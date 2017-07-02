Trending

McCabe wins US criterium title

UnitedHealthcare out sprints Eric Young and Ty Magner

Image 1 of 19

The mens field getting strung out on the front side of the course

The mens field getting strung out on the front side of the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 19

Brandon McNulty (Rally) gets off the front by himself

Brandon McNulty (Rally) gets off the front by himself
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 19

John Murphy (Holowesko) leads on the final lap

John Murphy (Holowesko) leads on the final lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 19

The sprint for the line

The sprint for the line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 19

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) taking the win

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) taking the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 19

The podium

The podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 19

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) happy after his win

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) happy after his win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 19

Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly) and Brandon McNulty (Rally) spent most of the day off the front

Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly) and Brandon McNulty (Rally) spent most of the day off the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 19

Eric Marcotte (Cylance) takes a turn

Eric Marcotte (Cylance) takes a turn
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 19

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) before taking the win

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) before taking the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 19

The men pass by the Mohammad Ali Center in Louisville

The men pass by the Mohammad Ali Center in Louisville
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 19

The mens field takes a corner at the bottom of the course

The mens field takes a corner at the bottom of the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 19

John Murphy (Holowesko) moving up in the field

John Murphy (Holowesko) moving up in the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 19

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) rides back in the bunch

Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) rides back in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 19

Danny Pate (Rally) and teammate Jessy Anthony try to bridge to the break

Danny Pate (Rally) and teammate Jessy Anthony try to bridge to the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 19

Last years winner Brad Huff (Rally) pulls a group

Last years winner Brad Huff (Rally) pulls a group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 19

Brandon McNulty (Rally) leads the break

Brandon McNulty (Rally) leads the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 19

Holowesko leading the chase

Holowesko leading the chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 19

The field works to bring back the break

The field works to bring back the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare1:05:35
2Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
3Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing
4Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:01
5Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing0:00:02
6Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance
7Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:03
8Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:04
9Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
10Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:07
11Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.0:00:08
12Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:09
13George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek0:00:10
14Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
15David Guttenplan (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker0:00:18
16Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:22
17Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:24
18John Murphy (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Rac0:00:28
19Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:30
20Scottie Weiss (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker0:00:33
21Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:34
22Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek0:01:36
23John Harris (USA) CCB Velotooler0:01:40
24Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:19
25Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
26Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
27Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:02:35
28Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek
29Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
30Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek0:03:23
31Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
DNFSam Rosenholtz (USA) CCB Velotooler
DNFSean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek
DNFCory Williams (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
DNFJacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
DNFBrendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing
DNFMackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
DNFBenjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFTyler Stites (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
DNFOscar Clark (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing
DNFJustin Williams (USA) Cylance
DNFBryan Lewis (USA) Cylance
DNFLance Haidet (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.

