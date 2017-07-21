Trending

Kate Courtney wins women's US cross-country crown

Lea Davison and Erin Huck complete podium

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (USA) Team Specialized Racing1:39:36
2Lea Davison (USA) Clif Pro Team0:04:05
3Erin Huck (USA)0:05:18
4Rose Grant (USA)0:05:59
5Amy Beisel (USA)0:12:07
6Evelyn Dong (USA)0:13:29
7Kaysee Armstrong (USA)0:16:35
8Alexis Skarda (USA)0:18:06
9Jena Greaser (USA)0:19:19
10Nicole Tittensor (USA) Jans Park City/Scott Bikes/Reynolds Cycling
11Jennifer Malik (USA)
12Emily Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
13Kimberley Quinlan (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
14Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Stans NoTubes Womens Elite
15Nikki Peterson (USA)
16Elizabeth Saenz (USA)
17Laura Slavin (USA)
18Melissa Cooper (USA) Storm Racing Team
19Lindsey Bauer (USA)
20Kristine Contento-Angell (USA)
21Jordan Dube (USA) Craft Factory Racing
22Fairlee Frey (USA)

