Gould and Powell win Super D national titles

,

Last-ever super D championships mark end of an era

Image 1 of 22

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) riding to her first Super D title

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) riding to her first Super D title
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 22

Seamus Powell (Giant) on his way to his second consecutive Super D Championship

Seamus Powell (Giant) on his way to his second consecutive Super D Championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 22

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was clearly fastest on the top of the course

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was clearly fastest on the top of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 22

Susan Haywood (Stan's NoTubes) riding to silver medal

Susan Haywood (Stan’s NoTubes) riding to silver medal
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 22

Mary McConneloug (Kenda NoTubes) suffered a crash but still finished well

Mary McConneloug (Kenda NoTubes) suffered a crash but still finished well
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 22

Joanna Petterson (BMC) has plenty of downhill experience

Joanna Petterson (BMC) has plenty of downhill experience
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 22

Joanna Petterson (BMC)

Joanna Petterson (BMC)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 22

Robert Marion (American Classic) having a relaxing ride up the mountain

Robert Marion (American Classic) having a relaxing ride up the mountain
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 22

Vicki Barclay and Susan Haywood making the trip up the mountain

Vicki Barclay and Susan Haywood making the trip up the mountain
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 22

Cheryl Sornson riding through the trees

Cheryl Sornson riding through the trees
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 22

Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes) suffered a crash later in her run

Vicki Barclay (Stan’s NoTubes) suffered a crash later in her run
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 22

Kaylee Blevins (Trek) focusing on the many rocks in the trail

Kaylee Blevins (Trek) focusing on the many rocks in the trail
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 22

Casey William (Whole Athlete) riding to a third place finish

Casey William (Whole Athlete) riding to a third place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 22

A Santa Cruz rider streaking through the woods at Bear Creek Resort

A Santa Cruz rider streaking through the woods at Bear Creek Resort
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 22

Jonathan Gabor racing to a silver medal

Jonathan Gabor racing to a silver medal
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 22

Michael Broderick (Kenda NoTubes) having a podium-level ride

Michael Broderick (Kenda NoTubes) having a podium-level ride
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 22

Kate Courtney, Kaylee Blevins, Teal Stetson-Lee, and Georgia Gould (L to R) at the top of the mountain

Kate Courtney, Kaylee Blevins, Teal Stetson-Lee, and Georgia Gould (L to R) at the top of the mountain
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 22

Vicki Barclay, Teal Stetson-Lee, Georgia Gould, and Susan Haywood (L to R) before their runs

Vicki Barclay, Teal Stetson-Lee, Georgia Gould, and Susan Haywood (L to R) before their runs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 22

Defending champion Teal Stetson-Lee was first to ride. She finished third

Defending champion Teal Stetson-Lee was first to ride. She finished third
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 22

Kate Courtney (Specialized) in a rock garden

Kate Courtney (Specialized) in a rock garden
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 22

Kaylee Blevins (Trek) descending through a rock garden

Kaylee Blevins (Trek) descending through a rock garden
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 22

Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express Racing) near the top of his run

Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express Racing) near the top of his run
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Georgia Gould (Luna) and Seamus Powell (Giant Northeast Off-Road Racing) won the final Super D event at the US National Championships on Sunday morning at Bear Creek Resort in Pennsylvania.

Women

Gould beat Sue Haywood (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team) and Luna teammate Teal Stetson-Lee, who had won the title in 2013.

"I tried to just pin it on the climbs and be smooth everywhere else. I felt better on the downhill today than I did all day yesterday," said Gould, who finished second in Saturday's cross country race. "This downhill is so technical. I was able to refocus when I'd make a a mistake and keep going. You have to remember that everyone is making mistakes in places on a course like this."

Gould was racing the second super D of her career, and it will be the last one at nationals since USA Cycling is swapping the discipline of super D for enduro in 2015.

"I did one a few years ago in Bonelli, but it's my first one at nationals. I figured it's the last year they're having it. Every year, I always wish that I did it, but I've focused in the past on short track. This year I was like, it's the last one, I should just do it."

Former super D national champion Sue Haywood was enjoying the race despite her "retirement" from the pro circuit. She won the nationals in 2005.

"I wasn't that good at the top, but I didn't have any bad mess-ups," said Haywood. "The pedalling hurt - it really did. It's funny how such a small uphill can hurt."

"I had a lot of nerves this morning when I saw that Georgia was 30 seconds in front of me, and Mary [McConneloug] was 30 seconds behind. The best cross country riders when they're at their level have such good skills."

Defending champion Stetson-Lee had a solid run to net third place. "I felt a little tired at the top. I could feel the effort from yesterday's cross country race, but then I settled in. The most important thing on this type of course is to stay smooth. Slow is smooth, but smooth is fast. I felt like it all came together more on the bottom section - it was nice not having anyone in front of me. I didn't have that extra stress."

Men

In the men's race, Seamus Powell successfully defended his title despite what he called a "sloppy" run.

"I had some good pre-rides, but my race run was rubbish. I had a crash and twisted my bars all the way around and I had to stop to get them back in place," said Powell. "With my run, I didn't feel that good and was just hoping to maintain a podium position, but to win a national title feels awesome."

"Last year was a surprise to me. I've been thinking about this for 12 months. Having to defend it put a fire in my belly. Even with the crash, I managed to pull it out with a solid gap over second."

Powell has been focusing on both enduro and downhill racing this year.

Second place went to Jonathan Gabor while Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized) finished third, tying his performance of last year.

"It was a little early to be going that fast through the woods. I just tried to keep a clean run up top, and once we got into the cross country part, I just gave it everything I had because I've ridden that section like 12 times this week," said Williams. "I messed up a couple of lines but that's what happens when you're giving it your all."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Seamus Powell (Giant Northeast)0:05:23
2Jonathan Gabor0:00:07
3Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/ Speci)0:00:12
4Michael Broderick0:00:19
5Jeffrey Lenosky0:00:20
6Madison Matthews0:00:22
7Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express)0:00:22
8Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Bikes)0:00:23
9Gunnar Bergey (Lees-Mcrae College)0:00:25
10Harlan Price0:00:25
11Richard Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/ Specialized)0:00:28
12Alex Meucci0:00:30
13Lewis Gaffney (Team F.I.Taos)0:00:36
14Michael Sampson0:00:36
15Robert Marion (Carpediem Racing)0:00:37
16Bradford Perley0:00:38
17Colby Pastore0:00:41
18Davis Bentley0:00:46
19Joshua Dillon (Bikereg.Com Cycling)0:00:54
20Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Northeast)0:00:56
21Lars Tribus0:01:10
22Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)0:01:11
23Francis Cuddy0:01:12
24John Newsom0:01:22
25Jed Schober (Giant Northeast)0:02:00
26Timothy Carson0:02:57

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)0:06:21
2Susan Haywood0:00:05
3Teal Stetson-Lee (Team Luna Chix)0:00:25
4Joanna Petterson0:00:27
5Mary Mcconneloug0:00:34
6Kaylee Blevins (Bear Development)0:00:35
7Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)0:00:36
8Jennifer Summers0:00:45
9Cindy Abbott0:00:47
10Cheryl Sornson0:00:48
11Jessica Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing)0:00:53
12Sarah Kaufmann0:00:53
13Carolyn Popovic (Rare Disease Cycling)0:01:00
14Emily Schaldach0:01:26
15Kate Courtney0:01:32
16Erin Alders0:01:36
17Abbey Alexiades0:02:02

Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Berliner0:05:24
2Carson Beckett (Wood -N- Wave)0:00:02
3Christopher Blevins (Whole Athlete/ Speci)0:00:12
4Clayton Puckett (Bear Development Tea)0:00:13
5Hayden Miller (Wenzel Coaching Juni)0:00:20
6Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo)0:00:20
7Scott Mcgill0:00:23
8Peter Karinen0:00:24
9Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth)0:00:30
10Jacob Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles)
11Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete/ Speci)0:00:32
12Fletcher Arlen0:00:39
13Kyle Legge0:00:42
14Dillon Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)0:00:44
15Kohl Aumer0:00:45
16Adam Cohen (Cycle Youth)0:00:48
17Dustin Zimmerman0:00:48
18Jorge Munoz Jr (Adventures Laredo Ca)0:00:49
19Cole Paton
20Jonathan Legge0:00:55
21Timothy Kline (Saucon Valley Bikes)0:00:57
22Nathan Barnett (Bear Development Tea)0:00:57
23Morgan Platt (Team Bulldog)0:01:00
24Trevor Haas0:01:02
25Kyle Ellis (Cycle Youth)0:01:03
26Tommy Steinebrunner0:01:09
27Devon Fournier0:01:11
28Luke Fleming (Sugar Cycles/Wholeso)0:01:13
29Nathan Clair (Appalachian Bicycle)0:01:17
30Jack Brown (Cycle Youth)0:01:20
31Anders Johnson0:01:24
32Ryan Trimble0:01:25
33Trent Donovan (First Place Racing.C)0:01:29
34Donald Seib (Bikeman.Com)0:01:38
35Noah Barrow (Woodstock Bicycle Cl)0:01:46
36Dean Lyons (Bear Development Tea)0:03:16

Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Berliner0:05:46
2Trevor Deruise0:00:07
3Elliott Baring (Reality Bikes)0:00:21
4Cooper Drummond (Team Hammer Nutritio)0:00:23
5Erik Kristiansen (Black Bear Cycling)0:00:25
6Dustin Kapustiak0:00:33
7Callum Mcewen0:00:41
8Derek Elliott (Rocktown Racing)0:00:42
9Eric Ness (Bikesport-Pa)0:00:44
10Alexander Elkins0:00:52
11Justin Sotdorus (The Bike Shak Cyclin)0:00:57
12Ray Dangelmaier (Brevard College)0:01:00
13Thomas Gaines (Volharden)0:01:19
14Kyle Morgan0:01:20
15Alex Rowland0:01:37
16Brent Mayo (University Of Georgi)0:01:39
17Frank Bialobrzeski0:03:14
18Stephen Solt (South Mountain Cycle)0:06:05

Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Winkelmann0:05:49
2Jason Beckley0:00:12
3Robert Stine Jr (New England Cycling)0:00:13
4Christopher Valenti0:00:16
5Chris Welsh0:00:24
6Vaughn Micciche0:00:29
7Daniel Brodeen0:00:31
8Joseph Petrarca (Mtbnj.Com)0:00:32
9Tim Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing)0:00:36
10Tyson Kaman (Peloton-Specialized)0:00:39
11Dale Dawson (Plano Athletic Cycli)0:00:47
12Greg Mead0:00:49
13Nick Sears0:01:03
14Erik Falk (A1-Cycling/Shop Ratz)
15Benjamin Cornish0:01:17
16Michael Lemon0:03:07

Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Zimmerman0:05:49
2David Macpherson0:00:23
3Benedict Treglia0:00:28
4John Ronca0:00:29
5Ian Starr0:00:32
6Gregg Galletta0:00:33
7Aaron Fry (Saucon Valley Bikes)0:00:41
8Matthew Donovan (First Place Racing.C)0:00:42
9Jed Prentice (Bayside Velo/Bike Do)0:00:42
10Scott Samoyan0:00:44
11Matthew Morrison0:00:47
12Steven Mace (First Place Racing.C)0:00:48
13Colby Barth0:00:50
14Nathanial Bartholomew (Spinteck Cycling Tea)0:00:55
15Tyler Graf0:01:00
16Mark Norcutt0:01:02
17Tige Lamb (Cow Town Cycling Tea)0:01:06
18George Sokorai (Independence Cycling)0:01:41
DNFMark Keefer

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cary Smith (Avout Racing)0:06:02
2Troy Zimmerman0:00:02
3Robert Eichlin0:00:04
4Greg Turner (Triple Threat Cyclin)0:00:13
5David Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)0:00:18
6Alec Petro (Corner Cycle Cycling)0:00:26
7Donald Seib (Bikeman.Com)0:00:28
8Edwin Hein (Guys Racing Club)0:00:36
9Waldek Stepniowski0:00:41
10Kent Wood0:00:42
11Patrick Miranda (Mirco Racing)0:01:03
12Steve Wagoner0:01:34
13Bruce Mcquiston0:02:02
14Alan Daum0:02:36
15William Gentile0:02:49

Junior men 9-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Mace (Whole Athlete/ Speci)0:06:04
2Scott Funston (Rad Racing Nw)0:00:19
3Colton Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles)0:00:27
4Adam Croft (Volharden)0:00:36
5Nicholas Tabares0:00:47
6John Drummond (Team Hammer Nutritio)0:00:54
7Michael Fuerst (Cycletherapy)0:01:02
8Joshua Peterson0:01:07
9Aaron Workowski (East Coasters Jr Tea)0:01:20
10Cameron Mader (The Bike Lane)0:01:30
11Tommy Quinn (Bikesport-Pa)0:01:40
12Tyler Miranda (Mirco Racing)0:02:02
13Carson Beard (Bicycle Express Raci)0:02:04
14Josiah House0:02:20
15Austin Beard (Bicycle Express Raci)0:02:23
16Sam Roach (East Coasters Jr Tea)0:02:34
17Griffin Allen0:02:52
18Grayson Taylor (Cycletherapy)0:04:16

Junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Haley Batten (Whole Athlete/ Speci)0:06:48
2Kelsey Urban (Whole Athlete/ Speci)0:00:06
3Veda Gerasimek (Whole Athlete/ Speci)0:00:11
4Angelina Palermo (Top Gear Racing)0:00:30
5Emma Drummond (Team Hammer Nutritio)0:00:41
6Samantha Miranda (Mirco Racing)0:01:09
7Melissa Seib (Bikeman.Com)0:01:10
8Jessie Linder (Get Out! New Mexico)0:01:12
9Mason Hopkins (Celerity Cycling)0:01:56
10Nicole Rusden0:03:07

Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (Bear Development Tea)0:06:51
2Evie Racette (Linear Sport Mtb)0:01:08
3Kara Uhl (Union College-Ky)0:01:26

Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Grogan (Ness Team New Englan)0:07:20
2Zdenka Worsham (Constellation Cyclin)0:00:01
3Kimberley Quinlan (Bicycle Express Raci)0:00:05
4Sarah Ginsbach (Outrival Racing)0:00:08
5L. Marie Walsh (Peloton-Specialized)0:00:11
6Kristine Contentoangell (Mtbnj.Com)0:00:12
7Philicia Marion0:01:40
8Penny Ficker (Dallas Bike Works)0:01:50
9Regina Jefferies (Mountain Bike Associ)0:02:46
10Mary Dobroth0:04:37

Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Urban0:07:28
2Karen Krasley0:00:03
3Jocelyn Linscott (Toasted Head Racing)0:00:06
4Amy Alton (Giant Northeast Off-)0:00:09
5Carey Lowery0:00:11
6Kelly Ault0:00:23
7Kimberly Flynn0:00:49
8Ursula Sandefur0:00:53
9Alexandra Cortale (Mtbnj.Com)0:01:10
10Ellen White0:01:15
11Linda Miranda (Mirco Racing)0:06:58

Junior women 9-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Mcdaniel (Twin Six)0:08:29
2Ann Drummond (Team Hammer Nutritio)0:00:34
3Kiley Krasley0:01:11
4Emily House0:01:59
5Corrine Krasley (Chester County Velo)0:02:56
DNFTurner Ramsay (Kms Cycling-Killingt)0:07:25

