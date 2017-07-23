Trending

Christopher Blevins wins USA U23 cross-country title

Vrouwenvelder second, Floren third

Chris Blevins (Specialized) worked his way up to third place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Blevins (USA) Specialized1:27:54
2Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) Bear Development Team0:00:48
3Sandy Floren (USA) Bear Development Team0:01:17
4Nicholas Lando (USA)0:01:53
5Cole Paton (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team0:02:19
6Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:03:07
7Stephan Davoust (USA)0:03:12
8Cal Skilsky (USA)0:05:08
9Peter Karinen (USA) Broken Spoke Bikes0:05:19
10Garrett Gerchar (USA)0:06:08
11Rylan Schadegg (USA)0:06:47
12Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team0:06:57
13Daniel Johnson (USA) Bear Development Team0:07:40
4Steffen Andersen (USA) Bear Development Team0:07:54
15Eli Kranefuss (USA) Bear Development Team0:08:21
16Carson Beckett (USA) Bear Development Team0:08:29
17Jacob Sacket (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team0:08:59
18Liam Earl (USA)0:09:15
19Nathan Barton (USA)0:09:30
20Zach Calton (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team0:11:26
21Lucas Rowton (USA) Montrose Bike Shop0:11:33
22Matthew Behrens (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team0:11:45
23Henry Nadell (USA) CZ Racing0:11:47
24Alec Pasqualina (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team0:11:49
25Nash Dory (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
26Lucas Smallidge (USA) Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club
27Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team
28Ben Schmutte (USA) First Internet Bank Cycling Team
29Samuel Elson (USA) THC
30Jeremy Norris (USA)
31Samuel Hedlund (USA) University of Vermont
32Clayton Travis (USA) Kreitler Racing Team
33Jorge Munoz Jr (USA) CZ Racing
34Matthew Turner (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
35Canyon Emmott (USA) 787 Racing
36Samuel Furness (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team
37Cody Schwartz (USA) Cycling Development Scott USA
38Jordan Bouldin (USA)
39Payson Partridge (USA)
40Andrew Bailey (USA)
41Zackary Ghalayini (USA)
42David Duncan (USA) Cycling Development Scott USA
43Robert Pearce (USA) Big Orange Cycling p/b Beachbody Performance
44Nikolai Klotchkov (USA) Terra Firma Cycling Team
45Noah Flaxman (USA) University of Virginia
46Silas Moorefield (USA)
47Julian Maissel (USA)
48Nick Sdrenka (USA) ASU Junior Development
49Simon Lynn (USA) Air Force Academy Falcons Cycling
50Andrew Bobb (USA)
51Blake Bell (USA)
DNFAnders Johnson (USA) Whole Athlete p/b DNA
DNFCameron Joye (USA)
DNFAlexander Sugarman (USA) Bear Development Team

