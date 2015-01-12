Image 1 of 34 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) secures her 11th elite women’s national cyclo-cross title in Zilker Park (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 2 of 34 Katie compton failed to finish in Zolder. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 34 Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes) warming up on her colorful bike (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 4 of 34 The pits were a madhouse during the women’s race (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 5 of 34 Disc brakes were a huge advantage today over cantilevers for most riders (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 6 of 34 Elle Anderson, Arley Kemmerer (PB2), and Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) at start (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 7 of 34 Riders make their way up the first of two limestone staircases (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 8 of 34 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) finishes off a set of stairs with a massive race lead (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 9 of 34 The limestone stairs were muddy and presented a major challenge for the riders to get traction (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 10 of 34 Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) was aware that Kaitie Antonneau was not far behind (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 11 of 34 Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) sprints her way up the long staircase (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 12 of 34 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) at the top of the course with two laps to go (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 13 of 34 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) made the pass on Rachel Lloyd and made it stick (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 14 of 34 Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Racing) started fast but drifted back to eighth place (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 15 of 34 Katherine Shields (Hearts Racing Club) running up to the big set of stairs (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 16 of 34 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) with a half lap to go (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 17 of 34 Ellen Noble (JAM Fund) was pleased with her U-23 victory today (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 18 of 34 Katie Compton’s Trek Boone was clean and shiny before the race (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 19 of 34 Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Racing) in her warm-up tent (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 20 of 34 Defending Champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 21 of 34 Erica Zaveta (Amy D Racing) and Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 22 of 34 Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Racing) taking the hole-shot while Compton lost many places (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 23 of 34 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) leading near the end of lap one (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 24 of 34 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) running the barriers on lap two with over a 30 second lead (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 25 of 34 Rachael Lloyd (California Giant Berry) racing in second place on lap two (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 26 of 34 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) racing to a fourth place finish today (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 27 of 34 Elle Anderson running the barriers ahead of Courtenay McFadden (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 28 of 34 The Elite Women running uphill in thick mud (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 29 of 34 Brittlee Bowman (House Industries) at the top of the limestone stairs (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 30 of 34 Erica Zaveta (Amy D Racing) finishing off a set of stairs (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 31 of 34 Hannah Finchmp (Luna Pro Team) finishing off the long set of stairs (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 32 of 34 Cyclocross fans were out in force during the Elite races (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 33 of 34 Photographers were out in big numbers for the Elite races (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 34 of 34 Ellen Noble (JAM Fund) leading the U-23 race (Image credit: David McElwaine)

The delayed start of the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships might have been worth the wait for Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing), who secured her 11th elite women’s national cyclo-cross title in Zilker Park in Austin on Monday. Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) crossed the finish line in second place ahead of Rachel Lloyd (California Giant-Specialized) in third.

Compton went into the race as the defending champion and the overwhelming favourite. She had a slow start and was forced to close a gap, and then work her way through the long line of riders to get back into a top position.

“Honestly, I had to be a lot more conservative today because I haven’t been feeling awesome,” Compton said. “I wasn’t quite sure that if I went out too hard that they would come back and get me. I wanted to sit in a little bit, but I may have sat in a little bit too much, and I had to be patient and wait.”

Ellen Noble (Jam-Fund) took the hole shot followed by Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital), Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Cycling), Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling), Rachel Lloyd (California Giant-Specialized), Crystal Anthony (Optum), Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Amanda Miller.

Kemmerer led the race during the first lap, but it wasn’t long before Compton was back in the race and at the front of the field. She opened a gap on the women’s field right away and showed her world-class ‘cross skills through the mud on the technical course.

“I knew I couldn’t go too deep too soon, so I just waited for a good spot and then halfway through I got to the front and tried to time trial,” Compton said. “It was so easy to make mistakes or lose time, and you never know, with mechanicals, how the conditions will change, so if I had a gap I was going to keep it.”

Lloyd started the race having just recovered from being sick for 10 days, which may have played a factor in the final laps of the race for her. After Compton, she led the women’s field just barely ahead of Antonneau.

Antonneau caught up to Lloyd mid-race and moved ahead into second position. The young rider dominated the under-23 ranks in recent years and was racing in her first attempt at securing the elite women’s title.

Lloyd lost her position when she crashed hard mid-race and that allowed Antonneau to almost solidify her silver-medal position on course.

With one lap to go, Compton held a commanding lead and crossed the finish line to secure her 11th elite women’s national title. Antonneau stormed through the finish line in second place and Lloyd held on for third place ahead of a charging Gould in fourth.

Full Results

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:01 2 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cyclocrossworld 0:00:25 3 Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant Cycling 0:00:39 4 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:00:56 5 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum 0:01:35 6 Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC 0:01:47 7 Amanda Miller (1 - Pro) (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo 0:01:53 8 Arley Kemmerer (USA) PB2 Pro Cycling 0:02:02 9 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) 0:02:04 10 Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing 0:03:22 11 Elle Anderson (USA) 0:03:43 12 Courtenay McFadden (USA) 0:03:54 13 BethAnn Orton (USA) 0:04:11 14 BrittLee Bowman (USA) Connecticut Yankee BC 0:04:17 15 Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC 0:04:26 16 Hannah Finchamp (USA) 0:04:29 17 Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:04:44 18 Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters CX p/b Trek 0:05:33 19 Kathryn Cumming (1 - Cat3) (USA) Team Yacht Club 0:05:48 20 Laura Winberry (USA) 0:06:00 21 Erin Faccone (USA) 0:06:04 22 Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC 0:06:07 23 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 0:06:19 24 Jessica Cutler (USA) Market Street Cycling Club 0:06:34 25 Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio 0:06:36 26 Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten 0:06:39 27 tricia fleischer (USA) ABD Cycling Club 0:06:40 28 Emily Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club 29 Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 0:06:43 30 Laurel Rathbun (USA) 0:06:50 31 Caroline Dezendorf (USA) 32 Marsa Daniel (USA) Sound Velo Cycling Club 0:07:00 33 Emily Kachorek (USA) 0:07:19 34 Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG Bellwether pb Krema Peanut Butter 0:07:33 35 Ally Stacher (2 - Pro) (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:07:57 36 Samantha Runnels (USA) Team Super Awesome 37 Ellen Sherrill (USA) 0:08:18 38 Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company 0:08:39 39 Andrianna Zolton (USA) Nemesis 0:08:51 40 Elizabeth So (USA) 0:09:08 41 Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge Felt Cyclocross Team 0:09:44 42 Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero 0:09:52 43 Katherine Kelter (USA) Team Colavita/ Parisi Coffee 44 Julie Hunter (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket 45 Katherine Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club 46 Avanell Schmitz (USA) Celerity Cycling DNS Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross DNS Katie Arnold (USA) DNS Corrie Karas (USA) BK Training Systems LLC DNS Jennifer Nichols (USA) Birmingham Velo DNS Samantha Schneider (USA) DNS Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders DNS Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing DNS Elizabeth White (USA) University of Vermont