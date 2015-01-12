Image 1 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 2 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 3 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 4 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 5 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 6 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 7 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 8 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 9 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 10 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 11 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 12 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 13 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 14 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 15 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 16 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 17 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 18 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 19 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 20 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 21 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 22 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 23 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 24 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 25 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 26 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 27 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 28 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 29 of 30 Women's collegiate racing at USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships in Austin, Texas. (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 30 of 30 There was plenty of mud at Zilker Park. (Image credit: David McElwaine)

Emily Shields (Lees-McRae College) paced the women’s DI field Saturday in Austin, Texas, finishing with a time of 41:48. Marian University’s Coryn Rivera followed for second in 41:55, and Emily Schaldach (University of Colorado) was third at 42:43.

Marian University won the DI omnium with 282 total points, Fort Lewis College earned silver with 220 points and Lees-McRae College claimed bronze with 211 points.

