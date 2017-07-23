Aaron Gwin claims men's USA downhill title
Jill Kintner wins women's title
Downhill: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (USA)
|0:03:41
|2
|Luca Shaw (USA) Santa Cruz Syndicate / Shimano
|0:00:03
|3
|Charlie Harrison (USA)
|0:00:06
|4
|Dakotah Norton (USA)
|0:00:08
|5
|Demetri Triantafillou (USA)
|6
|Eliot Jackson (USA)
|0:00:12
|7
|Shane Leslie (USA)
|8
|Kiran Mackinnon (USA)
|9
|Warren Kniss (USA)
|0:00:15
|10
|Austin Hackett-Klaube (USA)
|0:00:17
|11
|Luca Cometti (USA)
|0:00:19
|12
|Walker Shaw (USA) SRAM Factory
|0:00:21
|13
|Kyle Grau (USA)
|14
|Dylan Crane (USA)
|0:00:22
|15
|Charles Frydendal (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road Team
|16
|Jason Schroeder (USA)
|0:00:23
|17
|Bruce Klein (USA)
|0:00:24
|18
|Wiley Kaupas (USA)
|0:00:26
|19
|Tanner Stephens (USA)
|0:00:28
|20
|Andras Simon (USA)
|21
|Joshua Rogers (USA) Billy Goat Racing Team
|0:00:29
|22
|Jarod Hanson (USA)
|23
|Dylan Conte (USA)
|0:00:30
|24
|Owen Witcher (USA) Double Black Bikes
|0:00:31
|25
|Jordan Newth (USA)
|0:00:34
|26
|Jake Kahn (USA) Eastern States Cup North American Downhill Team
|0:00:36
|27
|Tommy Zula (USA)
|0:00:39
|28
|Corey Zell (USA)
|0:00:42
|29
|Niko Kilik (USA)
|0:00:45
|30
|Seth Hanson (USA)
|0:00:46
|31
|Galen Carter (USA)
|0:00:49
|32
|Logan Binggeli (USA) KHS Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|33
|Quintin Kurtz (USA)
|0:00:57
|34
|Robin Baloochi (USA)
|0:01:00
|35
|Anthony Bielefeld (USA)
|0:01:03
|36
|Adam Delonais (USA)
|37
|Michael Kane (USA)
|0:01:08
|38
|Robert Monjure (USA)
|0:01:09
|DNS
|Sean Leader (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jill Kintner (USA)
|0:04:53
|2
|Amanda Batty (USA)
|0:00:14
|3
|Jacqueline Thomas (USA)
|0:00:19
|4
|Amy Leishear (USA)
|0:00:38
|5
|Angelina Palermo (USA)
|0:00:39
|6
|Kaytlin Melvin (USA)
|0:00:40
|7
|Ella Skalwold (USA)
|0:00:48
|8
|Caroline Washam (USA)
|0:00:58
|9
|Cj Selig (USA)
|0:01:04
|10
|Riley Weidman (USA)
|0:01:20
|11
|Samantha Kingshill (USA)
|0:01:27
|12
|Amber Price (USA)
|0:01:36
|13
|Emily Gacad (USA)
|0:02:03
|14
|Kim Godfrey (USA) Alpinestars / Onza / Novatec
|0:02:09
|15
|Chelsea Kimball (USA)
|0:03:19
