Davison solos to Fontana Pro XCT victory
Woodruff and Dong round out top three
Elite women cross country: -
Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) soloed to a convincing victory at the third round of the US Pro XCT in Fontana, California on Saturday. She finished ahead of Chloe Woodruff (Crank Bros) and Evelyn Dong.
Davison made her move from the gun and quickly got a gap on lap one of the three-lap women's race Committed to her effort and showing that she was on another level for the day, she remained off the front for the duration while Woodruff and Dong battled for second place.
"It was a different approach for me today. I went hard straight from the start," said Davison to iamspecialized.com. "I got a gap right at the beginning of the first lap. I kept it super smooth throughout the race and defended the lead."
Woodruff, who was on the podium for the first two Pro XCT rounds, continued her good season by finishing second, three minutes after Davison.
Talking third was Evelyn Dong with a fantastic ride. She was was less than thirty seconds behind Woodruff.
Nina Baum (Stan's No Tubes Women's Elite) and Erica Tingey (Jamis) rounded out the top five.
Noticeably absent was Trek Factory rider Emily Batty who was leading the series coming into Fontana.
With her strong second place finish, Woodruff took over the women's number one Pro XCT plate heading into the next round at Sea Otter in mid-April.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|1:27:43
|2
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|0:02:51
|3
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|0:03:17
|4
|Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Womens Elite
|0:04:59
|5
|Erica Tingey (USA) Jamis
|0:05:15
|6
|Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|0:07:21
|7
|Erin Alders (USA) Liv/Giant
|0:08:35
|8
|Larissa Fitchett (USA) Lost Coast Brewery-Marin Bikes
|0:10:46
|9
|Shayna Powless (USA) BMC
|0:10:53
|10
|Sarah Jansen (USA) The Path Bike Shop
|0:13:27
|11
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team
|0:13:43
|12
|Deyanira Guerrero (Mex) Veloz/Ellsworth
|0:17:08
|13
|Kelsey Withrow (USA) K4 Racing/Dna Cycling P/B Plan 7
|0:20:48
|14
|Beth Utley (USA) Oro Valley Bicycle/Gu
|0:21:05
|15
|Jill Behlan (USA)
|0:27:12
|16
|Vanessa Humic (USA) Stans No Tubes/Kenda
|0:33:27
|DNF
|Jamie Busch (USA) Quadzilla Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Courtney (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|1:03:18
|2
|Haley Batten (USA) White Pine Racing
|0:01:55
|3
|Josie Nordrum (USA) Bear Development
|0:04:57
|4
|Emma Klingaman (USA)
|0:10:49
|5
|Avery Morin (USA) Bear Development
|0:11:58
|6
|Sarah Ogden (USA) Bear Development
|0:13:25
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy