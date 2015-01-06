USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championship past winners
Champions 1992-2014
|2014
|Jeremy Powers
|2013
|Jonathan Page
|2012
|Jeremy Powers
|2011
|* race shifted from Dec-Jan
|2010
|Todd Wells
|2009
|Tim Johnson
|2008
|Ryan Trebon
|2007
|Tim Johnson
|2006
|Ryan Trebon
|2005
|Todd Wells
|2004
|Jonathan Page
|2003
|Jonathan Page
|2002
|Jonathan Page
|2001
|Todd Wells
|2000
|Tim Johnson
|1999
|Mark Gullickson
|1998
|Frank McCormack
|1997
|Mark McCormack
|1996
|Frank McCormack
|1995
|Jan Wiejack
|1994
|Jan Wiejack
|1993
|Don Myrah
|1992
|Mark Howe
|2014
|Katie Compton
|2013
|Katie Compton
|2012
|Katie Compton
|2011
|* race shifted from Dec-Jan
|2010
|Katie Compton
|2009
|Katie Compton
|2008
|Katie Compton
|2007
|Katie Compton
|2006
|Katie Compton
|2005
|Katie Compton
|2004
|Katie Compton
|2003
|Alison Dunlap
|2002
|Ann Grande
|2001
|Alison Dunlap
|2000
|Alison Dunlap
|1999
|Alison Dunlap
|1998
|Alison Dunlap
|1997
|Alison Dunlap
|1996
|Shari Kain
|1995
|Jan Bolland
|1994
|Shari Kain
|1993
|Lisa Muhich
|1992
|Lisa Muhich
|2014
|Logan Owen
|2013
|Yannick Eckmann
|2012
|Zach McDonald
|2010
|Danny Summerhill
|2009
|Danny Summerhill
|2008
|Nicholas Weighall
|2007
|Bjorn Selander
|2006
|Jesse Anthony
|2005
|Troy Wells
|2004
|Jesse Anthony
|2003
|Jesse Anthony
|2002
|Adam Craig
|2001
|Adam Craig
|2000
|Ben Jacques-Maynes
|1999
|Tim Johnson
|1998
|Tim Johnson
|1997
|Jonathan Page
|1996
|Jonathan Page
|2014
|Peter Goguen
|2013
|Logan Owen
|2012
|Logan Owen
|2010
|Jeff Bahnson
|2009
|Cody Kaiser
|2008
|Zach McDonald
|2007
|Luke Keough
|2006
|Danny Summerhill
|2005
|Danny Summerhill
|2004
|Bjorn Selander
|2003
|Jamey Driscoll
|2002
|Jesse Anthony
|2001
|Mike House
|2000
|Josh Anthony
|1999
|Matt Kelly
|1998
|Matt Kelly
|1997
|Danny Pate
|1996
|Ryan Miller
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy