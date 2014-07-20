Image 1 of 22 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) riding to her first Super D title (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 22 Seamus Powell (Giant) on his way to his second consecutive Super D Championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 22 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was clearly fastest on the top of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 22 Susan Haywood (Stan’s NoTubes) riding to silver medal (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 22 Mary McConneloug (Kenda NoTubes) suffered a crash but still finished well (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 22 Joanna Petterson (BMC) has plenty of downhill experience (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 22 Joanna Petterson (BMC) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 22 Robert Marion (American Classic) having a relaxing ride up the mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 22 Vicki Barclay and Susan Haywood making the trip up the mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 22 Cheryl Sornson riding through the trees (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 22 Vicki Barclay (Stan’s NoTubes) suffered a crash later in her run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 22 Kaylee Blevins (Trek) focusing on the many rocks in the trail (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 22 Casey William (Whole Athlete) riding to a third place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 22 A Santa Cruz rider streaking through the woods at Bear Creek Resort (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 22 Jonathan Gabor racing to a silver medal (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 22 Michael Broderick (Kenda NoTubes) having a podium-level ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 22 Kate Courtney, Kaylee Blevins, Teal Stetson-Lee, and Georgia Gould (L to R) at the top of the mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 22 Vicki Barclay, Teal Stetson-Lee, Georgia Gould, and Susan Haywood (L to R) before their runs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 22 Defending champion Teal Stetson-Lee was first to ride. She finished third (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 22 Kate Courtney (Specialized) in a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 22 Kaylee Blevins (Trek) descending through a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 22 Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express Racing) near the top of his run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Georgia Gould (Luna) and Seamus Powell (Giant Northeast Off-Road Racing) won the final Super D event at the US National Championships on Sunday morning at Bear Creek Resort in Pennsylvania.

Women

Gould beat Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team) and Luna teammate Teal Stetson-Lee, who had won the title in 2013.

"I tried to just pin it on the climbs and be smooth everywhere else. I felt better on the downhill today than I did all day yesterday," said Gould, who finished second in Saturday's cross country race. "This downhill is so technical. I was able to refocus when I'd make a a mistake and keep going. You have to remember that everyone is making mistakes in places on a course like this."

Gould was racing the second super D of her career, and it will be the last one at nationals since USA Cycling is swapping the discipline of super D for enduro in 2015.

"I did one a few years ago in Bonelli, but it's my first one at nationals. I figured it's the last year they're having it. Every year, I always wish that I did it, but I've focused in the past on short track. This year I was like, it's the last one, I should just do it."

Former super D national champion Sue Haywood was enjoying the race despite her "retirement" from the pro circuit. She won the nationals in 2005.

"I wasn't that good at the top, but I didn't have any bad mess-ups," said Haywood. "The pedalling hurt - it really did. It's funny how such a small uphill can hurt."

"I had a lot of nerves this morning when I saw that Georgia was 30 seconds in front of me, and Mary [McConneloug] was 30 seconds behind. The best cross country riders when they're at their level have such good skills."

Defending champion Stetson-Lee had a solid run to net third place. "I felt a little tired at the top. I could feel the effort from yesterday's cross country race, but then I settled in. The most important thing on this type of course is to stay smooth. Slow is smooth, but smooth is fast. I felt like it all came together more on the bottom section - it was nice not having anyone in front of me. I didn't have that extra stress."

Men

In the men's race, Seamus Powell successfully defended his title despite what he called a "sloppy" run.

"I had some good pre-rides, but my race run was rubbish. I had a crash and twisted my bars all the way around and I had to stop to get them back in place," said Powell. "With my run, I didn't feel that good and was just hoping to maintain a podium position, but to win a national title feels awesome."

"Last year was a surprise to me. I've been thinking about this for 12 months. Having to defend it put a fire in my belly. Even with the crash, I managed to pull it out with a solid gap over second."

Powell has been focusing on both enduro and downhill racing this year.

Second place went to Jonathan Gabor while Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized) finished third, tying his performance of last year.

"It was a little early to be going that fast through the woods. I just tried to keep a clean run up top, and once we got into the cross country part, I just gave it everything I had because I've ridden that section like 12 times this week," said Williams. "I messed up a couple of lines but that's what happens when you're giving it your all."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Seamus Powell (Giant Northeast) 0:05:23 2 Jonathan Gabor 0:00:07 3 Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/ Speci) 0:00:12 4 Michael Broderick 0:00:19 5 Jeffrey Lenosky 0:00:20 6 Madison Matthews 0:00:22 7 Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express) 0:00:22 8 Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Bikes) 0:00:23 9 Gunnar Bergey (Lees-Mcrae College) 0:00:25 10 Harlan Price 0:00:25 11 Richard Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/ Specialized) 0:00:28 12 Alex Meucci 0:00:30 13 Lewis Gaffney (Team F.I.Taos) 0:00:36 14 Michael Sampson 0:00:36 15 Robert Marion (Carpediem Racing) 0:00:37 16 Bradford Perley 0:00:38 17 Colby Pastore 0:00:41 18 Davis Bentley 0:00:46 19 Joshua Dillon (Bikereg.Com Cycling) 0:00:54 20 Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Northeast) 0:00:56 21 Lars Tribus 0:01:10 22 Tristan Uhl (787 Racing) 0:01:11 23 Francis Cuddy 0:01:12 24 John Newsom 0:01:22 25 Jed Schober (Giant Northeast) 0:02:00 26 Timothy Carson 0:02:57

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) 0:06:21 2 Susan Haywood 0:00:05 3 Teal Stetson-Lee (Team Luna Chix) 0:00:25 4 Joanna Petterson 0:00:27 5 Mary Mcconneloug 0:00:34 6 Kaylee Blevins (Bear Development) 0:00:35 7 Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus) 0:00:36 8 Jennifer Summers 0:00:45 9 Cindy Abbott 0:00:47 10 Cheryl Sornson 0:00:48 11 Jessica Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing) 0:00:53 12 Sarah Kaufmann 0:00:53 13 Carolyn Popovic (Rare Disease Cycling) 0:01:00 14 Emily Schaldach 0:01:26 15 Kate Courtney 0:01:32 16 Erin Alders 0:01:36 17 Abbey Alexiades 0:02:02

Junior men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Berliner 0:05:24 2 Carson Beckett (Wood -N- Wave) 0:00:02 3 Christopher Blevins (Whole Athlete/ Speci) 0:00:12 4 Clayton Puckett (Bear Development Tea) 0:00:13 5 Hayden Miller (Wenzel Coaching Juni) 0:00:20 6 Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo) 0:00:20 7 Scott Mcgill 0:00:23 8 Peter Karinen 0:00:24 9 Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth) 0:00:30 10 Jacob Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles) 11 Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete/ Speci) 0:00:32 12 Fletcher Arlen 0:00:39 13 Kyle Legge 0:00:42 14 Dillon Van Wart (Team Town Cycle) 0:00:44 15 Kohl Aumer 0:00:45 16 Adam Cohen (Cycle Youth) 0:00:48 17 Dustin Zimmerman 0:00:48 18 Jorge Munoz Jr (Adventures Laredo Ca) 0:00:49 19 Cole Paton 20 Jonathan Legge 0:00:55 21 Timothy Kline (Saucon Valley Bikes) 0:00:57 22 Nathan Barnett (Bear Development Tea) 0:00:57 23 Morgan Platt (Team Bulldog) 0:01:00 24 Trevor Haas 0:01:02 25 Kyle Ellis (Cycle Youth) 0:01:03 26 Tommy Steinebrunner 0:01:09 27 Devon Fournier 0:01:11 28 Luke Fleming (Sugar Cycles/Wholeso) 0:01:13 29 Nathan Clair (Appalachian Bicycle) 0:01:17 30 Jack Brown (Cycle Youth) 0:01:20 31 Anders Johnson 0:01:24 32 Ryan Trimble 0:01:25 33 Trent Donovan (First Place Racing.C) 0:01:29 34 Donald Seib (Bikeman.Com) 0:01:38 35 Noah Barrow (Woodstock Bicycle Cl) 0:01:46 36 Dean Lyons (Bear Development Tea) 0:03:16

Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Berliner 0:05:46 2 Trevor Deruise 0:00:07 3 Elliott Baring (Reality Bikes) 0:00:21 4 Cooper Drummond (Team Hammer Nutritio) 0:00:23 5 Erik Kristiansen (Black Bear Cycling) 0:00:25 6 Dustin Kapustiak 0:00:33 7 Callum Mcewen 0:00:41 8 Derek Elliott (Rocktown Racing) 0:00:42 9 Eric Ness (Bikesport-Pa) 0:00:44 10 Alexander Elkins 0:00:52 11 Justin Sotdorus (The Bike Shak Cyclin) 0:00:57 12 Ray Dangelmaier (Brevard College) 0:01:00 13 Thomas Gaines (Volharden) 0:01:19 14 Kyle Morgan 0:01:20 15 Alex Rowland 0:01:37 16 Brent Mayo (University Of Georgi) 0:01:39 17 Frank Bialobrzeski 0:03:14 18 Stephen Solt (South Mountain Cycle) 0:06:05

Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Winkelmann 0:05:49 2 Jason Beckley 0:00:12 3 Robert Stine Jr (New England Cycling) 0:00:13 4 Christopher Valenti 0:00:16 5 Chris Welsh 0:00:24 6 Vaughn Micciche 0:00:29 7 Daniel Brodeen 0:00:31 8 Joseph Petrarca (Mtbnj.Com) 0:00:32 9 Tim Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing) 0:00:36 10 Tyson Kaman (Peloton-Specialized) 0:00:39 11 Dale Dawson (Plano Athletic Cycli) 0:00:47 12 Greg Mead 0:00:49 13 Nick Sears 0:01:03 14 Erik Falk (A1-Cycling/Shop Ratz) 15 Benjamin Cornish 0:01:17 16 Michael Lemon 0:03:07

Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Zimmerman 0:05:49 2 David Macpherson 0:00:23 3 Benedict Treglia 0:00:28 4 John Ronca 0:00:29 5 Ian Starr 0:00:32 6 Gregg Galletta 0:00:33 7 Aaron Fry (Saucon Valley Bikes) 0:00:41 8 Matthew Donovan (First Place Racing.C) 0:00:42 9 Jed Prentice (Bayside Velo/Bike Do) 0:00:42 10 Scott Samoyan 0:00:44 11 Matthew Morrison 0:00:47 12 Steven Mace (First Place Racing.C) 0:00:48 13 Colby Barth 0:00:50 14 Nathanial Bartholomew (Spinteck Cycling Tea) 0:00:55 15 Tyler Graf 0:01:00 16 Mark Norcutt 0:01:02 17 Tige Lamb (Cow Town Cycling Tea) 0:01:06 18 George Sokorai (Independence Cycling) 0:01:41 DNF Mark Keefer

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cary Smith (Avout Racing) 0:06:02 2 Troy Zimmerman 0:00:02 3 Robert Eichlin 0:00:04 4 Greg Turner (Triple Threat Cyclin) 0:00:13 5 David Van Wart (Team Town Cycle) 0:00:18 6 Alec Petro (Corner Cycle Cycling) 0:00:26 7 Donald Seib (Bikeman.Com) 0:00:28 8 Edwin Hein (Guys Racing Club) 0:00:36 9 Waldek Stepniowski 0:00:41 10 Kent Wood 0:00:42 11 Patrick Miranda (Mirco Racing) 0:01:03 12 Steve Wagoner 0:01:34 13 Bruce Mcquiston 0:02:02 14 Alan Daum 0:02:36 15 William Gentile 0:02:49

Junior men 9-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Mace (Whole Athlete/ Speci) 0:06:04 2 Scott Funston (Rad Racing Nw) 0:00:19 3 Colton Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles) 0:00:27 4 Adam Croft (Volharden) 0:00:36 5 Nicholas Tabares 0:00:47 6 John Drummond (Team Hammer Nutritio) 0:00:54 7 Michael Fuerst (Cycletherapy) 0:01:02 8 Joshua Peterson 0:01:07 9 Aaron Workowski (East Coasters Jr Tea) 0:01:20 10 Cameron Mader (The Bike Lane) 0:01:30 11 Tommy Quinn (Bikesport-Pa) 0:01:40 12 Tyler Miranda (Mirco Racing) 0:02:02 13 Carson Beard (Bicycle Express Raci) 0:02:04 14 Josiah House 0:02:20 15 Austin Beard (Bicycle Express Raci) 0:02:23 16 Sam Roach (East Coasters Jr Tea) 0:02:34 17 Griffin Allen 0:02:52 18 Grayson Taylor (Cycletherapy) 0:04:16

Junior women 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Haley Batten (Whole Athlete/ Speci) 0:06:48 2 Kelsey Urban (Whole Athlete/ Speci) 0:00:06 3 Veda Gerasimek (Whole Athlete/ Speci) 0:00:11 4 Angelina Palermo (Top Gear Racing) 0:00:30 5 Emma Drummond (Team Hammer Nutritio) 0:00:41 6 Samantha Miranda (Mirco Racing) 0:01:09 7 Melissa Seib (Bikeman.Com) 0:01:10 8 Jessie Linder (Get Out! New Mexico) 0:01:12 9 Mason Hopkins (Celerity Cycling) 0:01:56 10 Nicole Rusden 0:03:07

Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Tea) 0:06:51 2 Evie Racette (Linear Sport Mtb) 0:01:08 3 Kara Uhl (Union College-Ky) 0:01:26

Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanne Grogan (Ness Team New Englan) 0:07:20 2 Zdenka Worsham (Constellation Cyclin) 0:00:01 3 Kimberley Quinlan (Bicycle Express Raci) 0:00:05 4 Sarah Ginsbach (Outrival Racing) 0:00:08 5 L. Marie Walsh (Peloton-Specialized) 0:00:11 6 Kristine Contentoangell (Mtbnj.Com) 0:00:12 7 Philicia Marion 0:01:40 8 Penny Ficker (Dallas Bike Works) 0:01:50 9 Regina Jefferies (Mountain Bike Associ) 0:02:46 10 Mary Dobroth 0:04:37

Women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Urban 0:07:28 2 Karen Krasley 0:00:03 3 Jocelyn Linscott (Toasted Head Racing) 0:00:06 4 Amy Alton (Giant Northeast Off-) 0:00:09 5 Carey Lowery 0:00:11 6 Kelly Ault 0:00:23 7 Kimberly Flynn 0:00:49 8 Ursula Sandefur 0:00:53 9 Alexandra Cortale (Mtbnj.Com) 0:01:10 10 Ellen White 0:01:15 11 Linda Miranda (Mirco Racing) 0:06:58