Shields beats Rivera for women's collegiate title
Schaldach grabs third spot
Emily Shields (Lees-McRae College) paced the women’s DI field Saturday in Austin, Texas, finishing with a time of 41:48. Marian University’s Coryn Rivera followed for second in 41:55, and Emily Schaldach (University of Colorado) was third at 42:43.
Marian University won the DI omnium with 282 total points, Fort Lewis College earned silver with 220 points and Lees-McRae College claimed bronze with 211 points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Shields (USA) Lees-McRae College
|0:41:48
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University
|0:00:07
|3
|Emily Schaldach (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
|0:00:55
|4
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Marian University
|0:01:01
|5
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Lindenwood University
|0:01:23
|6
|Katherine Shields (USA) Lees-McRae College
|0:01:44
|7
|Ellen Noble (USA) University of Massachusetts Amherst
|0:01:46
|8
|Tiziana DeHorney (USA) University of New Mexico
|0:02:38
|9
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (USA) Fort Lewis College
|0:03:51
|10
|Corrie Karas (USA) Marian University
|11
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Ohio State University
|0:04:46
|12
|Ashlee Wilson (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
|0:05:17
|13
|Emily Huebner (USA) University of Washington-Seattle
|0:05:55
|14
|Emily Elbers (USA) Marian University
|0:06:21
|15
|Gabriella Arnold (USA) Marian University
|0:06:52
|16
|Emily Bramel (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
|0:07:26
|17
|McKenzie Melcher (USA) San Diego State University
|0:07:45
|18
|Hannah ross (USA) Midwestern State University
|0:07:52
|19
|Riley Missel (USA) Marian University
|0:07:56
|20
|maddie chaves (USA) Fort Lewis College
|0:08:00
|21
|Nathalie Krantz (USA) Northern Arizona University
|0:08:22
|22
|Emma Klingaman (USA) Lees-McRae College
|0:09:06
|23
|Johanne Albrigtsen (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
|0:08:31
|24
|Grace Chappell (USA) University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|-1Lap
|25
|Melanie Beale (USA) Colorado State University
|26
|Maegan Fitzgerald (USA) Texas A & M University
|27
|Jessica Bobeck (USA) University of Colorado Boulder
|28
|Katherine Kelter (USA) University of Kansas
|29
|Mackenzie Filippi (USA) Lees-McRae College
|30
|Caroline Woods (USA) Fort Lewis College
|31
|Emily Neice (USA) Marian University
|32
|Ashley weaver (USA) Midwestern State University
|33
|Angelina Palermo (USA) Marian University
|34
|Holly Wenzel (USA) University of Arizona
|35
|McCauley Smith (USA) Fort Lewis College
|36
|Madison Tuggle (USA) Colorado State University
|-2Laps
|37
|Mackenzie Koth (USA) University of Florida
|DNS
|Rebecca Gardner (USA) Fort Lewis College
|DNS
|Elizabeth White (USA) University of Vermont
|DNF
|Allison Alterman (USA) University of Arizona
|DNF
|Meghan Owens (USA) University of Vermont
