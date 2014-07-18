Image 1 of 46 Keegan Swenson (Cannnondale) wins the U-23 Championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 46 Keegan Swenson (Cannnondale) at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 46 17-18 racers head out onto the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 46 Sean Bennett (Whole Athlete) taking the hole-shot in the 17-18 race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 46 Riders criss-crossing the ski slopes (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 46 A large U-23 field heads up the mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 46 Keegan Swenson (Cannnondale) taking the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 46 Keegan Swenson (Cannnondale) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 46 Neilson Powless (Whole Athlete) descending through the trees (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 46 Keegan Swenson (Cannnondale) chasing down Grotts (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 46 Howard Grotts (Specialized) leading the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 46 A fan tries to keep pace with the riders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 46 Cassidy Bailey jumps some whoops (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 46 Keegan Swenson (Cannnondale) starting onto the downhill switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 46 Howard Grotts congratulates Keegan Swenson on his win (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 46 Carson Beckett taking third place in the 17-18 race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 46 Garrett Gercher (Cliff Bar) finishing second in the 17-18 race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 46 Sean Bennett (Whole Athlete) wins the 17-18 race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 46 Sean Bennett (Whole Athlete) seemed pleased with his national 17-18 championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 46 A lone rider descending through the trees (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 46 Payson McElveen (Rocky Mountain Chocolate) handling the drop with ease (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 46 Sepp Kuss (BMC) was never far behind the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 46 Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete) descending a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 46 Christopher Blevins (Specialized) going for the win in the 15-16 race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 46 The 15-16 Men at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 46 Joel Titus riding some sweet singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 46 Stephan Davoust dropping off a ridge (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 46 Payson McElveen (Rocky Mountain Chocolate) on a fast descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 46 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 46 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 46 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 46 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 46 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 46 Carson Benjamin riding to a third place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 46 Garrett Gerchar (Cliff Bar) rriding second in the 17-18 race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 46 Garrett Gerchar (Cliff Bar) riding over a drop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 46 A Santa Cruz rider was spilling some blood (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 46 A Colorado Springs rider on a steep pitch (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 46 Some of the descents were steep between the trees (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 40 of 46 A rider using the downhill berms (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 41 of 46 Skyler Taylor (Trek) riding downhill switchback (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 42 of 46 A Specialized rider on the downhill switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 43 of 46 W Grant Ellwood at the end of lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 44 of 46 Jacob Whaley eyeing a dropoff (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 45 of 46 Sean Bennett (Specialized) riding to victory in the 17-18 race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 46 of 46 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing) won the Under 23 men's cross country race at the US Mountain Bike National Championships at the Bear Creek Resort in Pennsylvania today.

Swenson led at the beginning of the race, but was then overtaken by Howard Grotts (Specialized).

"I just wanted to get out in the front on the first lap and avoid traffic and problems in the woods," said Swenson to Cyclingnews. "On the second lap, I dropped my chain on the descent and that's where Howard got ahead of me with a small gap. Then I was just trying to keep it safe and reel him in before the finish."

Swenson was able to catch and overtake Grotts, an exceptional climber, for the national title. "I was trying to ride my own pace on the climbs and then gain time on the downhills and flats," said Swenson, who has also been a regular on the World Cup circuit.

Sepp Kuss rounded out the top three.

Sean Bennett (Whole Athlete-Specialized) paced the 50-man category 1 17-18 field in 1:17:37. Garrett Gerchar (Boulder Junior Cycling-Tokyo Joe’s Jr.) took silver in 1:18:40, followed by bronze medalist Carson Beckett (Wood-N-Wave), who crossed in 1:19:08.





Results

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) 1:29:30 2 Howard Grotts (Specialized) 0:00:16 3 Sepp Kuss 0:01:50 4 Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/ Speci) 0:05:12 5 Ryan Standish 0:05:24 6 Payson Mcelveen 0:06:17 7 Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete/ Specialized Cycling Team) 0:06:31 8 Luke Vrouwenvelder (Cycle Youth) 0:09:25 9 Davis Bentley 0:09:34 10 Lewis Gaffney (Team F.I.Taos) 0:10:13 11 Stephan Davoust (Durango Devo) 0:10:14 12 Skyler Taylor (Bear Development Tea) 0:10:24 13 Ryan Geiger 0:10:29 14 Michael Sampson 0:10:57 15 Alex Wild 0:11:21 16 Dylan Johnson 0:11:24 17 Kenneth Hall (Lindsey Wilson Colle) 0:12:19 18 Alex Meucci 0:14:13 19 Jason Blodgett (Spin) 0:14:55 20 David Flaten (Giant Northeast Off-) 0:16:01 21 Levi Kurlander (Fort Lewis College) 0:18:14 22 Matthew Turner (Summit Utah Devo) 0:18:23 -2 laps Anthony Smith -2 laps Keith Omundson (Evol Elite Racing) -2 laps Brendan Mccormack (Hot Tubes Developmen) -2 laps Tyler Berliner -2 laps Mason Shea -2 laps Colby Pastore -2 laps Madison Matthews -2 laps Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelm) -2 laps Andris Delins (Northstar Developmen) -2 laps Andrew Dillman (Midwest Development) -2 laps Gavin Kline (Dire Wolf Racing) -2 laps Joel Titius -2 laps Jonathan Studer -2 laps Hunter Resek -2 laps Alex Rowland -3 laps Trevor Deruise -3 laps Forrest Conrad (Toasted Head Racing) DNF Nick Thomas (Az Devo) DNF Danny Van Wagoner DNF Kevin Fish DNF John Ramsay (Kms Cycling-Killingt) DNF Spencer Lowden DNF Zachary Valdez

Junior men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Bennett (Whole Athlete / Specialized) 1:17:37 2 Garrett Gerchar (Boulder Junior Cycli) 0:01:03 3 Carson Beckett (Wood -N- Wave) 0:01:31 4 Landen Beckner 0:01:51 5 W Grant Ellwood (Boulder Junior Cycli) 0:02:18 6 Byron Rice (Clemmons Bicycle Rac) 7 Jacob Sacket (Tri-City Bicycles) 0:02:45 8 Daniel Johnson (Blackstar Racing) 0:03:47 9 Peter Karinen 0:03:54 10 Nolan Brady (Rad Racing Nw) 0:04:00 11 Liam Earl (Byrds (Boise Young R) 0:04:45 12 Cole Paton 0:05:00 13 Hayden Miller (Wenzel Coaching Juni) 0:05:17 14 Steffen Andersen (Santa Cruz Developme) 0:05:41 15 Nathan Barnett (Bear Development Tea) 0:06:13 16 Trevor Von Boeck (Front Rangers Junior) 0:06:23 17 Samuel Brehm 0:06:39 18 Carter Anderson (Cycle Youth) 0:06:41 19 Bryce Lewis (Woodcreek High Schoo) 0:07:27 20 Alec Pasqualina 0:07:42 21 Nick Lando (Team Town Cycle) 0:08:03 22 Carson Benjamin (Bear Development Tea) 0:08:26 23 Fletcher Arlen 0:08:44 24 Soren Andersen (Santa Cruz Developme) 0:09:04 25 Ryan Berliner 0:09:20 26 Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo) 0:09:36 27 Cameron Buccellato 0:10:08 28 Eli Kranefuss (Bear Development Tea) 0:10:13 29 Jorge Munoz Jr (Adventures Laredo Ca) 0:10:31 30 Neilson Powless (Whole Athlete/ Speci) 0:10:43 31 Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete/ Speci) 0:10:47 32 Dillon Van Wart (Team Town Cycle) 0:11:25 33 Josue Perez 0:12:40 34 Brad Tasik (Team Town Cycle) 0:12:41 35 Morgan Platt (Team Bulldog) 0:12:46 36 Taylor Squillaci (Get Out! New Mexico) 0:15:06 37 Ian Whaley (Ct Cycling Advanceme) 0:15:07 38 Jordan Byck 0:16:10 39 Nevin Whittemore (Boulder Junior Cycli) 0:16:48 40 Marco Ammatelli 0:17:14 41 Christian Panozzo (Giant Southwest Raci) 0:17:56 42 Kyler Walker 0:18:44 43 Daniel Fendler (Summit Utah Devo) 0:18:59 44 Jacob Cartergibb (Boulder Junior Cycli) 0:19:29 45 Brannan Fix (Ciclismo Youth Found) 0:19:35 46 Kyle Ellis (Cycle Youth) 0:23:11 47 Zachary Peterson (Whole Athlete/ Speci) 0:25:35 48 Justin Wentworth 0:29:37 49 Zach Calton 0:32:51 DNF Michael Sanchez (Pro Bike Supply)