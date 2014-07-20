Trending

Powless and Noble win Junior/Cat. 1 short tracks

Short track racing wraps up national championship weekend

Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (Whole Athlete / Specialized)0:24:21
2Christopher Blevins (Whole Athlete/ Specialized)0:00:01
3Carson Beckett (Wood -N- Wave)0:00:03
4Sean Bennett (Whole Athlete / Specialized)0:00:24
5W Grant Ellwood (Boulder Junior Cycli)0:00:29
6Peter Karinen0:00:32
7Jorge Munoz Jr (Adventures Laredo)0:00:46
8Landen Beckner0:00:51
9Byron Rice (Clemmons Bicycle)0:00:54
10Daniel Johnson (Blackstar Racing)0:00:55
11Jacob Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles)0:01:07
12Liam Earl (Byrds (Boise Young)0:01:13
13Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete/ Specialized)0:01:22
14Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth)0:01:30
15Carson Benjamin (Bear Development Team)0:01:32
16Fletcher Arlen0:01:46
17Garrett Gerchar (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:52
18Imeh Nsek0:01:57
19Nic Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior)0:01:58
20Jack Tanner (Boulder Junior Cycling)
21Bryce Lewis (Woodcreek High School)0:01:58
22Samuel Olson0:02:01
23Anders Johnson0:02:15
24Jonathan Plunkett (East Coasters Jr Team)0:02:20
25Eli Kranefuss (Bear Development Team)0:02:25
26Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo)0:02:34
27Zachary Peterson (Whole Athlete/ Specialized)0:02:50
28Ian Whaley (Ct Cycling Advanceme)0:03:01
33Henry Coppolillo (Team Rockford / Clif)
-1 lapNevin Whittemore (Tokyo Joe's Jr)
-1 lapKeiran Eagen (Durango Devo)
-1 lapMichael Sanchez (Pro Bike Supply)
-1 lapRoss Ellwood (Boulder Junior Cycling)
-2 lapsGarrett Rolfe (Team Las'port)
-4 lapsHayden Miller (Wenzel Coaching Junior)
DNFZach Calton

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)0:25:50
2Ksenia Lepikhina0:01:47
3April Nabholz (Giant Northeast)0:02:13
4Amy Horstmeyer (Cloud Racing)0:02:20
5Evie Racette (Linear Sport Mtb)0:02:36
6Shannon Mathis (Team Belladium)0:03:23
-1 lapSarah Ginsbach (Outrival Racing)
-1 lapElizabeth Lurz
-1 lapPenny Ficker (Dallas Bike Works)
-1 lapMelissa Presnell (Rogue Velo Racing)
-2 lapsKaren Krasley
-3 lapsChristine Fort (Pedal Power Team)
-3 lapsKara Uhl (Union College)
DNFMichelle Khare

Latest on Cyclingnews