Wells doubles up on victory with short track in Fontana
Bishop finishes second ahead of Trebon in third
Elite men short track: -
Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) doubled up on victory in the short track during a weekend of US Cup racing in Fontana, California. Wells also won the previous day's cross country.
The men's short track race was a barn burner as Wells, Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Ryan Trebon (Kona/FSA) put on a three-man show in the closing stages of the men's race.
Early on, Wells, Bishop and Trebon took turns driving the pace at the front and slowly splintered the field. Keegan Swenson did a fantastic job hanging onto the lead trio for over half the race, before the pace was simply too much for the U23 rider. Swenson would go on to finish a strong fourth.
With two laps to go, Bishop, Wells and Trebon were wheel-to-wheel with each rider waiting for the right time to make the decisive attack. As the riders came through with one lap to go, it was Wells who fired the final attack with only Bishop able to respond.
Bishop was glued to Wells' rear wheel as they rapidly approached the finish and was looking for a way around the current short track national champ. As both riders lined up for the finish line drag strip, Wells had a little too much power as Bishop wasn't able to come around and had to settle for second.
Trebon came in alone in third, a few seconds off Wells and Bishop. Swenson and Macky Franklin (Santa Fe Brewing/Pivot) put in a good last lap effort to round out the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)
|2
|Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|3
|Ryan Trebon (Kona/FSA)
|4
|Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|5
|Macky Franklin (Santa Fe Brewing-Pivot)
|6
|Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|7
|Ryan Woodall
|8
|Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|9
|Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|10
|Mitchell Hoke (Kenda/Felt)
|11
|Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt)
|12
|Clinton Claassen (Santa Cruz/Fox)
|13
|Michael Hosey (Marin Factory Team)
|14
|Joel Titius (Socal Endurance)
|15
|Tj Woodruff (Momentum Endurance/Arizona Cyclist)
|16
|Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)
|17
|Greg Krieger (Eriksen Cycles)
|18
|Jim Hewett (Summit Bicycles)
|19
|Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)
|20
|Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized)
|21
|Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)
|22
|Brad Wilhelm (Nationwide/Velowox)
|23
|Samuel Chovan (Pabst/Mafia Racing)
|24
|Sean Leader (Cycleworks)
|25
|Miguel Ramos (Bear Valley Bikes)
|26
|Shun Matsumoto (Japan Cycling Federation)
|27
|Adam Looney
|DNF
|Tom Obrien (Veloworx/Nationwide)
|DNF
|Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development Team Us)
|DNF
|Benjamin Sonntag (American Interbanc Cannondale)
|DNF
|Elliot Reinecke (Velo Hangar)
