Image 1 of 4 Lea Davison (Specialized) out front heading toward victory (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 2 of 4 Chloe Woodruff (Crank Bros) on her way to second place (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 3 of 4 Chloe Woodruff and Evelyn Dong fight it out for second (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 4 of 4 Nina Baum (Stan's No Tubes Elite Women's team) (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)

Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) soloed to a convincing victory at the third round of the US Pro XCT in Fontana, California on Saturday. She finished ahead of Chloe Woodruff (Crank Bros) and Evelyn Dong.

Davison made her move from the gun and quickly got a gap on lap one of the three-lap women's race Committed to her effort and showing that she was on another level for the day, she remained off the front for the duration while Woodruff and Dong battled for second place.

"It was a different approach for me today. I went hard straight from the start," said Davison to iamspecialized.com. "I got a gap right at the beginning of the first lap. I kept it super smooth throughout the race and defended the lead."

Woodruff, who was on the podium for the first two Pro XCT rounds, continued her good season by finishing second, three minutes after Davison.

Talking third was Evelyn Dong with a fantastic ride. She was was less than thirty seconds behind Woodruff.

Nina Baum (Stan's No Tubes Women's Elite) and Erica Tingey (Jamis) rounded out the top five.

Noticeably absent was Trek Factory rider Emily Batty who was leading the series coming into Fontana.

With her strong second place finish, Woodruff took over the women's number one Pro XCT plate heading into the next round at Sea Otter in mid-April.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 1:27:43 2 Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club 0:02:51 3 Evelyn Dong (USA) 0:03:17 4 Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Womens Elite 0:04:59 5 Erica Tingey (USA) Jamis 0:05:15 6 Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club 0:07:21 7 Erin Alders (USA) Liv/Giant 0:08:35 8 Larissa Fitchett (USA) Lost Coast Brewery-Marin Bikes 0:10:46 9 Shayna Powless (USA) BMC 0:10:53 10 Sarah Jansen (USA) The Path Bike Shop 0:13:27 11 Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team 0:13:43 12 Deyanira Guerrero (Mex) Veloz/Ellsworth 0:17:08 13 Kelsey Withrow (USA) K4 Racing/Dna Cycling P/B Plan 7 0:20:48 14 Beth Utley (USA) Oro Valley Bicycle/Gu 0:21:05 15 Jill Behlan (USA) 0:27:12 16 Vanessa Humic (USA) Stans No Tubes/Kenda 0:33:27 DNF Jamie Busch (USA) Quadzilla Racing