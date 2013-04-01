Davison takes third win of the weekend at Fontana short track
Woodruff finishes second ahead of Gendron
Elite women short track: -
Lea Davison (Specialized) made it a perfect weekend by taking a short track win on top of her cross country and super D wins at the US Cup round in Fontana, California.
Crank Bros. rider Chloe Woodruff put in another solid performance and battle with Davison for most of the race, before Davison finally broke free to take the win. Karlee Gendron (Trek Canada) rounded out the top three in the women's race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|2
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|3
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada Mountain Bike
|4
|Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Womens Elite
|5
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|6
|Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|7
|Erica Tingey (USA) Jamis
|8
|Larissa Fitchett (USA) Lost Coast Brewery-Marin Bike
|9
|Shayna Powless (USA) BMC
|10
|Erin Alders (USA) Liv/Giant
|11
|Jill Behlan (USA)
|12
|Vanessa Humic (USA) Stans No Tubes/Kenda
