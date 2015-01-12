Trending

Hecht wins junior men's 17-18 national title

Haley second and Beard third

Gage Hecht wins the junior men's US cyclo-cross title in Austin

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co/Vista Subaru) won the junior men’s 17-18 title at the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships held at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on Monday. Hecht took a solo victory ahead of Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling) in second and Cameron Beard (Cyclocrossworld.Com Devo Team) in third.

“It was really cool to see how much talent was out there today and how much talent there was,” Hecht said following his win. “I knew that any accident could happen, anything could happen and Gavin could have bridged that gap. I was so nervous until I hit that finish line.”

Lance Haidet (BEAR Development Team) took control of the race from the start, however, he was quickly brought back by Hecht during the opening laps. The pair gained time on the rest of the field.

“Haidet was making me nervous, having that gap on me, but I finally caught him,” Hecht said.

Haley had a slower start and was stuck behind with a chase group, however, he proved to be the strongest of the bunch when he broke away from them in pursuit of the two leaders.

Beard was also in the chase group with, Cooper Willsey (Cyclocrossworld.Com Devo Team), Christopher Blevins (Speicalized Juniors) and Spencer Petrov (Element Cycles), among others who followed at a short distance back.

Hecht put in an attack through the mud and gained time on Haidet midway through the race. He continued on as the race leader, holding a roughly 10-second gap on the others.

“When the gap formed, I felt like the mud was definitely helping me.”

Haidet, who looked comfortable in second place, was forced to stop after suffering a mechanical, allowing Haley to catch and pass him in pursuit of Hecht.

It was no surprise to see Hecht and Haley in first and second place during the junior men’s race. Both riders had won races in Europe during a block of racing with the USA Cycling Cyclo-cross Development Program earlier this season.

Hecht had won the junior race held in conjunction with the World Cup in Koksijde and was second at the Bpost Bank Trofee event in Loenhout. Haley won the junior race held on the same day as the World Cup in Milton Keynes.

Hecht crossed the line with healthy lead to win the national title and Haley soloed in for second place. Beard won the sprint for third place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gage Hecht (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru0:39:24
2Gavin Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:18:00
3Cameron Beard (USA) Cyclocrossworld0:26:00
4Christopher Blevins (USA) NCCF/ Team Specialized Juniors0:33:00
5Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld0:39:00
6Ian Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross1:09:00
7Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc.1:31:00
8Brannan Fix (USA)1:47:00
9Cade Bickmore (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC2:00:00
10Jerry Dufour (USA) Team Mugshots2:05:00
11Liam Dunn (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling2:45:00
12Eric Brunner (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC3:01:00
13Jack Tanner (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC3:54:00
14Spencer Petrov (USA) Element Cycles4:11:00
15Rob Sandusky (USA) Matrix/RBM4:31:00
16Cormac Dunn (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling4:52:00
17Jordan Lewis (USA) Cycle-Smart Elite Team5:07:00
18Stuart Mcknight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC5:16:00
19Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team5:23:00
20Ethan Storm (USA) Dallas Bike Works CX6:43:00
21Joshua Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo7:01:00
22Maxlimilian Freeman (USA) Prestige Imports/Porsche/Audi Race Team7:22:00
23Ben Watkins (USA) Soundpony Triad Bank7:40:00
24Tanner Browne (USA) Miller School of Albemarle p/b CBC8:27:00
25Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc.-1Lap
26Peter Botts (USA) Walt's Bike Shop/Logboat Brewing Co.
27Andy Heuser (USA) Team Bicycle Heaven
28James Francisco (USA) Red Zone Cycling
29Perry Andre (USA) Somerset Wheelmen
30Eric Voigt (USA) NCVC/UnitedHealthcare
32Gilbert Johnson (USA) Team Cycle Progression
33William Johnson (USA) Team Cycle Progression
34J. Colton Brookshire (USA) NCCF/ Team Specialized Juniors
35Carter Warren (USA) ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI
36Jorge Munoz Jr (USA)
37Bailey Eckles (USA) The TEAM SoCalCross
38Clayton McGrath (USA) Joe's Pro Bikes
39Alex Gonzalez (USA)
DNSAdin Baird (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC
DNSAdam Brugge (USA) Active Knowledge
DNSEvan Geary (USA) Rad Racing NW
DNSConnor Herrington (USA) Super Squadra pb AustinBikes
DNSLuke Mullis (USA) Andrie Junior Development Team
DNSNathan Santistevan (USA) Active Knowledge
DNSHugo Scala Jr (USA) Matrix/RBM
DNSDalton Walters (USA)
DNSPano Garry (USA) RealD Cycling Team
DNSChris Key (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport Devo/BJC
DNSJosiah Longenecker (USA) Midwest Development Cycling Inc.
DNSIan Wilson (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
DNFKevin Barker (USA)
DNFLance Mooney (USA) Sugar Cycles/Wholesome Sweeteners

