Image 1 of 39 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) wins in Boulder (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 39 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 39 Rory Sutherland enjoys the podium time in Boulder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 39 Timmy Duggan, the US Pro champion, heads to the finish in Boulder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 39 Vincenzo Nibali heads to the line on Flagstaff Mountain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 39 Rory Sutherland takes his career's biggest win in Boulder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 39 Fans were eager to express themselves (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 39 Jens Voigt fans offer encouragement and more (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 39 Cheerleaders for the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 39 Fans were out in force on the Golden-Boulder stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 39 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHeatlhcare) used local knowledge to get the win in Boulder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 39 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rides into the USA Pro Challenge race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 39 USA Pro Challenge overall leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) would surrender his yellow jersey at the conclusion of stage 6. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 39 BMC works hard for their teammate and USA Pro Challenge leader Tejay van Garderen. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 39 Mountains leader Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) is a popular rider in Colorado's USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 39 Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) tries to escape early in stage 6. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 39 Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan) at the head of the 14-man break which dominated stage 6. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 39 Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) heads the race-winning break on a stage which started in his home town of Golden, Colorado. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 39 Francisco Colorado (EPM-Une) was on the attack during stage 6, trying to take over the lead of the mountains classification. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 39 George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan) alone in the lead on the climb of Lee Hill Road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 39 The peloton in action during stage 6 of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 39 USA Pro Challenge's stage 6 winner Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) feels the love from a team soigneur and his personal trainer Dr. Iñigo San Millan. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 39 USA Pro Challenge leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) fought valiantly on Flagstaff Mountain but would surrender his yellow jersey to Levi Leipheimer. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 39 The Flagstaff Mountain finale took its toll on the USA Pro Challenge peloton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 39 There's plenty of stunning scenery to take in during Colorado's USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 39 The peloton in action during the penultimate stage of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge, from Golden to Boulder. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 39 Race leader Tejay van Garderen's BMC team sets tempo in the peloton on stage 6. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 39 Smokey the Bear pays his respects to George Hincapie in Golden, Colorado prior to the BMC American's last road race in the professional peloton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 39 The USA Pro Challenge peloton makes its way from Golden to Boulder during stage 6. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 39 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) is congratulated by team manager Mike Tamayo after the Australian's victory on Flagstaff Mountain. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 39 Boulder resident Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) climbs alone in the lead to the finish on Flagstaff Mountain. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 39 Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) sets tempo in the break of the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 39 BMC did plenty of work during stage six in service of race leader Tejay van Garderen. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 39 Race leader Tejay van Garderen is shadowed by his BMC teammate and ace mountain domestique Mathias Frank. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 39 The peloton en route from Golden to Boulder in stage 6 of the USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 39 The peloton in action during stage six of the USA Pro Challenge, from Golden to Boulder. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 37 of 39 Riders go on the attack early in stage six. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 38 of 39 The USA Pro Challenge jersey holders are called up to the stage 6 start line in Golden. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 39 of 39 New USA Pro Challenge leader Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is flanked by Alison Tetrick Starnes and Patrick Dempsey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rory Sutherland gave UnitedHealthcare its first stage win of the USA Pro Challenge, going away solo from the day's breakaway on the final climb to Flagstaff Mountain to get the win. Sutherland crossed the line 20 seconds clear of Fabio Aru (Astana) and 26 seconds ahead of Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), also members of the successful day-long escape.

It was an exuberant victory for Sutherland, who hails from Australia but who has settled on Boulder as his new home. "For me to win in the town where I live now, on the climb I know so well and I train on, with my friends and family here, I don't think we could have asked for anything better than this."

Sutherland had been in the day's big move, and had withstood numerous attacks from RadioShack's Jens Voigt and George Bennett, as well as Colombians Francisco Colorado and Robigzon Oyola. But when he found himself at the base, he made his move to the head of the race.

"I know this climb well enough that I knew I had to go at the bottom," Sutherland said of his attack. "I know where to go easy, I know where to go hard. I've done [this climb] I don't know how many times, but this was the most beautiful one I've done.

"It proves that we've been working hard all year, we've been working hard for years. I've been with the team for six years," Sutherland continued. "This has been a rough week for us, the race was maybe harder than we expected, and we had some bad luck here and there, I haven't had the legs most of the week. Last night I dreamt all night of the finish line here. I had a terrible night's sleep, I woke up at 5am wide awake thinking about it."

The overall race changed hands as Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) attacked from the group of yellow jersey holder Tejay van Garderen (BMC) to finish fourth on the stage, gaining enough time by the summit to move into the race lead by nine seconds over Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp).

Van Garderen lost a bit of ground in the final kilometer, coming across 12 seconds behind Vande Velde to slip down the overall standings to third at 21 seconds.

Leipheimer came into the race at a disadvantage, having a smaller team than that of BMC and Garmin-Sharp, but has been laying back keeping the time gaps in check before making the perfect move the night before the decisive final time trial.

"I can't take credit for planning it like that, but obviously it was in the back of my mind to do that. The guys have gone above and beyond what they could do this week. We were down a lot of guys, but this is for them. I'm very happy.

"I'm not comfortable, I've got some great guys breathing down my neck, but I can say that I'm motivated and I'm very proud to wear this jersey tomorrow," he concluded.

Tomorrow's concluding stage, a 15.3km individual time trial in Denver, will decide the winner of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge and both of Leipheimer's nearest challengers on general classification, Christian Vande Velde and Tejay van Garderen, have confidence in their prowess against the clock. In a case of déjà vu, the top three on general classification exactly mirror the final overall standings of the inaugural race edition last year.

"I feel more confident in the time trial than I felt today, so I think that bodes well," said Vande Velde, currently nine seconds behind Leipheimer on general classification.

"Time trials are unpredictable sometimes and Levi's an excellent time trialer. I can't say it's going to be easy, but if anybody can do it I think Tejay [van Garderen] can," BMC manager Jim Ochowicz told Cyclingnews.

When asked at the conclusion of Thursday's stage who he considered his biggest threat, van Garderen was quick to mention defending champion Levi Leipheimer, who's had a quiet week thus far but had remained well within striking distance, starting today's penultimate stage just eight seconds in arrears.

"He has been lying low, but he did it and congratulations to him," said Ochowicz. "It's up to him and to us to see where this ends up."

Big crowds in Boulder

The mood was electric Saturday morning as massive crowds turned out in Golden, Colorado for the start of the USA Pro Challenge's sixth stage, taking the peloton 165.5km from Golden to Boulder with an eagerly-awaited mountain finish on Flagstaff Mountain.

As has been the case for every stage thus far, attacks came fast and furious from kilometre zero until a 14-rider break consolidated at the head of affairs as the peloton headed north on CO 93 to Boulder. On the rolling road through wide open terrain Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp), George Bennett and Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Paolo Longo Borghini and Timothy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team), Rory Sutherland and Christopher Jones (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team), Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Biao Liu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Cycling), Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) plus Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez and Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (EPM-Une) pushed out their advantage to over four minutes as they entered Boulder for the first time prior to the 125km clockwise loop which will ultimately return the riders to Boulder and the ascent to the finish at Sunshine Amphitheater on Flagstaff Mountain.

Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Carter Jones (Bissell Cycling) attempted to bridge, but after a lengthy pursuit which took them through the sprint line on the Pearl Street Mall and onto the 24km ascent of Boulder Canyon to Nederland, they were absorbed by the peloton.

Colorado's presence in the break caused BMC to keep the escapees on a relatively tight leash as the Colombian started the day just 42 seconds off the lead of Tejay van Garderen (BMC). Colorado also started the stage in third place on the mountains classification, 16 points behind mountains leader Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), and the EPM-Une rider made his intentions clear as the break reached the day's first KOM, the category 2 ascent into Nederland.

Danielson's teammate Howes denied Colorado maximum points, but the Colombian took second and its nine points to cut Danielson's lead to seven points.

As the break approached the day's second ascent, the category 2 climb of Lee Hill Road, the RadioShack-Nissan duo of Voigt and Bennett launched an attack. Voigt buried himself for Bennett and then left the young New Zealander alone in the lead. Bennett crested the KOM first for maximum points, and was soon joined by Colorado, who dropped his fellow escapees to claim second place points and the virtual mountains classification lead. At this point the field, led by BMC as it had been all stage, was 3:10 in arrears.

The climb cracked the break, and on the descent Bennett and Colorado were joined by Baldwin, Duggan, Oyola, Voigt, Sutherland, Aru, Tvetcov and Bertogliati.

"I told Paolo [Longo Borghini] that if we had three minutes over the top of Lee Hill that's perfect, and we had a chance to win it today," said reigning US road champion and Boulder native Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale). "I purposely lost a little bit of time yesterday so I could hopefully have a little longer leash to be in a breakaway, and that happened."

The Lee Hill Road climb also shattered the peloton as Garmin-Sharp took control of pace-making. Such was the pressure that van Garderen soon found himself with only one teammate.

As the break rolled back into Boulder and crossed the day's third sprint line, the Jens Voigt-led group's advantage over the peloton had dipped to less than two minutes. Meanwhile, Van Garderen picked up some team support as the peloton regrouped into Boulder and made the turn onto the finishing finale up Flagstaff Mountain.

Colorado dropped off the break, leaving eight in the lead, and then Voigt launched a solo attack at the base of Flagstaff with their advantage still hovering around approximately two minutes.

With approximately 5km remaining on the climb, Boulder resident Rory Sutherland bridged to and immediately passed Voigt for the race lead.

Behind, Vincenzo Nibali attacked from the peloton in pursuit of the Australian, but he was caught and countered by a surge from Levi Leipheimer.

The Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider picked off the remnants of the earlier breakaway, and began closing down the advantage of Sutherland. While he did not manage to gain enough time to win the stage, Leipheimer did secure a large enough advantage over Vande Velde and van Garderen to move into the race lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4:06:12 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:26 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:45 5 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:52 6 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:02 7 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 12 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:28 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 19 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 20 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 21 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:33 24 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:01:35 25 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:56 26 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 27 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:02:09 28 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:02:12 29 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 30 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 31 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 33 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 34 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 35 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 36 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:25 37 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:34 38 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 39 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 40 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:50 41 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:03:31 42 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:39 43 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:03:44 44 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:53 45 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 46 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 47 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 0:04:10 48 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 0:05:06 49 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:05:31 50 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 51 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 52 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 54 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:19 55 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:06:32 56 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:56 57 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:27 58 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:56 59 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:10:36 60 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:20 61 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 62 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 63 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 64 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 65 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 66 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 67 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 68 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 69 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 70 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 71 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:41 73 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 75 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 76 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 77 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 78 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 79 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 81 Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 82 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 83 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 84 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 85 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 86 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 87 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 88 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 89 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 90 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 91 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:24:42 92 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 93 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 0:27:06 94 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:28:09 95 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 96 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:28:16 DNF Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy DNF Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 - Boulder # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 5 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Sprint 2 - Lyons # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 5 pts 2 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Sprint 3 - Boulder # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 5 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 3 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Boulder Canyon # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 pts 2 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 9 3 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 7 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 6 5 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 6 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 7 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2

Mountain 2 - Lee Hill Rd # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 10 pts 2 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 9 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 7 4 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 5 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 7 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 2

Mountain 3 - Boulder / Flagstaff Mt # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 8 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 5 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 6 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5 7 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 4 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 10 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:06:32 2 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:42 3 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:01:15 4 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:01:52 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 6 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:05 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:11 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:59 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:12:00 10 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:13:21 11 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RadioShack-Nissan 12:21:26 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:32 3 Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 4 Garmin-Sharp 0:01:22 5 EPM-UNE 0:01:59 6 Rusvelo 0:03:02 7 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:46 8 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:04:59 9 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:21 10 BMC Racing Team 0:05:23 11 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:42 12 Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:14:05 13 Team Exergy 0:15:23 14 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:17:50 15 Spidertech Powered by C10 0:23:46 16 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:23

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25:39:50 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:09 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 4 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:22 6 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:26 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:38 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 9 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:52 11 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:53 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:57 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 15 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 16 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:20 17 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 18 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:01:36 19 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:50 20 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 0:01:53 21 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:23 22 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:37 23 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:47 24 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:33 25 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:15 26 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 0:04:17 27 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:54 28 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 0:04:55 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:40 30 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:06:39 31 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:41 32 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 0:06:57 33 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:25 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:12:58 35 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:12 36 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:13:36 37 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:12 38 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 0:15:23 39 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:16:05 40 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:22 41 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:01 42 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:20:10 43 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:20:58 44 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:23 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:23 46 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:25:16 47 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 0:25:50 48 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:26:48 49 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:27:42 50 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:27:45 51 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:27:49 52 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:28:32 53 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:28:44 54 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:30:33 55 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:32:56 56 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:34:19 57 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:34:58 58 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:50 59 Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:38:45 60 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:39:38 61 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:40:09 62 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:42:05 63 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:42:06 64 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:21 65 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:44:13 66 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:44:23 67 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:44:52 68 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:46:58 69 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:50:11 70 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:50:33 71 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:52:12 72 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:54:33 73 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 0:56:56 74 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:57:04 75 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:58:44 76 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:00:41 77 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:01:13 78 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:02:02 79 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 80 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:03:24 81 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:03:37 82 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 1:04:25 83 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 1:04:49 84 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:04:58 85 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:05:29 86 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1:06:13 87 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:07:12 88 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:07:53 89 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 1:11:50 90 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 1:11:51 91 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:12:01 92 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:12:30 93 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 1:13:22 94 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1:19:12 95 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:24:01 96 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 1:26:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 33 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 22 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 19 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 18 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 16 7 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 14 8 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 12 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 10 11 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 12 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 8 14 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 7 15 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 16 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 6 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 6 18 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 19 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 5 20 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 5 21 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 22 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 4 23 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 4 24 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 25 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 26 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 3 27 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 3 28 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 29 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3 30 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 31 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 2 32 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 1 33 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 34 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 1 35 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 36 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 37 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 38 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team -5 39 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy -5 40 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 55 pts 2 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 52 3 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 50 4 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 47 5 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 26 6 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 25 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 11 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 12 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 18 13 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 18 14 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 15 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 13 16 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 17 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 18 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 11 19 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 10 20 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 21 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 10 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 23 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 10 24 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 10 25 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 26 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 27 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 8 28 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 29 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 7 30 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 7 31 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 7 32 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 7 33 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 6 34 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 35 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 36 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 37 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 38 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 39 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 5 40 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 4 41 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 42 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 43 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 44 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 45 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 46 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 1 47 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 25:40:11 2 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:01:15 3 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:29 4 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:54 5 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:06:18 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:29 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:00 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:46:37 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:51:51 10 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:04:37 11 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:05:08 12 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 1:11:40