Powless and Noble win Junior/Cat. 1 short tracks
Short track racing wraps up national championship weekend
Junior/Cat. 1 men and Junior/Cat. 1 women short track: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|0:24:21
|2
|Christopher Blevins (Whole Athlete/ Specialized)
|0:00:01
|3
|Carson Beckett (Wood -N- Wave)
|0:00:03
|4
|Sean Bennett (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|0:00:24
|5
|W Grant Ellwood (Boulder Junior Cycli)
|0:00:29
|6
|Peter Karinen
|0:00:32
|7
|Jorge Munoz Jr (Adventures Laredo)
|0:00:46
|8
|Landen Beckner
|0:00:51
|9
|Byron Rice (Clemmons Bicycle)
|0:00:54
|10
|Daniel Johnson (Blackstar Racing)
|0:00:55
|11
|Jacob Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles)
|0:01:07
|12
|Liam Earl (Byrds (Boise Young)
|0:01:13
|13
|Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete/ Specialized)
|0:01:22
|14
|Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth)
|0:01:30
|15
|Carson Benjamin (Bear Development Team)
|0:01:32
|16
|Fletcher Arlen
|0:01:46
|17
|Garrett Gerchar (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:52
|18
|Imeh Nsek
|0:01:57
|19
|Nic Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior)
|0:01:58
|20
|Jack Tanner (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|21
|Bryce Lewis (Woodcreek High School)
|0:01:58
|22
|Samuel Olson
|0:02:01
|23
|Anders Johnson
|0:02:15
|24
|Jonathan Plunkett (East Coasters Jr Team)
|0:02:20
|25
|Eli Kranefuss (Bear Development Team)
|0:02:25
|26
|Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo)
|0:02:34
|27
|Zachary Peterson (Whole Athlete/ Specialized)
|0:02:50
|28
|Ian Whaley (Ct Cycling Advanceme)
|0:03:01
|33
|Henry Coppolillo (Team Rockford / Clif)
|-1 lap
|Nevin Whittemore (Tokyo Joe's Jr)
|-1 lap
|Keiran Eagen (Durango Devo)
|-1 lap
|Michael Sanchez (Pro Bike Supply)
|-1 lap
|Ross Ellwood (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|-2 laps
|Garrett Rolfe (Team Las'port)
|-4 laps
|Hayden Miller (Wenzel Coaching Junior)
|DNF
|Zach Calton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)
|0:25:50
|2
|Ksenia Lepikhina
|0:01:47
|3
|April Nabholz (Giant Northeast)
|0:02:13
|4
|Amy Horstmeyer (Cloud Racing)
|0:02:20
|5
|Evie Racette (Linear Sport Mtb)
|0:02:36
|6
|Shannon Mathis (Team Belladium)
|0:03:23
|-1 lap
|Sarah Ginsbach (Outrival Racing)
|-1 lap
|Elizabeth Lurz
|-1 lap
|Penny Ficker (Dallas Bike Works)
|-1 lap
|Melissa Presnell (Rogue Velo Racing)
|-2 laps
|Karen Krasley
|-3 laps
|Christine Fort (Pedal Power Team)
|-3 laps
|Kara Uhl (Union College)
|DNF
|Michelle Khare
