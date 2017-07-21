Trending

Howard Grotts claims USA cross-country title

Ettinger and McElveen round out podium

Howard Grotts (USA)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing1:44:33
2Stephen Ettinger (USA) Team RideBiker p/b Sho Air0:02:37
3Payson McElveen (USA) SRAM-Troy Lee Designs Racing Team0:02:55
4Todd Wells (USA) Southern California Nevada Cycling Association0:03:08
5Nicholas Beechan (USA) Cannondale0:03:38
6Alex Grant (USA) KTM Factory Racing0:04:08
7Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:04:21
8Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale 3Rox0:05:17
9Keegan Swenson (USA) Team CLIF Bar Cycling0:05:34
10Troy Wells (USA)0:05:52
11Kerry Werner (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team0:07:58
12Carson Lange (USA) Carolinas Cycling Association0:08:15
13Tristan Cowie (USA) Linear Sport MTB0:08:45
14Brian Matter (USA) CZ Racing0:08:53
15Kyle Trudeau (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team0:09:54
16Clayton Otto (USA) CashCall Mortgage0:09:58
17Cole House (USA) Vittoria/Yeti Cycles0:11:42
18Thomas Sampson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:12:31
19Carl Decker (USA) Neff Cycle Service0:13:03
20Corey Stelljes (USA) Florida Bicycle Racing Association0:13:16
21Ryan Woodall (USA) Bicycle Express Racing0:14:08
22Christopher Hamlin (USA) Ohio Cycling Association0:14:47
23Ben Ortt (USA) KTM Factory Racing0:15:01
24Jason Blodgett (USA) Jack Daniels0:15:17
25Ernie Watenpaugh (USA)0:15:42
26Travis Livermon (USA) Stans - Pivot Pro Team0:15:49
27Travis Woodruff (USA)0:16:13
28Kenneth Hall (USA) Team Extreme0:17:22
29Benjamin Senkerik (USA) Bicycle Express Racing0:19:41
30Noah Tautfest (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.
32Jacob Fetty (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
33Thomas Herman (USA) 3T/Q+M
34Scotty Albaugh (USA) University of Virginia
35Charles Snyder (USA) CIC Racing
36Scott Hoffner (USA)
37Jake Hollenbach (USA) Arizona Bicycle Racing Association
38Weston Rasmussen (USA) Athletes on Track
39Rick Wetherald (USA) Trail Head Racing - Specialized
40Alex Wild (USA) Tennessee Bicycle Racing Association
41Dustin Greer (USA) Steamboat Velo
42Jeffrey Minotto (USA) Team Bicycle Hub
43Jared Zollars (USA) Frederick Velo/Bike Doctor Frederick
44Matthew Clements (USA)
45Gavin Kline (USA)
DNFAlex Ryan (USA) Charlottesville Racing Club
DNFKeck Baker (USA) Mock Orange Racing
DNSAlex Meucci (USA)

