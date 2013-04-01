Trending

Wells wins Fontana Pro XCT

Broken chain costs Bishop the victory

Todd Wells (Specialized) chases Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) on the final lap.

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) off the front

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Jeremiah Bishop leads Todd Wells and Cameron Jette

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Specialized) races toward a sixth place finish

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Mitch Hoke, Ben Sonntag and Ryan Woodall form a train of chasers

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)

The two-man affair between Todd Wells (Specialized Factory) and Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) continued at the Fontana City national, stop number three of USA Cycling's Pro XCT series. This time Wells came out on top.

Noticeably absent in California were Trek riders Sam Schultz and Russell Finsterwald, who elected not to attend round number three of the Pro XCT series. With their absence, this left the door open for some breakthrough rides for riders looking to get on the podium.

Bishop and Wells quickly went to the font of a four-lap, 5.5-mile course that had the pros raving about the new cross country course for this year race.

By lap two, Bishop turned up the heat and only Wells was able to respond. They dropped Cameron Jette (Scott-3 Rox racing), who was putting in a spectacular ride in third.

Meanwhile Jette was riding in no man's land, and just ahead of a furious chase group consisting of Ryan Woodall, Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale), Mitchell Hoke (Kenda/Felt) and Ben Sonntag (American Interbanc Cannondale).

Heading out onto the last lap, Bishop again showed his early season form by dropping Wells with almost a minute-long lead coming through the feed/tech zone.

It looked as though Bishop would now make it two straight Pro XCT victories as he looked to have Wells covered with that last lap surge. However, with less than a half lap left, Bishop suffered a broken chain and as he was on the side of the course fixing his chain, he was swallowed up by a still charging Wells.

Now out front Wells, was on cruise control and rode to his first major win of the year with a minute and a half on Bishop, who managed to repair his chain quickly and stay ahead Jette.

Sonntag came out the victor of the elite chase group behind Jette, to take a solid fourth place finish, while Hoke took a fifht place after riding strong all weekend.

With his second place, Bishop still holds onto his number one plate, seventy five points ahead of Todd Wells as both head into the upcoming Sea Otter Classic.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing1:39:12
2Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:01:38
3Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing0:02:26
4Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) American Interbanc Cannondale0:04:17
5Mitchell Hoke (USA) Kenda/Felt0:05:00
6Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:05:25
7Ryan Woodall (USA)0:05:33
8Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized0:06:17
9Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona/FSA0:07:55
10Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized0:08:06
11Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cross0:08:10
12TJ Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance/Arizona Cyclist0:08:19
13Jason Siegle (USA)0:08:32
14Macky Franklin (USA) Santa Fe Brewing-Pivot0:08:41
15Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt0:09:11
16Clinton Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox0:10:55
17Charles Jenkins (USA) Khs/War/Cytomax0:12:01
18Jacob Albrecht (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized0:12:15
19Robert Mccarty (USA) Ag Bicycles0:13:17
20Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar0:13:26
21Sean Donovan (USA) Khs/Cytomax War Racing0:13:51
22Menso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar Cylcing0:13:51
23Dana Weber (USA) Stage 210:14:55
24Ivan Lizardi (Mex) Turbo Bicycles0:16:04
25Jakub Valigura (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek0:19:40
26Taylor Smith (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:19:45
27Michael Hosey (USA) Marin Factory Team0:20:12
28Samuel Chovan (USA) Pabst/Mafia Racing0:22:36
29Jim Hewett (USA) Summit Bicycles0:23:53
30Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Japan Cycling Federation0:24:31
31Matt Freeman (USA) Cyclery Usa0:27:17
32Sean Leader (USA) Cycleworks0:28:10
33Paul Freiwald (USA) Pivot Cycles0:30:42
34Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:33:28
35Miguel Ramos (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
36Adam Looney (USA)
37Garnet Vertican (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
38Eliel Anttila (USA)
39Brad Wilhelm (USA) Nationwide/Velowox
40Nathan Guerra (USA) Vision Pro Cycling
41Nitish Nag (USA) Nrl Racing
42Sam Gross (USA) Nationwide/Veloworx
DNFWilliam Curtis (USA) Team Santa Cruz-X Fusion P/B Frontier
DNFJoel Titius (USA) Socal Endurance
DNFKerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development Team US
DNFPeter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
DNFKeegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
DNFMiguel Valadez (Mex) Ellsworth
DNFIgnacio Torres (Mex) Turbo Bicycles
DNFTom Obrien (USA) Veloworx/Nationwide
DNFGreg Krieger (USA) Eriksen Cycles

Junior men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Newcomb (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized1:18:16
2Shane Skelton (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized0:00:22
3Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) Cycle Youth0:02:41
4Skyler Taylor (USA) Bear Development Team0:03:43
5Wyatt Myers (USA) Simple Green0:04:01
6Sean Bennett (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized0:04:11
7Kyle Bloesser (USA) BMC0:04:30
8Matthew Erbentraut (USA) Marin Bikes0:04:53
9Samuel Bello (USA) Veloz0:07:05
10Marcus Segedin (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized0:07:15
11Ben Spurr (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized0:07:20
12Mason Shea (USA) Coach Ahmadi/Bicycle0:07:36
13James Pflughaupt (USA) Rokform0:08:45
14Anders Nystrom (USA) Boise Young Rider Development0:09:39
15Cal Skilsky (USA) AZ Devo0:09:40
16Brent Burcham (USA)0:09:53
17Tom Foxx (USA) Santa Cruz Junior0:10:02
18Matthew Turner (USA) Summit Bike Club0:11:39
19Ryan Warrell (USA) Casino Bicycles0:21:48
20Forrest Russell (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:39:51
DNFKyle Skeen (USA) Socal Endurance
DNFJose Gerardo Ulloa (Mex) Turbo Bicycles
DNFIan Stowe (USA) Bear Development Team
DNFLiam Earl (USA) Byrds
DNFDilyn Sheber (USA)
DNFGarrett Gerchar (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
DNFLanden Beckner (USA) BMC

Junior men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Johnson (USA)1:23:15
2Zach Peterson (USA) Kuhl0:02:03
3Sean Bell (USA)0:05:03
4Steffen Andersen (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized0:06:35
5Carson Benjamin (USA) Bear Development Team0:10:31
DNFJose A Ramos Granados (USA) Auto-Tec
DNFEvan Williams (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
DNFSoren Andersen (USA) Santa Cruz Cycling
DNFImeh Nsek (USA)
DNFTyler Oneal (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized
DNFChristian Husband (USA) MRI Endurance Elite

 

