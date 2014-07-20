Gould and Powell win Super D national titles
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Last-ever super D championships mark end of an era
Super D: -
Georgia Gould (Luna) and Seamus Powell (Giant Northeast Off-Road Racing) won the final Super D event at the US National Championships on Sunday morning at Bear Creek Resort in Pennsylvania.
Women
Gould beat Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team) and Luna teammate Teal Stetson-Lee, who had won the title in 2013.
"I tried to just pin it on the climbs and be smooth everywhere else. I felt better on the downhill today than I did all day yesterday," said Gould, who finished second in Saturday's cross country race. "This downhill is so technical. I was able to refocus when I'd make a a mistake and keep going. You have to remember that everyone is making mistakes in places on a course like this."
Gould was racing the second super D of her career, and it will be the last one at nationals since USA Cycling is swapping the discipline of super D for enduro in 2015.
"I did one a few years ago in Bonelli, but it's my first one at nationals. I figured it's the last year they're having it. Every year, I always wish that I did it, but I've focused in the past on short track. This year I was like, it's the last one, I should just do it."
Former super D national champion Sue Haywood was enjoying the race despite her "retirement" from the pro circuit. She won the nationals in 2005.
"I wasn't that good at the top, but I didn't have any bad mess-ups," said Haywood. "The pedalling hurt - it really did. It's funny how such a small uphill can hurt."
"I had a lot of nerves this morning when I saw that Georgia was 30 seconds in front of me, and Mary [McConneloug] was 30 seconds behind. The best cross country riders when they're at their level have such good skills."
Defending champion Stetson-Lee had a solid run to net third place. "I felt a little tired at the top. I could feel the effort from yesterday's cross country race, but then I settled in. The most important thing on this type of course is to stay smooth. Slow is smooth, but smooth is fast. I felt like it all came together more on the bottom section - it was nice not having anyone in front of me. I didn't have that extra stress."
Men
In the men's race, Seamus Powell successfully defended his title despite what he called a "sloppy" run.
"I had some good pre-rides, but my race run was rubbish. I had a crash and twisted my bars all the way around and I had to stop to get them back in place," said Powell. "With my run, I didn't feel that good and was just hoping to maintain a podium position, but to win a national title feels awesome."
"Last year was a surprise to me. I've been thinking about this for 12 months. Having to defend it put a fire in my belly. Even with the crash, I managed to pull it out with a solid gap over second."
Powell has been focusing on both enduro and downhill racing this year.
Second place went to Jonathan Gabor while Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized) finished third, tying his performance of last year.
"It was a little early to be going that fast through the woods. I just tried to keep a clean run up top, and once we got into the cross country part, I just gave it everything I had because I've ridden that section like 12 times this week," said Williams. "I messed up a couple of lines but that's what happens when you're giving it your all."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Seamus Powell (Giant Northeast)
|0:05:23
|2
|Jonathan Gabor
|0:00:07
|3
|Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/ Speci)
|0:00:12
|4
|Michael Broderick
|0:00:19
|5
|Jeffrey Lenosky
|0:00:20
|6
|Madison Matthews
|0:00:22
|7
|Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express)
|0:00:22
|8
|Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Bikes)
|0:00:23
|9
|Gunnar Bergey (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:00:25
|10
|Harlan Price
|0:00:25
|11
|Richard Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/ Specialized)
|0:00:28
|12
|Alex Meucci
|0:00:30
|13
|Lewis Gaffney (Team F.I.Taos)
|0:00:36
|14
|Michael Sampson
|0:00:36
|15
|Robert Marion (Carpediem Racing)
|0:00:37
|16
|Bradford Perley
|0:00:38
|17
|Colby Pastore
|0:00:41
|18
|Davis Bentley
|0:00:46
|19
|Joshua Dillon (Bikereg.Com Cycling)
|0:00:54
|20
|Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Northeast)
|0:00:56
|21
|Lars Tribus
|0:01:10
|22
|Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)
|0:01:11
|23
|Francis Cuddy
|0:01:12
|24
|John Newsom
|0:01:22
|25
|Jed Schober (Giant Northeast)
|0:02:00
|26
|Timothy Carson
|0:02:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
|0:06:21
|2
|Susan Haywood
|0:00:05
|3
|Teal Stetson-Lee (Team Luna Chix)
|0:00:25
|4
|Joanna Petterson
|0:00:27
|5
|Mary Mcconneloug
|0:00:34
|6
|Kaylee Blevins (Bear Development)
|0:00:35
|7
|Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
|0:00:36
|8
|Jennifer Summers
|0:00:45
|9
|Cindy Abbott
|0:00:47
|10
|Cheryl Sornson
|0:00:48
|11
|Jessica Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing)
|0:00:53
|12
|Sarah Kaufmann
|0:00:53
|13
|Carolyn Popovic (Rare Disease Cycling)
|0:01:00
|14
|Emily Schaldach
|0:01:26
|15
|Kate Courtney
|0:01:32
|16
|Erin Alders
|0:01:36
|17
|Abbey Alexiades
|0:02:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Berliner
|0:05:24
|2
|Carson Beckett (Wood -N- Wave)
|0:00:02
|3
|Christopher Blevins (Whole Athlete/ Speci)
|0:00:12
|4
|Clayton Puckett (Bear Development Tea)
|0:00:13
|5
|Hayden Miller (Wenzel Coaching Juni)
|0:00:20
|6
|Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo)
|0:00:20
|7
|Scott Mcgill
|0:00:23
|8
|Peter Karinen
|0:00:24
|9
|Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth)
|0:00:30
|10
|Jacob Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles)
|11
|Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete/ Speci)
|0:00:32
|12
|Fletcher Arlen
|0:00:39
|13
|Kyle Legge
|0:00:42
|14
|Dillon Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)
|0:00:44
|15
|Kohl Aumer
|0:00:45
|16
|Adam Cohen (Cycle Youth)
|0:00:48
|17
|Dustin Zimmerman
|0:00:48
|18
|Jorge Munoz Jr (Adventures Laredo Ca)
|0:00:49
|19
|Cole Paton
|20
|Jonathan Legge
|0:00:55
|21
|Timothy Kline (Saucon Valley Bikes)
|0:00:57
|22
|Nathan Barnett (Bear Development Tea)
|0:00:57
|23
|Morgan Platt (Team Bulldog)
|0:01:00
|24
|Trevor Haas
|0:01:02
|25
|Kyle Ellis (Cycle Youth)
|0:01:03
|26
|Tommy Steinebrunner
|0:01:09
|27
|Devon Fournier
|0:01:11
|28
|Luke Fleming (Sugar Cycles/Wholeso)
|0:01:13
|29
|Nathan Clair (Appalachian Bicycle)
|0:01:17
|30
|Jack Brown (Cycle Youth)
|0:01:20
|31
|Anders Johnson
|0:01:24
|32
|Ryan Trimble
|0:01:25
|33
|Trent Donovan (First Place Racing.C)
|0:01:29
|34
|Donald Seib (Bikeman.Com)
|0:01:38
|35
|Noah Barrow (Woodstock Bicycle Cl)
|0:01:46
|36
|Dean Lyons (Bear Development Tea)
|0:03:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Berliner
|0:05:46
|2
|Trevor Deruise
|0:00:07
|3
|Elliott Baring (Reality Bikes)
|0:00:21
|4
|Cooper Drummond (Team Hammer Nutritio)
|0:00:23
|5
|Erik Kristiansen (Black Bear Cycling)
|0:00:25
|6
|Dustin Kapustiak
|0:00:33
|7
|Callum Mcewen
|0:00:41
|8
|Derek Elliott (Rocktown Racing)
|0:00:42
|9
|Eric Ness (Bikesport-Pa)
|0:00:44
|10
|Alexander Elkins
|0:00:52
|11
|Justin Sotdorus (The Bike Shak Cyclin)
|0:00:57
|12
|Ray Dangelmaier (Brevard College)
|0:01:00
|13
|Thomas Gaines (Volharden)
|0:01:19
|14
|Kyle Morgan
|0:01:20
|15
|Alex Rowland
|0:01:37
|16
|Brent Mayo (University Of Georgi)
|0:01:39
|17
|Frank Bialobrzeski
|0:03:14
|18
|Stephen Solt (South Mountain Cycle)
|0:06:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Winkelmann
|0:05:49
|2
|Jason Beckley
|0:00:12
|3
|Robert Stine Jr (New England Cycling)
|0:00:13
|4
|Christopher Valenti
|0:00:16
|5
|Chris Welsh
|0:00:24
|6
|Vaughn Micciche
|0:00:29
|7
|Daniel Brodeen
|0:00:31
|8
|Joseph Petrarca (Mtbnj.Com)
|0:00:32
|9
|Tim Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing)
|0:00:36
|10
|Tyson Kaman (Peloton-Specialized)
|0:00:39
|11
|Dale Dawson (Plano Athletic Cycli)
|0:00:47
|12
|Greg Mead
|0:00:49
|13
|Nick Sears
|0:01:03
|14
|Erik Falk (A1-Cycling/Shop Ratz)
|15
|Benjamin Cornish
|0:01:17
|16
|Michael Lemon
|0:03:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Zimmerman
|0:05:49
|2
|David Macpherson
|0:00:23
|3
|Benedict Treglia
|0:00:28
|4
|John Ronca
|0:00:29
|5
|Ian Starr
|0:00:32
|6
|Gregg Galletta
|0:00:33
|7
|Aaron Fry (Saucon Valley Bikes)
|0:00:41
|8
|Matthew Donovan (First Place Racing.C)
|0:00:42
|9
|Jed Prentice (Bayside Velo/Bike Do)
|0:00:42
|10
|Scott Samoyan
|0:00:44
|11
|Matthew Morrison
|0:00:47
|12
|Steven Mace (First Place Racing.C)
|0:00:48
|13
|Colby Barth
|0:00:50
|14
|Nathanial Bartholomew (Spinteck Cycling Tea)
|0:00:55
|15
|Tyler Graf
|0:01:00
|16
|Mark Norcutt
|0:01:02
|17
|Tige Lamb (Cow Town Cycling Tea)
|0:01:06
|18
|George Sokorai (Independence Cycling)
|0:01:41
|DNF
|Mark Keefer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cary Smith (Avout Racing)
|0:06:02
|2
|Troy Zimmerman
|0:00:02
|3
|Robert Eichlin
|0:00:04
|4
|Greg Turner (Triple Threat Cyclin)
|0:00:13
|5
|David Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)
|0:00:18
|6
|Alec Petro (Corner Cycle Cycling)
|0:00:26
|7
|Donald Seib (Bikeman.Com)
|0:00:28
|8
|Edwin Hein (Guys Racing Club)
|0:00:36
|9
|Waldek Stepniowski
|0:00:41
|10
|Kent Wood
|0:00:42
|11
|Patrick Miranda (Mirco Racing)
|0:01:03
|12
|Steve Wagoner
|0:01:34
|13
|Bruce Mcquiston
|0:02:02
|14
|Alan Daum
|0:02:36
|15
|William Gentile
|0:02:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Mace (Whole Athlete/ Speci)
|0:06:04
|2
|Scott Funston (Rad Racing Nw)
|0:00:19
|3
|Colton Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles)
|0:00:27
|4
|Adam Croft (Volharden)
|0:00:36
|5
|Nicholas Tabares
|0:00:47
|6
|John Drummond (Team Hammer Nutritio)
|0:00:54
|7
|Michael Fuerst (Cycletherapy)
|0:01:02
|8
|Joshua Peterson
|0:01:07
|9
|Aaron Workowski (East Coasters Jr Tea)
|0:01:20
|10
|Cameron Mader (The Bike Lane)
|0:01:30
|11
|Tommy Quinn (Bikesport-Pa)
|0:01:40
|12
|Tyler Miranda (Mirco Racing)
|0:02:02
|13
|Carson Beard (Bicycle Express Raci)
|0:02:04
|14
|Josiah House
|0:02:20
|15
|Austin Beard (Bicycle Express Raci)
|0:02:23
|16
|Sam Roach (East Coasters Jr Tea)
|0:02:34
|17
|Griffin Allen
|0:02:52
|18
|Grayson Taylor (Cycletherapy)
|0:04:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haley Batten (Whole Athlete/ Speci)
|0:06:48
|2
|Kelsey Urban (Whole Athlete/ Speci)
|0:00:06
|3
|Veda Gerasimek (Whole Athlete/ Speci)
|0:00:11
|4
|Angelina Palermo (Top Gear Racing)
|0:00:30
|5
|Emma Drummond (Team Hammer Nutritio)
|0:00:41
|6
|Samantha Miranda (Mirco Racing)
|0:01:09
|7
|Melissa Seib (Bikeman.Com)
|0:01:10
|8
|Jessie Linder (Get Out! New Mexico)
|0:01:12
|9
|Mason Hopkins (Celerity Cycling)
|0:01:56
|10
|Nicole Rusden
|0:03:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development Tea)
|0:06:51
|2
|Evie Racette (Linear Sport Mtb)
|0:01:08
|3
|Kara Uhl (Union College-Ky)
|0:01:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joanne Grogan (Ness Team New Englan)
|0:07:20
|2
|Zdenka Worsham (Constellation Cyclin)
|0:00:01
|3
|Kimberley Quinlan (Bicycle Express Raci)
|0:00:05
|4
|Sarah Ginsbach (Outrival Racing)
|0:00:08
|5
|L. Marie Walsh (Peloton-Specialized)
|0:00:11
|6
|Kristine Contentoangell (Mtbnj.Com)
|0:00:12
|7
|Philicia Marion
|0:01:40
|8
|Penny Ficker (Dallas Bike Works)
|0:01:50
|9
|Regina Jefferies (Mountain Bike Associ)
|0:02:46
|10
|Mary Dobroth
|0:04:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Urban
|0:07:28
|2
|Karen Krasley
|0:00:03
|3
|Jocelyn Linscott (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:00:06
|4
|Amy Alton (Giant Northeast Off-)
|0:00:09
|5
|Carey Lowery
|0:00:11
|6
|Kelly Ault
|0:00:23
|7
|Kimberly Flynn
|0:00:49
|8
|Ursula Sandefur
|0:00:53
|9
|Alexandra Cortale (Mtbnj.Com)
|0:01:10
|10
|Ellen White
|0:01:15
|11
|Linda Miranda (Mirco Racing)
|0:06:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madison Mcdaniel (Twin Six)
|0:08:29
|2
|Ann Drummond (Team Hammer Nutritio)
|0:00:34
|3
|Kiley Krasley
|0:01:11
|4
|Emily House
|0:01:59
|5
|Corrine Krasley (Chester County Velo)
|0:02:56
|DNF
|Turner Ramsay (Kms Cycling-Killingt)
|0:07:25
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy