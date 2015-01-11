Image 1 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 2 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 3 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 4 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 5 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 6 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 7 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 8 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 9 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 10 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 11 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 12 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 13 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 14 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 15 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 16 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 17 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 18 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 19 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 20 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 21 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 22 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 23 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 24 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 25 of 25 Collegiate racing at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin. (Image credit: David McElwaine)

Andrew Dillman (Marian University) took the men’s victory in 50:32, topping Maxx Chance (University of Colorado) in 51:29 and teammate Joshua Johnson (Marian University) in 51:45.

“Crossing the line as I rolled onto the pavement and they said my name, that’s a feeling that you don’t get to experience that often,” Dillman said. “That was my first time getting to feel that. It’s an awesome feeling.”

Marian University won the DI omnium with 282 total points, Fort Lewis College earned silver with 220 points and Lees-McRae College claimed bronze with 211 points.

Full Results