Image 1 of 32 Jeremy Powers wins his third national 'cross title (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 2 of 32 Curtis White (Cannondale) was expected to be one of the favorites in the U-23 race (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 3 of 32 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) at the starting line (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 4 of 32 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) running the limestone steps on lap one (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 5 of 32 Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) racing to a top six finish today (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 6 of 32 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) raced near the front for most of the event (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 7 of 32 Jon Page (EcelLED/Spy) at the top of the longest set of stairs (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 8 of 32 Zach McDonald (Cyclocross Project 2015) running the big set of stone steps (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 9 of 32 Dan Timmerman (House Industries) at the top of the limestone stairs (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 10 of 32 Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) riding S-Turns at the top of the course (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 11 of 32 Jamey Driscoll (Raliegh Clement) riding an off-camber section of course on his way to an eighth place finish (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 12 of 32 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) was having no trouble with the off-camber mud (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 13 of 32 Brady Kappius (Cliff Bar) riding a steep pitch in the mud (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 14 of 32 Jon Page (EcelLED/Spy) closing the gap slightly to Powers (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 15 of 32 Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Cycling) riding to a top ten finish (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 16 of 32 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge/Felt) was one of the pre-race favorites (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 17 of 32 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) being interviewed for the live broadcast after the race (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 18 of 32 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) coming through the start/finish with one lap to go (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 19 of 32 Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) at the starting line (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 20 of 32 There was a good turnout of fans for the men’s race today (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 21 of 32 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) taking another hole-shot (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 22 of 32 Jonathan Page (XcelLED/Fuji) riding in the mud behind Powers (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 23 of 32 Parts of the course were still quite wet, particularly near the pits (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 24 of 32 The pits were busy with most riders switching bikes more than once (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 25 of 32 Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) finished seventh in one of his best races ever (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 26 of 32 Mountain biker Carl Decker (Team Giant) riding an off-camber section of course (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 27 of 32 Jon Page (EcelLED/Spy) racing in second place on lap two (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 28 of 32 Dan Timmerman (House Industries) running the barriers on lap two (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 29 of 32 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) alone with one lap to go (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 30 of 32 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) running the small set of stairs for the last time (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 31 of 32 Jon Page (EcelLED/Spy) was never really that far behind Powers (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 32 of 32 Racing was held a day late after the mud of Austin forced a post-posing of events (Image credit: David McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers confirmed himself as the top 'cross racer in the US, riding off the front of the rescheduled elite men's race from the first lap with Jonathan Page before slowly dismantling the four-time champion. Zach McDonald was third. It was the second consecutive US 'cross title for the defending champion Powers, who won his first championship in 2012 and has been nearly undefeated in UCI 'cross races in the US this season.

Previously not known as a top runner or mud-rider, on a technical, taxing and muddy Austin, Texas course, Powers used his newly-found skills acquired from an increased European race schedule to good effect, smoothly tackling the off-camber running sections and gliding around the rideable turns, putting in more time each lap into Page, McDonald, a chase group led by Stephen Hyde.

"I can't believe I actually won," Powers said, elated after the race. "I was looking at this [course] and thinking it would be very hard for me to win. It's unique conditions and something I've always struggled in. It was definitely going to challenge me, and it did. I'm just really happy, because this is something I've worked at really hard. To come away with the win is super special, it's almost as special as the first one."

Although all of Europe must have been laughing when the city of Austin called off the racing on Sunday because rain and hundreds of racers speeding around Zilker Park alarmed tree conservationists, forcing the race to be first cancelled, and then rescheduled for 24 hours later, once racing ensued it was clear the venue served up the best of 'cross and challenges worthy of the heart of Belgium. Thick, buttery mud clogged treads and drive trains, making off-camber sections too slick to ride and putting the pit crews to the test.

Ryan Trebon rocketed off the start line in an attempt to take the hole shot, but was overtaken rapidly by an aggressively-starting Powers, with Page tight on his wheel. The two on-form champions quickly established a gap, with Trebon, who suffered a serious back injury in September, unable to hold the pace. Once the gaps were established it was only a matter of finesse and luck that determined the order on course.

Page suffered a bit of misfortune with a slowly flattening tyre on the opening lap, and when he went to the pits for a new bike, he came out several seconds down on Powers and was never able to close down the gap. "He came back and forth," Powers said of the gap. "I was marking him on the course, but ultimately I started to ride some sections and get a rhythm that I hadn't had in the first few laps. I felt I was able to distance him a little more in those sections."

McDonald rode solidly in third, although a chasing group battled with each other in an attempt to catch the full time college student was led until the final lap by Hyde until the final lap. The JAM Fund rider was jettisoned on the last lap, and Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) cruised in for fourth ahead of Dan Timmerman.

It was a relief for Powers to complete his goal of defending his title after the chaos that ensued on the previous day, where intense negotiations between USA Cycling and local officials finally resulted in a delayed championship. Although the riders, their families and staff were impacted, Powers felt the worst for fans who were not able to stay to see the race.

"No one wants a situation like that. It's hard for everyone, the riders and spectators. I feel really bad for the people who made the trek here and weren't able to watch the race. It was probably the number one thing I was bummed about. But it worked out, we had a championship and I'm over the moon."

Full Results