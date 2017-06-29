Trending

Jelly Belly wins US men's time trial championship

Cylance is second in Louisville

Image 1 of 11

Cylance and winner Jelly Belly on the US team time trial podium

(Image credit: Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
Image 2 of 11

Jelly Belly takes the win with Cylance second

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 11

Jelly Belly keeping the pressure on all the way to the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 11

Cylance comes through with only a couple of kilometers left to go

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 11

Jelly Belly putting in a fast time

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 11

Cylance descends after the turnaround

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 11

Jelly Belly ride wheel to wheel on the way to the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 11

Jelly Belly comes up the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 11

Cylance riders kept it tight during todays team time trial

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 11

Cylance on the way through

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 11

Cylance about to leave the start line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:40:21
2Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:23

