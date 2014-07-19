Trending

Wadsworth and Barclay win Singlespeed nationals

Cat. 1 champions also crowned

Image 1 of 3

Vicki Barclay (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) wins the US singlespeed nationals

Vicki Barclay (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) wins the US singlespeed nationals
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 3

On the startline of the women's singlespeed nationals

On the startline of the women's singlespeed nationals
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 3

Vicki Barclay (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) wins the US singlespeed nationals

Vicki Barclay (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) wins the US singlespeed nationals
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Wadsworth (Charlottesville Racing)1:42:28
2Jon Brown0:01:42
3Harlan Price0:02:40
4Dillon Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)0:02:53
5Kevin Schwartz0:05:10
6Christopher Valenti0:07:04
7John Newsom0:09:57
8Brian Kelley (Pawling Cycle & Spor)0:11:04
9Merwin Davis0:11:40
10Daniel Bonora0:12:24
11Hal Batdorf0:13:55
12Cima Bue0:17:04
13Wilson Hale (Richmond Bicycle Stu)0:18:38
14Jim Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)0:18:45
15David Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)0:13:54
15Jamie Bock0:19:12
16Collin Snyder (Kids Race Sports Dev)0:19:43
17Jeffrey Stevens0:22:11
18Greg Morrow0:25:50
19Gary Hoehne (Deathrow Velo)0:26:20
20Kyle Macdermaid0:27:00
21Jude Vilain0:32:41
22Jarrett Book0:35:27
23Michael Sanchez (Pro Bike Supply)0:55:06
DNFJeff Allen (Bikesport-Pa)
DNFWilliam Christman
DNFRichard Futterer
DNFMatthew Graham (Cycle-Smart Inc.)

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Barclay1:20:43
2Nicole Thiemann (Rare Disease Cycling)0:01:51
3Carey Lowery0:02:02
4Darlene Phillips0:02:35
5Melissa Seib (Bikeman.Com)0:11:29
6Susan Lynch (Bell Lap Cycling Clu)0:12:45

Cat. 1 Men 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Lewis (University Of Virginia)1:37:17
2Charles Snyder0:00:48
3Cooper Drummond (Team Hammer Nutritio)0:01:36
4Elliott Baring (Reality Bikes)0:07:23
5Spencer Rathkamp (Team Muscle Milk/ Np)0:09:56
6Aaron Albright (Swashbuckler Brewing)0:11:05
7Lucas Rowton (Montrose Cycling Clu)0:11:12
8Brent Burcham0:11:30
9Kenneth Mcneill0:12:19
10Zach Deitch (Midwest Development)0:14:47
11Keith Marek0:16:06
12Jake Possinger (Giant Northeast Off-)0:16:59
13Matthew Drury (Bike Line)0:17:17
14Gavin Kline (Dire Wolf Racing)0:19:36
15Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelm)0:23:34
16Tyler Trask (University Of Michig)0:31:57
17Alexander Piskin0:37:45
18Colton Lock0:42:56
19Alexander Elkins0:49:15
20Alexander Tenelshof0:54:07
DNFJerry Cross
DNFErik Kristiansen (Black Bear Cycling)
DNFAdam Thistle
DNFHunter Resek
DNFAchrim Tillbrooke
DNFBenjamin Senkerik
DNFDoug Todd (West Texas A & M)
DNFRay Dangelmaier (Brevard College)
DNFDerek Elliott (Rocktown Racing)
DNFIan Gielar (Rochester Institute)

Cat. 1 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronald Catlin (Rbs Cycling)1:39:56
2Brian Gordon (Blackstar Racing)0:03:42
3Brad Auen (Flatwater Cycling)0:04:49
4Justin Sotdorus (The Bike Shak Cyclin)0:05:45
5Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin)0:07:43
6Paul Meier (Team Marty's)0:09:03
7Mark Walters0:11:05
8Kurt Daniello (Laurel Bicycle Club)0:12:36
9William Zackowski (The Generals)0:14:23
10Jt Toepel0:15:54
11Geoffrey Williams0:17:09
12Kyle Morgan0:19:29
13Brent Mayo (University Of Georgi)0:25:08
14Paul Prescott0:31:09
15Eric Ness (Bikesport-Pa)0:32:23
DNFJoseph Bacinski
DNFJan Grajkowski

Cat. 1 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Freye1:38:49
2Steve Boniface (Blackstar Racing)0:01:25
3Nathan Winkelmann0:03:14
4Matthew Spohn (The Performance Lab)0:04:29
5Adam Williams (Pro Tested Gear)0:04:34
6Kevin Campbell0:06:44
7Nate Kanney0:07:10
8Matt Rapoport0:08:34
9Cody Madigan0:11:22
10Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclism)0:12:34
11Eric Carlson (Team Edge)0:13:25
12Tim Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing)0:13:59
13Chris Dobroth0:14:34
14Zachary Kephart0:14:39
15Abe Goorskey0:15:42
16James Brower0:16:08
17Ryan Dudek (Kelpius Cycling)0:17:34
18Joshua Cauffman0:18:32
19Chris Welsh0:18:41
20Bryan Grygus (Schenectady Cycling)0:18:43
21David Miller0:20:02
22Stephen Szwec (Philadelphia Ciclism)0:20:22
23Ben Brown0:21:18
24Nicholas Shaffer0:23:24
25Mark Kilgore (Keystone Velo Club)0:24:36
26Lester Brown (Giant Northeast Off-)0:27:05
27Michael Romanowski (Giant Northeast Off-)0:29:39
28Ryan Hentz0:32:36
29Thomas Garcia0:36:30
DNFNiall Gengler (Northampton Cycling)
DNFScott Spoo

Cat. 1 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Harris (Createx Racing)1:41:56
2Tyson Kaman (Peloton-Specialized)
3Mike Oconnor0:00:09
4Ezra Lusk0:00:48
5Robert Stine Jr (New England Cycling)0:01:01
6Robert Bryson0:02:21
7Joseph Petrarca (Mtbnj.Com)0:03:08
8Stephen Rowand
9Scott Gray0:04:03
10Chris Tries (Piney Flats Bicycles)0:04:47
11Nick Sears0:05:25
12Aaron Barr0:06:10
13Timothy Carson0:06:26
14Greg Kuhn (Rbs Cycling)0:08:29
15Gale Hess (Thru-It-All Cycling)0:09:03
16Dale Dawson (Plano Athletic Cycli)0:09:07
17Chris Lessing (Round Here Racing)0:09:35
18Robert Dedora0:09:43
19Jason Schiltz (Stoudts Brewing Co/J)0:10:42
20Thomas Harris0:12:51
21Barry Croker0:13:48
22Jeremy Short (Mtbnj.Com)0:15:31
23John Kirkwood (Crosstown Velo)0:15:52
24Donald Snoop Jr (Ccb)0:17:35
25Noah Adams (Team Hammer Nutritio)0:19:08
26Benjamin Cornish0:20:50
27Geoff Butler (Toasted Head Racing)0:22:24
28Michael Tuomi (Bk Training Systems)0:23:34
29Gabor Szilagyi (The Generals)0:29:01
30Chad Cherefko0:43:59
DNFKimani Nielsen (Crosshairs Cycling)
DNFMarco Arocha
DNFAnthony Giguere
DNFTom Burke (New Holland Brewing)

Cat. 1 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Mccarty1:38:07
2Gregg Galletta0:04:43
3Eric Schofield (Bon Secours)0:04:47
4Matthew Boobar0:05:30
5Thomas Rodgers (E3: Elite Human Perf)0:06:05
6Geoff Smith (Bike Line)0:07:49
7Tige Lamb (Cow Town Cycling Tea)0:08:22
8Frank O'reilly0:09:46
9Torrey Marks0:10:55
10Greg Marini0:11:33
11Jonathan Lombardo (Giant Northeast Off-)0:12:42
12Andrew Gorski (Allegheny Cycling As)0:14:20
13Jason Bewley0:14:40
14Werner Freymann0:17:13
15Chris Santalucia (Mtbnj.Com)0:18:44
16Benjamin Tufford (Mtbnj.Com)0:19:45
17Noel Kirila0:20:11
18Joe Caruso0:23:46
19Ryan Keown0:24:55
20Matthew Morrison0:25:36
21Erick Roskos0:32:20
22Paul Urich0:34:06
DNFN Johan Anestad (Evolution Racing)
DNFJeffrey Lenosky
DNFTerrence Slifer (Totalcyclist Club)
DNFScott Hood (Cycle Loft Velo)
DNFPhilip Beard (Bicycle Express Raci)
DNFMarc Vettori (Charm City Cycling L)

Cat. 1 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Yozell (Kapelmuur Independen)1:43:13
2Ben Williams0:00:32
3Michael Rowell (Bell Lap Cycling Clu)0:01:05
4Jerry Garcia0:02:41
5Timothy Zimmerman0:02:42
6Rick Pyle0:04:56
7Nathan Lloyd0:05:20
8Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle & Spor)0:05:22
9Richard Pirro (New England Cycling)0:05:50
10Kirt Mills (Mtbnj.Com)0:07:19
11Jed Prentice (Bayside Velo/Bike Do)0:09:00
12Jw Miller (Erik's Bike Club/Eri)0:09:30
13Matt Germon0:09:35
14Rob Mcgee (Blackstar Racing)0:09:44
15Monte Frank0:12:59
16David Macpherson0:13:01
17Rodger Carter0:13:07
18Aaron Thall (Team Montclair Biker)0:13:27
19John Madden (Sugar Cycles/Wholeso)0:13:50
20Terry Higgins (360 Racing)0:14:05
21Christopher Cyr (Bikeman.Com)0:14:06
22Christopher Jenkins0:15:01
23Philip Webb0:16:43
24Gary Grim0:17:05
25Esteban Rodriguez (Century Road Club As)0:18:01
26Joe Bothell0:19:20
27Mike Stevens (Bike Line)0:21:23
28Chris Chapman0:22:06
29Jim Thistle0:23:27
30Scott Robinson0:24:11
31Peter Schultz0:59:29
DNFWill Black (Mellow Johnny's Cycl)
DNFEric Carlson
DNFJames Grimley (New England Cycling)
DNFVictor Sheldon

Cat. 1 Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Eichlin1:44:46
2Craig Cozza (Upmc/ Pro Bikes)0:00:32
3Greg Turner (Triple Threat Cyclin)0:01:48
4Donald Seib (Bikeman.Com)0:02:16
5Alec Petro (Corner Cycle Cycling)0:02:31
6Gunnar Shogren (Appalachian Bicycle)0:03:23
7Ken Welch0:03:44
8Johnny O'mara (Team Velosport-Ca)0:04:36
9Gregory Shimonek (Midwest Cycling Comm)0:04:48
10Troy Zimmerman0:05:29
11Michael Funk0:06:07
12Edwin Hein (Guys Racing Club)0:07:45
13Jonathan Card0:09:19
14Henry Loving (Runriderace)0:10:20
16James Wilbur0:12:10
17Christopher Goddard0:16:47
18Steven Brady (Old Town Bicycle (Ot)0:17:28
19Bill Marciniak0:20:52
20Scott Stahl (Seavs/Haymarket)0:21:10
21Thierry Blanchet (North American Velo)0:22:56
22Bradley Hill0:23:57
23Christopher Puff0:25:12
24Clyde Bitner0:26:24
25John Taylor (Cycletherapy)0:29:01
26Barry Altman (Bicycle Therapy)0:31:04
27Peter Jantzen (Bell Lap Cycling Clu)0:33:59
28William Ambruster (Guys Racing Club)
29Pete Dailey (Potomac Velo Club)
DNFDenny Boyle (Lateral Stress Velo)
DNFKevin Hines (Corner Cycle Cycling)
DNFEric Risley (Architect Partners R)
DNFSean Mooney (Action Wheels Bike S)
DNFNeal Sapp

Cat. 1 Women 19-24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth White (University Of Vermon)1:21:13
2Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)0:13:11
3Kara Uhl (Union College-Ky)0:13:37
4Elizabeth Lurz0:14:13
5Jessica Robinson (Black Bear Cycling)0:19:07
6Michelle Khare0:24:13

Cat. 1 Women 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cindy Abbott1:21:46
2Jessica Kutz (Riptide Cycling)0:02:29
3Caroline Dezendorf (Team Mike's Bikes P)0:03:19
4Hattie Freye0:03:36
5Evie Racette (Linear Sport Mtb)0:08:47

Cat. 1 Women 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Quinlan (Bicycle Express Raci)1:20:39
2Zdenka Worsham (Constellation Cyclin)0:00:54
3Vanessa Mccaffery (Crystal City Cycling)0:06:39
4Misty Tilson (Pro Tested Gear)0:07:31
5Joy Adams (Sho-Air Minnesota Cy)0:09:07
6Leslie Timm0:09:08
7Amy Horstmeyer (Cloud Racing P/B Rid)0:10:17
8Kathy Russell (Id Angel/Mccarty Rac)0:11:59
9Sarah Ginsbach (Outrival Racing)0:13:54
10Cati Scheifele0:14:39
11Cindy Copley0:19:36
12Jennifer Franko Dudek (Kelpius Cycling)0:19:47
13Erin Faccone0:23:49
14Penny Ficker (Dallas Bike Works)0:24:33
DNFVictoria Boughton Nelson (East End/Kreb Cycle)
DNFApril Nabholz (Giant Northeast Off-)

Cat. 1 Women 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Grogan (Ness Team New Englan)1:19:50
2Lisa Randall0:02:23
3L. Marie Walsh (Peloton-Specialized)0:03:57
4Jessica Hill0:06:28
5Jennifer Tillman (Joes Bike Shop Racin)0:07:03
6Shannon Mathis (Team Belladium)0:07:25
7Kristine Contentoangell (Mtbnj.Com)0:07:55
8Wendi Sebastian (Giant Northeast Off-)0:09:14
9Francine Rapp (Richmond Bicycle Stu)0:15:16
10Christine Fort (Pedal Power Team-Ma)0:25:45
DNFElizabeth Shogren (Appalachian Bicycle)

Cat. 1 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cassie Smith1:22:18
2Bryna Blanchard (Windham Mountain Cyc)0:00:49
3Kelly Ault0:02:21
4Melissa Mertz0:07:25
5Karen Krasley0:09:50
6Brooke Wilson (Somerset Wheelmen)0:10:41
7Cheryl Druckenmiller0:12:06
8Lisa Most (Peanut Butter & Co.)0:16:03
9Heather Heinrich0:17:21
10Nicole Sheets0:18:25
11Julie Higgins (Free State Racing)0:21:15
12Jessica Whiton (Xxx Racing)0:47:08

Cat. 1 Women 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Urban1:23:08
2Julia Violich (Bear Development Tea)0:01:52
3Stacey Barbossa (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:02:42
4Katina Walker0:11:15
5Melanie Black (Mellow Johnny's Cycl)0:12:11
6Jill Morgan (Bikesport-Pa)0:17:58
7Karmen Woelber0:22:46
DNFJennifer Hart (Cycle Loft Velo)

