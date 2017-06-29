Trending

Rally Cycling women take US team time trial title

Tibco is second in two-team field

Image 1 of 10

Rally Cycling on the start line at the 2017 US team time trial championships

Rally Cycling on the start line at the 2017 US team time trial championships
(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Image 2 of 10

TIBCO ready to leave the start line

TIBCO ready to leave the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 10

TIBCO in second place and Rally in first

TIBCO in second place and Rally in first
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 10

TIBCO closing in on the finish

TIBCO closing in on the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 10

The Rally team on the way back from the turnaround

The Rally team on the way back from the turnaround
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 10

The Rally women stay in tight formation over the top of the climb

The Rally women stay in tight formation over the top of the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 10

Emma White (Rally) goes for another national championship

Emma White (Rally) goes for another national championship
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 10

Heather Fischer (TIBCO) leads the team up the climb

Heather Fischer (TIBCO) leads the team up the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 10

TIBCO hits one of the early climbs on the course

TIBCO hits one of the early climbs on the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 10

Rally is held and ready to start

Rally is held and ready to start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling0:46:15
2Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:24

Latest on Cyclingnews