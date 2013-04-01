Eventual winner Lea Davison (Specialized) battles Chloe Woodruff (Crank Bros) in the women's short track at Fontana (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)

Lea Davison (Specialized) made it a perfect weekend by taking a short track win on top of her cross country and super D wins at the US Cup round in Fontana, California.

Crank Bros. rider Chloe Woodruff put in another solid performance and battle with Davison for most of the race, before Davison finally broke free to take the win. Karlee Gendron (Trek Canada) rounded out the top three in the women's race.

Full Results