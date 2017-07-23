Christopher Blevins wins USA U23 cross-country title
Vrouwenvelder second, Floren third
U23 Men XC: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Specialized
|1:27:54
|2
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:00:48
|3
|Sandy Floren (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:01:17
|4
|Nicholas Lando (USA)
|0:01:53
|5
|Cole Paton (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|0:02:19
|6
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:03:07
|7
|Stephan Davoust (USA)
|0:03:12
|8
|Cal Skilsky (USA)
|0:05:08
|9
|Peter Karinen (USA) Broken Spoke Bikes
|0:05:19
|10
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|0:06:08
|11
|Rylan Schadegg (USA)
|0:06:47
|12
|Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:06:57
|13
|Daniel Johnson (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:07:40
|4
|Steffen Andersen (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:07:54
|15
|Eli Kranefuss (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:08:21
|16
|Carson Beckett (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:08:29
|17
|Jacob Sacket (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|0:08:59
|18
|Liam Earl (USA)
|0:09:15
|19
|Nathan Barton (USA)
|0:09:30
|20
|Zach Calton (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|0:11:26
|21
|Lucas Rowton (USA) Montrose Bike Shop
|0:11:33
|22
|Matthew Behrens (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|0:11:45
|23
|Henry Nadell (USA) CZ Racing
|0:11:47
|24
|Alec Pasqualina (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|0:11:49
|25
|Nash Dory (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|26
|Lucas Smallidge (USA) Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club
|27
|Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team
|28
|Ben Schmutte (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling Team
|29
|Samuel Elson (USA) THC
|30
|Jeremy Norris (USA)
|31
|Samuel Hedlund (USA) University of Vermont
|32
|Clayton Travis (USA) Kreitler Racing Team
|33
|Jorge Munoz Jr (USA) CZ Racing
|34
|Matthew Turner (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|35
|Canyon Emmott (USA) 787 Racing
|36
|Samuel Furness (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team
|37
|Cody Schwartz (USA) Cycling Development Scott USA
|38
|Jordan Bouldin (USA)
|39
|Payson Partridge (USA)
|40
|Andrew Bailey (USA)
|41
|Zackary Ghalayini (USA)
|42
|David Duncan (USA) Cycling Development Scott USA
|43
|Robert Pearce (USA) Big Orange Cycling p/b Beachbody Performance
|44
|Nikolai Klotchkov (USA) Terra Firma Cycling Team
|45
|Noah Flaxman (USA) University of Virginia
|46
|Silas Moorefield (USA)
|47
|Julian Maissel (USA)
|48
|Nick Sdrenka (USA) ASU Junior Development
|49
|Simon Lynn (USA) Air Force Academy Falcons Cycling
|50
|Andrew Bobb (USA)
|51
|Blake Bell (USA)
|DNF
|Anders Johnson (USA) Whole Athlete p/b DNA
|DNF
|Cameron Joye (USA)
|DNF
|Alexander Sugarman (USA) Bear Development Team
