able to make it over the mountains in the finale to take an important win for the Garmin-Sharp team.

"I really had to turn myself inside out to make it over [Lizard Head Pass]," Farrar said. "I knew today could possibly be a sprint but I really wasn't sure I had the legs to make it, so I'm pretty happy to pull it off.

"Our home as a team is in Colorado, so we take this race really seriously, and to win here is huge. For me personally I have had kind of a disaster of a season so this means a whole lot to me to finally get a win."

Runner-up Alessandro Bazzana called Boulder, Colorado home for several years earlier in his career, but while he had trained at altitude, today was his first ever race result in rarified air. Nonetheless, when a 22-man break rolled off the front early in the stage he didn't think he'd be on the podium in the finale.

"After the first climb when Garmin showed the horsepower I expected the race to be over, but then all of my teammates went to the front, other teams helped, and thankfully we brought the breakaway back," Bazzana told Cyclingnews. "When I saw that the final two climbs weren't steep enough I realized it was going to be a sprint and I started preparing myself for that. In the end I only had Kiel Reijnen left because we were the two designated leaders for today, but everyone else had worked their ass off for us."

A 57-rider bunch arrived for the sprint finish in Telluride and Bazzana keyed off of a veteran fast man.

"I had eyed Freddie Rodriguez's wheel, I thought he was going to be the fastest one. With all the climbing I thought that maybe [Tyler] Farrar would be tired, but he wasn't. With the second to last turn it was pretty fast and pretty tight but luckily we managed to stay on our bikes and not crash. Rory Sutherland led out the sprint and we all came from behind."

The opening day of the USA Pro Challenge turned into quite the bonanza for Colorado-based Garmin-Sharp as Farrar won the stage, took the leader's jersey and also leads the sprint classification. Farrar's teammate Tom Danielson claimed the mountains jersey while Peter Stetina was awarded most aggressive rider. Danielson and Stetina almost rode off with the stage win, but the duo, the last surviving members of the early 22-man break, were swept up in the outskirts of Telluride.

High but not all dry

Under grey skies and comfortably cool temperatures, the 124-rider strong USA Pro Challenge peloton was given a raucous sendoff in downtown Durango. After a 5.4km neutral section the racing began in earnest for the 202.2km stage from Durango to Telluride.

Just 10.7km into the stage the riders faced their first of two intermediate sprints, with Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) taking top honours in Durango. The acceleration for the sprint caused a split in the peloton with several big-name riders emerging to form the early break. Amongst those going on the attack were Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson, Peter Stetina and Dave Zabriskie, plus Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

The lead group soon pushed out a 2:30 advantage over the peloton after 28km or racing while two separate chase groups trailed at 30 and 45 seconds respectively. The two chase groups soon consolidated into a unified force and managed to join the leaders just prior to the opening KOM, the category 3 ascent in Hesperus at 39.8km.

Andrew Bajadali (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) crossed the KOM first, followed by Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (EPM - Une) and Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) to lead the now 22-man lead group. Also riding at the head of affairs were Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Thomas Danielson, Peter Stetina, David Zabriskie and Lachlan David Morton (Garmin - Sharp), Michael Schär and George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Vincenzo Nibali and Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale), Tanel Kangert (Astana Pro Team), Ivan Rovny (RusVelo), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling), Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Joshua Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong Team), Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) and Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (EPM-Une).

As the leaders rolled along Route 160 to the town of Mancos their lead stabilized at approximately five minutes with the BMC Racing Team and Team Type 1-Sanofi present at the front of the peloton setting tempo. By the time Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) claimed the second intermediate sprint in Dolores the break's lead had been cut to 3:30 as they turned onto Rte. 145 and the very long grind to the Lizard Head Pass KOM, which tops out at 10,222 feet at 25km to go.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) could be seen talking to other riders in the break, urging them to keep up the tempo, and soon took matters into his own hands as he launched an attack. Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) immediately marked the Italian and after a brief stalemate in the remainder of the break, six more riders struck out and bridged to Nibali and Danielson: Peter Stetina (Garmin - Sharp), George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Andrew Bajadali (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) and Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (EPM-Une).

Two more riders, Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) launched an extensive chase of their own and eventually reached the eight leaders with 77.5km remaining on the winding valley road in the San Juan National Forest.

The now 10-strong lead group's advantage stood at four minutes with both BMC and UnitedHealthcare sharing the pace-making at the head of the peloton, while Liquigas-Cannondale had their squad slotted in right behind. The remaining 12 riders originally in the break who couldn't keep the pace soon surrendered and were absorbed by the peloton.

The break lost a rider as David Zabriskie cracked spectacularly, upchucking his breakfast on the pavement. Prior to entering the town of Rico at 156.2km the Garmin-Sharp rider was barely hanging on to the back of the peloton.

"I was going pretty hard, pretty deep," Zabriskie told Cyclingnews. "And then the last super deep effort – I let the group split and then bridged up to those guys – that was pretty hard to get to them. I was planning to pull them and I finally, I don't know. The body said stop and my spirit said you're puking. I'll be all right."

With five kilometres to the Lizard Head Pass KOM, on the steepest pitch of the lengthy climb, Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) and Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (EPM-Une) dropped their seven breakaway companions. Soon, Danielson dispatched of the Colombian and found himself alone in the lead amidst a steady sprinkling of rain. Beltran was joined by Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) to form a three-man chase while the peloton had narrowed their advantage to just over one minute.

After Danielson crossed the Lizard Head Pass ascent alone, the three chasers caught him on the descent while the peloton trailed at 50 seconds, having absorbed the rest of the escapees. As the four leaders began the ascent to the day's final KOM, the category 3 climb to Alta at 9,656 feet, UnitedHealthcare led the greatly diminished peloton's chase. Meanwhile, up the road, Danielson and Stetina turned the screws and dropped both Beltran and Nibali. The Garmin-Sharp riders crested the Alta KOM with a 35-second lead and and just 15 downhill and flat kilometres stood between them and the finish in Telluride.

The Garmin-Sharp duo bombed the 8.5km descent and then faced a flat 6.5km run-in to the finish. Danielson and Stetina fought valiantly, but were absorbed in the closing kilometres.

An immediate counter-attack was launched by Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Ben King (RadioShack-Nissan), who were soon joined by Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp). A hard-charging field, with UnitedHealthcare and Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies figuring prominently, shut the move down resulting in a 57-rider strong peloton sprinting for stage honours and the first leader's jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp4:42:48
2Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
8Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
10Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
11Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
14Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
16Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
20Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
21Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
22Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
23Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
24Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
25Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
27George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
29Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
30Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
31Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
32Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
33Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
34Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
35Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
36Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
37Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
39Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
41Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
42Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
43Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
44Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
45Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
46Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
47Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
48Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
49Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
50Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
51Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
52Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
53Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
54Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
55Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
56Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
57Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
58Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32
59Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:39
60Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
61Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
62Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:06
63Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:46
64Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:25
65Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:06:48
66Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:43
67Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
68Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
69Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
70Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
71Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
72Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
73Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
74Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
75Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
78Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
79Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
80Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
82Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
83Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
84Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
85Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
86Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
87Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:22
88David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
89Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
90Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
91Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
92Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
93Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
94James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
95Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
96William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
97Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
98Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
99Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
100Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
101Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
102Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
103Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
104Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
105Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
106Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
107Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
108Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
110Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
111Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
112Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
113Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
114Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling
115Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
116Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
117Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:23:57
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFMatvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFDavid Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFFlavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFZachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFCharlie Avis (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
DNFKirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy

Sprint 1 - Durango, km. 10.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp5pts
2Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une3
3Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Sprint 2 - Dolores, km. 98.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy5pts
2Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team3
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp15pts
2Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
4Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy7
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
8Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
9Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan2
10Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une1

Mountain 1 - Hesperus, km. 39.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies8pts
2Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une7
3Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy6
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp5
5Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3

Mountain 2 - Lizard Head, km 177.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp10pts
2Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une9
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp6
5Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une5
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team4
7Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une2

Mountain 3 - Alta, km. 187.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp8pts
2Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
3Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une6
4Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
5Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une3

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team4:42:48
2Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
3Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
5Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:43
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
10Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:15:22
11Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
12James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
14Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
15Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
16Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling
17Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
18Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:23:57

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp4:42:48
2Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
8Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
10Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
11Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
14Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
16Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
20Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
21Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
22Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
23Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
24Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
25Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
26Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
27George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
29Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
30Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
31Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
32Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
33Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
34Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
35Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
36Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
38Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
40Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
41Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
43Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
44Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
45Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
46Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
47Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
50Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
51Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
52Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
53Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
54Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
55Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
56Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
57Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:10
58Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32
59Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:39
60Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
61Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
62Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:06
63Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:46
64Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:25
65Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:06:48
66Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:43
67Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
68Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
69Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
70Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
71Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
72Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
73Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
74Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
75Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
78Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
79Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
80Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
82Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
83Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
84Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
85Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
86Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
87Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:22
88David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
89Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
90Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
91Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
92Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
93Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
94James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
95Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
96William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
97Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
98Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
99Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
100Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
101Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
102Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
103Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
104Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
105Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
106Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
107Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
108Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
110Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
111Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
112Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
113Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
114Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling
115Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
116Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
117Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:23:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp15pts
2Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
4Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy7
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
6Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy5
7Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp5
8Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
10Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
11Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une3
12Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team3
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan2
14Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une1
15Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1
16Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
17Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp23pts
2Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une15
3Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une15
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
5Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies8
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
7Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy6
8Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team4
10Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
11Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team4:42:48
2Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
3Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
5Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:43
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
10Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:15:22
11Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
12James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
13Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
14Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
15Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
16Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling
17Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
18Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:23:57

