Tejay van Garderen (BMC) timed his attack to perfection to win stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge from Montrose to Crested Butte. The 24-year-old escaped alongside Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) on the steep pitch to the finish line and swept up the last of the day's early break inside the final kilometre.

The American pair held off the rest of the field with van Garderen taking the stage and the overall lead from Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp), who was not a factor in the uphill finish. Vande Velde held on for second place, finishing in the same time as van Garderen, with Ivan Rovny (RusVelo) taking third at six seconds. Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), the defending USA Pro Challenge champion and victor at Crested Butte last year, finished fourth at eight seconds.

The general classification mirrors the stage finale, with van Garderen leading Vande Velde, both tied on time, while Rovny holds third overall at six seconds. Leipheimer moves into fourth place at eight seconds.

The day couldn't have gone better for van Garderen as he won the first road stage of his professional career plus claimed the USA Pro Challenge's yellow jersey for the second time, a feat he previously accomplished just shy of one year ago on the queen stage into Aspen.

"I wasn't overconfident going into the last four kilometres that I was going to win, but I just knew that I was going to try," said van Garderen. "Toward the end, our guys started working and started bringing the gap to the breakaway down so I couldn't let them down.

"When I looked over my should and saw Christian on my wheel I thought, 'man, he's in the perfect position and he's going to outsprint me', but at this elevation I think he had trouble with his acceleration. It all worked out."

After finishing a close second to Levi Leipheimer in last year's inaugural USA Pro Challenge, Vande Velde is once again very much in the mix to finish one step higher this go round on the final podium in Denver.

"I am really happy with my ride today and very proud of how the team is riding here in Colorado," said Vande Velde. "The team is ultra-motivated, we've animated the race the first two days and we hope to continue to do so as the week goes on."

Another day, another big break goes for broke

The race was almost turned on its head when a powerhouse break of 12 escaped early and formed a five minute lead on the bunch. The escape was comprised of Alex Howes and David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp), Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Vincenzo Nibali and Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale), Julien El Fares (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Cycling), Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) plus Rafael Infantino Abreu and Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (EPM-Une).

Once again several ProTour heavyweights went out on the attack, with Zabriskie, Voigt, Nibali, Agnoli also figuring prominently in the opening stage's 22-man break which nearly ripped the race apart. Cooke, too, also made his second straight appearance in the stage's near race-long escape.

Heading east out of Montrose on US 50, amidst buttes, mesas and wide-open terrain Castiblanco (EPM-Une) jumped away to win the day's first KOM, the category 3 Cerro Summit at 26.8km. The Colombian repeated the feat soon after at the next KOM, the category 3 Blue Mesa Summit at 49.5km, and as the escape reached the expansive Blue Mesa Reservoir its lead remained steady at five minutes. Not long after passing the feed zone, however, with 82km under their belt, the break now faced a gentle but steady uphill through to the finish.

Whether it was due to fatigue, the constant battering by crosswinds or assorted team tactics, cooperation in the lead group periodically came to a halt at the head of affairs as attacks were launched after they passed through Gunnison and turned left onto CO 135 and the final 52km to Mt. Crested Butte. Voigt, Agnoli and El Fares ultimately lost contact with the break.

"The two Liquigas guys were screwing around the whole day, that was the most frustrating part," Lewis told Cyclingnews. "The rest of us were rolling around good together. Fortunately we dropped the guys we wanted to and then, unfortunately, Nibali came back, so that was frustrating, but we still managed to keep it fairly fast. We hung on for as long was we could, but spending all day out there at this altitude, always uphill and there was a lot of wind, it really takes it out of you, especially after yesterday."

The break’s advantage held until the final 15 kilometres with a concerted chase from a number of teams. As the leaders approached the initial rise to the finish at three kilometres to go they still led the peloton by 40 seconds and when Camilo Castiblanco (EPM-Une) launched his attack it appeared that the bunch had mis-timed their efforts.

The Colombian was overhauled by Mathias Frank (BMC) inside the two kilometre banner with a tiring Alex Howes hanging on. Frank, one of six members in the break who were tied on time with Farrar, the general classification leader, dispatched of Howes and pressed on alone. If the 25-year-old Swiss could hang on to the finish both the stage win and yellow jersey would be his.

"At the end we had a lot of guys who were already in the break yesterday so they were pretty tired and the group was not really going," Frank told Cyclingnews. "At the end I was just 20 seconds short to win the stage. I had really good legs. It was actually easier being in the front today than pulling all day yesterday. But we knew Tejay [van Garderen] was super-strong so it was perfect for us."

Frank would be overtaken inside the final kilometre by his teammate van Garderen, with Vande Velde on his wheel. Vande Velde tried to come around the BMC leader inside the final 150 meters but faded in the finale.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:52:24 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:06 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:08 5 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:12 7 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 8 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 12 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 13 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 14 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 15 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 16 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:17 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:19 18 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:21 19 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 20 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 21 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 22 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:26 24 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 25 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 26 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:33 27 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 28 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 31 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 32 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:46 34 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 35 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 36 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 37 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 38 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 39 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:00:51 40 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 41 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 42 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:57 43 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:59 44 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:08 45 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:23 47 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 48 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 49 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:43 50 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:45 51 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:49 52 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:51 53 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 54 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 55 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 56 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:55 57 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:12 58 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:50 59 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:22 60 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 61 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 63 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 64 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 65 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 66 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 67 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 68 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 69 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:29 70 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:37 71 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:39 72 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 73 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 74 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:52 75 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:04:58 76 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 77 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 78 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 79 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 80 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 81 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 82 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 83 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 84 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 85 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 86 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:58 87 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 88 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 89 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 91 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 92 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 93 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 94 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 95 Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 96 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 97 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 98 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 99 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 100 Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 101 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling 102 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 103 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 104 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 105 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 106 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 108 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 109 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 110 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:05:53 111 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:03 112 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:06:17 113 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 114 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:21 115 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 116 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team

Sprint 1 - Gunnison # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5 pts 2 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 3 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Crested Butte # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5 pts 2 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 3 3 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1

Mountain 1 - Cerro Summit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 8 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 7 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 4 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3

Mountain 2 - Blue Mesa Summit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 8 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 7 3 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 3

Mountain 3 - Mt Crested Butte # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 6 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 5 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 3

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3:52:36 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:09 3 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:21 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 5 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:31 7 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:01:39 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:43 9 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:38 10 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:10 11 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:17 12 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:04:46 13 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 14 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 15 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 16 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling 17 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin-Sharp 11:37:36 2 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:17 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 4 UNE - EPM 0:00:26 5 Rusvelo 0:00:29 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:32 7 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 8 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:43 9 Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:02:00 10 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:09 11 Team Exergy 0:02:12 12 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:30 13 Astana Pro Team 0:03:59 14 Spidertech Powered by C10 0:06:35 15 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:13 16 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:09:40

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8:35:12 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:06 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:08 5 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:12 7 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 10 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 15 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 16 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:17 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:19 18 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:21 19 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une 20 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 21 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 23 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:26 24 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 25 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 26 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 27 Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 28 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 29 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 30 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:37 31 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 32 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:46 33 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 34 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling 35 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:49 36 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 37 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:51 38 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 39 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:57 40 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:59 41 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 42 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:22 43 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:45 44 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:51 45 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 46 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:44 47 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:09 48 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:22 49 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 50 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 51 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 52 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 53 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 54 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:32 55 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 56 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:23 57 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:39 58 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:58 59 Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling 60 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:03 61 Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:04 62 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:23 63 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:21 64 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:22 65 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:11:40 66 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:32 67 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 0:13:34 68 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:13:51 69 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:14:06 70 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:26 71 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:14:32 72 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:34 73 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:38 74 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:16:45 75 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:12 76 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:17:13 77 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:17:22 78 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:17:41 79 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 81 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 83 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 84 Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 85 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 86 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 87 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:18:12 88 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:18:36 89 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:19:00 90 Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:19:35 91 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:19:59 92 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:20:01 93 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy 0:20:20 94 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 95 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 96 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 97 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy 98 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 99 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 100 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 101 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 102 Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo 103 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 104 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 105 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 106 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 107 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 108 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 109 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 110 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling 111 Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 112 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 113 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 114 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 115 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:21:39 116 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:24:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 15 pts 2 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 3 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 5 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 7 6 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy 5 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 5 9 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 5 10 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 11 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 4 12 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 3 13 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 3 14 Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 15 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 3 16 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 2 17 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1 18 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 19 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1 20 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 21 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 23 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 20 3 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une 18 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 5 Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une 15 6 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 15 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 8 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 10 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 11 Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo 6 12 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 13 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 6 14 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 15 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5 16 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 18 Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une 3 19 Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 8:35:24 2 Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:00:09 3 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:21 4 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une 0:00:37 5 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une 0:03:10 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:20 7 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:14 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:26 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:00 10 Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 0:17:01 11 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:18:00 12 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:20:08 13 James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team 14 Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 15 Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 16 Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team 17 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling