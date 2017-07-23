Haley Batten wins women's U23 USA cross-country title
Hannah Finchamp second, Kelsey Urban third
U23 Women XC: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haley Batten (USA) Clif Pro Team
|1:21:21
|2
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:08:53
|3
|Kelsey Urban (USA) Whole Athlete p/b DNA
|0:10:10
|4
|Rachel Anders (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|0:13:53
|5
|Fiona Dougherty (USA)
|0:14:52
|6
|Ellen Campbell (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|0:15:05
|7
|Kathryn Lawrence (USA) Back Bay Cycling Club
|0:24:27
|8
|Avery Ellis (USA)
|0:24:40
|9
|Lauren Desrosiers (USA) Cycling Development Scott USA
|0:24:53
|10
|Kristen Kollus (USA)
|0:24:59
|11
|Annie Pharr (USA) Appalachian State University
|12
|Katherine Santos (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|13
|Lauren Roswell (USA)
|14
|Meghan Kelley (USA)
|15
|Kathleen O'Neil (USA) Hicks Orthodontics Women's Racing
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy