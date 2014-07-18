Swenson wins men's under 23 cross country race at US National Championships
Bennett and Blevins earn junior men's titles
Under 23 men and Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18 cross country: -
Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing) won the Under 23 men's cross country race at the US Mountain Bike National Championships at the Bear Creek Resort in Pennsylvania today.
Swenson led at the beginning of the race, but was then overtaken by Howard Grotts (Specialized).
"I just wanted to get out in the front on the first lap and avoid traffic and problems in the woods," said Swenson to Cyclingnews. "On the second lap, I dropped my chain on the descent and that's where Howard got ahead of me with a small gap. Then I was just trying to keep it safe and reel him in before the finish."
Swenson was able to catch and overtake Grotts, an exceptional climber, for the national title. "I was trying to ride my own pace on the climbs and then gain time on the downhills and flats," said Swenson, who has also been a regular on the World Cup circuit.
Sepp Kuss rounded out the top three.
Sean Bennett (Whole Athlete-Specialized) paced the 50-man category 1 17-18 field in 1:17:37. Garrett Gerchar (Boulder Junior Cycling-Tokyo Joe’s Jr.) took silver in 1:18:40, followed by bronze medalist Carson Beckett (Wood-N-Wave), who crossed in 1:19:08.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keegan Swenson (Cannondale)
|1:29:30
|2
|Howard Grotts (Specialized)
|0:00:16
|3
|Sepp Kuss
|0:01:50
|4
|Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/ Speci)
|0:05:12
|5
|Ryan Standish
|0:05:24
|6
|Payson Mcelveen
|0:06:17
|7
|Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team)
|0:06:31
|8
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (Cycle Youth)
|0:09:25
|9
|Davis Bentley
|0:09:34
|10
|Lewis Gaffney (Team F.I.Taos)
|0:10:13
|11
|Stephan Davoust (Durango Devo)
|0:10:14
|12
|Skyler Taylor (Bear Development Tea)
|0:10:24
|13
|Ryan Geiger
|0:10:29
|14
|Michael Sampson
|0:10:57
|15
|Alex Wild
|0:11:21
|16
|Dylan Johnson
|0:11:24
|17
|Kenneth Hall (Lindsey Wilson Colle)
|0:12:19
|18
|Alex Meucci
|0:14:13
|19
|Jason Blodgett (Spin)
|0:14:55
|20
|David Flaten (Giant Northeast Off-)
|0:16:01
|21
|Levi Kurlander (Fort Lewis College)
|0:18:14
|22
|Matthew Turner (Summit Utah Devo)
|0:18:23
|-2 laps
|Anthony Smith
|-2 laps
|Keith Omundson (Evol Elite Racing)
|-2 laps
|Brendan Mccormack (Hot Tubes Developmen)
|-2 laps
|Tyler Berliner
|-2 laps
|Mason Shea
|-2 laps
|Colby Pastore
|-2 laps
|Madison Matthews
|-2 laps
|Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelm)
|-2 laps
|Andris Delins (Northstar Developmen)
|-2 laps
|Andrew Dillman (Midwest Development)
|-2 laps
|Gavin Kline (Dire Wolf Racing)
|-2 laps
|Joel Titius
|-2 laps
|Jonathan Studer
|-2 laps
|Hunter Resek
|-2 laps
|Alex Rowland
|-3 laps
|Trevor Deruise
|-3 laps
|Forrest Conrad (Toasted Head Racing)
|DNF
|Nick Thomas (Az Devo)
|DNF
|Danny Van Wagoner
|DNF
|Kevin Fish
|DNF
|John Ramsay (Kms Cycling-Killingt)
|DNF
|Spencer Lowden
|DNF
|Zachary Valdez
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Bennett (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|1:17:37
|2
|Garrett Gerchar (Boulder Junior Cycli)
|0:01:03
|3
|Carson Beckett (Wood -N- Wave)
|0:01:31
|4
|Landen Beckner
|0:01:51
|5
|W Grant Ellwood (Boulder Junior Cycli)
|0:02:18
|6
|Byron Rice (Clemmons Bicycle Rac)
|7
|Jacob Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles)
|0:02:45
|8
|Daniel Johnson (Blackstar Racing)
|0:03:47
|9
|Peter Karinen
|0:03:54
|10
|Nolan Brady (Rad Racing Nw)
|0:04:00
|11
|Liam Earl (Byrds (Boise Young R)
|0:04:45
|12
|Cole Paton
|0:05:00
|13
|Hayden Miller (Wenzel Coaching Juni)
|0:05:17
|14
|Steffen Andersen (Santa Cruz Developme)
|0:05:41
|15
|Nathan Barnett (Bear Development Tea)
|0:06:13
|16
|Trevor Von Boeck (Front Rangers Junior)
|0:06:23
|17
|Samuel Brehm
|0:06:39
|18
|Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth)
|0:06:41
|19
|Bryce Lewis (Woodcreek High Schoo)
|0:07:27
|20
|Alec Pasqualina
|0:07:42
|21
|Nick Lando (Team Town Cycle)
|0:08:03
|22
|Carson Benjamin (Bear Development Tea)
|0:08:26
|23
|Fletcher Arlen
|0:08:44
|24
|Soren Andersen (Santa Cruz Developme)
|0:09:04
|25
|Ryan Berliner
|0:09:20
|26
|Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo)
|0:09:36
|27
|Cameron Buccellato
|0:10:08
|28
|Eli Kranefuss (Bear Development Tea)
|0:10:13
|29
|Jorge Munoz Jr (Adventures Laredo Ca)
|0:10:31
|30
|Neilson Powless (Whole Athlete/ Speci)
|0:10:43
|31
|Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete/ Speci)
|0:10:47
|32
|Dillon Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)
|0:11:25
|33
|Josue Perez
|0:12:40
|34
|Brad Tasik (Team Town Cycle)
|0:12:41
|35
|Morgan Platt (Team Bulldog)
|0:12:46
|36
|Taylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico)
|0:15:06
|37
|Ian Whaley (Ct Cycling Advanceme)
|0:15:07
|38
|Jordan Byck
|0:16:10
|39
|Nevin Whittemore (Boulder Junior Cycli)
|0:16:48
|40
|Marco Ammatelli
|0:17:14
|41
|Christian Panozzo (Giant Southwest Raci)
|0:17:56
|42
|Kyler Walker
|0:18:44
|43
|Daniel Fendler (Summit Utah Devo)
|0:18:59
|44
|Jacob Cartergibb (Boulder Junior Cycli)
|0:19:29
|45
|Brannan Fix (Ciclismo Youth Found)
|0:19:35
|46
|Kyle Ellis (Cycle Youth)
|0:23:11
|47
|Zachary Peterson (Whole Athlete/ Speci)
|0:25:35
|48
|Justin Wentworth
|0:29:37
|49
|Zach Calton
|0:32:51
|DNF
|Michael Sanchez (Pro Bike Supply)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Blevins (Whole Athlete/ Speci)
|1:20:02
|2
|Clayton Puckett (Bear Development Tea)
|0:04:03
|3
|Imeh Nsek
|0:05:12
|4
|Nic Jenkins (Front Rangers Junior)
|0:05:22
|5
|Jonathan Plunkett (East Coasters Jr Tea)
|0:05:38
|6
|Joshua Anderson (Essex County Velo)
|0:06:07
|7
|Sean Bell
|0:06:41
|8
|Ethan Storm (Dallas Bike Works)
|0:07:33
|9
|Jack Tanner (Boulder Junior Cycli)
|0:07:35
|10
|Andrew Bobb
|0:08:29
|11
|Hayden Sampson
|0:08:36
|12
|Dean Lyons (Bear Development Tea)
|0:08:37
|13
|Connor Patten (Summit Utah Devo)
|0:08:54
|14
|Samuel Olson
|0:09:04
|15
|Drew Palmerleger (Summit Utah Devo)
|0:09:15
|16
|George Schulz (The Bike Lane)
|0:09:21
|17
|Silas Moorefield
|0:09:22
|18
|Luke Fleming (Sugar Cycles/Wholeso)
|0:09:35
|19
|Kyle Legge
|0:09:57
|20
|Anders Johnson
|0:11:41
|21
|Evan Clouse (Cole Sport)
|22
|Keiran Eagen (Durango Devo)
|0:13:38
|23
|Matthew Behrens (Summit Utah Devo)
|24
|Garrett Rolfe (Team Las)
|0:15:11
|25
|Jason Rowton (Montrose Cycling Clu)
|0:17:09
|26
|Cassidy Bailey (Boulder Junior Cycli)
|0:17:20
|27
|Tristan Greathouse
|0:18:20
|28
|Henry Coppolillo (Team Rockford / Clif)
|0:18:33
|29
|Cole Avery (Whole Athlete/ Speci)
|0:34:32
|DNF
|Scott Mcgill
