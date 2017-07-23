Trending

Vermaerke wins Junior Men's XC

Blunk takes the gold in Junior Women's field

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Vermaerke (USA)1:36:40
2Gaelen Kilburn (USA)0:00:10
3Connor Patten (USA)0:01:31
4Caleb Swartz (USA)0:02:02
5Finn Gullickson (USA)0:02:18
6Paul Fabian (USA)0:03:04
7Ethan Moyer (USA)0:03:10
8Nicholas Jenkins (USA)0:03:23
9Adam Croft (USA)0:03:26
10Jake Yackle (USA)0:04:03
11Seth Saxton (USA)0:04:31
12Scott Funston (USA)0:05:03
13Jason Rowton (USA)0:06:31
14Dylan Fryer (USA)0:07:00
15Calder Wood (USA)0:07:15
16Kade Brasher (USA)0:07:34
17Joshua Peterson (USA)0:07:54
18Turner Conway (USA)0:09:51
19Christopher Mehlman (USA)0:10:05
20Drew Sotebeer (USA)0:10:48
21Cole Weidenbach (USA)0:11:10
22Bradyn Lange (USA)0:11:59
23Tate Meintjes (USA)0:12:09
24Eric Olsen (USA)0:13:07
25Grayson Hughes (USA)0:13:11
26Ben Ogden (USA)0:13:20
27Spencer Ciammitti (USA)0:13:24
28Tommy Steinebrunner (USA)0:14:28
29Sebastian Dow (USA)0:14:57
30Ryan Johnson (USA)0:15:07
31Charlie Ormsby (USA)0:15:15
32Jaron Wood (USA)0:15:17
33Michael Mace (USA)0:16:12
34Simon Lewis (USA)0:16:35
35Levi Gavette (USA)0:17:19
36Lucca Trapani (USA)0:17:36
37Camden Brooks (USA)0:17:54
38Thomas Fendler (USA)0:18:45
39Lance Packer (USA)0:18:53
40Gregory Gunsalus (USA)0:19:26
41Sam Noel (USA)0:19:48
42Hayden Mclaughlin (USA)0:19:54
43Benon Gattis (USA)0:21:13
44Jonathan Drain (USA)0:33:11
45Lucas Robbins (USA)
46Ben Powers (USA)
47Aaron Workowski (USA)
48Garrison Asper (USA)
49Keegan Korienek (USA)
50Alexander Hill (USA)
51Ethan Jedlicka (USA)
52Noah Hayes (USA)
53Brandon Weir (USA)
54Jake Smith (USA)
55Timothy Coffey (USA)
56Trevor Mccutcheon (USA)
57Justin Kreger (USA)
58Campbell Watson (USA)
59Tyler Sargent (USA)
60Matthew Johnson (USA)
61Calvin Miller (USA)
62Bryce Kovi (USA)
63Jacob Barsness (USA)
64Thomas Johann (USA)
65Colton Peterson (USA)
66Conner Chatham (USA)
67Sean Dickie (USA)
68Cole Mcdicken (USA)
69Grant Wilson (USA)
70Braxton Bruce (USA)
71Zackary Villars (USA)
72Liam Howard (USA)
73Chris Plummer (USA)
74Joshua Dumford (USA)
75Cameron Larson (USA)
76Matthew Slavick (USA)
77Ryan Scott (USA)
78Dawson Sanders (USA)
79Harris Pigford (USA)
80Garrett Ceremony (USA)
DNFJulian Lepelch (USA)
DNFAlex Campbell (USA)

