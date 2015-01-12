Trending

Shields beats Rivera for women's collegiate title

Schaldach grabs third spot

Image 1 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 2 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 3 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 4 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 5 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 6 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 7 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 8 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 9 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 10 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 11 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 12 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 13 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 14 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 15 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 16 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 17 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 18 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 19 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 20 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 21 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 22 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 23 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 24 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 25 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 26 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 27 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 28 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 29 of 30

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 30 of 30

There was plenty of mud at Zilker Park.

There was plenty of mud at Zilker Park.
(Image credit: David McElwaine)

Emily Shields (Lees-McRae College) paced the women’s DI field Saturday in Austin, Texas, finishing with a time of 41:48.  Marian University’s Coryn Rivera followed for second in 41:55, and Emily Schaldach (University of Colorado) was third at 42:43.

Marian University won the DI omnium with 282 total points, Fort Lewis College earned silver with 220 points and Lees-McRae College claimed bronze with 211 points.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Shields (USA) Lees-McRae College0:41:48
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University0:00:07
3Emily Schaldach (USA) University of Colorado Boulder0:00:55
4Laurel Rathbun (USA) Marian University0:01:01
5Hannah Finchamp (USA) Lindenwood University0:01:23
6Katherine Shields (USA) Lees-McRae College0:01:44
7Ellen Noble (USA) University of Massachusetts Amherst0:01:46
8Tiziana DeHorney (USA) University of New Mexico0:02:38
9Sofia Gomez Villafane (USA) Fort Lewis College0:03:51
10Corrie Karas (USA) Marian University
11Jennifer Malik (USA) Ohio State University0:04:46
12Ashlee Wilson (USA) University of Colorado Boulder0:05:17
13Emily Huebner (USA) University of Washington-Seattle0:05:55
14Emily Elbers (USA) Marian University0:06:21
15Gabriella Arnold (USA) Marian University0:06:52
16Emily Bramel (USA) Lindsey Wilson College0:07:26
17McKenzie Melcher (USA) San Diego State University0:07:45
18Hannah ross (USA) Midwestern State University0:07:52
19Riley Missel (USA) Marian University0:07:56
20maddie chaves (USA) Fort Lewis College0:08:00
21Nathalie Krantz (USA) Northern Arizona University0:08:22
22Emma Klingaman (USA) Lees-McRae College0:09:06
23Johanne Albrigtsen (USA) University of Colorado Boulder0:08:31
24Grace Chappell (USA) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill-1Lap
25Melanie Beale (USA) Colorado State University
26Maegan Fitzgerald (USA) Texas A & M University
27Jessica Bobeck (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
28Katherine Kelter (USA) University of Kansas
29Mackenzie Filippi (USA) Lees-McRae College
30Caroline Woods (USA) Fort Lewis College
31Emily Neice (USA) Marian University
32Ashley weaver (USA) Midwestern State University
33Angelina Palermo (USA) Marian University
34Holly Wenzel (USA) University of Arizona
35McCauley Smith (USA) Fort Lewis College
36Madison Tuggle (USA) Colorado State University-2Laps
37Mackenzie Koth (USA) University of Florida
DNSRebecca Gardner (USA) Fort Lewis College
DNSElizabeth White (USA) University of Vermont
DNFAllison Alterman (USA) University of Arizona
DNFMeghan Owens (USA) University of Vermont

Latest on Cyclingnews