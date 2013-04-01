Davison and Smith win Fontana Super D
Morin and Erbentraut race to victory among juniors
Super D: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)
|0:06:12
|2
|Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race)
|0:00:17
|3
|Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race)
|0:00:19
|4
|Jill Behlan
|0:00:28
|5
|Erin Alders (Liv/Giant)
|0:00:30
|6
|Nina Baum (Stans No Tubes Women)
|0:00:38
|7
|Jackie Snider (Shredly/Team Bacon)
|0:00:40
|8
|Larissa Fitchett (Lost Coast Brewery)
|0:00:50
|9
|Vanessa Humic (Stans No Tubes/Kenda)
|0:01:17
|10
|Eva Wilson (Oliver Racing)
|0:01:25
|11
|Erica Tingey (Jamis)
|0:01:33
|DNF
|Joanna Petterson (Bmc/G-Form)
|DNF
|Karlee Gendron (Trek Canada Mountain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waylon Smith (Trek Southridge)
|0:04:57
|2
|John Hauer (X-Fusion/Fox)
|0:00:01
|3
|Macky Franklin (Santa Fe Brewing-Pivot)
|0:00:20
|4
|Tom Doran (Slo To The Bone)
|0:00:25
|5
|Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized)
|0:00:28
|6
|Mitchell Hoke (Kenda/Felt)
|0:00:30
|7
|Michael Hosey (Marin Factory Team)
|0:00:31
|8
|Miguel Ramos (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:00:33
|9
|Greg Krieger (Eriksen Cycles)
|0:00:40
|10
|Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory)
|0:00:43
|11
|Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)
|0:00:45
|12
|Ken Wood
|0:00:45
|13
|Elliot Reinecke (Velo Hangar)
|0:00:49
|14
|Joel Titius (Socal Endurance)
|0:00:53
|15
|Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing Specialized)
|0:00:54
|16
|Tj Woodruff (Momentum Endurance)
|0:00:55
|17
|Jim Hewett (Summit Bicycles)
|0:00:57
|18
|Clinton Claassen (Santa Cruz/Fox)
|0:00:58
|19
|Sean Leader (Cycleworks)
|0:01:00
|20
|Adam Looney
|0:01:07
|21
|Eliel Anttila
|0:01:13
|22
|Brad Wilhelm (Nationwide/Velowox)
|0:01:15
|23
|Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:01:21
|24
|Samuel Chovan (Pabst/Mafia Racing)
|0:01:24
|25
|Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)
|0:01:48
|DNF
|Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|DNF
|Tom Obrien (Veloworx/Nationwide)
|DNF
|Ryan Woodall
|DNF
|Nitish Nag (Nrl Racing)
|DNF
|Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avery Morin (Bear Development)
|0:07:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Erbentraut (Marin Bikes)
|0:05:32
|2
|Vrouwenvelder Luke (Cycle Youth)
|0:00:13
|3
|Kyle Skeen (Socal Endurance)
|0:00:29
|4
|Ian Stowe (Bear Development Team)
|0:00:32
|5
|Clayton Puckett (Bear Devolpment Team)
|0:00:39
|6
|Trevor Mccutcheon
|0:00:58
|7
|Russell Moore (Southridge)
|0:01:12
|8
|Blake Motley (X-Fusion)
|0:01:31
|9
|Forrest Russell
|0:02:15
|10
|Blake Wray (Mom & Dad)
|0:02:25
|11
|Dominic Turner (Thriple Threat Cycling)
|0:02:35
|12
|Jag Barton
|0:03:15
|13
|Connor Mcclosky
|0:03:44
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy