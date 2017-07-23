Vermaerke wins Junior Men's XC
Blunk takes the gold in Junior Women's field
Junior XC: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA)
|1:36:40
|2
|Gaelen Kilburn (USA)
|0:00:10
|3
|Connor Patten (USA)
|0:01:31
|4
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|0:02:02
|5
|Finn Gullickson (USA)
|0:02:18
|6
|Paul Fabian (USA)
|0:03:04
|7
|Ethan Moyer (USA)
|0:03:10
|8
|Nicholas Jenkins (USA)
|0:03:23
|9
|Adam Croft (USA)
|0:03:26
|10
|Jake Yackle (USA)
|0:04:03
|11
|Seth Saxton (USA)
|0:04:31
|12
|Scott Funston (USA)
|0:05:03
|13
|Jason Rowton (USA)
|0:06:31
|14
|Dylan Fryer (USA)
|0:07:00
|15
|Calder Wood (USA)
|0:07:15
|16
|Kade Brasher (USA)
|0:07:34
|17
|Joshua Peterson (USA)
|0:07:54
|18
|Turner Conway (USA)
|0:09:51
|19
|Christopher Mehlman (USA)
|0:10:05
|20
|Drew Sotebeer (USA)
|0:10:48
|21
|Cole Weidenbach (USA)
|0:11:10
|22
|Bradyn Lange (USA)
|0:11:59
|23
|Tate Meintjes (USA)
|0:12:09
|24
|Eric Olsen (USA)
|0:13:07
|25
|Grayson Hughes (USA)
|0:13:11
|26
|Ben Ogden (USA)
|0:13:20
|27
|Spencer Ciammitti (USA)
|0:13:24
|28
|Tommy Steinebrunner (USA)
|0:14:28
|29
|Sebastian Dow (USA)
|0:14:57
|30
|Ryan Johnson (USA)
|0:15:07
|31
|Charlie Ormsby (USA)
|0:15:15
|32
|Jaron Wood (USA)
|0:15:17
|33
|Michael Mace (USA)
|0:16:12
|34
|Simon Lewis (USA)
|0:16:35
|35
|Levi Gavette (USA)
|0:17:19
|36
|Lucca Trapani (USA)
|0:17:36
|37
|Camden Brooks (USA)
|0:17:54
|38
|Thomas Fendler (USA)
|0:18:45
|39
|Lance Packer (USA)
|0:18:53
|40
|Gregory Gunsalus (USA)
|0:19:26
|41
|Sam Noel (USA)
|0:19:48
|42
|Hayden Mclaughlin (USA)
|0:19:54
|43
|Benon Gattis (USA)
|0:21:13
|44
|Jonathan Drain (USA)
|0:33:11
|45
|Lucas Robbins (USA)
|46
|Ben Powers (USA)
|47
|Aaron Workowski (USA)
|48
|Garrison Asper (USA)
|49
|Keegan Korienek (USA)
|50
|Alexander Hill (USA)
|51
|Ethan Jedlicka (USA)
|52
|Noah Hayes (USA)
|53
|Brandon Weir (USA)
|54
|Jake Smith (USA)
|55
|Timothy Coffey (USA)
|56
|Trevor Mccutcheon (USA)
|57
|Justin Kreger (USA)
|58
|Campbell Watson (USA)
|59
|Tyler Sargent (USA)
|60
|Matthew Johnson (USA)
|61
|Calvin Miller (USA)
|62
|Bryce Kovi (USA)
|63
|Jacob Barsness (USA)
|64
|Thomas Johann (USA)
|65
|Colton Peterson (USA)
|66
|Conner Chatham (USA)
|67
|Sean Dickie (USA)
|68
|Cole Mcdicken (USA)
|69
|Grant Wilson (USA)
|70
|Braxton Bruce (USA)
|71
|Zackary Villars (USA)
|72
|Liam Howard (USA)
|73
|Chris Plummer (USA)
|74
|Joshua Dumford (USA)
|75
|Cameron Larson (USA)
|76
|Matthew Slavick (USA)
|77
|Ryan Scott (USA)
|78
|Dawson Sanders (USA)
|79
|Harris Pigford (USA)
|80
|Garrett Ceremony (USA)
|DNF
|Julian Lepelch (USA)
|DNF
|Alex Campbell (USA)
