Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) won his first race in over a year with a dominant sprint on stage 1 of the USA Pro Challenge from Durango to Telluride. Farrar had not won a race since July 4 of 2011 when he secured his first individual stage win at the Tour de France. But the American was in commanding form on the run in to Telluride, benefiting from earlier work from his teammates who had dominated the early break and then helped to set up a sprint finish over the demanding 202.1 km stage.

Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1-Sanofi) finished second with Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in third but Farrar leads the race after one stage.

As a sprinter, Farrar was surprised to be able to make it over the mountains in the finale to take an important win for the Garmin-Sharp team.

"I really had to turn myself inside out to make it over [Lizard Head Pass]," Farrar said. "I knew today could possibly be a sprint but I really wasn't sure I had the legs to make it, so I'm pretty happy to pull it off.

"Our home as a team is in Colorado, so we take this race really seriously, and to win here is huge. For me personally I have had kind of a disaster of a season so this means a whole lot to me to finally get a win."

Runner-up Alessandro Bazzana called Boulder, Colorado home for several years earlier in his career, but while he had trained at altitude, today was his first ever race result in rarified air. Nonetheless, when a 22-man break rolled off the front early in the stage he didn't think he'd be on the podium in the finale.

"After the first climb when Garmin showed the horsepower I expected the race to be over, but then all of my teammates went to the front, other teams helped, and thankfully we brought the breakaway back," Bazzana told Cyclingnews. "When I saw that the final two climbs weren't steep enough I realized it was going to be a sprint and I started preparing myself for that. In the end I only had Kiel Reijnen left because we were the two designated leaders for today, but everyone else had worked their ass off for us."

A 57-rider bunch arrived for the sprint finish in Telluride and Bazzana keyed off of a veteran fast man.

"I had eyed Freddie Rodriguez's wheel, I thought he was going to be the fastest one. With all the climbing I thought that maybe [Tyler] Farrar would be tired, but he wasn't. With the second to last turn it was pretty fast and pretty tight but luckily we managed to stay on our bikes and not crash. Rory Sutherland led out the sprint and we all came from behind."

The opening day of the USA Pro Challenge turned into quite the bonanza for Colorado-based Garmin-Sharp as Farrar won the stage, took the leader's jersey and also leads the sprint classification. Farrar's teammate Tom Danielson claimed the mountains jersey while Peter Stetina was awarded most aggressive rider. Danielson and Stetina almost rode off with the stage win, but the duo, the last surviving members of the early 22-man break, were swept up in the outskirts of Telluride.

High but not all dry

Under grey skies and comfortably cool temperatures, the 124-rider strong USA Pro Challenge peloton was given a raucous sendoff in downtown Durango. After a 5.4km neutral section the racing began in earnest for the 202.2km stage from Durango to Telluride.

Just 10.7km into the stage the riders faced their first of two intermediate sprints, with Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp) taking top honours in Durango. The acceleration for the sprint caused a split in the peloton with several big-name riders emerging to form the early break. Amongst those going on the attack were Garmin-Sharp's Tom Danielson, Peter Stetina and Dave Zabriskie, plus Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

The lead group soon pushed out a 2:30 advantage over the peloton after 28km or racing while two separate chase groups trailed at 30 and 45 seconds respectively. The two chase groups soon consolidated into a unified force and managed to join the leaders just prior to the opening KOM, the category 3 ascent in Hesperus at 39.8km.

Andrew Bajadali (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) crossed the KOM first, followed by Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (EPM - Une) and Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) to lead the now 22-man lead group. Also riding at the head of affairs were Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Thomas Danielson, Peter Stetina, David Zabriskie and Lachlan David Morton (Garmin - Sharp), Michael Schär and George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Vincenzo Nibali and Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale), Tanel Kangert (Astana Pro Team), Ivan Rovny (RusVelo), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling), Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Joshua Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong Team), Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) and Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (EPM-Une).

As the leaders rolled along Route 160 to the town of Mancos their lead stabilized at approximately five minutes with the BMC Racing Team and Team Type 1-Sanofi present at the front of the peloton setting tempo. By the time Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) claimed the second intermediate sprint in Dolores the break's lead had been cut to 3:30 as they turned onto Rte. 145 and the very long grind to the Lizard Head Pass KOM, which tops out at 10,222 feet at 25km to go.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) could be seen talking to other riders in the break, urging them to keep up the tempo, and soon took matters into his own hands as he launched an attack. Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) immediately marked the Italian and after a brief stalemate in the remainder of the break, six more riders struck out and bridged to Nibali and Danielson: Peter Stetina (Garmin - Sharp), George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Andrew Bajadali (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) and Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (EPM-Une).

Two more riders, Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) launched an extensive chase of their own and eventually reached the eight leaders with 77.5km remaining on the winding valley road in the San Juan National Forest.

The now 10-strong lead group's advantage stood at four minutes with both BMC and UnitedHealthcare sharing the pace-making at the head of the peloton, while Liquigas-Cannondale had their squad slotted in right behind. The remaining 12 riders originally in the break who couldn't keep the pace soon surrendered and were absorbed by the peloton.

The break lost a rider as David Zabriskie cracked spectacularly, upchucking his breakfast on the pavement. Prior to entering the town of Rico at 156.2km the Garmin-Sharp rider was barely hanging on to the back of the peloton.

"I was going pretty hard, pretty deep," Zabriskie told Cyclingnews. "And then the last super deep effort – I let the group split and then bridged up to those guys – that was pretty hard to get to them. I was planning to pull them and I finally, I don't know. The body said stop and my spirit said you're puking. I'll be all right."

With five kilometres to the Lizard Head Pass KOM, on the steepest pitch of the lengthy climb, Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) and Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (EPM-Une) dropped their seven breakaway companions. Soon, Danielson dispatched of the Colombian and found himself alone in the lead amidst a steady sprinkling of rain. Beltran was joined by Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) to form a three-man chase while the peloton had narrowed their advantage to just over one minute.

After Danielson crossed the Lizard Head Pass ascent alone, the three chasers caught him on the descent while the peloton trailed at 50 seconds, having absorbed the rest of the escapees. As the four leaders began the ascent to the day's final KOM, the category 3 climb to Alta at 9,656 feet, UnitedHealthcare led the greatly diminished peloton's chase. Meanwhile, up the road, Danielson and Stetina turned the screws and dropped both Beltran and Nibali. The Garmin-Sharp riders crested the Alta KOM with a 35-second lead and and just 15 downhill and flat kilometres stood between them and the finish in Telluride.

The Garmin-Sharp duo bombed the 8.5km descent and then faced a flat 6.5km run-in to the finish. Danielson and Stetina fought valiantly, but were absorbed in the closing kilometres.

An immediate counter-attack was launched by Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Ben King (RadioShack-Nissan), who were soon joined by Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp). A hard-charging field, with UnitedHealthcare and Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies figuring prominently, shut the move down resulting in a 57-rider strong peloton sprinting for stage honours and the first leader's jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 4:42:48 2 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 11 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 14 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 16 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 20 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 21 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 22 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 23 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 24 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 25 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 27 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 29 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 30 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 31 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 32 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 33 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 35 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 36 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 37 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 39 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 41 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 42 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 43 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 44 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 45 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 46 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 47 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 48 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 49 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 50 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 51 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 52 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 53 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 54 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 55 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 56 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 57 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 58 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:32 59 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:39 60 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 61 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 62 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:06 63 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:46 64 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:25 65 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:06:48 66 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:43 67 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 68 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 69 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 70 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 71 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 72 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 73 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 74 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 75 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 78 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 79 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 80 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 82 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 83 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 84 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 85 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 86 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 87 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:22 88 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 89 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 90 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 91 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 92 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 93 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 94 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 95 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 96 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 97 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 98 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 99 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 100 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 101 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 102 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 103 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 104 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 105 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 106 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 107 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 108 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 110 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 111 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 112 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 113 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 114 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling 115 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 116 Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 117 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:23:57 DNF Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo DNF David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Flavio De Luna (Mex) Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Zachary Bell (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Charlie Avis (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team DNF Kirk Carlsen (USA) Team Exergy

Sprint 1 - Durango, km. 10.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 5 pts 2 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 3 3 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Sprint 2 - Dolores, km. 98.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 5 pts 2 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 15 pts 2 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 4 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 7 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 8 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 9 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 2 10 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 1

Mountain 1 - Hesperus, km. 39.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 pts 2 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 7 3 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 6 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5 5 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3

Mountain 2 - Lizard Head, km 177.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 pts 2 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 9 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 5 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 5 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 7 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 2

Mountain 3 - Alta, km. 187.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 8 pts 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 3 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 6 4 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 5 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 3

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 4:42:48 2 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 3 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 5 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:43 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:15:22 11 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 13 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 14 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 15 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 16 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling 17 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 18 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:23:57

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 4:42:48 2 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 11 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 14 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 16 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 20 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 21 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 22 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 23 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 24 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 25 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 26 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 27 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 29 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 30 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 31 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 32 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 33 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 35 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 36 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 38 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 40 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 41 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 43 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 44 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 45 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 46 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 47 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 50 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 51 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 52 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 53 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 54 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 55 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 56 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 57 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:10 58 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:32 59 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:39 60 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 61 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 62 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:06 63 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:46 64 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:25 65 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:06:48 66 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:43 67 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 68 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 69 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 70 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 71 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 72 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 73 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 74 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 75 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 78 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 79 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 80 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 81 Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 82 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 83 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 84 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 85 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 86 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 87 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:15:22 88 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 89 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 90 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 91 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 92 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 93 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 94 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 95 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 96 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 97 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 98 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 99 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 100 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 101 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 102 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 103 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 104 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 105 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 106 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 107 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 108 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 110 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 111 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 112 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 113 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 114 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling 115 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 116 Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 117 Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:23:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 15 pts 2 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 4 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 7 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 5 7 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 5 8 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 10 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 11 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 3 12 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 2 14 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 1 15 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1 16 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 17 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 23 pts 2 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 15 3 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 15 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 5 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 7 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 6 8 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 11 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 2