Owen wins U23 US cyclo-cross title in Austin
Eckmann and White round out podium
U23 Men: -
Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) won his 10th national cyclo-cross stars-and-stripes jersey, defending his title in the under-23 men’s category at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships held at the Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. His teammate Eckmann crossed the line in second place with a sizable lead over third-placed Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld).
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Owen said. “I was really, really motivated to get an even number (of national titles) and get double digits. I’m really excited. I went out there and rode my hardest, and it just turned out that I was the best on the day.”
California Giant/Specialized dominated the under-23 men's race with Owen and teammates Eckmann and Tobin Ortenblad mixing it up at the front of the field during the opening laps. Also in good position were White and Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing), who won the Collegiate Division 1 title earlier in the week.
“It’s cool to think of Cal-Giant being up there during the race together,” Ortenblad said. “The race was challenging with thick mud.”
Owen took an early race lead in pursuit of his 10th national cyclo-cross title. His rivals on course hesitated slightly after the run up and over the stairs, which allowed Owen to gain the small gap he needed. He was followed by a reshuffling chase group of Eckmann, White, Ortenblad and Dillman for much of the race.
With three laps to go, Owen pushed on in the lead and looked the smoothest through the thick mud. He continued to gain time, looking strongest on the two sets of stairs and the through the technical section on course. Behind Owen, Eckmann gained time on his rivals and rode solo in second place.
Dillman was in contention for a medal until he crashed on the slippery, yet sharp, limestone stairs while riding in third-place position alongside White. Dillman recovered from the crash but wasn’t able to catch up to White. He was soon caught by Ortenblad and the pair raced for fourth place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:56:06
|2
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) UCI CT: ROTH - Skoda
|0:01:09
|3
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:25
|4
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
|0:01:35
|5
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:02:00
|6
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) C3-Twenty20cycling.com
|0:03:17
|7
|W Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC
|0:04:06
|8
|David Lombardo (USA) Verdigris-Village CX Team
|0:05:28
|9
|Jack Kisseberth (USA)
|0:06:23
|10
|Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company Racing
|0:07:29
|11
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Elite Cycling Team
|0:08:13
|12
|Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:08:29
|13
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Elite Cycling Team
|0:08:54
|14
|Spencer Downing (USA)
|-1Lap
|15
|Payson McElveen (USA)
|16
|Kolby Preble (USA)
|17
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|18
|Jules Goguely (USA) Green Line Velo
|19
|Spencer Rathkamp (USA)
|20
|Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! New Mexico
|21
|Garrett Gerchar (USA)
|-2Laps
|22
|Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing
|23
|Trent Blackburn (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|24
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|25
|Colin Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development Cycling
|26
|Jonah MeadVanCort (USA) KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain School
|27
|Carson Lange (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson
|28
|Ian Stowe (USA)
|29
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo
|30
|michael barker (USA)
|31
|Ian Gielar (USA) Giant Northeast Off-Road Racing
|-3Laps
|32
|Samuel Cerruti (USA) Family Cycling Center
|33
|Ryan Ramirez (USA) The Pony Shop
|34
|pj renquin (USA) RACE CF
|35
|Sam Damphousse (USA)
|-4Laps
|37
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|38
|Ryan Young (USA)
|DNS
|Elliott Baring (USA) Reality Bikes Ambassador
|DNS
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|DNS
|Alexander Blair (USA) Prologue Racing
|DNS
|Kevin Burgess (USA) Lees-McRae College
|DNS
|Zachary Carlson (USA) Matrix/RBM
|DNS
|Cooper Drummond (USA)
|DNS
|Gerald Drummond (USA) Fayetteville Wheelmen
|DNS
|Michael Dutczak (USA) EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes
|DNS
|Noah Epstein (USA) Bikeway Source/Bell Lap Racing
|DNS
|John Francisco (USA) VO2
|DNS
|Logan Grace (USA) University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
|DNS
|David Greif (USA) University of Arizona
|DNS
|Benjamin Hasz (USA) Tulsa Wheelmen
|DNS
|Trever Kingsbury (USA) Brevard College
|DNS
|Andrew Lints (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|DNS
|Spencer Lowden (USA) Berger Hardware Bikes
|DNS
|Dillen Maurer (USA) Montrose Bike Shop
|DNS
|ALEX MEUCCI (USA)
|DNS
|Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
|DNS
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|DNS
|Anders Nystrom (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|DNS
|Brendan Rhim (USA) California Giant Cycling
|DNS
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|DNS
|Ryan Standish (USA)
|DNS
|Peter Striegel (USA)
|DNS
|Timothy Tirado (USA) Bicycle World of Houston
|DNS
|Kyle Trudeau (USA) University of Arizona
|DNS
|Sam Winters (USA)
|DNS
|Mitch Nordahl (USA) North Dakota State University
|DNF
|Samuel Bramel (USA) Basso pb Tonka Cycle
|DNF
|Grant Flick (USA) Omnium Racing
|DNF
|Ian McPherson (USA)
