Image 1 of 2 Logan Owen runs up the stairs in Zilker Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 2 Logan Owen wins under-23 US cyclo-cross title (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) won his 10th national cyclo-cross stars-and-stripes jersey, defending his title in the under-23 men’s category at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships held at the Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. His teammate Eckmann crossed the line in second place with a sizable lead over third-placed Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld).

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Owen said. “I was really, really motivated to get an even number (of national titles) and get double digits. I’m really excited. I went out there and rode my hardest, and it just turned out that I was the best on the day.”

California Giant/Specialized dominated the under-23 men's race with Owen and teammates Eckmann and Tobin Ortenblad mixing it up at the front of the field during the opening laps. Also in good position were White and Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing), who won the Collegiate Division 1 title earlier in the week.

“It’s cool to think of Cal-Giant being up there during the race together,” Ortenblad said. “The race was challenging with thick mud.”

Owen took an early race lead in pursuit of his 10th national cyclo-cross title. His rivals on course hesitated slightly after the run up and over the stairs, which allowed Owen to gain the small gap he needed. He was followed by a reshuffling chase group of Eckmann, White, Ortenblad and Dillman for much of the race.

With three laps to go, Owen pushed on in the lead and looked the smoothest through the thick mud. He continued to gain time, looking strongest on the two sets of stairs and the through the technical section on course. Behind Owen, Eckmann gained time on his rivals and rode solo in second place.

Dillman was in contention for a medal until he crashed on the slippery, yet sharp, limestone stairs while riding in third-place position alongside White. Dillman recovered from the crash but wasn’t able to catch up to White. He was soon caught by Ortenblad and the pair raced for fourth place.



