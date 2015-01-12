Trending

Powers flawless en route to third US 'cross title

Page motors to silver

Image 1 of 32

Jeremy Powers wins his third national 'cross title

Jeremy Powers wins his third national 'cross title
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 2 of 32

Curtis White (Cannondale) was expected to be one of the favorites in the U-23 race

Curtis White (Cannondale) was expected to be one of the favorites in the U-23 race
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 3 of 32

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) at the starting line

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) at the starting line
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 4 of 32

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) running the limestone steps on lap one

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) running the limestone steps on lap one
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 5 of 32

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) racing to a top six finish today

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) racing to a top six finish today
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 6 of 32

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) raced near the front for most of the event

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) raced near the front for most of the event
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 7 of 32

Jon Page (EcelLED/Spy) at the top of the longest set of stairs

Jon Page (EcelLED/Spy) at the top of the longest set of stairs
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 8 of 32

Zach McDonald (Cyclocross Project 2015) running the big set of stone steps

Zach McDonald (Cyclocross Project 2015) running the big set of stone steps
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 9 of 32

Dan Timmerman (House Industries) at the top of the limestone stairs

Dan Timmerman (House Industries) at the top of the limestone stairs
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 10 of 32

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) riding S-Turns at the top of the course

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) riding S-Turns at the top of the course
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 11 of 32

Jamey Driscoll (Raliegh Clement) riding an off-camber section of course on his way to an eighth place finish

Jamey Driscoll (Raliegh Clement) riding an off-camber section of course on his way to an eighth place finish
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 12 of 32

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) was having no trouble with the off-camber mud

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) was having no trouble with the off-camber mud
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 13 of 32

Brady Kappius (Cliff Bar) riding a steep pitch in the mud

Brady Kappius (Cliff Bar) riding a steep pitch in the mud
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 14 of 32

Jon Page (EcelLED/Spy) closing the gap slightly to Powers

Jon Page (EcelLED/Spy) closing the gap slightly to Powers
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 15 of 32

Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Cycling) riding to a top ten finish

Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Cycling) riding to a top ten finish
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 16 of 32

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge/Felt) was one of the pre-race favorites

Danny Summerhill (K-Edge/Felt) was one of the pre-race favorites
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 17 of 32

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) being interviewed for the live broadcast after the race

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) being interviewed for the live broadcast after the race
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 18 of 32

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) coming through the start/finish with one lap to go

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) coming through the start/finish with one lap to go
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 19 of 32

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) at the starting line

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) at the starting line
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 20 of 32

There was a good turnout of fans for the men’s race today

There was a good turnout of fans for the men’s race today
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 21 of 32

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) taking another hole-shot

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) taking another hole-shot
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 22 of 32

Jonathan Page (XcelLED/Fuji) riding in the mud behind Powers

Jonathan Page (XcelLED/Fuji) riding in the mud behind Powers
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 23 of 32

Parts of the course were still quite wet, particularly near the pits

Parts of the course were still quite wet, particularly near the pits
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 24 of 32

The pits were busy with most riders switching bikes more than once

The pits were busy with most riders switching bikes more than once
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 25 of 32

Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) finished seventh in one of his best races ever

Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) finished seventh in one of his best races ever
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 26 of 32

Mountain biker Carl Decker (Team Giant) riding an off-camber section of course

Mountain biker Carl Decker (Team Giant) riding an off-camber section of course
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 27 of 32

Jon Page (EcelLED/Spy) racing in second place on lap two

Jon Page (EcelLED/Spy) racing in second place on lap two
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 28 of 32

Dan Timmerman (House Industries) running the barriers on lap two

Dan Timmerman (House Industries) running the barriers on lap two
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 29 of 32

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) alone with one lap to go

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) alone with one lap to go
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 30 of 32

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) running the small set of stairs for the last time

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) running the small set of stairs for the last time
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 31 of 32

Jon Page (EcelLED/Spy) was never really that far behind Powers

Jon Page (EcelLED/Spy) was never really that far behind Powers
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 32 of 32

Racing was held a day late after the mud of Austin forced a post-posing of events

Racing was held a day late after the mud of Austin forced a post-posing of events
(Image credit: David McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers confirmed himself as the top 'cross racer in the US, riding off the front of the rescheduled elite men's race from the first lap with Jonathan Page before slowly dismantling the four-time champion. Zach McDonald was third. It was the second consecutive US 'cross title for the defending champion Powers, who won his first championship in 2012 and has been nearly undefeated in UCI 'cross races in the US this season.

Previously not known as a top runner or mud-rider, on a technical, taxing and muddy Austin, Texas course, Powers used his newly-found skills acquired from an increased European race schedule to good effect, smoothly tackling the off-camber running sections and gliding around the rideable turns, putting in more time each lap into Page, McDonald, a chase group led by Stephen Hyde.

"I can't believe I actually won," Powers said, elated after the race. "I was looking at this [course] and thinking it would be very hard for me to win. It's unique conditions and something I've always struggled in. It was definitely going to challenge me, and it did. I'm just really happy, because this is something I've worked at really hard. To come away with the win is super special, it's almost as special as the first one."

Although all of Europe must have been laughing when the city of Austin called off the racing on Sunday because rain and hundreds of racers speeding around Zilker Park alarmed tree conservationists, forcing the race to be first cancelled, and then rescheduled for 24 hours later, once racing ensued it was clear the venue served up the best of 'cross and challenges worthy of the heart of Belgium. Thick, buttery mud clogged treads and drive trains, making off-camber sections too slick to ride and putting the pit crews to the test.

Ryan Trebon rocketed off the start line in an attempt to take the hole shot, but was overtaken rapidly by an aggressively-starting Powers, with Page tight on his wheel. The two on-form champions quickly established a gap, with Trebon, who suffered a serious back injury in September, unable to hold the pace. Once the gaps were established it was only a matter of finesse and luck that determined the order on course.

Page suffered a bit of misfortune with a slowly flattening tyre on the opening lap, and when he went to the pits for a new bike, he came out several seconds down on Powers and was never able to close down the gap. "He came back and forth," Powers said of the gap. "I was marking him on the course, but ultimately I started to ride some sections and get a rhythm that I hadn't had in the first few laps. I felt I was able to distance him a little more in those sections."

McDonald rode solidly in third, although a chasing group battled with each other in an attempt to catch the full time college student was led until the final lap by Hyde until the final lap. The JAM Fund rider was jettisoned on the last lap, and Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) cruised in for fourth ahead of Dan Timmerman.

It was a relief for Powers to complete his goal of defending his title after the chaos that ensued on the previous day, where intense negotiations between USA Cycling and local officials finally resulted in a delayed championship. Although the riders, their families and staff were impacted, Powers felt the worst for fans who were not able to stay to see the race.

"No one wants a situation like that. It's hard for everyone, the riders and spectators. I feel really bad for the people who made the trek here and weren't able to watch the race. It was probably the number one thing I was bummed about. But it worked out, we had a championship and I'm over the moon."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus1:00:33
2Jonathan Page (USA) XcelLED/Fuji0:00:31
3Zach McDonald (USA) Cyclocross Project 20150:01:12
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Pro CX Team0:01:46
5Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries0:01:56
6Stephen Hyde (USA) Jam Fund / NCC0:02:12
7Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling0:03:04
8James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:03:09
9Kerry Werner (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben0:03:10
10Justin Lindine (USA) Team Redline0:03:12
11Ryan Trebon (USA)0:04:03
12Brian Matter (USA) KS Energy Services / MOSH / Tea0:05:03
13Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:05:12
14Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team0:05:18
15Jerome Townsend (USA)0:05:24
16Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX0:05:26
17Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cy0:05:47
18Ben Frederick (USA) Bicycle Outfitters Racing Team0:05:59
19Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross0:06:04
20Tristan Cowie (USA)0:06:11
21Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX0:06:49
22Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:06:51
23Christian Favata (USA)
24Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:07:02
25Robert Marion (USA) Carpediem Racing0:07:03
26Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized0:07:24
27Steve Fisher (USA) Raleigh/FSA CX0:07:56
28Isaac Neff (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion-1Lap
29Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
30Lewis Gaffney (USA)
31Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
32Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team-2Laps
33Jake Sitler (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
34Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling
35Nicholas Lemke (USA) HiFi/TheFeed/CraftHairStudio
36Andrew Juiliano (USA)
37Kevin Fish (USA) Jack & Adams Racing Team
38Elliot Reinecke (USA)
39Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
40Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) Polartec-3Laps
41Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin
42Tristan Uhl (USA) ATC Racing
43Max Judelson (USA)
44Skyler Trujillo (USA) Niner Bikes
45Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
46Frank Travieso (USA) Team United Healthcare Georgia/
DNSPhilip Short (USA) The Pro's Closet
DNSBrennan Wodtli (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
DNSJosh Kelley (USA)
DNSTim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports Racing
DNSJoseph Clemenzi (USA) Hearts Racing Club
DNSMitchell Hoke (USA) Team POC+Ritte
DNSJoshua Johnson (USA) ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT
DNSHunter Resek (USA) Chris King/ Cielo Factory Team
DNSGabriel Varela (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman

