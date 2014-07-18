Image 1 of 37 Kate Courtney (Specialized) takes the U-23 victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 37 Whole Athlete juniors on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 37 Kate Courtney (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 37 U-23 Women at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 37 Kate Courtney (Specialized) takes the lead and never looks back (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 37 Kate Courtney (Specialized) leads the women onto the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 37 Kate Courtney (Specialized) with a gap shortly after the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 37 Ksenia Chavez wasted no time in taking the lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 37 Haley Batten (Whole Athlete) at the start went on to catch the 17-18 field (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 37 Kayless Blevins (Trek) at one of the drops (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 37 Emily Shields (BMC) about to take a digger (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 37 Emily Shields (BMC) survived this crash without injuring herself (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 37 Ellen Noble (Trek) descending the ski hill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 37 A riders criss-crosses the ski hill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 37 Haley Batten (Whole Athlete) may have had the most impressive win of the day (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 37 Haley Batten (Whole Athlete) was pleased with her national championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 37 Kate Courtney (Specialized) at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 37 Shayna Powless (BMC) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 37 Ellen Noble (Trek) and her Mom (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 37 Kate Courtney, Kaylee Blevins, and Shayna Powless at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 37 Kate Courtney (Specialized) with the race lead after one lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 37 Shayna Powless (BMC) racing in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 37 Kaylee Blevins (Trek) riding in fourth position after one lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 37 Ellen Noble (Trek) on a fast descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 37 X-Terra althete Hanna Finchamp (Luna) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 37 Ksenia Lepikhina on her way to winning the 17-18 race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 37 Juniors on a steep descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 37 Kate Courtney (Specialized) handling a drop cleanly (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 37 Kate Courtney (Specialized) descending the Bear Creek ski hill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 37 Shayna Powless (BMC) trying to keep Courtney in sight (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 37 Libby White (UVM) putting in a solid ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 37 Haley Batten (Whole Athlete) racing to victory in the 15-16 race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 37 Kelsey Urban (Whole Athlete) racing to second place in the 15-16 race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 37 Cassie Ross having descending through the trees (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 37 Ksenia Chavez on steep singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 37 Emily Shields (BMC) riding well after a very bad crash (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 37 Shayna Powless and Kate Courtney embrace at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Kate Courtney (Specialized) raced to a decisive win in the under 23 women's cross country race, which opened up the day's action at the US Cross Country Mountain Bike National Championships at Bear Creek Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania. Courtney finished ahead of Shayna Powless and Kaylee Blevins (Bear Development Team).

“There was a little bit of rain earlier in the week, so I think made it a little more fun and difficult for everyone,” Courtney said. “It was definitely a challenging course and worthy (to be) the National Championships course.





Amongst the U23 action that highlighted the early hours of the day's racing was a compelling series of juniors races, beginning with the category 1 women’s 17-18 contest. Ksenia Lepikhina just edged silver medalist Cassie Ross (Kryki Sports) in 1:17:22, besting Ross’ 1:17:25 effort by three seconds. Shea Chavez took bronze in 1:19:21.

The category 1 women’s 15-16 field was decided by Haley Batten’s (/Whole Athlete-Specialized) 1:10:08 clip, which was contested by teammate Kelsey Urban (Whole Athlete-Specialized), who finished in 1:11:11. Sienna Leger Redel (Summit Utah Devo) wrapped up third in 1:16:42.

Results

U23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Courtney (Specialized) 1:31:13 2 Shayna Powless 0:00:59 3 Kaylee Blevins (Bear Development Team) 0:03:07 4 Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team) 0:05:41 5 Emily Shields 0:06:09 6 Lauren Catlin (Bear Development Team) 0:10:29 7 Hannah Finchamp (Team LUNA Chix) 0:11:10 8 Elizabeth White (University of Vermont) 0:12:20 9 Emily Schaldach 0:18:34 -1lap Ginny Jeppi (C3-Twenty20cycling.com) -1lap Nathalie Krantz -2laps Michelle Khare -2laps Caroline Woods DNF Elizabeth Lurz DNF Briana Heintzelman (South Mountain Cycle & Cafe)

Junior 17-18 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ksenia Lepikhina 1:17:22 2 Cassie Ross (Kryki Sports) 0:00:03 3 Shea Chavez 0:01:59 4 Melissa Seib (Bikeman.com) 0:04:31 5 Jessica Kruse (Team Bulldog) 0:06:53 6 Angelina Palermo (Top Gear Racing) 0:11:43 7 Rachael Jensen (RACC pb GG) 0:15:53 DNF Nadina Junuzovic (787 Racing)