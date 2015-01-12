Trending

Owen wins U23 US cyclo-cross title in Austin

Eckmann and White round out podium

Logan Owen runs up the stairs in Zilker Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Logan Owen wins under-23 US cyclo-cross title

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Logan Owen (California Giant/Specialized) won his 10th national cyclo-cross stars-and-stripes jersey, defending his title in the under-23 men’s category at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships held at the Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. His teammate Eckmann crossed the line in second place with a sizable lead over third-placed Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld).

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Owen said. “I was really, really motivated to get an even number (of national titles) and get double digits. I’m really excited. I went out there and rode my hardest, and it just turned out that I was the best on the day.”

California Giant/Specialized dominated the under-23 men's race with Owen and teammates Eckmann and Tobin Ortenblad mixing it up at the front of the field during the opening laps. Also in good position were White and Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing), who won the Collegiate Division 1 title earlier in the week.

“It’s cool to think of Cal-Giant being up there during the race together,” Ortenblad said. “The race was challenging with thick mud.”

Owen took an early race lead in pursuit of his 10th national cyclo-cross title. His rivals on course hesitated slightly after the run up and over the stairs, which allowed Owen to gain the small gap he needed. He was followed by a reshuffling chase group of Eckmann, White, Ortenblad and Dillman for much of the race.

With three laps to go, Owen pushed on in the lead and looked the smoothest through the thick mud. He continued to gain time, looking strongest on the two sets of stairs and the through the technical section on course. Behind Owen, Eckmann gained time on his rivals and rode solo in second place.

Dillman was in contention for a medal until he crashed on the slippery, yet sharp, limestone stairs while riding in third-place position alongside White. Dillman recovered from the crash but wasn’t able to catch up to White. He was soon caught by Ortenblad and the pair raced for fourth place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (USA) California Giant Cycling0:56:06
2Yannick Eckmann (USA) UCI CT: ROTH - Skoda0:01:09
3Curtis White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:01:25
4Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing0:01:35
5Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:02:00
6Samuel O'Keefe (USA) C3-Twenty20cycling.com0:03:17
7W Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC0:04:06
8David Lombardo (USA) Verdigris-Village CX Team0:05:28
9Jack Kisseberth (USA)0:06:23
10Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company Racing0:07:29
11Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Elite Cycling Team0:08:13
12Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:08:29
13Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Elite Cycling Team0:08:54
14Spencer Downing (USA)-1Lap
15Payson McElveen (USA)
16Kolby Preble (USA)
17Maxx Chance (USA)
18Jules Goguely (USA) Green Line Velo
19Spencer Rathkamp (USA)
20Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! New Mexico
21Garrett Gerchar (USA)-2Laps
22Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing
23Trent Blackburn (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
24Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
25Colin Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development Cycling
26Jonah MeadVanCort (USA) KMS Cycling-Killington Mountain School
27Carson Lange (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson
28Ian Stowe (USA)
29Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo
30michael barker (USA)
31Ian Gielar (USA) Giant Northeast Off-Road Racing-3Laps
32Samuel Cerruti (USA) Family Cycling Center
33Ryan Ramirez (USA) The Pony Shop
34pj renquin (USA) RACE CF
35Sam Damphousse (USA)-4Laps
37Cody Cupp (USA)
38Ryan Young (USA)
DNSElliott Baring (USA) Reality Bikes Ambassador
DNSGunnar Bergey (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
DNSAlexander Blair (USA) Prologue Racing
DNSKevin Burgess (USA) Lees-McRae College
DNSZachary Carlson (USA) Matrix/RBM
DNSCooper Drummond (USA)
DNSGerald Drummond (USA) Fayetteville Wheelmen
DNSMichael Dutczak (USA) EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes
DNSNoah Epstein (USA) Bikeway Source/Bell Lap Racing
DNSJohn Francisco (USA) VO2
DNSLogan Grace (USA) University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
DNSDavid Greif (USA) University of Arizona
DNSBenjamin Hasz (USA) Tulsa Wheelmen
DNSTrever Kingsbury (USA) Brevard College
DNSAndrew Lints (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
DNSSpencer Lowden (USA) Berger Hardware Bikes
DNSDillen Maurer (USA) Montrose Bike Shop
DNSALEX MEUCCI (USA)
DNSTravis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
DNSNathaniel Morse (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
DNSAnders Nystrom (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
DNSBrendan Rhim (USA) California Giant Cycling
DNSScott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
DNSRyan Standish (USA)
DNSPeter Striegel (USA)
DNSTimothy Tirado (USA) Bicycle World of Houston
DNSKyle Trudeau (USA) University of Arizona
DNSSam Winters (USA)
DNSMitch Nordahl (USA) North Dakota State University
DNFSamuel Bramel (USA) Basso pb Tonka Cycle
DNFGrant Flick (USA) Omnium Racing
DNFIan McPherson (USA)

 

