McCabe wins US criterium title
UnitedHealthcare out sprints Eric Young and Ty Magner
Pro Men Criterium: Louisville, Ky -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|1:05:35
|2
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing
|4
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:01
|5
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing
|0:00:02
|6
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Cylance
|7
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:03
|8
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:04
|9
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:07
|11
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|0:00:08
|12
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:09
|13
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek
|0:00:10
|14
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|15
|David Guttenplan (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker
|0:00:18
|16
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:22
|17
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:24
|18
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Rac
|0:00:28
|19
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|20
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker
|0:00:33
|21
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:34
|22
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek
|0:01:36
|23
|John Harris (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:01:40
|24
|Brandon McNulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:19
|25
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|26
|Noah Granigan (USA) CCB Velotooler
|27
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:35
|28
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek
|29
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|30
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek
|0:03:23
|31
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|DNF
|Sam Rosenholtz (USA) CCB Velotooler
|DNF
|Sean Gardner (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek
|DNF
|Cory Williams (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jacob Sitler (USA) CCB Velotooler
|DNF
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing
|DNF
|Mackenzie Brennan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing
|DNF
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|DNF
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
|DNF
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko | Citadel Racing
|DNF
|Justin Williams (USA) Cylance
|DNF
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Cylance
|DNF
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo Cycling Inc.
