Wells wins Fontana Pro XCT
Broken chain costs Bishop the victory
Elite men cross country: -
The two-man affair between Todd Wells (Specialized Factory) and Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) continued at the Fontana City national, stop number three of USA Cycling's Pro XCT series. This time Wells came out on top.
Noticeably absent in California were Trek riders Sam Schultz and Russell Finsterwald, who elected not to attend round number three of the Pro XCT series. With their absence, this left the door open for some breakthrough rides for riders looking to get on the podium.
Bishop and Wells quickly went to the font of a four-lap, 5.5-mile course that had the pros raving about the new cross country course for this year race.
By lap two, Bishop turned up the heat and only Wells was able to respond. They dropped Cameron Jette (Scott-3 Rox racing), who was putting in a spectacular ride in third.
Meanwhile Jette was riding in no man's land, and just ahead of a furious chase group consisting of Ryan Woodall, Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale), Mitchell Hoke (Kenda/Felt) and Ben Sonntag (American Interbanc Cannondale).
Heading out onto the last lap, Bishop again showed his early season form by dropping Wells with almost a minute-long lead coming through the feed/tech zone.
It looked as though Bishop would now make it two straight Pro XCT victories as he looked to have Wells covered with that last lap surge. However, with less than a half lap left, Bishop suffered a broken chain and as he was on the side of the course fixing his chain, he was swallowed up by a still charging Wells.
Now out front Wells, was on cruise control and rode to his first major win of the year with a minute and a half on Bishop, who managed to repair his chain quickly and stay ahead Jette.
Sonntag came out the victor of the elite chase group behind Jette, to take a solid fourth place finish, while Hoke took a fifht place after riding strong all weekend.
With his second place, Bishop still holds onto his number one plate, seventy five points ahead of Todd Wells as both head into the upcoming Sea Otter Classic.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|1:39:12
|2
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:01:38
|3
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
|0:02:26
|4
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) American Interbanc Cannondale
|0:04:17
|5
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:05:00
|6
|Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:05:25
|7
|Ryan Woodall (USA)
|0:05:33
|8
|Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|0:06:17
|9
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona/FSA
|0:07:55
|10
|Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized
|0:08:06
|11
|Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cross
|0:08:10
|12
|TJ Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance/Arizona Cyclist
|0:08:19
|13
|Jason Siegle (USA)
|0:08:32
|14
|Macky Franklin (USA) Santa Fe Brewing-Pivot
|0:08:41
|15
|Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:09:11
|16
|Clinton Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox
|0:10:55
|17
|Charles Jenkins (USA) Khs/War/Cytomax
|0:12:01
|18
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|0:12:15
|19
|Robert Mccarty (USA) Ag Bicycles
|0:13:17
|20
|Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar
|0:13:26
|21
|Sean Donovan (USA) Khs/Cytomax War Racing
|0:13:51
|22
|Menso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar Cylcing
|0:13:51
|23
|Dana Weber (USA) Stage 21
|0:14:55
|24
|Ivan Lizardi (Mex) Turbo Bicycles
|0:16:04
|25
|Jakub Valigura (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek
|0:19:40
|26
|Taylor Smith (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:19:45
|27
|Michael Hosey (USA) Marin Factory Team
|0:20:12
|28
|Samuel Chovan (USA) Pabst/Mafia Racing
|0:22:36
|29
|Jim Hewett (USA) Summit Bicycles
|0:23:53
|30
|Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Japan Cycling Federation
|0:24:31
|31
|Matt Freeman (USA) Cyclery Usa
|0:27:17
|32
|Sean Leader (USA) Cycleworks
|0:28:10
|33
|Paul Freiwald (USA) Pivot Cycles
|0:30:42
|34
|Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:33:28
|35
|Miguel Ramos (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|36
|Adam Looney (USA)
|37
|Garnet Vertican (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|38
|Eliel Anttila (USA)
|39
|Brad Wilhelm (USA) Nationwide/Velowox
|40
|Nathan Guerra (USA) Vision Pro Cycling
|41
|Nitish Nag (USA) Nrl Racing
|42
|Sam Gross (USA) Nationwide/Veloworx
|DNF
|William Curtis (USA) Team Santa Cruz-X Fusion P/B Frontier
|DNF
|Joel Titius (USA) Socal Endurance
|DNF
|Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development Team US
|DNF
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|DNF
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|DNF
|Miguel Valadez (Mex) Ellsworth
|DNF
|Ignacio Torres (Mex) Turbo Bicycles
|DNF
|Tom Obrien (USA) Veloworx/Nationwide
|DNF
|Greg Krieger (USA) Eriksen Cycles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Newcomb (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized
|1:18:16
|2
|Shane Skelton (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|0:00:22
|3
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) Cycle Youth
|0:02:41
|4
|Skyler Taylor (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:03:43
|5
|Wyatt Myers (USA) Simple Green
|0:04:01
|6
|Sean Bennett (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|0:04:11
|7
|Kyle Bloesser (USA) BMC
|0:04:30
|8
|Matthew Erbentraut (USA) Marin Bikes
|0:04:53
|9
|Samuel Bello (USA) Veloz
|0:07:05
|10
|Marcus Segedin (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|0:07:15
|11
|Ben Spurr (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized
|0:07:20
|12
|Mason Shea (USA) Coach Ahmadi/Bicycle
|0:07:36
|13
|James Pflughaupt (USA) Rokform
|0:08:45
|14
|Anders Nystrom (USA) Boise Young Rider Development
|0:09:39
|15
|Cal Skilsky (USA) AZ Devo
|0:09:40
|16
|Brent Burcham (USA)
|0:09:53
|17
|Tom Foxx (USA) Santa Cruz Junior
|0:10:02
|18
|Matthew Turner (USA) Summit Bike Club
|0:11:39
|19
|Ryan Warrell (USA) Casino Bicycles
|0:21:48
|20
|Forrest Russell (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:39:51
|DNF
|Kyle Skeen (USA) Socal Endurance
|DNF
|Jose Gerardo Ulloa (Mex) Turbo Bicycles
|DNF
|Ian Stowe (USA) Bear Development Team
|DNF
|Liam Earl (USA) Byrds
|DNF
|Dilyn Sheber (USA)
|DNF
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|DNF
|Landen Beckner (USA) BMC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Johnson (USA)
|1:23:15
|2
|Zach Peterson (USA) Kuhl
|0:02:03
|3
|Sean Bell (USA)
|0:05:03
|4
|Steffen Andersen (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized
|0:06:35
|5
|Carson Benjamin (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:10:31
|DNF
|Jose A Ramos Granados (USA) Auto-Tec
|DNF
|Evan Williams (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|DNF
|Soren Andersen (USA) Santa Cruz Cycling
|DNF
|Imeh Nsek (USA)
|DNF
|Tyler Oneal (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized
|DNF
|Christian Husband (USA) MRI Endurance Elite
