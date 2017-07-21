Howard Grotts claims USA cross-country title
Ettinger and McElveen round out podium
Pro Men XC: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
|1:44:33
|2
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Team RideBiker p/b Sho Air
|0:02:37
|3
|Payson McElveen (USA) SRAM-Troy Lee Designs Racing Team
|0:02:55
|4
|Todd Wells (USA) Southern California Nevada Cycling Association
|0:03:08
|5
|Nicholas Beechan (USA) Cannondale
|0:03:38
|6
|Alex Grant (USA) KTM Factory Racing
|0:04:08
|7
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:04:21
|8
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale 3Rox
|0:05:17
|9
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Team CLIF Bar Cycling
|0:05:34
|10
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:05:52
|11
|Kerry Werner (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|0:07:58
|12
|Carson Lange (USA) Carolinas Cycling Association
|0:08:15
|13
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Linear Sport MTB
|0:08:45
|14
|Brian Matter (USA) CZ Racing
|0:08:53
|15
|Kyle Trudeau (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|0:09:54
|16
|Clayton Otto (USA) CashCall Mortgage
|0:09:58
|17
|Cole House (USA) Vittoria/Yeti Cycles
|0:11:42
|18
|Thomas Sampson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:12:31
|19
|Carl Decker (USA) Neff Cycle Service
|0:13:03
|20
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Florida Bicycle Racing Association
|0:13:16
|21
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|0:14:08
|22
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) Ohio Cycling Association
|0:14:47
|23
|Ben Ortt (USA) KTM Factory Racing
|0:15:01
|24
|Jason Blodgett (USA) Jack Daniels
|0:15:17
|25
|Ernie Watenpaugh (USA)
|0:15:42
|26
|Travis Livermon (USA) Stans - Pivot Pro Team
|0:15:49
|27
|Travis Woodruff (USA)
|0:16:13
|28
|Kenneth Hall (USA) Team Extreme
|0:17:22
|29
|Benjamin Senkerik (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|0:19:41
|30
|Noah Tautfest (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.
|32
|Jacob Fetty (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|33
|Thomas Herman (USA) 3T/Q+M
|34
|Scotty Albaugh (USA) University of Virginia
|35
|Charles Snyder (USA) CIC Racing
|36
|Scott Hoffner (USA)
|37
|Jake Hollenbach (USA) Arizona Bicycle Racing Association
|38
|Weston Rasmussen (USA) Athletes on Track
|39
|Rick Wetherald (USA) Trail Head Racing - Specialized
|40
|Alex Wild (USA) Tennessee Bicycle Racing Association
|41
|Dustin Greer (USA) Steamboat Velo
|42
|Jeffrey Minotto (USA) Team Bicycle Hub
|43
|Jared Zollars (USA) Frederick Velo/Bike Doctor Frederick
|44
|Matthew Clements (USA)
|45
|Gavin Kline (USA)
|DNF
|Alex Ryan (USA) Charlottesville Racing Club
|DNF
|Keck Baker (USA) Mock Orange Racing
|DNS
|Alex Meucci (USA)
