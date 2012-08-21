Trending

Van Garderen takes over race lead with Crested Butte victory

Vande Velde trails BMC rider across the line

Image 1 of 64

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) celebrates his win as the crosses the finish line on Crested Butte

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) celebrates his win as the crosses the finish line on Crested Butte
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 64

Taylor Phinney (BMC) hanging tough after his first stage crash.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) hanging tough after his first stage crash.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 64

The peloton closes in on another of the KOMs.

The peloton closes in on another of the KOMs.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 64

Crossing a reservoir during todays stage.

Crossing a reservoir during todays stage.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 64

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) tries to bridge to the break.

Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) tries to bridge to the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 64

The break on the way to Crested Butte.

The break on the way to Crested Butte.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 64

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp) happy to head out in the morning.

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp) happy to head out in the morning.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 64

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) on the start line for the big day ahead.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) on the start line for the big day ahead.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 64

The field gets strung out heading through a Canyon on the way out of Gunnison.

The field gets strung out heading through a Canyon on the way out of Gunnison.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 64

UnitedHealthcare assembles near the front to start bringing back the break.

UnitedHealthcare assembles near the front to start bringing back the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 64

The Rusvelo team did a lot of work on the front today.

The Rusvelo team did a lot of work on the front today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 64

Grasslands along todays route.

Grasslands along todays route.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 64

Cadel Evans (BMC) working hard on the climb.

Cadel Evans (BMC) working hard on the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 64

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) getting todays break started.

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) getting todays break started.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 64

Wide open country for todays stage

Wide open country for todays stage
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 64

The field bunched up and taking it easy early in the stage.

The field bunched up and taking it easy early in the stage.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 64

Riders stay packed together heading into one of today's climbs.

Riders stay packed together heading into one of today's climbs.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 64

The group kept a steady tempo on the climb

The group kept a steady tempo on the climb
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 64

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) cruises along in the bunch.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) cruises along in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 64

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) will have to defend the yellow heading into the high mountains.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) will have to defend the yellow heading into the high mountains.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 64

UnitedHealthcare gets on the front to get time back on the break.

UnitedHealthcare gets on the front to get time back on the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 64

The break reaches the farms near Crested Butte.

The break reaches the farms near Crested Butte.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 64

The main group still together nearing Crested Butte.

The main group still together nearing Crested Butte.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 64

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets congratulated after his win.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets congratulated after his win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 64

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 64

The race moves out of the low farmlands and closer to the mountains.

The race moves out of the low farmlands and closer to the mountains.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 64

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) moves into yellow after his stage win.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) moves into yellow after his stage win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 64

Dave Zabriski (Garmin-Sharp) leads the break.

Dave Zabriski (Garmin-Sharp) leads the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 29 of 64

Christian Vande velde (Garmin-Sharp) shows the strain of his second place finish.

Christian Vande velde (Garmin-Sharp) shows the strain of his second place finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 30 of 64

The field gets strung out as Crested Butte looms in the distance

The field gets strung out as Crested Butte looms in the distance
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 31 of 64

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) rides the front of the group on the first climb.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) rides the front of the group on the first climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 32 of 64

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack Nissan)

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 64

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) leads the day's break

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) leads the day's break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 64

Cadel Evans leads van Garderen

Cadel Evans leads van Garderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 64

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) has carried his Tour form into August

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) has carried his Tour form into August
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 64

Tyler Farrar in yellow on the stage to Crested Butte

Tyler Farrar in yellow on the stage to Crested Butte
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 64

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) won his first pro road race

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) won his first pro road race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 64

The national flag hangs over the race

The national flag hangs over the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 64

Van Garderen (BMC) moved into the race lead

Van Garderen (BMC) moved into the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) was part of the breakVan

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) was part of the breakVan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 64

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) was too strong for Christian Vande Velde (Garmin - Sharp)

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) was too strong for Christian Vande Velde (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 64

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 64

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 64

Local fans turn out to cheer on stage 2

Local fans turn out to cheer on stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 64

Van Garderen (BMC) tops the podium on stage 2

Van Garderen (BMC) tops the podium on stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 64

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 64

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) has carried his Tour form into August

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) has carried his Tour form into August
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 64

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 64

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 64

Evgeny Petrov (Astana) leads Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Sharp)

Evgeny Petrov (Astana) leads Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 64

The jersey holders after two days of racing

The jersey holders after two days of racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 64

Stage 2 winner Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Stage 2 winner Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 64

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the podium

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 64

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 64

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 64

Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Nissan)

Christopher Horner (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 64

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas - Cannondale) crosses the line

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas - Cannondale) crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 64

US road champion Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

US road champion Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 64

Defending champion Levi Leipheimer

Defending champion Levi Leipheimer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 64

Van Garderen dropped Vande Velde to win on Crested Butte

Van Garderen dropped Vande Velde to win on Crested Butte
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 64

The peloton race towards Crested Butte on stage 2

The peloton race towards Crested Butte on stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 64

Van Garderen moved into yellow with his stage win on day two

Van Garderen moved into yellow with his stage win on day two
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 64

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) went on the attack on stage 2

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) went on the attack on stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 64

The peloton on stage 2 of the Usa Pro Cycling Challange

The peloton on stage 2 of the Usa Pro Cycling Challange
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) timed his attack to perfection to win stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge from Montrose to Crested Butte. The 24-year-old escaped alongside Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) on the steep pitch to the finish line and swept up the last of the day's early break inside the final kilometre.

The American pair held off the rest of the field with van Garderen taking the stage and the overall lead from Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp), who was not a factor in the uphill finish. Vande Velde held on for second place, finishing in the same time as van Garderen, with Ivan Rovny (RusVelo) taking third at six seconds. Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), the defending USA Pro Challenge champion and victor at Crested Butte last year, finished fourth at eight seconds.

The general classification mirrors the stage finale, with van Garderen leading Vande Velde, both tied on time, while Rovny holds third overall at six seconds. Leipheimer moves into fourth place at eight seconds.

The day couldn't have gone better for van Garderen as he won the first road stage of his professional career plus claimed the USA Pro Challenge's yellow jersey for the second time, a feat he previously accomplished just shy of one year ago on the queen stage into Aspen.

"I wasn't overconfident going into the last four kilometres that I was going to win, but I just knew that I was going to try," said van Garderen. "Toward the end, our guys started working and started bringing the gap to the breakaway down so I couldn't let them down.

"When I looked over my should and saw Christian on my wheel I thought, 'man, he's in the perfect position and he's going to outsprint me', but at this elevation I think he had trouble with his acceleration. It all worked out."

After finishing a close second to Levi Leipheimer in last year's inaugural USA Pro Challenge, Vande Velde is once again very much in the mix to finish one step higher this go round on the final podium in Denver.

"I am really happy with my ride today and very proud of how the team is riding here in Colorado," said Vande Velde. "The team is ultra-motivated, we've animated the race the first two days and we hope to continue to do so as the week goes on."

Another day, another big break goes for broke

The race was almost turned on its head when a powerhouse break of 12 escaped early and formed a five minute lead on the bunch. The escape was comprised of Alex Howes and David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp), Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Vincenzo Nibali and Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale), Julien El Fares (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Craig Lewis (Champion System Pro Cycling Team), Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Cycling), Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) plus Rafael Infantino Abreu and Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (EPM-Une).

Once again several ProTour heavyweights went out on the attack, with Zabriskie, Voigt, Nibali, Agnoli also figuring prominently in the opening stage's 22-man break which nearly ripped the race apart. Cooke, too, also made his second straight appearance in the stage's near race-long escape.

Heading east out of Montrose on US 50, amidst buttes, mesas and wide-open terrain Castiblanco (EPM-Une) jumped away to win the day's first KOM, the category 3 Cerro Summit at 26.8km. The Colombian repeated the feat soon after at the next KOM, the category 3 Blue Mesa Summit at 49.5km, and as the escape reached the expansive Blue Mesa Reservoir its lead remained steady at five minutes. Not long after passing the feed zone, however, with 82km under their belt, the break now faced a gentle but steady uphill through to the finish.

Whether it was due to fatigue, the constant battering by crosswinds or assorted team tactics, cooperation in the lead group periodically came to a halt at the head of affairs as attacks were launched after they passed through Gunnison and turned left onto CO 135 and the final 52km to Mt. Crested Butte. Voigt, Agnoli and El Fares ultimately lost contact with the break.

"The two Liquigas guys were screwing around the whole day, that was the most frustrating part," Lewis told Cyclingnews. "The rest of us were rolling around good together. Fortunately we dropped the guys we wanted to and then, unfortunately, Nibali came back, so that was frustrating, but we still managed to keep it fairly fast. We hung on for as long was we could, but spending all day out there at this altitude, always uphill and there was a lot of wind, it really takes it out of you, especially after yesterday."

The break’s advantage held until the final 15 kilometres with a concerted chase from a number of teams. As the leaders approached the initial rise to the finish at three kilometres to go they still led the peloton by 40 seconds and when Camilo Castiblanco (EPM-Une) launched his attack it appeared that the bunch had mis-timed their efforts.

The Colombian was overhauled by Mathias Frank (BMC) inside the two kilometre banner with a tiring Alex Howes hanging on. Frank, one of six members in the break who were tied on time with Farrar, the general classification leader, dispatched of Howes and pressed on alone. If the 25-year-old Swiss could hang on to the finish both the stage win and yellow jersey would be his.

"At the end we had a lot of guys who were already in the break yesterday so they were pretty tired and the group was not really going," Frank told Cyclingnews. "At the end I was just 20 seconds short to win the stage. I had really good legs. It was actually easier being in the front today than pulling all day yesterday. But we knew Tejay [van Garderen] was super-strong so it was perfect for us."

Frank would be overtaken inside the final kilometre by his teammate van Garderen, with Vande Velde on his wheel. Vande Velde tried to come around the BMC leader inside the final 150 meters but faded in the finale.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3:52:24
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo0:00:06
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:08
5Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:12
7Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
8Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
12Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
13Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
14Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
15Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
16Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:19
18Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:21
19Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
20Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
21Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
22Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:26
24Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
25Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
26George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:33
27Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
28Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une
31Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
32Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:46
34Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une
35Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
36Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:49
37Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
38Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
39Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:00:51
40Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
42Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une0:00:57
43Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:00:59
44Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:08
45Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
46Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:23
47Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
48Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
49Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:43
50Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:45
51Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:01:49
52George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:51
53Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
54Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
55Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
56Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:55
57Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:12
58Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:02:50
59Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:22
60Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
61Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
63Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
64Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
65Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
66Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
67Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
68Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
69Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:29
70William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:37
71Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:39
72Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
73Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
74Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:04:52
75Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:04:58
76Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
77Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
78Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
79Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
80Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy
81Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
82Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
83Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
84Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
85James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
86Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:58
87Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
88Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
89Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
91Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
92Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
93Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
94Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
95Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
96Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
97Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
98Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
99Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
100Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
101Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling
102Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
103Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
104Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
105David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
106Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
108Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
109Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
110Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:05:53
111Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:03
112Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:06:17
113Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
114Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:21
115Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
116Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team

Sprint 1 - Gunnison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp5pts
2Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling3
3Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Crested Butte
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp5pts
2Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une3
3David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1

Mountain 1 - Cerro Summit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une8pts
2Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy7
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
4David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp5
5Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan3

Mountain 2 - Blue Mesa Summit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une8pts
2Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy7
3Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
5Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan3

Mountain 3 - Mt Crested Butte
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo6
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
5Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une3

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team3:52:36
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:09
3George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:21
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
5Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:31
7Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:01:39
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:43
9Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:02:38
10Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:03:10
11Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:17
12Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:04:46
13James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
14Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
15Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
16Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling
17Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp11:37:36
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
3BMC Racing Team0:00:21
4UNE - EPM0:00:26
5Rusvelo0:00:29
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:32
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:43
9Bontrager Livestrong Team0:02:00
10Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:09
11Team Exergy0:02:12
12Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:30
13Astana Pro Team0:03:59
14Spidertech Powered by C100:06:35
15Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:13
16Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:09:40

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8:35:12
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
3Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo0:00:06
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:08
5Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:12
7Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
8Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
10Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
12Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
14Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
15Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
16Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:19
18Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:21
19Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - Une
20Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
21Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une
23Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:26
24Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
25Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
26Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
27Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
28Cameron Wurf (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
30Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - Une0:00:37
31Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
32Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une0:00:46
33Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
34Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Cycling
35Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:00:49
36Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
37Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:51
38Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
39Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - Une0:00:57
40Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:00:59
41Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
42Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:22
43Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:45
44George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:51
45Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
46Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:44
47Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:09
48Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:22
49Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une
50Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
51Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
52Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
53Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
54Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:32
55Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
56Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:23
57Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:04:39
58Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:58
59Julian Kyer (USA) Bissell Cycling
60Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:03
61Marsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:04
62Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:23
63Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:21
64Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:22
65Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:11:40
66Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:32
67Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy0:13:34
68Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:13:51
69Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:06
70Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:26
71Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:14:32
72Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:34
73Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:38
74Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:16:45
75Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:12
76Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:17:13
77Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:17:22
78Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:41
79Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
81Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
83Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
84Tom Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
85Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
86Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
87Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:18:12
88Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:18:36
89Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:19:00
90Biao Liu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:19:35
91William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:19:59
92Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:20:01
93Noe Gianetti (Swi) Team Exergy0:20:20
94Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
95James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
96Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
97Morgan Schmitt (USA) Team Exergy
98Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
99Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
100Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
101Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
102Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
103Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
104David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
105Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
106Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
107Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
108Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
109Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling
111Sebastian Salas (Can) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
112Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
113Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
114Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
115Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:21:39
116Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:24:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp15pts
2Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
3Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
5Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy7
6Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
7Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Team Exergy5
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp5
9Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team5
10Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
11Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une4
12Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une3
13Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling3
14Alexander Candelario (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
15Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team3
16Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan2
17Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1
18Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
19Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1
20David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
21Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp23pts
2Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy20
3Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) EPM - Une18
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
5Freddy Orlando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - Une15
6Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une15
7Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
8Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team8
9Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies8
10Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
11Ivan Rovny (Rus) RusVelo6
12Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
13Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan6
14Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
15David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp5
16Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team4
18Ramiro Rincon Diaz (Col) EPM - Une3
19Michael Creed (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team8:35:24
2Gavin Mannion (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:00:09
3George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:21
4Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - Une0:00:37
5Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - Une0:03:10
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:20
7Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:14
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:26
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:00
10Joshua Atkins (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team0:17:01
11Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:18:00
12Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:20:08
13James Oram (NZl) Bontrager Livestrong Team
14Connor O'Leary (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
15Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
16Ryan Eastman (USA) Bontrager Livestrong Team
17Joseph Schmalz (USA) Bissell Cycling

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp25:46:00
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
3BMC Racing Team0:00:21
4UNE - EPM0:00:26
5Rusvelo0:00:29
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:32
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:43
9Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:30
10Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:14
11Team Exergy0:09:00
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:52
13Astana Pro Team0:16:42
14Bontrager Livestrong Team0:17:22
15Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:24:48
16Spidertech Powered by C100:34:40

