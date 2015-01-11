Trending

Dillman tops Chance for D1 collegiate title in Austin

Joshua Johnson finishes third

Andrew Dillman (Marian University) took the men’s victory in 50:32, topping Maxx Chance (University of Colorado) in 51:29 and teammate Joshua Johnson (Marian University) in 51:45.

“Crossing the line as I rolled onto the pavement and they said my name, that’s a feeling that you don’t get to experience that often,” Dillman said. “That was my first time getting to feel that. It’s an awesome feeling.”

Marian University won the DI omnium with 282 total points, Fort Lewis College earned silver with 220 points and Lees-McRae College claimed bronze with 211 points.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Dillman (USA) Marian University0:50:32
2Maxx Chance (USA) University of Colorado Boulder0:00:57
3Joshua Johnson (USA) Marian University0:01:13
4W Grant Ellwood (USA) University of Colorado Boulder0:01:24
5Gunnar Bergey (USA) Lees-McRae College0:02:09
6Ian McPherson (USA) Fort Lewis College0:02:38
7Cody Cupp (USA) Fort Lewis College0:03:02
8Kolby Preble (USA) Fort Lewis College0:03:10
9Brandon Feehery (USA) Lindenwood University0:03:26
10Spencer Downing (USA) Fort Lewis College0:03:41
11Payson McElveen (USA) Fort Lewis College0:03:52
12Kacey Campbell (USA) Colorado State University0:04:14
13Cory Small (USA) University of Vermont0:04:28
14Luke Haley (USA) Lindenwood University0:05:03
15Skyler Trujillo (USA) Fort Lewis College0:05:08
16Ryan Standish (USA) Fort Lewis College0:05:10
17Jonathan Hoopingarner (USA) Marian University0:05:11
18Daniel Gerow (USA) Marian University
19Matthew Zimmer (USA) Lees-McRae College0:05:15
20John Francisco (USA) University of Louisville0:05:32
21Elliott Baring (USA) Lees-McRae College0:05:42
22Nicholas Torraca (USA) The University of Texas at Austin0:05:47
23Kyle Trudeau (USA) University of Arizona0:05:48
24Austin Stephens (USA) University of Colorado Boulder0:05:55
25Rory Jack (USA) University of Washington-Seattle0:06:08
26Byron Rice (USA) Appalachian State University0:06:09
27Matthew Clements (USA) Lees-McRae College0:06:10
28Kevin Fish (USA) The University of Texas at Austin0:06:24
29Zachary Carlson (USA) Marian University0:06:58
30Bryan Lewis (USA) University of Virginia
31Merwin Davis (USA) West Virginia University0:07:01
32Maxwell Ackermann (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison0:07:07
33Jonathan Anderson (USA) Fort Lewis College0:07:46
34Peter Striegel (USA) University of Vermont0:07:49
35Garrett Gerchar (USA) University of Colorado Boulder0:08:05
36Sam Damphousse (USA) University of Vermont
37Jason Blodgett (USA) Marian University0:08:49
38Samuel Dobrozsi (USA) Lees-McRae College0:09:32
39Wyatt Myers (USA) Lindsey Wilson College-1Lap
40Benjamin King (USA) University of Louisville
41Justin Evans (USA) Appalachian State University
42Christopher Besaw (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
43Keegan Sotebeer (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
44Douglas Torres (USA) University of New Mexico
45Jim Maddock (USA) University of Washington-Seattle
46Michael Dutczak (USA) University of Illinois at Chicago
47Mark Currie (USA) Colorado State University
48Nathan Dugan (USA) Columbia University-NYC
49gunner gilliam (USA) Lindenwood University
50Sam Winters (USA) Marian University
51Logan Grace (USA) University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
52Christopher (CJ) Brish (USA) Lindenwood University
53Grant Flick (USA) University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
54Lane Johnson (USA) Lindenwood University-2Laps
55Alex Meucci (USA) University of Florida
56Michael Zanetti (USA) Lees-McRae College
57Clayton Otto (USA) Lindenwood University
58Reece Oleson (USA) Lindenwood University
59Jonah Boatman (USA) Texas Tech University
60Kevin Burgess (USA) Lees-McRae College
61Baird Sills (USA) Appalachian State University
62Justin Bristol (USA) University of South Carolina-Columbia
63Dylan Fox (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
64Travis Burkel (USA) University of Arizona
65Grant Koontz (USA) Texas A & M University
66Andrew Faturos (USA) Colorado State University
67Bradley Thurgood (USA) Utah Valley University
68David Novak (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
69Andrew Strempke (USA) University of Kansas
70David Greif (USA) University of Arizona
71Patrick Dust (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
72Anthony Sequera (USA) Midwestern State University
73Brian Gaines (USA) Lindenwood University
74Dylan Lawson (USA) North Carolina State University at Raleigh
75Jonathan Modig (USA) Colorado State University
76Charles Upshaw (USA) The University of Texas at Austin
77Richard Korzekwa (USA) The University of Texas at Austin
78Preston Glace (USA) The University of Texas at Austin
79Sam Gross (USA) University of Arizona
80Alexander Blair (USA) Kansas State University
81Jay Catlett (USA) University of Virginia
82Garrett Brown (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
83John Hoffman Jr. (USA) Marian University
84Ian Whaley (USA) Colorado State University-3Laps
85Tony Cofrancesco (USA) University of Florida
86Richard Frye (USA) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
87Chris Leffler (USA) Northern Arizona University
88Minh Nguyen (USA) University of Florida
89Dustin Morris (USA) Oklahoma State University
DNFJames Couvillion (USA) Clemson University

