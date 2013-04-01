Trending

Davison and Smith win Fontana Super D

Morin and Erbentraut race to victory among juniors

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)0:06:12
2Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race)0:00:17
3Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race)0:00:19
4Jill Behlan0:00:28
5Erin Alders (Liv/Giant)0:00:30
6Nina Baum (Stans No Tubes Women)0:00:38
7Jackie Snider (Shredly/Team Bacon)0:00:40
8Larissa Fitchett (Lost Coast Brewery)0:00:50
9Vanessa Humic (Stans No Tubes/Kenda)0:01:17
10Eva Wilson (Oliver Racing)0:01:25
11Erica Tingey (Jamis)0:01:33
DNFJoanna Petterson (Bmc/G-Form)
DNFKarlee Gendron (Trek Canada Mountain)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waylon Smith (Trek Southridge)0:04:57
2John Hauer (X-Fusion/Fox)0:00:01
3Macky Franklin (Santa Fe Brewing-Pivot)0:00:20
4Tom Doran (Slo To The Bone)0:00:25
5Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized)0:00:28
6Mitchell Hoke (Kenda/Felt)0:00:30
7Michael Hosey (Marin Factory Team)0:00:31
8Miguel Ramos (Bear Valley Bikes)0:00:33
9Greg Krieger (Eriksen Cycles)0:00:40
10Maxi Dickerhoff (Canyon Factory)0:00:43
11Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)0:00:45
12Ken Wood0:00:45
13Elliot Reinecke (Velo Hangar)0:00:49
14Joel Titius (Socal Endurance)0:00:53
15Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing Specialized)0:00:54
16Tj Woodruff (Momentum Endurance)0:00:55
17Jim Hewett (Summit Bicycles)0:00:57
18Clinton Claassen (Santa Cruz/Fox)0:00:58
19Sean Leader (Cycleworks)0:01:00
20Adam Looney0:01:07
21Eliel Anttila0:01:13
22Brad Wilhelm (Nationwide/Velowox)0:01:15
23Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)0:01:21
24Samuel Chovan (Pabst/Mafia Racing)0:01:24
25Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)0:01:48
DNFJeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
DNFTom Obrien (Veloworx/Nationwide)
DNFRyan Woodall
DNFNitish Nag (Nrl Racing)
DNFTodd Wells (Specialized Racing)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avery Morin (Bear Development)0:07:18

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Erbentraut (Marin Bikes)0:05:32
2Vrouwenvelder Luke (Cycle Youth)0:00:13
3Kyle Skeen (Socal Endurance)0:00:29
4Ian Stowe (Bear Development Team)0:00:32
5Clayton Puckett (Bear Devolpment Team)0:00:39
6Trevor Mccutcheon0:00:58
7Russell Moore (Southridge)0:01:12
8Blake Motley (X-Fusion)0:01:31
9Forrest Russell0:02:15
10Blake Wray (Mom & Dad)0:02:25
11Dominic Turner (Thriple Threat Cycling)0:02:35
12Jag Barton0:03:15
13Connor Mcclosky0:03:44

