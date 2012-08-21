Van Garderen takes over race lead with Crested Butte victory
Vande Velde trails BMC rider across the line
Stage 2: Montrose - Crested Butte
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) timed his attack to perfection to win stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge from Montrose to Crested Butte. The 24-year-old escaped alongside Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) on the steep pitch to the finish line and swept up the last of the day's early break inside the final kilometre.
The American pair held off the rest of the field with van Garderen taking the stage and the overall lead from Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp), who was not a factor in the uphill finish. Vande Velde held on for second place, finishing in the same time as van Garderen, with Ivan Rovny (RusVelo) taking third at six seconds. Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), the defending USA Pro Challenge champion and victor at Crested Butte last year, finished fourth at eight seconds.
The general classification mirrors the stage finale, with van Garderen leading Vande Velde, both tied on time, while Rovny holds third overall at six seconds. Leipheimer moves into fourth place at eight seconds.
The day couldn't have gone better for van Garderen as he won the first road stage of his professional career plus claimed the USA Pro Challenge's yellow jersey for the second time, a feat he previously accomplished just shy of one year ago on the queen stage into Aspen.
"I wasn't overconfident going into the last four kilometres that I was going to win, but I just knew that I was going to try," said van Garderen. "Toward the end, our guys started working and started bringing the gap to the breakaway down so I couldn't let them down.
"When I looked over my should and saw Christian on my wheel I thought, 'man, he's in the perfect position and he's going to outsprint me', but at this elevation I think he had trouble with his acceleration. It all worked out."
After finishing a close second to Levi Leipheimer in last year's inaugural USA Pro Challenge, Vande Velde is once again very much in the mix to finish one step higher this go round on the final podium in Denver.
"I am really happy with my ride today and very proud of how the team is riding here in Colorado," said Vande Velde. "The team is ultra-motivated, we've animated the race the first two days and we hope to continue to do so as the week goes on."
Another day, another big break goes for broke
The race was almost turned on its head when a powerhouse break of 12 escaped early and formed a five minute lead on the bunch. The escape was comprised of Alex Howes and David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp), Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Vincenzo Nibali and Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale), Julien El Fares (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Cycling), Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) plus Rafael Infantino Abreu and Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (EPM-Une).
Once again several ProTour heavyweights went out on the attack, with Zabriskie, Voigt, Nibali, Agnoli also figuring prominently in the opening stage's 22-man break which nearly ripped the race apart. Cooke, too, also made his second straight appearance in the stage's near race-long escape.
Heading east out of Montrose on US 50, amidst buttes, mesas and wide-open terrain Castiblanco (EPM-Une) jumped away to win the day's first KOM, the category 3 Cerro Summit at 26.8km. The Colombian repeated the feat soon after at the next KOM, the category 3 Blue Mesa Summit at 49.5km, and as the escape reached the expansive Blue Mesa Reservoir its lead remained steady at five minutes. Not long after passing the feed zone, however, with 82km under their belt, the break now faced a gentle but steady uphill through to the finish.
Whether it was due to fatigue, the constant battering by crosswinds or assorted team tactics, cooperation in the lead group periodically came to a halt at the head of affairs as attacks were launched after they passed through Gunnison and turned left onto CO 135 and the final 52km to Mt. Crested Butte. Voigt, Agnoli and El Fares ultimately lost contact with the break.
"The two Liquigas guys were screwing around the whole day, that was the most frustrating part," Lewis told Cyclingnews. "The rest of us were rolling around good together. Fortunately we dropped the guys we wanted to and then, unfortunately, Nibali came back, so that was frustrating, but we still managed to keep it fairly fast. We hung on for as long was we could, but spending all day out there at this altitude, always uphill and there was a lot of wind, it really takes it out of you, especially after yesterday."
The break’s advantage held until the final 15 kilometres with a concerted chase from a number of teams. As the leaders approached the initial rise to the finish at three kilometres to go they still led the peloton by 40 seconds and when Camilo Castiblanco (EPM-Une) launched his attack it appeared that the bunch had mis-timed their efforts.
The Colombian was overhauled by Mathias Frank (BMC) inside the two kilometre banner with a tiring Alex Howes hanging on. Frank, one of six members in the break who were tied on time with Farrar, the general classification leader, dispatched of Howes and pressed on alone. If the 25-year-old Swiss could hang on to the finish both the stage win and yellow jersey would be his.
"At the end we had a lot of guys who were already in the break yesterday so they were pretty tired and the group was not really going," Frank told Cyclingnews. "At the end I was just 20 seconds short to win the stage. I had really good legs. It was actually easier being in the front today than pulling all day yesterday. But we knew Tejay [van Garderen] was super-strong so it was perfect for us."
Frank would be overtaken inside the final kilometre by his teammate van Garderen, with Vande Velde on his wheel. Vande Velde tried to come around the BMC leader inside the final 150 meters but faded in the finale.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:52:24
|2
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:06
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:08
|5
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
|6
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:12
|7
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|8
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|15
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:17
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:19
|18
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:21
|19
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|20
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|21
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|22
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:26
|24
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|25
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:33
|27
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|31
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|32
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|33
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:46
|34
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|35
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|36
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|37
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|38
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:00:51
|40
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|41
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|42
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
|0:00:57
|43
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:59
|44
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:08
|45
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|46
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:23
|47
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|48
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:43
|50
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:45
|51
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:49
|52
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:51
|53
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|56
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:55
|57
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:12
|58
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:50
|59
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:22
|60
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|63
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|64
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|67
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:42
|68
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:29
|70
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|71
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|72
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|73
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:04:52
|75
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:04:58
|76
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|78
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|79
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|80
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|81
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|82
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|83
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|84
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|85
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|86
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:58
|87
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|88
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|89
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|91
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|92
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|93
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|94
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|95
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|96
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|97
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|98
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|99
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|100
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|101
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling
|102
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
|103
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|105
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|106
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|108
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|109
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|110
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:05:53
|111
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:03
|112
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:06:17
|113
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|114
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:21
|115
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|3
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|3
|3
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|8
|pts
|2
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|7
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|4
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|8
|pts
|2
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|7
|3
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|5
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3:52:36
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:09
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:21
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:31
|7
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:01:39
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:43
|9
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:38
|10
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:03:10
|11
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:17
|12
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:04:46
|13
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|15
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|16
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling
|17
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|11:37:36
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:17
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|4
|UNE - EPM
|0:00:26
|5
|Rusvelo
|0:00:29
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:32
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:43
|9
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:02:00
|10
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:09
|11
|Team Exergy
|0:02:12
|12
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:30
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:59
|14
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:06:35
|15
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:13
|16
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:09:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8:35:12
|2
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:06
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:08
|5
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:12
|7
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|15
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|16
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:17
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:19
|18
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:21
|19
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
|20
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|21
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|23
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:26
|24
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|25
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|26
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|27
|Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|28
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|30
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
|0:00:37
|31
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|32
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|0:00:46
|33
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|34
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
|35
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|0:00:49
|36
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:51
|38
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|39
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une
|0:00:57
|40
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:59
|41
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|42
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:22
|43
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:45
|44
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:51
|45
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:44
|47
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:09
|48
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:22
|49
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|50
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|51
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|52
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:32
|55
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:42
|56
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|57
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:39
|58
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:58
|59
|Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
|60
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:03
|61
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:04
|62
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:23
|63
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:21
|64
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:22
|65
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:11:40
|66
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:32
|67
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|0:13:34
|68
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:13:51
|69
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:06
|70
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:26
|71
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:14:32
|72
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:34
|73
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:38
|74
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:16:45
|75
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:12
|76
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:17:13
|77
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:22
|78
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:17:41
|79
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|81
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|84
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|85
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|86
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|87
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:18:12
|88
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:18:36
|89
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:19:00
|90
|Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:35
|91
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:59
|92
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:01
|93
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
|0:20:20
|94
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|95
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|96
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|97
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
|98
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|99
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|100
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|102
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|103
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|104
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|105
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|107
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|108
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|109
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|110
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling
|111
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|112
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|114
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|115
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:21:39
|116
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|15
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|5
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|7
|6
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy
|5
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|5
|10
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|11
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|4
|12
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|3
|13
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|14
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|15
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|3
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|17
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|19
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|20
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|21
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|23
|pts
|2
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|20
|3
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
|18
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|5
|Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
|15
|6
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|15
|7
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|8
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|10
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|11
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|12
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|14
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|15
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|16
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|4
|18
|Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
|3
|19
|Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|8:35:24
|2
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:00:09
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:21
|4
|Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
|0:00:37
|5
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
|0:03:10
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:20
|7
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:14
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:26
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:00
|10
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:17:01
|11
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:18:00
|12
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:20:08
|13
|James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|14
|Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|15
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|16
|Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
|17
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|25:46:00
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:17
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|4
|UNE - EPM
|0:00:26
|5
|Rusvelo
|0:00:29
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:32
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:43
|9
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:30
|10
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:14
|11
|Team Exergy
|0:09:00
|12
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:52
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:42
|14
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|0:17:22
|15
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:24:48
|16
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:34:40
