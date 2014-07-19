Wadsworth and Barclay win Singlespeed nationals
Cat. 1 champions also crowned
Singlespeed and Cat. 1 cross country: -
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Wadsworth (Charlottesville Racing)
|1:42:28
|2
|Jon Brown
|0:01:42
|3
|Harlan Price
|0:02:40
|4
|Dillon Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)
|0:02:53
|5
|Kevin Schwartz
|0:05:10
|6
|Christopher Valenti
|0:07:04
|7
|John Newsom
|0:09:57
|8
|Brian Kelley (Pawling Cycle & Spor)
|0:11:04
|9
|Merwin Davis
|0:11:40
|10
|Daniel Bonora
|0:12:24
|11
|Hal Batdorf
|0:13:55
|12
|Cima Bue
|0:17:04
|13
|Wilson Hale (Richmond Bicycle Stu)
|0:18:38
|14
|Jim Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:18:45
|15
|David Van Wart (Team Town Cycle)
|0:13:54
|15
|Jamie Bock
|0:19:12
|16
|Collin Snyder (Kids Race Sports Dev)
|0:19:43
|17
|Jeffrey Stevens
|0:22:11
|18
|Greg Morrow
|0:25:50
|19
|Gary Hoehne (Deathrow Velo)
|0:26:20
|20
|Kyle Macdermaid
|0:27:00
|21
|Jude Vilain
|0:32:41
|22
|Jarrett Book
|0:35:27
|23
|Michael Sanchez (Pro Bike Supply)
|0:55:06
|DNF
|Jeff Allen (Bikesport-Pa)
|DNF
|William Christman
|DNF
|Richard Futterer
|DNF
|Matthew Graham (Cycle-Smart Inc.)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victoria Barclay
|1:20:43
|2
|Nicole Thiemann (Rare Disease Cycling)
|0:01:51
|3
|Carey Lowery
|0:02:02
|4
|Darlene Phillips
|0:02:35
|5
|Melissa Seib (Bikeman.Com)
|0:11:29
|6
|Susan Lynch (Bell Lap Cycling Clu)
|0:12:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Lewis (University Of Virginia)
|1:37:17
|2
|Charles Snyder
|0:00:48
|3
|Cooper Drummond (Team Hammer Nutritio)
|0:01:36
|4
|Elliott Baring (Reality Bikes)
|0:07:23
|5
|Spencer Rathkamp (Team Muscle Milk/ Np)
|0:09:56
|6
|Aaron Albright (Swashbuckler Brewing)
|0:11:05
|7
|Lucas Rowton (Montrose Cycling Clu)
|0:11:12
|8
|Brent Burcham
|0:11:30
|9
|Kenneth Mcneill
|0:12:19
|10
|Zach Deitch (Midwest Development)
|0:14:47
|11
|Keith Marek
|0:16:06
|12
|Jake Possinger (Giant Northeast Off-)
|0:16:59
|13
|Matthew Drury (Bike Line)
|0:17:17
|14
|Gavin Kline (Dire Wolf Racing)
|0:19:36
|15
|Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelm)
|0:23:34
|16
|Tyler Trask (University Of Michig)
|0:31:57
|17
|Alexander Piskin
|0:37:45
|18
|Colton Lock
|0:42:56
|19
|Alexander Elkins
|0:49:15
|20
|Alexander Tenelshof
|0:54:07
|DNF
|Jerry Cross
|DNF
|Erik Kristiansen (Black Bear Cycling)
|DNF
|Adam Thistle
|DNF
|Hunter Resek
|DNF
|Achrim Tillbrooke
|DNF
|Benjamin Senkerik
|DNF
|Doug Todd (West Texas A & M)
|DNF
|Ray Dangelmaier (Brevard College)
|DNF
|Derek Elliott (Rocktown Racing)
|DNF
|Ian Gielar (Rochester Institute)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ronald Catlin (Rbs Cycling)
|1:39:56
|2
|Brian Gordon (Blackstar Racing)
|0:03:42
|3
|Brad Auen (Flatwater Cycling)
|0:04:49
|4
|Justin Sotdorus (The Bike Shak Cyclin)
|0:05:45
|5
|Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin)
|0:07:43
|6
|Paul Meier (Team Marty's)
|0:09:03
|7
|Mark Walters
|0:11:05
|8
|Kurt Daniello (Laurel Bicycle Club)
|0:12:36
|9
|William Zackowski (The Generals)
|0:14:23
|10
|Jt Toepel
|0:15:54
|11
|Geoffrey Williams
|0:17:09
|12
|Kyle Morgan
|0:19:29
|13
|Brent Mayo (University Of Georgi)
|0:25:08
|14
|Paul Prescott
|0:31:09
|15
|Eric Ness (Bikesport-Pa)
|0:32:23
|DNF
|Joseph Bacinski
|DNF
|Jan Grajkowski
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Freye
|1:38:49
|2
|Steve Boniface (Blackstar Racing)
|0:01:25
|3
|Nathan Winkelmann
|0:03:14
|4
|Matthew Spohn (The Performance Lab)
|0:04:29
|5
|Adam Williams (Pro Tested Gear)
|0:04:34
|6
|Kevin Campbell
|0:06:44
|7
|Nate Kanney
|0:07:10
|8
|Matt Rapoport
|0:08:34
|9
|Cody Madigan
|0:11:22
|10
|Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclism)
|0:12:34
|11
|Eric Carlson (Team Edge)
|0:13:25
|12
|Tim Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing)
|0:13:59
|13
|Chris Dobroth
|0:14:34
|14
|Zachary Kephart
|0:14:39
|15
|Abe Goorskey
|0:15:42
|16
|James Brower
|0:16:08
|17
|Ryan Dudek (Kelpius Cycling)
|0:17:34
|18
|Joshua Cauffman
|0:18:32
|19
|Chris Welsh
|0:18:41
|20
|Bryan Grygus (Schenectady Cycling)
|0:18:43
|21
|David Miller
|0:20:02
|22
|Stephen Szwec (Philadelphia Ciclism)
|0:20:22
|23
|Ben Brown
|0:21:18
|24
|Nicholas Shaffer
|0:23:24
|25
|Mark Kilgore (Keystone Velo Club)
|0:24:36
|26
|Lester Brown (Giant Northeast Off-)
|0:27:05
|27
|Michael Romanowski (Giant Northeast Off-)
|0:29:39
|28
|Ryan Hentz
|0:32:36
|29
|Thomas Garcia
|0:36:30
|DNF
|Niall Gengler (Northampton Cycling)
|DNF
|Scott Spoo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Harris (Createx Racing)
|1:41:56
|2
|Tyson Kaman (Peloton-Specialized)
|3
|Mike Oconnor
|0:00:09
|4
|Ezra Lusk
|0:00:48
|5
|Robert Stine Jr (New England Cycling)
|0:01:01
|6
|Robert Bryson
|0:02:21
|7
|Joseph Petrarca (Mtbnj.Com)
|0:03:08
|8
|Stephen Rowand
|9
|Scott Gray
|0:04:03
|10
|Chris Tries (Piney Flats Bicycles)
|0:04:47
|11
|Nick Sears
|0:05:25
|12
|Aaron Barr
|0:06:10
|13
|Timothy Carson
|0:06:26
|14
|Greg Kuhn (Rbs Cycling)
|0:08:29
|15
|Gale Hess (Thru-It-All Cycling)
|0:09:03
|16
|Dale Dawson (Plano Athletic Cycli)
|0:09:07
|17
|Chris Lessing (Round Here Racing)
|0:09:35
|18
|Robert Dedora
|0:09:43
|19
|Jason Schiltz (Stoudts Brewing Co/J)
|0:10:42
|20
|Thomas Harris
|0:12:51
|21
|Barry Croker
|0:13:48
|22
|Jeremy Short (Mtbnj.Com)
|0:15:31
|23
|John Kirkwood (Crosstown Velo)
|0:15:52
|24
|Donald Snoop Jr (Ccb)
|0:17:35
|25
|Noah Adams (Team Hammer Nutritio)
|0:19:08
|26
|Benjamin Cornish
|0:20:50
|27
|Geoff Butler (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:22:24
|28
|Michael Tuomi (Bk Training Systems)
|0:23:34
|29
|Gabor Szilagyi (The Generals)
|0:29:01
|30
|Chad Cherefko
|0:43:59
|DNF
|Kimani Nielsen (Crosshairs Cycling)
|DNF
|Marco Arocha
|DNF
|Anthony Giguere
|DNF
|Tom Burke (New Holland Brewing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Mccarty
|1:38:07
|2
|Gregg Galletta
|0:04:43
|3
|Eric Schofield (Bon Secours)
|0:04:47
|4
|Matthew Boobar
|0:05:30
|5
|Thomas Rodgers (E3: Elite Human Perf)
|0:06:05
|6
|Geoff Smith (Bike Line)
|0:07:49
|7
|Tige Lamb (Cow Town Cycling Tea)
|0:08:22
|8
|Frank O'reilly
|0:09:46
|9
|Torrey Marks
|0:10:55
|10
|Greg Marini
|0:11:33
|11
|Jonathan Lombardo (Giant Northeast Off-)
|0:12:42
|12
|Andrew Gorski (Allegheny Cycling As)
|0:14:20
|13
|Jason Bewley
|0:14:40
|14
|Werner Freymann
|0:17:13
|15
|Chris Santalucia (Mtbnj.Com)
|0:18:44
|16
|Benjamin Tufford (Mtbnj.Com)
|0:19:45
|17
|Noel Kirila
|0:20:11
|18
|Joe Caruso
|0:23:46
|19
|Ryan Keown
|0:24:55
|20
|Matthew Morrison
|0:25:36
|21
|Erick Roskos
|0:32:20
|22
|Paul Urich
|0:34:06
|DNF
|N Johan Anestad (Evolution Racing)
|DNF
|Jeffrey Lenosky
|DNF
|Terrence Slifer (Totalcyclist Club)
|DNF
|Scott Hood (Cycle Loft Velo)
|DNF
|Philip Beard (Bicycle Express Raci)
|DNF
|Marc Vettori (Charm City Cycling L)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Yozell (Kapelmuur Independen)
|1:43:13
|2
|Ben Williams
|0:00:32
|3
|Michael Rowell (Bell Lap Cycling Clu)
|0:01:05
|4
|Jerry Garcia
|0:02:41
|5
|Timothy Zimmerman
|0:02:42
|6
|Rick Pyle
|0:04:56
|7
|Nathan Lloyd
|0:05:20
|8
|Paul Wojciak (Pawling Cycle & Spor)
|0:05:22
|9
|Richard Pirro (New England Cycling)
|0:05:50
|10
|Kirt Mills (Mtbnj.Com)
|0:07:19
|11
|Jed Prentice (Bayside Velo/Bike Do)
|0:09:00
|12
|Jw Miller (Erik's Bike Club/Eri)
|0:09:30
|13
|Matt Germon
|0:09:35
|14
|Rob Mcgee (Blackstar Racing)
|0:09:44
|15
|Monte Frank
|0:12:59
|16
|David Macpherson
|0:13:01
|17
|Rodger Carter
|0:13:07
|18
|Aaron Thall (Team Montclair Biker)
|0:13:27
|19
|John Madden (Sugar Cycles/Wholeso)
|0:13:50
|20
|Terry Higgins (360 Racing)
|0:14:05
|21
|Christopher Cyr (Bikeman.Com)
|0:14:06
|22
|Christopher Jenkins
|0:15:01
|23
|Philip Webb
|0:16:43
|24
|Gary Grim
|0:17:05
|25
|Esteban Rodriguez (Century Road Club As)
|0:18:01
|26
|Joe Bothell
|0:19:20
|27
|Mike Stevens (Bike Line)
|0:21:23
|28
|Chris Chapman
|0:22:06
|29
|Jim Thistle
|0:23:27
|30
|Scott Robinson
|0:24:11
|31
|Peter Schultz
|0:59:29
|DNF
|Will Black (Mellow Johnny's Cycl)
|DNF
|Eric Carlson
|DNF
|James Grimley (New England Cycling)
|DNF
|Victor Sheldon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Eichlin
|1:44:46
|2
|Craig Cozza (Upmc/ Pro Bikes)
|0:00:32
|3
|Greg Turner (Triple Threat Cyclin)
|0:01:48
|4
|Donald Seib (Bikeman.Com)
|0:02:16
|5
|Alec Petro (Corner Cycle Cycling)
|0:02:31
|6
|Gunnar Shogren (Appalachian Bicycle)
|0:03:23
|7
|Ken Welch
|0:03:44
|8
|Johnny O'mara (Team Velosport-Ca)
|0:04:36
|9
|Gregory Shimonek (Midwest Cycling Comm)
|0:04:48
|10
|Troy Zimmerman
|0:05:29
|11
|Michael Funk
|0:06:07
|12
|Edwin Hein (Guys Racing Club)
|0:07:45
|13
|Jonathan Card
|0:09:19
|14
|Henry Loving (Runriderace)
|0:10:20
|16
|James Wilbur
|0:12:10
|17
|Christopher Goddard
|0:16:47
|18
|Steven Brady (Old Town Bicycle (Ot)
|0:17:28
|19
|Bill Marciniak
|0:20:52
|20
|Scott Stahl (Seavs/Haymarket)
|0:21:10
|21
|Thierry Blanchet (North American Velo)
|0:22:56
|22
|Bradley Hill
|0:23:57
|23
|Christopher Puff
|0:25:12
|24
|Clyde Bitner
|0:26:24
|25
|John Taylor (Cycletherapy)
|0:29:01
|26
|Barry Altman (Bicycle Therapy)
|0:31:04
|27
|Peter Jantzen (Bell Lap Cycling Clu)
|0:33:59
|28
|William Ambruster (Guys Racing Club)
|29
|Pete Dailey (Potomac Velo Club)
|DNF
|Denny Boyle (Lateral Stress Velo)
|DNF
|Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle Cycling)
|DNF
|Eric Risley (Architect Partners R)
|DNF
|Sean Mooney (Action Wheels Bike S)
|DNF
|Neal Sapp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth White (University Of Vermon)
|1:21:13
|2
|Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)
|0:13:11
|3
|Kara Uhl (Union College-Ky)
|0:13:37
|4
|Elizabeth Lurz
|0:14:13
|5
|Jessica Robinson (Black Bear Cycling)
|0:19:07
|6
|Michelle Khare
|0:24:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cindy Abbott
|1:21:46
|2
|Jessica Kutz (Riptide Cycling)
|0:02:29
|3
|Caroline Dezendorf (Team Mike's Bikes P)
|0:03:19
|4
|Hattie Freye
|0:03:36
|5
|Evie Racette (Linear Sport Mtb)
|0:08:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberley Quinlan (Bicycle Express Raci)
|1:20:39
|2
|Zdenka Worsham (Constellation Cyclin)
|0:00:54
|3
|Vanessa Mccaffery (Crystal City Cycling)
|0:06:39
|4
|Misty Tilson (Pro Tested Gear)
|0:07:31
|5
|Joy Adams (Sho-Air Minnesota Cy)
|0:09:07
|6
|Leslie Timm
|0:09:08
|7
|Amy Horstmeyer (Cloud Racing P/B Rid)
|0:10:17
|8
|Kathy Russell (Id Angel/Mccarty Rac)
|0:11:59
|9
|Sarah Ginsbach (Outrival Racing)
|0:13:54
|10
|Cati Scheifele
|0:14:39
|11
|Cindy Copley
|0:19:36
|12
|Jennifer Franko Dudek (Kelpius Cycling)
|0:19:47
|13
|Erin Faccone
|0:23:49
|14
|Penny Ficker (Dallas Bike Works)
|0:24:33
|DNF
|Victoria Boughton Nelson (East End/Kreb Cycle)
|DNF
|April Nabholz (Giant Northeast Off-)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joanne Grogan (Ness Team New Englan)
|1:19:50
|2
|Lisa Randall
|0:02:23
|3
|L. Marie Walsh (Peloton-Specialized)
|0:03:57
|4
|Jessica Hill
|0:06:28
|5
|Jennifer Tillman (Joes Bike Shop Racin)
|0:07:03
|6
|Shannon Mathis (Team Belladium)
|0:07:25
|7
|Kristine Contentoangell (Mtbnj.Com)
|0:07:55
|8
|Wendi Sebastian (Giant Northeast Off-)
|0:09:14
|9
|Francine Rapp (Richmond Bicycle Stu)
|0:15:16
|10
|Christine Fort (Pedal Power Team-Ma)
|0:25:45
|DNF
|Elizabeth Shogren (Appalachian Bicycle)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cassie Smith
|1:22:18
|2
|Bryna Blanchard (Windham Mountain Cyc)
|0:00:49
|3
|Kelly Ault
|0:02:21
|4
|Melissa Mertz
|0:07:25
|5
|Karen Krasley
|0:09:50
|6
|Brooke Wilson (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:10:41
|7
|Cheryl Druckenmiller
|0:12:06
|8
|Lisa Most (Peanut Butter & Co.)
|0:16:03
|9
|Heather Heinrich
|0:17:21
|10
|Nicole Sheets
|0:18:25
|11
|Julie Higgins (Free State Racing)
|0:21:15
|12
|Jessica Whiton (Xxx Racing)
|0:47:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Urban
|1:23:08
|2
|Julia Violich (Bear Development Tea)
|0:01:52
|3
|Stacey Barbossa (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:02:42
|4
|Katina Walker
|0:11:15
|5
|Melanie Black (Mellow Johnny's Cycl)
|0:12:11
|6
|Jill Morgan (Bikesport-Pa)
|0:17:58
|7
|Karmen Woelber
|0:22:46
|DNF
|Jennifer Hart (Cycle Loft Velo)
