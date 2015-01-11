Dillman tops Chance for D1 collegiate title in Austin
Joshua Johnson finishes third
Collegiate Men: -
Andrew Dillman (Marian University) took the men’s victory in 50:32, topping Maxx Chance (University of Colorado) in 51:29 and teammate Joshua Johnson (Marian University) in 51:45.
“Crossing the line as I rolled onto the pavement and they said my name, that’s a feeling that you don’t get to experience that often,” Dillman said. “That was my first time getting to feel that. It’s an awesome feeling.”
Marian University won the DI omnium with 282 total points, Fort Lewis College earned silver with 220 points and Lees-McRae College claimed bronze with 211 points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Marian University
|0:50:32
|2
|Maxx Chance (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
|0:00:57
|3
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Marian University
|0:01:13
|4
|W Grant Ellwood (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
|0:01:24
|5
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) Lees-McRae College
|0:02:09
|6
|Ian McPherson (USA) Fort Lewis College
|0:02:38
|7
|Cody Cupp (USA) Fort Lewis College
|0:03:02
|8
|Kolby Preble (USA) Fort Lewis College
|0:03:10
|9
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Lindenwood University
|0:03:26
|10
|Spencer Downing (USA) Fort Lewis College
|0:03:41
|11
|Payson McElveen (USA) Fort Lewis College
|0:03:52
|12
|Kacey Campbell (USA) Colorado State University
|0:04:14
|13
|Cory Small (USA) University of Vermont
|0:04:28
|14
|Luke Haley (USA) Lindenwood University
|0:05:03
|15
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) Fort Lewis College
|0:05:08
|16
|Ryan Standish (USA) Fort Lewis College
|0:05:10
|17
|Jonathan Hoopingarner (USA) Marian University
|0:05:11
|18
|Daniel Gerow (USA) Marian University
|19
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Lees-McRae College
|0:05:15
|20
|John Francisco (USA) University of Louisville
|0:05:32
|21
|Elliott Baring (USA) Lees-McRae College
|0:05:42
|22
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) The University of Texas at Austin
|0:05:47
|23
|Kyle Trudeau (USA) University of Arizona
|0:05:48
|24
|Austin Stephens (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
|0:05:55
|25
|Rory Jack (USA) University of Washington-Seattle
|0:06:08
|26
|Byron Rice (USA) Appalachian State University
|0:06:09
|27
|Matthew Clements (USA) Lees-McRae College
|0:06:10
|28
|Kevin Fish (USA) The University of Texas at Austin
|0:06:24
|29
|Zachary Carlson (USA) Marian University
|0:06:58
|30
|Bryan Lewis (USA) University of Virginia
|31
|Merwin Davis (USA) West Virginia University
|0:07:01
|32
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
|0:07:07
|33
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Fort Lewis College
|0:07:46
|34
|Peter Striegel (USA) University of Vermont
|0:07:49
|35
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
|0:08:05
|36
|Sam Damphousse (USA) University of Vermont
|37
|Jason Blodgett (USA) Marian University
|0:08:49
|38
|Samuel Dobrozsi (USA) Lees-McRae College
|0:09:32
|39
|Wyatt Myers (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
|-1Lap
|40
|Benjamin King (USA) University of Louisville
|41
|Justin Evans (USA) Appalachian State University
|42
|Christopher Besaw (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
|43
|Keegan Sotebeer (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
|44
|Douglas Torres (USA) University of New Mexico
|45
|Jim Maddock (USA) University of Washington-Seattle
|46
|Michael Dutczak (USA) University of Illinois at Chicago
|47
|Mark Currie (USA) Colorado State University
|48
|Nathan Dugan (USA) Columbia University-NYC
|49
|gunner gilliam (USA) Lindenwood University
|50
|Sam Winters (USA) Marian University
|51
|Logan Grace (USA) University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
|52
|Christopher (CJ) Brish (USA) Lindenwood University
|53
|Grant Flick (USA) University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
|54
|Lane Johnson (USA) Lindenwood University
|-2Laps
|55
|Alex Meucci (USA) University of Florida
|56
|Michael Zanetti (USA) Lees-McRae College
|57
|Clayton Otto (USA) Lindenwood University
|58
|Reece Oleson (USA) Lindenwood University
|59
|Jonah Boatman (USA) Texas Tech University
|60
|Kevin Burgess (USA) Lees-McRae College
|61
|Baird Sills (USA) Appalachian State University
|62
|Justin Bristol (USA) University of South Carolina-Columbia
|63
|Dylan Fox (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
|64
|Travis Burkel (USA) University of Arizona
|65
|Grant Koontz (USA) Texas A & M University
|66
|Andrew Faturos (USA) Colorado State University
|67
|Bradley Thurgood (USA) Utah Valley University
|68
|David Novak (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
|69
|Andrew Strempke (USA) University of Kansas
|70
|David Greif (USA) University of Arizona
|71
|Patrick Dust (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
|72
|Anthony Sequera (USA) Midwestern State University
|73
|Brian Gaines (USA) Lindenwood University
|74
|Dylan Lawson (USA) North Carolina State University at Raleigh
|75
|Jonathan Modig (USA) Colorado State University
|76
|Charles Upshaw (USA) The University of Texas at Austin
|77
|Richard Korzekwa (USA) The University of Texas at Austin
|78
|Preston Glace (USA) The University of Texas at Austin
|79
|Sam Gross (USA) University of Arizona
|80
|Alexander Blair (USA) Kansas State University
|81
|Jay Catlett (USA) University of Virginia
|82
|Garrett Brown (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
|83
|John Hoffman Jr. (USA) Marian University
|84
|Ian Whaley (USA) Colorado State University
|-3Laps
|85
|Tony Cofrancesco (USA) University of Florida
|86
|Richard Frye (USA) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|87
|Chris Leffler (USA) Northern Arizona University
|88
|Minh Nguyen (USA) University of Florida
|89
|Dustin Morris (USA) Oklahoma State University
|DNF
|James Couvillion (USA) Clemson University
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy