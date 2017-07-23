Trending

Haley Batten wins women's U23 USA cross-country title

Hannah Finchamp second, Kelsey Urban third

Haley Batten (Whole Athlete) was pleased with her national championship

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Haley Batten (USA) Clif Pro Team1:21:21
2Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team0:08:53
3Kelsey Urban (USA) Whole Athlete p/b DNA0:10:10
4Rachel Anders (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team0:13:53
5Fiona Dougherty (USA)0:14:52
6Ellen Campbell (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team0:15:05
7Kathryn Lawrence (USA) Back Bay Cycling Club0:24:27
8Avery Ellis (USA)0:24:40
9Lauren Desrosiers (USA) Cycling Development Scott USA0:24:53
10Kristen Kollus (USA)0:24:59
11Annie Pharr (USA) Appalachian State University
12Katherine Santos (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
13Lauren Roswell (USA)
14Meghan Kelley (USA)
15Kathleen O'Neil (USA) Hicks Orthodontics Women's Racing

