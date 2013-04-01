Trending

Davison takes third win of the weekend at Fontana short track

Woodruff finishes second ahead of Gendron

Eventual winner Lea Davison (Specialized) battles Chloe Woodruff (Crank Bros) in the women's short track at Fontana

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)

Lea Davison (Specialized) made it a perfect weekend by taking a short track win on top of her cross country and super D wins at the US Cup round in Fontana, California.

Crank Bros. rider Chloe Woodruff put in another solid performance and battle with Davison for most of the race, before Davison finally broke free to take the win. Karlee Gendron (Trek Canada) rounded out the top three in the women's race.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
2Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
3Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada Mountain Bike
4Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Womens Elite
5Evelyn Dong (USA)
6Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
7Erica Tingey (USA) Jamis
8Larissa Fitchett (USA) Lost Coast Brewery-Marin Bike
9Shayna Powless (USA) BMC
10Erin Alders (USA) Liv/Giant
11Jill Behlan (USA)
12Vanessa Humic (USA) Stans No Tubes/Kenda

 

