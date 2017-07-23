Trending

Aaron Gwin claims men's USA downhill title

Jill Kintner wins women's title

Aaron Gwin (YT Mob)

(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA)0:03:41
2Luca Shaw (USA) Santa Cruz Syndicate / Shimano0:00:03
3Charlie Harrison (USA)0:00:06
4Dakotah Norton (USA)0:00:08
5Demetri Triantafillou (USA)
6Eliot Jackson (USA)0:00:12
7Shane Leslie (USA)
8Kiran Mackinnon (USA)
9Warren Kniss (USA)0:00:15
10Austin Hackett-Klaube (USA)0:00:17
11Luca Cometti (USA)0:00:19
12Walker Shaw (USA) SRAM Factory0:00:21
13Kyle Grau (USA)
14Dylan Crane (USA)0:00:22
15Charles Frydendal (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
16Jason Schroeder (USA)0:00:23
17Bruce Klein (USA)0:00:24
18Wiley Kaupas (USA)0:00:26
19Tanner Stephens (USA)0:00:28
20Andras Simon (USA)
21Joshua Rogers (USA) Billy Goat Racing Team0:00:29
22Jarod Hanson (USA)
23Dylan Conte (USA)0:00:30
24Owen Witcher (USA) Double Black Bikes0:00:31
25Jordan Newth (USA)0:00:34
26Jake Kahn (USA) Eastern States Cup North American Downhill Team0:00:36
27Tommy Zula (USA)0:00:39
28Corey Zell (USA)0:00:42
29Niko Kilik (USA)0:00:45
30Seth Hanson (USA)0:00:46
31Galen Carter (USA)0:00:49
32Logan Binggeli (USA) KHS Factory Racing0:00:56
33Quintin Kurtz (USA)0:00:57
34Robin Baloochi (USA)0:01:00
35Anthony Bielefeld (USA)0:01:03
36Adam Delonais (USA)
37Michael Kane (USA)0:01:08
38Robert Monjure (USA)0:01:09
DNSSean Leader (USA)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Kintner (USA)0:04:53
2Amanda Batty (USA)0:00:14
3Jacqueline Thomas (USA)0:00:19
4Amy Leishear (USA)0:00:38
5Angelina Palermo (USA)0:00:39
6Kaytlin Melvin (USA)0:00:40
7Ella Skalwold (USA)0:00:48
8Caroline Washam (USA)0:00:58
9Cj Selig (USA)0:01:04
10Riley Weidman (USA)0:01:20
11Samantha Kingshill (USA)0:01:27
12Amber Price (USA)0:01:36
13Emily Gacad (USA)0:02:03
14Kim Godfrey (USA) Alpinestars / Onza / Novatec0:02:09
15Chelsea Kimball (USA)0:03:19

