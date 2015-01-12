Compton wins 11th US cyclo-cross title in Austin
Antonneau secures silver and Lloyd bronze in Zilker Park
Elite Women: -
The delayed start of the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships might have been worth the wait for Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing), who secured her 11th elite women’s national cyclo-cross title in Zilker Park in Austin on Monday. Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) crossed the finish line in second place ahead of Rachel Lloyd (California Giant-Specialized) in third.
Compton went into the race as the defending champion and the overwhelming favourite. She had a slow start and was forced to close a gap, and then work her way through the long line of riders to get back into a top position.
“Honestly, I had to be a lot more conservative today because I haven’t been feeling awesome,” Compton said. “I wasn’t quite sure that if I went out too hard that they would come back and get me. I wanted to sit in a little bit, but I may have sat in a little bit too much, and I had to be patient and wait.”
Ellen Noble (Jam-Fund) took the hole shot followed by Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital), Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Cycling), Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling), Rachel Lloyd (California Giant-Specialized), Crystal Anthony (Optum), Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Amanda Miller.
Kemmerer led the race during the first lap, but it wasn’t long before Compton was back in the race and at the front of the field. She opened a gap on the women’s field right away and showed her world-class ‘cross skills through the mud on the technical course.
“I knew I couldn’t go too deep too soon, so I just waited for a good spot and then halfway through I got to the front and tried to time trial,” Compton said. “It was so easy to make mistakes or lose time, and you never know, with mechanicals, how the conditions will change, so if I had a gap I was going to keep it.”
Lloyd started the race having just recovered from being sick for 10 days, which may have played a factor in the final laps of the race for her. After Compton, she led the women’s field just barely ahead of Antonneau.
Antonneau caught up to Lloyd mid-race and moved ahead into second position. The young rider dominated the under-23 ranks in recent years and was racing in her first attempt at securing the elite women’s title.
Lloyd lost her position when she crashed hard mid-race and that allowed Antonneau to almost solidify her silver-medal position on course.
With one lap to go, Compton held a commanding lead and crossed the finish line to secure her 11th elite women’s national title. Antonneau stormed through the finish line in second place and Lloyd held on for third place ahead of a charging Gould in fourth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:41:01
|2
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:25
|3
|Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:00:39
|4
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:56
|5
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum
|0:01:35
|6
|Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:47
|7
|Amanda Miller (1 - Pro) (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:01:53
|8
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) PB2 Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|9
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA)
|0:02:04
|10
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
|0:03:22
|11
|Elle Anderson (USA)
|0:03:43
|12
|Courtenay McFadden (USA)
|0:03:54
|13
|BethAnn Orton (USA)
|0:04:11
|14
|BrittLee Bowman (USA) Connecticut Yankee BC
|0:04:17
|15
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:04:26
|16
|Hannah Finchamp (USA)
|0:04:29
|17
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:04:44
|18
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters CX p/b Trek
|0:05:33
|19
|Kathryn Cumming (1 - Cat3) (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:05:48
|20
|Laura Winberry (USA)
|0:06:00
|21
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|0:06:04
|22
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:06:07
|23
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|0:06:19
|24
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Market Street Cycling Club
|0:06:34
|25
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:06:36
|26
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten
|0:06:39
|27
|tricia fleischer (USA) ABD Cycling Club
|0:06:40
|28
|Emily Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
|29
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:06:43
|30
|Laurel Rathbun (USA)
|0:06:50
|31
|Caroline Dezendorf (USA)
|32
|Marsa Daniel (USA) Sound Velo Cycling Club
|0:07:00
|33
|Emily Kachorek (USA)
|0:07:19
|34
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG Bellwether pb Krema Peanut Butter
|0:07:33
|35
|Ally Stacher (2 - Pro) (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:07:57
|36
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Team Super Awesome
|37
|Ellen Sherrill (USA)
|0:08:18
|38
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:08:39
|39
|Andrianna Zolton (USA) Nemesis
|0:08:51
|40
|Elizabeth So (USA)
|0:09:08
|41
|Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge Felt Cyclocross Team
|0:09:44
|42
|Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:09:52
|43
|Katherine Kelter (USA) Team Colavita/ Parisi Coffee
|44
|Julie Hunter (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|45
|Katherine Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
|46
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) Celerity Cycling
|DNS
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross
|DNS
|Katie Arnold (USA)
|DNS
|Corrie Karas (USA) BK Training Systems LLC
|DNS
|Jennifer Nichols (USA) Birmingham Velo
|DNS
|Samantha Schneider (USA)
|DNS
|Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|DNS
|Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing
|DNS
|Elizabeth White (USA) University of Vermont
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:42:48
|2
|Hannah Finchamp (USA)
|0:02:42
|3
|Emily Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
|0:04:53
|4
|Laurel Rathbun (USA)
|0:05:03
|5
|Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge Felt Cyclocross Team
|0:07:57
|6
|Katherine Kelter (USA) Team Colavita/ Parisi Coffee
|7
|Katherine Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
|DNS
|Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|DNS
|Elizabeth White (USA)
