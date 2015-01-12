Trending

Compton wins 11th US cyclo-cross title in Austin

Antonneau secures silver and Lloyd bronze in Zilker Park

Image 1 of 34

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) secures her 11th elite women’s national cyclo-cross title in Zilker Park

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) secures her 11th elite women’s national cyclo-cross title in Zilker Park
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 2 of 34

Katie compton failed to finish in Zolder.

Katie compton failed to finish in Zolder.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 34

Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes) warming up on her colorful bike

Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes) warming up on her colorful bike
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 4 of 34

The pits were a madhouse during the women’s race

The pits were a madhouse during the women’s race
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 5 of 34

Disc brakes were a huge advantage today over cantilevers for most riders

Disc brakes were a huge advantage today over cantilevers for most riders
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 6 of 34

Elle Anderson, Arley Kemmerer (PB2), and Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) at start

Elle Anderson, Arley Kemmerer (PB2), and Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) at start
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 7 of 34

Riders make their way up the first of two limestone staircases

Riders make their way up the first of two limestone staircases
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 8 of 34

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) finishes off a set of stairs with a massive race lead

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) finishes off a set of stairs with a massive race lead
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 9 of 34

The limestone stairs were muddy and presented a major challenge for the riders to get traction

The limestone stairs were muddy and presented a major challenge for the riders to get traction
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 10 of 34

Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) was aware that Kaitie Antonneau was not far behind

Rachel Lloyd (California Giant Berry) was aware that Kaitie Antonneau was not far behind
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 11 of 34

Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) sprints her way up the long staircase

Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) sprints her way up the long staircase
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 12 of 34

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) at the top of the course with two laps to go

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) at the top of the course with two laps to go
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 13 of 34

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) made the pass on Rachel Lloyd and made it stick

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) made the pass on Rachel Lloyd and made it stick
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 14 of 34

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Racing) started fast but drifted back to eighth place

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Racing) started fast but drifted back to eighth place
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 15 of 34

Katherine Shields (Hearts Racing Club) running up to the big set of stairs

Katherine Shields (Hearts Racing Club) running up to the big set of stairs
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 16 of 34

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) with a half lap to go

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) with a half lap to go
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 17 of 34

Ellen Noble (JAM Fund) was pleased with her U-23 victory today

Ellen Noble (JAM Fund) was pleased with her U-23 victory today
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 18 of 34

Katie Compton’s Trek Boone was clean and shiny before the race

Katie Compton’s Trek Boone was clean and shiny before the race
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 19 of 34

Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Racing) in her warm-up tent

Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Racing) in her warm-up tent
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 20 of 34

Defending Champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing)

Defending Champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 21 of 34

Erica Zaveta (Amy D Racing) and Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport)

Erica Zaveta (Amy D Racing) and Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport)
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 22 of 34

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Racing) taking the hole-shot while Compton lost many places

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Racing) taking the hole-shot while Compton lost many places
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 23 of 34

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) leading near the end of lap one

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) leading near the end of lap one
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 24 of 34

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) running the barriers on lap two with over a 30 second lead

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) running the barriers on lap two with over a 30 second lead
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 25 of 34

Rachael Lloyd (California Giant Berry) racing in second place on lap two

Rachael Lloyd (California Giant Berry) racing in second place on lap two
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 26 of 34

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) racing to a fourth place finish today

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) racing to a fourth place finish today
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 27 of 34

Elle Anderson running the barriers ahead of Courtenay McFadden

Elle Anderson running the barriers ahead of Courtenay McFadden
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 28 of 34

The Elite Women running uphill in thick mud

The Elite Women running uphill in thick mud
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 29 of 34

Brittlee Bowman (House Industries) at the top of the limestone stairs

Brittlee Bowman (House Industries) at the top of the limestone stairs
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 30 of 34

Erica Zaveta (Amy D Racing) finishing off a set of stairs

Erica Zaveta (Amy D Racing) finishing off a set of stairs
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 31 of 34

Hannah Finchmp (Luna Pro Team) finishing off the long set of stairs

Hannah Finchmp (Luna Pro Team) finishing off the long set of stairs
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 32 of 34

Cyclocross fans were out in force during the Elite races

Cyclocross fans were out in force during the Elite races
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 33 of 34

Photographers were out in big numbers for the Elite races

Photographers were out in big numbers for the Elite races
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 34 of 34

Ellen Noble (JAM Fund) leading the U-23 race

Ellen Noble (JAM Fund) leading the U-23 race
(Image credit: David McElwaine)

The delayed start of the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships might have been worth the wait for Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing), who secured her 11th elite women’s national cyclo-cross title in Zilker Park in Austin on Monday. Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) crossed the finish line in second place ahead of Rachel Lloyd (California Giant-Specialized) in third.

Compton went into the race as the defending champion and the overwhelming favourite. She had a slow start and was forced to close a gap, and then work her way through the long line of riders to get back into a top position.

“Honestly, I had to be a lot more conservative today because I haven’t been feeling awesome,” Compton said. “I wasn’t quite sure that if I went out too hard that they would come back and get me. I wanted to sit in a little bit, but I may have sat in a little bit too much, and I had to be patient and wait.”

Ellen Noble (Jam-Fund) took the hole shot followed by Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital), Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Cycling), Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling), Rachel Lloyd (California Giant-Specialized), Crystal Anthony (Optum), Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Amanda Miller.

Kemmerer led the race during the first lap, but it wasn’t long before Compton was back in the race and at the front of the field. She opened a gap on the women’s field right away and showed her world-class ‘cross skills through the mud on the technical course.

“I knew I couldn’t go too deep too soon, so I just waited for a good spot and then halfway through I got to the front and tried to time trial,” Compton said. “It was so easy to make mistakes or lose time, and you never know, with mechanicals, how the conditions will change, so if I had a gap I was going to keep it.”

Lloyd started the race having just recovered from being sick for 10 days, which may have played a factor in the final laps of the race for her. After Compton, she led the women’s field just barely ahead of Antonneau.

Antonneau caught up to Lloyd mid-race and moved ahead into second position. The young rider dominated the under-23 ranks in recent years and was racing in her first attempt at securing the elite women’s title.

Lloyd lost her position when she crashed hard mid-race and that allowed Antonneau to almost solidify her silver-medal position on course.

With one lap to go, Compton held a commanding lead and crossed the finish line to secure her 11th elite women’s national title. Antonneau stormed through the finish line in second place and Lloyd held on for third place ahead of a charging Gould in fourth.

 

Full Results

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:41:01
2Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cyclocrossworld0:00:25
3Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant Cycling0:00:39
4Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:00:56
5Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum0:01:35
6Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:47
7Amanda Miller (1 - Pro) (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:01:53
8Arley Kemmerer (USA) PB2 Pro Cycling0:02:02
9Maureen Bruno Roy (USA)0:02:04
10Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing0:03:22
11Elle Anderson (USA)0:03:43
12Courtenay McFadden (USA)0:03:54
13BethAnn Orton (USA)0:04:11
14BrittLee Bowman (USA) Connecticut Yankee BC0:04:17
15Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:04:26
16Hannah Finchamp (USA)0:04:29
17Erica Zaveta (USA)0:04:44
18Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters CX p/b Trek0:05:33
19Kathryn Cumming (1 - Cat3) (USA) Team Yacht Club0:05:48
20Laura Winberry (USA)0:06:00
21Erin Faccone (USA)0:06:04
22Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:06:07
23Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:06:19
24Jessica Cutler (USA) Market Street Cycling Club0:06:34
25Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio0:06:36
26Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten0:06:39
27tricia fleischer (USA) ABD Cycling Club0:06:40
28Emily Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
29Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:06:43
30Laurel Rathbun (USA)0:06:50
31Caroline Dezendorf (USA)
32Marsa Daniel (USA) Sound Velo Cycling Club0:07:00
33Emily Kachorek (USA)0:07:19
34Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG Bellwether pb Krema Peanut Butter0:07:33
35Ally Stacher (2 - Pro) (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:07:57
36Samantha Runnels (USA) Team Super Awesome
37Ellen Sherrill (USA)0:08:18
38Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:08:39
39Andrianna Zolton (USA) Nemesis0:08:51
40Elizabeth So (USA)0:09:08
41Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge Felt Cyclocross Team0:09:44
42Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:09:52
43Katherine Kelter (USA) Team Colavita/ Parisi Coffee
44Julie Hunter (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
45Katherine Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
46Avanell Schmitz (USA) Celerity Cycling
DNSMeredith Miller (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross
DNSKatie Arnold (USA)
DNSCorrie Karas (USA) BK Training Systems LLC
DNSJennifer Nichols (USA) Birmingham Velo
DNSSamantha Schneider (USA)
DNSVictoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
DNSCaitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing
DNSElizabeth White (USA) University of Vermont

Under-23 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:42:48
2Hannah Finchamp (USA)0:02:42
3Emily Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club0:04:53
4Laurel Rathbun (USA)0:05:03
5Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge Felt Cyclocross Team0:07:57
6Katherine Kelter (USA) Team Colavita/ Parisi Coffee
7Katherine Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
DNSVictoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
DNSElizabeth White (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews