Sutherland takes a "home" win in Boulder

Leipheimer takes overall race lead on Flagstaff Mountain

Image 1 of 39

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) wins in Boulder

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) wins in Boulder
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 39

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 39

Rory Sutherland enjoys the podium time in Boulder

Rory Sutherland enjoys the podium time in Boulder
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 39

Timmy Duggan, the US Pro champion, heads to the finish in Boulder

Timmy Duggan, the US Pro champion, heads to the finish in Boulder (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 39

Vincenzo Nibali heads to the line on Flagstaff Mountain

Vincenzo Nibali heads to the line on Flagstaff Mountain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 39

Rory Sutherland takes his career's biggest win in Boulder

Rory Sutherland takes his career's biggest win in Boulder
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 39

Fans were eager to express themselves

Fans were eager to express themselves
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 39

Jens Voigt fans offer encouragement and more

Jens Voigt fans offer encouragement and more
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 39

Cheerleaders for the peloton

Cheerleaders for the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 39

Fans were out in force on the Golden-Boulder stage

Fans were out in force on the Golden-Boulder stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 39

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHeatlhcare) used local knowledge to get the win in Boulder

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHeatlhcare) used local knowledge to get the win in Boulder (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 39

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rides into the USA Pro Challenge race lead

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rides into the USA Pro Challenge race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 39

USA Pro Challenge overall leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) would surrender his yellow jersey at the conclusion of stage 6.

USA Pro Challenge overall leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) would surrender his yellow jersey at the conclusion of stage 6. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 39

BMC works hard for their teammate and USA Pro Challenge leader Tejay van Garderen.

BMC works hard for their teammate and USA Pro Challenge leader Tejay van Garderen.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 39

Mountains leader Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) is a popular rider in Colorado's USA Pro Challenge.

Mountains leader Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) is a popular rider in Colorado's USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 39

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) tries to escape early in stage 6.

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) tries to escape early in stage 6.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 39

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan) at the head of the 14-man break which dominated stage 6.

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan) at the head of the 14-man break which dominated stage 6. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 39

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) heads the race-winning break on a stage which started in his home town of Golden, Colorado.

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) heads the race-winning break on a stage which started in his home town of Golden, Colorado. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 39

Francisco Colorado (EPM-Une) was on the attack during stage 6, trying to take over the lead of the mountains classification.

Francisco Colorado (EPM-Une) was on the attack during stage 6, trying to take over the lead of the mountains classification. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 39

George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan) alone in the lead on the climb of Lee Hill Road.

George Bennett (RadioShack-Nissan) alone in the lead on the climb of Lee Hill Road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 39

The peloton in action during stage 6 of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge.

The peloton in action during stage 6 of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 39

USA Pro Challenge's stage 6 winner Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) feels the love from a team soigneur and his personal trainer Dr. Iñigo San Millan.

USA Pro Challenge's stage 6 winner Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) feels the love from a team soigneur and his personal trainer Dr. Iñigo San Millan. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 39

USA Pro Challenge leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) fought valiantly on Flagstaff Mountain but would surrender his yellow jersey to Levi Leipheimer.

USA Pro Challenge leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC) fought valiantly on Flagstaff Mountain but would surrender his yellow jersey to Levi Leipheimer. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 39

The Flagstaff Mountain finale took its toll on the USA Pro Challenge peloton.

The Flagstaff Mountain finale took its toll on the USA Pro Challenge peloton.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 39

There's plenty of stunning scenery to take in during Colorado's USA Pro Challenge.

There's plenty of stunning scenery to take in during Colorado's USA Pro Challenge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 39

The peloton in action during the penultimate stage of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge, from Golden to Boulder.

The peloton in action during the penultimate stage of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge, from Golden to Boulder. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 39

Race leader Tejay van Garderen's BMC team sets tempo in the peloton on stage 6.

Race leader Tejay van Garderen's BMC team sets tempo in the peloton on stage 6.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 39

Smokey the Bear pays his respects to George Hincapie in Golden, Colorado prior to the BMC American's last road race in the professional peloton.

Smokey the Bear pays his respects to George Hincapie in Golden, Colorado prior to the BMC American's last road race in the professional peloton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 39

The USA Pro Challenge peloton makes its way from Golden to Boulder during stage 6.

The USA Pro Challenge peloton makes its way from Golden to Boulder during stage 6.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 39

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) is congratulated by team manager Mike Tamayo after the Australian's victory on Flagstaff Mountain.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) is congratulated by team manager Mike Tamayo after the Australian's victory on Flagstaff Mountain. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 39

Boulder resident Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) climbs alone in the lead to the finish on Flagstaff Mountain.

Boulder resident Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) climbs alone in the lead to the finish on Flagstaff Mountain. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 39

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) sets tempo in the break of the day.

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) sets tempo in the break of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 39

BMC did plenty of work during stage six in service of race leader Tejay van Garderen.

BMC did plenty of work during stage six in service of race leader Tejay van Garderen.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 39

Race leader Tejay van Garderen is shadowed by his BMC teammate and ace mountain domestique Mathias Frank.

Race leader Tejay van Garderen is shadowed by his BMC teammate and ace mountain domestique Mathias Frank. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 39

The peloton en route from Golden to Boulder in stage 6 of the USA Pro Challenge.

The peloton en route from Golden to Boulder in stage 6 of the USA Pro Challenge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 39

The peloton in action during stage six of the USA Pro Challenge, from Golden to Boulder.

The peloton in action during stage six of the USA Pro Challenge, from Golden to Boulder.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 39

Riders go on the attack early in stage six.

Riders go on the attack early in stage six.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 38 of 39

The USA Pro Challenge jersey holders are called up to the stage 6 start line in Golden.

The USA Pro Challenge jersey holders are called up to the stage 6 start line in Golden.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 39 of 39

New USA Pro Challenge leader Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is flanked by Alison Tetrick Starnes and Patrick Dempsey.

New USA Pro Challenge leader Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is flanked by Alison Tetrick Starnes and Patrick Dempsey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rory Sutherland gave UnitedHealthcare its first stage win of the USA Pro Challenge, going away solo from the day's breakaway on the final climb to Flagstaff Mountain to get the win. Sutherland crossed the line 20 seconds clear of Fabio Aru (Astana) and 26 seconds ahead of Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), also members of the successful day-long escape.

It was an exuberant victory for Sutherland, who hails from Australia but who has settled on Boulder as his new home. "For me to win in the town where I live now, on the climb I know so well and I train on, with my friends and family here, I don't think we could have asked for anything better than this."

Sutherland had been in the day's big move, and had withstood numerous attacks from RadioShack's Jens Voigt and George Bennett, as well as Colombians Francisco Colorado and Robigzon Oyola. But when he found himself at the base, he made his move to the head of the race.

"I know this climb well enough that I knew I had to go at the bottom," Sutherland said of his attack. "I know where to go easy, I know where to go hard. I've done [this climb] I don't know how many times, but this was the most beautiful one I've done.

"It proves that we've been working hard all year, we've been working hard for years. I've been with the team for six years," Sutherland continued. "This has been a rough week for us, the race was maybe harder than we expected, and we had some bad luck here and there, I haven't had the legs most of the week. Last night I dreamt all night of the finish line here. I had a terrible night's sleep, I woke up at 5am wide awake thinking about it."

The overall race changed hands as Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) attacked from the group of yellow jersey holder Tejay van Garderen (BMC) to finish fourth on the stage, gaining enough time by the summit to move into the race lead by nine seconds over Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp).

Van Garderen lost a bit of ground in the final kilometer, coming across 12 seconds behind Vande Velde to slip down the overall standings to third at 21 seconds.

Leipheimer came into the race at a disadvantage, having a smaller team than that of BMC and Garmin-Sharp, but has been laying back keeping the time gaps in check before making the perfect move the night before the decisive final time trial.

"I can't take credit for planning it like that, but obviously it was in the back of my mind to do that. The guys have gone above and beyond what they could do this week. We were down a lot of guys, but this is for them. I'm very happy.

"I'm not comfortable, I've got some great guys breathing down my neck, but I can say that I'm motivated and I'm very proud to wear this jersey tomorrow," he concluded.

Tomorrow's concluding stage, a 15.3km individual time trial in Denver, will decide the winner of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge and both of Leipheimer's nearest challengers on general classification, Christian Vande Velde and Tejay van Garderen, have confidence in their prowess against the clock. In a case of déjà vu, the top three on general classification exactly mirror the final overall standings of the inaugural race edition last year.

"I feel more confident in the time trial than I felt today, so I think that bodes well," said Vande Velde, currently nine seconds behind Leipheimer on general classification.

"Time trials are unpredictable sometimes and Levi's an excellent time trialer. I can't say it's going to be easy, but if anybody can do it I think Tejay [van Garderen] can," BMC manager Jim Ochowicz told Cyclingnews.

When asked at the conclusion of Thursday's stage who he considered his biggest threat, van Garderen was quick to mention defending champion Levi Leipheimer, who's had a quiet week thus far but had remained well within striking distance, starting today's penultimate stage just eight seconds in arrears.

"He has been lying low, but he did it and congratulations to him," said Ochowicz. "It's up to him and to us to see where this ends up."

Big crowds in Boulder

The mood was electric Saturday morning as massive crowds turned out in Golden, Colorado for the start of the USA Pro Challenge's sixth stage, taking the peloton 165.5km from Golden to Boulder with an eagerly-awaited mountain finish on Flagstaff Mountain.

As has been the case for every stage thus far, attacks came fast and furious from kilometre zero until a 14-rider break consolidated at the head of affairs as the peloton headed north on CO 93 to Boulder. On the rolling road through wide open terrain Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp), George Bennett and Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Paolo Longo Borghini and Timothy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team), Rory Sutherland and Christopher Jones (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team), Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Biao Liu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Cycling), Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) plus Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez and Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (EPM-Une) pushed out their advantage to over four minutes as they entered Boulder for the first time prior to the 125km clockwise loop which will ultimately return the riders to Boulder and the ascent to the finish at Sunshine Amphitheater on Flagstaff Mountain.

Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Carter Jones (Bissell Cycling) attempted to bridge, but after a lengthy pursuit which took them through the sprint line on the Pearl Street Mall and onto the 24km ascent of Boulder Canyon to Nederland, they were absorbed by the peloton.

Colorado's presence in the break caused BMC to keep the escapees on a relatively tight leash as the Colombian started the day just 42 seconds off the lead of Tejay van Garderen (BMC). Colorado also started the stage in third place on the mountains classification, 16 points behind mountains leader Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), and the EPM-Une rider made his intentions clear as the break reached the day's first KOM, the category 2 ascent into Nederland.

Danielson's teammate Howes denied Colorado maximum points, but the Colombian took second and its nine points to cut Danielson's lead to seven points.

As the break approached the day's second ascent, the category 2 climb of Lee Hill Road, the RadioShack-Nissan duo of Voigt and Bennett launched an attack. Voigt buried himself for Bennett and then left the young New Zealander alone in the lead. Bennett crested the KOM first for maximum points, and was soon joined by Colorado, who dropped his fellow escapees to claim second place points and the virtual mountains classification lead. At this point the field, led by BMC as it had been all stage, was 3:10 in arrears.

The climb cracked the break, and on the descent Bennett and Colorado were joined by Baldwin, Duggan, Oyola, Voigt, Sutherland, Aru, Tvetcov and Bertogliati.

"I told Paolo [Longo Borghini] that if we had three minutes over the top of Lee Hill that's perfect, and we had a chance to win it today," said reigning US road champion and Boulder native Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale). "I purposely lost a little bit of time yesterday so I could hopefully have a little longer leash to be in a breakaway, and that happened."

The Lee Hill Road climb also shattered the peloton as Garmin-Sharp took control of pace-making. Such was the pressure that van Garderen soon found himself with only one teammate.

As the break rolled back into Boulder and crossed the day's third sprint line, the Jens Voigt-led group's advantage over the peloton had dipped to less than two minutes. Meanwhile, Van Garderen picked up some team support as the peloton regrouped into Boulder and made the turn onto the finishing finale up Flagstaff Mountain.

Colorado dropped off the break, leaving eight in the lead, and then Voigt launched a solo attack at the base of Flagstaff with their advantage still hovering around approximately two minutes.

With approximately 5km remaining on the climb, Boulder resident Rory Sutherland bridged to and immediately passed Voigt for the race lead.

Behind, Vincenzo Nibali attacked from the peloton in pursuit of the Australian, but he was caught and countered by a surge from Levi Leipheimer.

The Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider picked off the remnants of the earlier breakaway, and began closing down the advantage of Sutherland. While he did not manage to gain enough time to win the stage, Leipheimer did secure a large enough advantage over Vande Velde and van Garderen to move into the race lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4:06:12
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:26
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:45
5Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:52
6Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:02
7Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
12Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:22
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
15Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:28
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
19Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
20Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
21Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
22Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:33
24Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:01:35
25Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:56
26Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
27Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:02:09
28Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:02:12
29Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
30Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
31Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
33Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
34Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
35Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
36George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:25
37Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:34
38Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
39Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
40Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
41Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:03:31
42Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:03:39
43Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:03:44
44Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:53
45Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
46Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
47Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une0:04:10
48Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une0:05:06
49Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:05:31
50Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
51Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
52George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
54Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:19
55Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:06:32
56Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:56
57Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:27
58Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:56
59Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:10:36
60Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:20
61Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
62Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
63Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
64Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
65Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
66Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
67Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
68Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
69Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
70Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
71Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:41
73Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
75Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
76Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
77Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
78Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
79Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
81Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
82Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
83David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
84Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
85Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
86James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
87Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
88Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
89Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
90Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
91Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:24:42
92Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
93Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:27:06
94Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:28:09
95Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
96Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:28:16
DNFFred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
DNFCadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFKarl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFJake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFJeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFGang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFAndrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Sprint 1 - Boulder
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy5pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Sprint 2 - Lyons
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy5pts
2Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale3
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Sprint 3 - Boulder
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan5pts
2Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy3
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 - Boulder Canyon
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp10pts
2Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une9
3Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une7
4Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan6
5Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale5
6Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
7Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2

Mountain 2 - Lee Hill Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan10pts
2Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une9
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan7
4Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
5Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale5
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
7Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une2

Mountain 3 - Boulder / Flagstaff Mt
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12pts
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan8
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
5Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale6
6Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp5
7Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team4
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan3
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
10Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:06:32
2Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:42
3Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:01:15
4Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:01:52
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
6George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:05
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:11
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:59
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:12:00
10James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:13:21
11Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
12Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan12:21:26
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32
3Astana Pro Team0:01:04
4Garmin-Sharp0:01:22
5EPM-UNE0:01:59
6Rusvelo0:03:02
7Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:46
8Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:04:59
9Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:21
10BMC Racing Team0:05:23
11Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:42
12Bontrager Livestrong Team0:14:05
13Team Exergy0:15:23
14Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:50
15Spidertech Powered by C100:23:46
16Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:23

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep25:39:50
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:09
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
4Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
5Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une0:00:22
6Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:26
7Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:38
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
9Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:52
11Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:53
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:57
14Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
15Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
16Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:20
17Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
18Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:01:36
19Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:50
20Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une0:01:53
21Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:23
22Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:37
23Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:47
24Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:33
25George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:15
26Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo0:04:17
27Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:54
28Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une0:04:55
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:40
30Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:06:39
31Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:41
32Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une0:06:57
33Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:25
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:12:58
35Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:12
36Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:13:36
37Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:12
38Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une0:15:23
39Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:16:05
40Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:22
41Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:01
42George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:20:10
43Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:20:58
44Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:23
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:23
46Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:25:16
47Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une0:25:50
48Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling0:26:48
49Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:27:42
50Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:27:45
51Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:27:49
52Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:28:32
53Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:28:44
54Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:30:33
55Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:32:56
56Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:34:19
57Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:34:58
58Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:50
59Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:38:45
60Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:39:38
61Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:40:09
62Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:42:05
63Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:42:06
64Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:21
65Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:44:13
66Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:44:23
67Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:44:52
68Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:46:58
69Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:50:11
70Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:50:33
71Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:52:12
72Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:54:33
73Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo0:56:56
74Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:57:04
75Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:58:44
76Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:00:41
77Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:01:13
78Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:02:02
79Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
80David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:03:24
81Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C101:03:37
82Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling1:04:25
83Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy1:04:49
84Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:04:58
85Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team1:05:29
86Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1:06:13
87Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:07:12
88Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:07:53
89Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling1:11:50
90Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy1:11:51
91James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team1:12:01
92Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:12:30
93Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling1:13:22
94Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1:19:12
95Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:24:01
96Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo1:26:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp33pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi22
4Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy19
5Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan18
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp16
7Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp14
8Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team12
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team12
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan10
11Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
12Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan8
14Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une7
15Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi7
16David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp6
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team6
18Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C106
19Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo5
20Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp5
21Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
22Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling4
23Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une4
24Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
25Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
26Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp3
27Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo3
28Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale3
29Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan3
30Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
31Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan2
32Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une1
33Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
34Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling1
35Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
36Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
37Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
38Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team-5
39Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy-5
40Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan55pts
2Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une52
3Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp50
4Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une47
5Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy26
6Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une25
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team20
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep19
11Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team18
12Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp18
13Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une18
14Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale16
15Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo13
16David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
17Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp12
18Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp11
19George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan10
20Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
21Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan10
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team10
23Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan10
24Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo10
25Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team9
26Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies8
27Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une8
28Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team8
29Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une7
30Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling7
31Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling7
32Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy7
33Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une6
34Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
35Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
36Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
37Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
38Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
39Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy5
40Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team4
41Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
42Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
43Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
44Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
45Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
46Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan1
47Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team25:40:11
2Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:01:15
3Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:29
4George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:54
5Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:06:18
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:29
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:00
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:46:37
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:51:51
10Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:04:37
11Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team1:05:08
12James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team1:11:40

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan76:57:24
2Garmin-Sharp0:04:11
3EPM-UNE0:05:29
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:55
5BMC Racing Team0:11:26
6Rusvelo0:17:08
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:23:24
8Astana Pro Team0:30:07
9Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:40:43
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:49:04
11Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:52:15
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:01:07
13Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:03:56
14Bontrager Livestrong Team1:06:08
15Team Exergy1:26:03
16Spidertech Powered by C101:47:12

