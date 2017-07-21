Kate Courtney wins women's US cross-country crown
Lea Davison and Erin Huck complete podium
Pro Women XC: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Courtney (USA) Team Specialized Racing
|1:39:36
|2
|Lea Davison (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:04:05
|3
|Erin Huck (USA)
|0:05:18
|4
|Rose Grant (USA)
|0:05:59
|5
|Amy Beisel (USA)
|0:12:07
|6
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|0:13:29
|7
|Kaysee Armstrong (USA)
|0:16:35
|8
|Alexis Skarda (USA)
|0:18:06
|9
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:19:19
|10
|Nicole Tittensor (USA) Jans Park City/Scott Bikes/Reynolds Cycling
|11
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|12
|Emily Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
|13
|Kimberley Quinlan (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|14
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Stans NoTubes Womens Elite
|15
|Nikki Peterson (USA)
|16
|Elizabeth Saenz (USA)
|17
|Laura Slavin (USA)
|18
|Melissa Cooper (USA) Storm Racing Team
|19
|Lindsey Bauer (USA)
|20
|Kristine Contento-Angell (USA)
|21
|Jordan Dube (USA) Craft Factory Racing
|22
|Fairlee Frey (USA)
