Sutherland takes a "home" win in Boulder
Leipheimer takes overall race lead on Flagstaff Mountain
Stage 6: Golden - Boulder
Rory Sutherland gave UnitedHealthcare its first stage win of the USA Pro Challenge, going away solo from the day's breakaway on the final climb to Flagstaff Mountain to get the win. Sutherland crossed the line 20 seconds clear of Fabio Aru (Astana) and 26 seconds ahead of Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), also members of the successful day-long escape.
It was an exuberant victory for Sutherland, who hails from Australia but who has settled on Boulder as his new home. "For me to win in the town where I live now, on the climb I know so well and I train on, with my friends and family here, I don't think we could have asked for anything better than this."
Sutherland had been in the day's big move, and had withstood numerous attacks from RadioShack's Jens Voigt and George Bennett, as well as Colombians Francisco Colorado and Robigzon Oyola. But when he found himself at the base, he made his move to the head of the race.
"I know this climb well enough that I knew I had to go at the bottom," Sutherland said of his attack. "I know where to go easy, I know where to go hard. I've done [this climb] I don't know how many times, but this was the most beautiful one I've done.
"It proves that we've been working hard all year, we've been working hard for years. I've been with the team for six years," Sutherland continued. "This has been a rough week for us, the race was maybe harder than we expected, and we had some bad luck here and there, I haven't had the legs most of the week. Last night I dreamt all night of the finish line here. I had a terrible night's sleep, I woke up at 5am wide awake thinking about it."
The overall race changed hands as Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) attacked from the group of yellow jersey holder Tejay van Garderen (BMC) to finish fourth on the stage, gaining enough time by the summit to move into the race lead by nine seconds over Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp).
Van Garderen lost a bit of ground in the final kilometer, coming across 12 seconds behind Vande Velde to slip down the overall standings to third at 21 seconds.
Leipheimer came into the race at a disadvantage, having a smaller team than that of BMC and Garmin-Sharp, but has been laying back keeping the time gaps in check before making the perfect move the night before the decisive final time trial.
"I can't take credit for planning it like that, but obviously it was in the back of my mind to do that. The guys have gone above and beyond what they could do this week. We were down a lot of guys, but this is for them. I'm very happy.
"I'm not comfortable, I've got some great guys breathing down my neck, but I can say that I'm motivated and I'm very proud to wear this jersey tomorrow," he concluded.
Tomorrow's concluding stage, a 15.3km individual time trial in Denver, will decide the winner of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge and both of Leipheimer's nearest challengers on general classification, Christian Vande Velde and Tejay van Garderen, have confidence in their prowess against the clock. In a case of déjà vu, the top three on general classification exactly mirror the final overall standings of the inaugural race edition last year.
"I feel more confident in the time trial than I felt today, so I think that bodes well," said Vande Velde, currently nine seconds behind Leipheimer on general classification.
"Time trials are unpredictable sometimes and Levi's an excellent time trialer. I can't say it's going to be easy, but if anybody can do it I think Tejay [van Garderen] can," BMC manager Jim Ochowicz told Cyclingnews.
When asked at the conclusion of Thursday's stage who he considered his biggest threat, van Garderen was quick to mention defending champion Levi Leipheimer, who's had a quiet week thus far but had remained well within striking distance, starting today's penultimate stage just eight seconds in arrears.
"He has been lying low, but he did it and congratulations to him," said Ochowicz. "It's up to him and to us to see where this ends up."
Big crowds in Boulder
The mood was electric Saturday morning as massive crowds turned out in Golden, Colorado for the start of the USA Pro Challenge's sixth stage, taking the peloton 165.5km from Golden to Boulder with an eagerly-awaited mountain finish on Flagstaff Mountain.
As has been the case for every stage thus far, attacks came fast and furious from kilometre zero until a 14-rider break consolidated at the head of affairs as the peloton headed north on CO 93 to Boulder. On the rolling road through wide open terrain Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp), George Bennett and Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Paolo Longo Borghini and Timothy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team), Rory Sutherland and Christopher Jones (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team), Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Biao Liu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Cycling), Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) plus Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez and Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (EPM-Une) pushed out their advantage to over four minutes as they entered Boulder for the first time prior to the 125km clockwise loop which will ultimately return the riders to Boulder and the ascent to the finish at Sunshine Amphitheater on Flagstaff Mountain.
Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Carter Jones (Bissell Cycling) attempted to bridge, but after a lengthy pursuit which took them through the sprint line on the Pearl Street Mall and onto the 24km ascent of Boulder Canyon to Nederland, they were absorbed by the peloton.
Colorado's presence in the break caused BMC to keep the escapees on a relatively tight leash as the Colombian started the day just 42 seconds off the lead of Tejay van Garderen (BMC). Colorado also started the stage in third place on the mountains classification, 16 points behind mountains leader Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), and the EPM-Une rider made his intentions clear as the break reached the day's first KOM, the category 2 ascent into Nederland.
Danielson's teammate Howes denied Colorado maximum points, but the Colombian took second and its nine points to cut Danielson's lead to seven points.
As the break approached the day's second ascent, the category 2 climb of Lee Hill Road, the RadioShack-Nissan duo of Voigt and Bennett launched an attack. Voigt buried himself for Bennett and then left the young New Zealander alone in the lead. Bennett crested the KOM first for maximum points, and was soon joined by Colorado, who dropped his fellow escapees to claim second place points and the virtual mountains classification lead. At this point the field, led by BMC as it had been all stage, was 3:10 in arrears.
The climb cracked the break, and on the descent Bennett and Colorado were joined by Baldwin, Duggan, Oyola, Voigt, Sutherland, Aru, Tvetcov and Bertogliati.
"I told Paolo [Longo Borghini] that if we had three minutes over the top of Lee Hill that's perfect, and we had a chance to win it today," said reigning US road champion and Boulder native Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale). "I purposely lost a little bit of time yesterday so I could hopefully have a little longer leash to be in a breakaway, and that happened."
The Lee Hill Road climb also shattered the peloton as Garmin-Sharp took control of pace-making. Such was the pressure that van Garderen soon found himself with only one teammate.
As the break rolled back into Boulder and crossed the day's third sprint line, the Jens Voigt-led group's advantage over the peloton had dipped to less than two minutes. Meanwhile, Van Garderen picked up some team support as the peloton regrouped into Boulder and made the turn onto the finishing finale up Flagstaff Mountain.
Colorado dropped off the break, leaving eight in the lead, and then Voigt launched a solo attack at the base of Flagstaff with their advantage still hovering around approximately two minutes.
With approximately 5km remaining on the climb, Boulder resident Rory Sutherland bridged to and immediately passed Voigt for the race lead.
Behind, Vincenzo Nibali attacked from the peloton in pursuit of the Australian, but he was caught and countered by a surge from Levi Leipheimer.
The Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider picked off the remnants of the earlier breakaway, and began closing down the advantage of Sutherland. While he did not manage to gain enough time to win the stage, Leipheimer did secure a large enough advantage over Vande Velde and van Garderen to move into the race lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4:06:12
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:26
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:45
|5
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:52
|6
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:02
|7
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|12
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:22
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:28
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
|19
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:33
|24
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|0:01:35
|25
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:56
|26
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|27
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:02:09
|28
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:02:12
|29
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|30
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|31
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|35
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|36
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:25
|37
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:34
|38
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|39
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|41
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:31
|42
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:39
|43
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:03:44
|44
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|45
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|47
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|0:04:10
|48
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:05:06
|49
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:31
|50
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|51
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
|52
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:19
|55
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:06:32
|56
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:56
|57
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:27
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:56
|59
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:10:36
|60
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:20
|61
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|62
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|63
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|64
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|65
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|66
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|67
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|68
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|69
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|70
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|71
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:41
|73
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|76
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|77
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|78
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|79
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|81
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|82
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|83
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|84
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
|85
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|86
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|87
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|88
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|89
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|90
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|91
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:24:42
|92
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:27:06
|94
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:28:09
|95
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|96
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:28:16
|DNF
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|5
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|5
|pts
|2
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|pts
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|3
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|pts
|2
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|9
|3
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|7
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|5
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|6
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|pts
|2
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|9
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|4
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|7
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|5
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|6
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|7
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|4
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|10
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:06:32
|2
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:42
|3
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|0:01:15
|4
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:01:52
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:05
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:11
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:59
|9
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:12:00
|10
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:13:21
|11
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|12:21:26
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:32
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:22
|5
|EPM-UNE
|0:01:59
|6
|Rusvelo
|0:03:02
|7
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:46
|8
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:04:59
|9
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:23
|11
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:42
|12
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:14:05
|13
|Team Exergy
|0:15:23
|14
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:17:50
|15
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:23:46
|16
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:25:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25:39:50
|2
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:09
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
|0:00:22
|6
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:26
|7
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:38
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|9
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:52
|11
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:53
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:57
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|15
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:20
|17
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|18
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|0:01:36
|19
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:01:50
|20
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:01:53
|21
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:23
|22
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:37
|23
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:47
|24
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:03:33
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:15
|26
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|0:04:17
|27
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|28
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:04:55
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:40
|30
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:06:39
|31
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|32
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|0:06:57
|33
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:25
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:58
|35
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:12
|36
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:36
|37
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:12
|38
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
|0:15:23
|39
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:16:05
|40
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:22
|41
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:01
|42
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:10
|43
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:20:58
|44
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:23
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:23
|46
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:16
|47
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|0:25:50
|48
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:26:48
|49
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:42
|50
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:27:45
|51
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:27:49
|52
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:28:32
|53
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:28:44
|54
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:30:33
|55
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:32:56
|56
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:34:19
|57
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:34:58
|58
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:50
|59
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:38:45
|60
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:38
|61
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:40:09
|62
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:42:05
|63
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:42:06
|64
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:21
|65
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:13
|66
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:23
|67
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:44:52
|68
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:46:58
|69
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:50:11
|70
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:50:33
|71
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:12
|72
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:54:33
|73
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|0:56:56
|74
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:57:04
|75
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:58:44
|76
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:00:41
|77
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:01:13
|78
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:02
|79
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|80
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:03:24
|81
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:03:37
|82
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|1:04:25
|83
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|1:04:49
|84
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:04:58
|85
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1:05:29
|86
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:13
|87
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:07:12
|88
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:53
|89
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|1:11:50
|90
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|1:11:51
|91
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1:12:01
|92
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:30
|93
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|1:13:22
|94
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1:19:12
|95
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:24:01
|96
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|1:26:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|33
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|22
|4
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|19
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|6
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|8
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|12
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|11
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|12
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|14
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|7
|15
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|7
|16
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|6
|18
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|19
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|5
|20
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|21
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|22
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|4
|23
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|4
|24
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|25
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|27
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
|3
|28
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|29
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|30
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|31
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|32
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|1
|33
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|1
|35
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|36
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|37
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|38
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|-5
|39
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|-5
|40
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|pts
|2
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|52
|3
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|50
|4
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|47
|5
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|26
|6
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|25
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|19
|11
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|12
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|18
|13
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|18
|14
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|15
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|16
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|17
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|18
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|11
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|20
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|21
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|10
|23
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|24
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|25
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|26
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|27
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
|8
|28
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|29
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|7
|30
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|7
|31
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
|7
|32
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|7
|33
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|6
|34
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|35
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|36
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|37
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|38
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|39
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|5
|40
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|4
|41
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|42
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|43
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|44
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|45
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|46
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|47
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|25:40:11
|2
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|0:01:15
|3
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:01:29
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:54
|5
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:06:18
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:29
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:00
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:46:37
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:51
|10
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:04:37
|11
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1:05:08
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1:11:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|76:57:24
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:11
|3
|EPM-UNE
|0:05:29
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:55
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:26
|6
|Rusvelo
|0:17:08
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:24
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:30:07
|9
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:40:43
|10
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:49:04
|11
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:52:15
|12
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:01:07
|13
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:03:56
|14
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|1:06:08
|15
|Team Exergy
|1:26:03
|16
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|1:47:12
