Courtney solos to Under 23 women's cross country win at US Nationals
Lepikhina and Batten earn junior titles
Under 23 women and Cat. 1 Junior women 15-18 cross country: -
Kate Courtney (Specialized) raced to a decisive win in the under 23 women's cross country race, which opened up the day's action at the US Cross Country Mountain Bike National Championships at Bear Creek Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania. Courtney finished ahead of Shayna Powless and Kaylee Blevins (Bear Development Team).
“There was a little bit of rain earlier in the week, so I think made it a little more fun and difficult for everyone,” Courtney said. “It was definitely a challenging course and worthy (to be) the National Championships course.
Amongst the U23 action that highlighted the early hours of the day's racing was a compelling series of juniors races, beginning with the category 1 women’s 17-18 contest. Ksenia Lepikhina just edged silver medalist Cassie Ross (Kryki Sports) in 1:17:22, besting Ross’ 1:17:25 effort by three seconds. Shea Chavez took bronze in 1:19:21.
The category 1 women’s 15-16 field was decided by Haley Batten’s (/Whole Athlete-Specialized) 1:10:08 clip, which was contested by teammate Kelsey Urban (Whole Athlete-Specialized), who finished in 1:11:11. Sienna Leger Redel (Summit Utah Devo) wrapped up third in 1:16:42.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Courtney (Specialized)
|1:31:13
|2
|Shayna Powless
|0:00:59
|3
|Kaylee Blevins (Bear Development Team)
|0:03:07
|4
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)
|0:05:41
|5
|Emily Shields
|0:06:09
|6
|Lauren Catlin (Bear Development Team)
|0:10:29
|7
|Hannah Finchamp (Team LUNA Chix)
|0:11:10
|8
|Elizabeth White (University of Vermont)
|0:12:20
|9
|Emily Schaldach
|0:18:34
|-1lap
|Ginny Jeppi (C3-Twenty20cycling.com)
|-1lap
|Nathalie Krantz
|-2laps
|Michelle Khare
|-2laps
|Caroline Woods
|DNF
|Elizabeth Lurz
|DNF
|Briana Heintzelman (South Mountain Cycle & Cafe)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ksenia Lepikhina
|1:17:22
|2
|Cassie Ross (Kryki Sports)
|0:00:03
|3
|Shea Chavez
|0:01:59
|4
|Melissa Seib (Bikeman.com)
|0:04:31
|5
|Jessica Kruse (Team Bulldog)
|0:06:53
|6
|Angelina Palermo (Top Gear Racing)
|0:11:43
|7
|Rachael Jensen (RACC pb GG)
|0:15:53
|DNF
|Nadina Junuzovic (787 Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haley Batten (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|1:10:08
|2
|Kelsey Urban (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|0:01:03
|3
|Sienna Leger Redel (Summit Utah Devo)
|0:06:34
|4
|Veda Gerasimek (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|0:07:55
|5
|Kyra Jackson
|0:15:40
|6
|Jessie Linder (Get Out! New Mexico)
|0:17:54
|7
|Mason Hopkins (Tradewinds Racing)
|0:26:56
|-1lap
|Emma Drummond (Hammer Nutrition)
