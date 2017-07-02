Trending

Solo USA criterium title for Erica Allar

Lauren Stephens and Irena Ossola round out podium

Image 1 of 12

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) and Erica Allar (Rally) get away from the rest of the field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 12

Riders try to get a break up the road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 12

TIBCO stays on the front early in the race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 12

Todays top three for the women

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 12

Erica Allar (Rally) takes the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 12

TIBCO gets on the front again heading into the final laps

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 12

The women's race is stopped because of a crash

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 12

Samantha Schneider (ISCorp) rides back in the field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 12

Erica Allar (Rally) leads Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) in the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 12

The women pass through downtown Louisville

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 12

The women line up at the start

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 12

The field goes after the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling1:16:13
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Val0:00:01
3Irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP0:00:06
4Skylar Schneider (USA) ISCorp Powered By Progress0:00:23
5Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Val
6Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
7Tina Pic (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b TREK0:00:24
8Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet0:00:25
9Hannah Shell (USA) Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea
10Heather Fischer (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Val
11Kat Sweatt (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing0:00:26
12Lily Williams (USA) Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
13Laura Jorgensen (USA)
14Payten Maness (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b TREK
15Cynthia Frazier (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stans NoTubes
16Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea0:00:27
17Danielle Morshead (USA) Amy D. Foundation
18Megan Jastrab (USA) Swamis Junior Development Team
19Christy Keely (USA) TotalCyclist
20Ashley Duban (USA) ATX HitSquad0:00:28
21Madison Kelly (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b TREK
22Nicole Mertz (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stans NoTubes0:00:29
23Laurel Rathbun (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b TREK
24Brianna Walle (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Val
25Monica Volk (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:30
26Lauren Wissman (USA) Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
27Elizabeth Harden (USA) RTO National Cycling0:00:31
28Marta Morris (USA) Stages Cycling
29Rachel Wills (USA) Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
30Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling ""Devo""0:00:34
31Kristen Arnold (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stans NoTubes0:00:35
32Christine Thornburg (USA) Chicago Womens Elite Cycling0:00:37
33Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Team TIBCO-Silicon Val0:00:41
34Ashley Weaver (USA) Pastaria - Big Shark Racing Tea0:00:45
35Paige Shumskas (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:00:47
36Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Papa Johns Racing p/b TREK0:00:51
37Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp Powered By Progress0:01:21
38Victoria Kanizer (USA) OrthoCarolina Winston Women???s0:02:47
39Kelsey Devereaux (USA) WRP0:02:48
40Stephanie Nave (USA) OrthoCarolina Winston Women???s
41Leslie Timm (USA) Sunapee Racing Team0:02:54
42Lauren Dodge (USA) WV Zeeuws-Vlaanderen
43Jennifer Kosatka (USA) Chicago Womens Elite Cycling
44Eleanor Velez (USA)
45Charlotte Backus (USA) Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi R
DNFMary Penta (USA) WRP
DNFCaitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFAmy Benner (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFSarah Guilbert (USA) RTO National Womens Cycling

