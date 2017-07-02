Solo USA criterium title for Erica Allar
Lauren Stephens and Irena Ossola round out podium
Pro Women Criterium: Louisville, Ky -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:16:13
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Val
|0:00:01
|3
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP
|0:00:06
|4
|Skylar Schneider (USA) ISCorp Powered By Progress
|0:00:23
|5
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Val
|6
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|Tina Pic (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b TREK
|0:00:24
|8
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet
|0:00:25
|9
|Hannah Shell (USA) Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea
|10
|Heather Fischer (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Val
|11
|Kat Sweatt (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing
|0:00:26
|12
|Lily Williams (USA) Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|13
|Laura Jorgensen (USA)
|14
|Payten Maness (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b TREK
|15
|Cynthia Frazier (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stans NoTubes
|16
|Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea
|0:00:27
|17
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|18
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Swamis Junior Development Team
|19
|Christy Keely (USA) TotalCyclist
|20
|Ashley Duban (USA) ATX HitSquad
|0:00:28
|21
|Madison Kelly (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b TREK
|22
|Nicole Mertz (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stans NoTubes
|0:00:29
|23
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b TREK
|24
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Val
|25
|Monica Volk (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:30
|26
|Lauren Wissman (USA) Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|27
|Elizabeth Harden (USA) RTO National Cycling
|0:00:31
|28
|Marta Morris (USA) Stages Cycling
|29
|Rachel Wills (USA) Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|30
|Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling ""Devo""
|0:00:34
|31
|Kristen Arnold (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stans NoTubes
|0:00:35
|32
|Christine Thornburg (USA) Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|0:00:37
|33
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Val
|0:00:41
|34
|Ashley Weaver (USA) Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea
|0:00:45
|35
|Paige Shumskas (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:00:47
|36
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b TREK
|0:00:51
|37
|Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp Powered By Progress
|0:01:21
|38
|Victoria Kanizer (USA) OrthoCarolina Winston Women???s
|0:02:47
|39
|Kelsey Devereaux (USA) WRP
|0:02:48
|40
|Stephanie Nave (USA) OrthoCarolina Winston Women???s
|41
|Leslie Timm (USA) Sunapee Racing Team
|0:02:54
|42
|Lauren Dodge (USA) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
|43
|Jennifer Kosatka (USA) Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
|44
|Eleanor Velez (USA)
|45
|Charlotte Backus (USA) Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi R
|DNF
|Mary Penta (USA) WRP
|DNF
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Amy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Sarah Guilbert (USA) RTO National Womens Cycling
