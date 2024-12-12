'Tougher' Louisville course welcomed to break up elite fields at US Cyclocross Nationals

Live broadcast on Saturday features six races from Joe Creason Park in Louisville, Kentucky

Lizzy Gunsalus wins the under-23 US cyclocross title in Louisville in 2023
Lizzy Gunsalus wins the under-23 US cyclocross title in Louisville in 2023 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

The USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships return to Louisville, Kentucky for a third time this week, from December 12-15 with a tougher course, live webcast and elite fields as unpredictable as the weather.

More than 1,400 competitors are expected to descend on Joe Creason Park, with the prominent UCI categories for women and men - junior 17-18, under-23 and elites - headlining the schedule on Saturday. All six races that day will be broadcast live by FloBikes

