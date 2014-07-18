Trending

Courtney solos to Under 23 women's cross country win at US Nationals

Lepikhina and Batten earn junior titles

Image 1 of 37

Kate Courtney (Specialized) takes the U-23 victory

Kate Courtney (Specialized) takes the U-23 victory
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 37

Whole Athlete juniors on the front row

Whole Athlete juniors on the front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 37

Kate Courtney (Specialized)

Kate Courtney (Specialized)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 37

U-23 Women at the start

U-23 Women at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 37

Kate Courtney (Specialized) takes the lead and never looks back

Kate Courtney (Specialized) takes the lead and never looks back
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 37

Kate Courtney (Specialized) leads the women onto the course

Kate Courtney (Specialized) leads the women onto the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 37

Kate Courtney (Specialized) with a gap shortly after the start

Kate Courtney (Specialized) with a gap shortly after the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 37

Ksenia Chavez wasted no time in taking the lead

Ksenia Chavez wasted no time in taking the lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 37

Haley Batten (Whole Athlete) at the start went on to catch the 17-18 field

Haley Batten (Whole Athlete) at the start went on to catch the 17-18 field
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 37

Kayless Blevins (Trek) at one of the drops

Kayless Blevins (Trek) at one of the drops
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 37

Emily Shields (BMC) about to take a digger

Emily Shields (BMC) about to take a digger
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 37

Emily Shields (BMC) survived this crash without injuring herself

Emily Shields (BMC) survived this crash without injuring herself
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 37

Ellen Noble (Trek) descending the ski hill

Ellen Noble (Trek) descending the ski hill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 37

A riders criss-crosses the ski hill

A riders criss-crosses the ski hill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 37

Haley Batten (Whole Athlete) may have had the most impressive win of the day

Haley Batten (Whole Athlete) may have had the most impressive win of the day
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 37

Haley Batten (Whole Athlete) was pleased with her national championship

Haley Batten (Whole Athlete) was pleased with her national championship
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 37

Kate Courtney (Specialized) at the finish

Kate Courtney (Specialized) at the finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Shayna Powless (BMC)

Shayna Powless (BMC)

Shayna Powless (BMC)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 37

Ellen Noble (Trek) and her Mom

Ellen Noble (Trek) and her Mom
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 37

Kate Courtney, Kaylee Blevins, and Shayna Powless at the finish

Kate Courtney, Kaylee Blevins, and Shayna Powless at the finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 37

Kate Courtney (Specialized) with the race lead after one lap

Kate Courtney (Specialized) with the race lead after one lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 37

Shayna Powless (BMC) racing in second place

Shayna Powless (BMC) racing in second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 37

Kaylee Blevins (Trek) riding in fourth position after one lap

Kaylee Blevins (Trek) riding in fourth position after one lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 37

Ellen Noble (Trek) on a fast descent

Ellen Noble (Trek) on a fast descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 37

X-Terra althete Hanna Finchamp (Luna)

X-Terra althete Hanna Finchamp (Luna)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 37

Ksenia Lepikhina on her way to winning the 17-18 race

Ksenia Lepikhina on her way to winning the 17-18 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 37

Juniors on a steep descent

Juniors on a steep descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 37

Kate Courtney (Specialized) handling a drop cleanly

Kate Courtney (Specialized) handling a drop cleanly
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 37

Kate Courtney (Specialized) descending the Bear Creek ski hill

Kate Courtney (Specialized) descending the Bear Creek ski hill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 37

Shayna Powless (BMC) trying to keep Courtney in sight

Shayna Powless (BMC) trying to keep Courtney in sight
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 37

Libby White (UVM) putting in a solid ride

Libby White (UVM) putting in a solid ride
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 37

Haley Batten (Whole Athlete) racing to victory in the 15-16 race

Haley Batten (Whole Athlete) racing to victory in the 15-16 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 37

Kelsey Urban (Whole Athlete) racing to second place in the 15-16 race

Kelsey Urban (Whole Athlete) racing to second place in the 15-16 race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 37

Cassie Ross having descending through the trees

Cassie Ross having descending through the trees
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 37

Ksenia Chavez on steep singletrack

Ksenia Chavez on steep singletrack
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 37

Emily Shields (BMC) riding well after a very bad crash

Emily Shields (BMC) riding well after a very bad crash
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 37

Shayna Powless and Kate Courtney embrace at the finish

Shayna Powless and Kate Courtney embrace at the finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Kate Courtney (Specialized) raced to a decisive win in the under 23 women's cross country race, which opened up the day's action at the US Cross Country Mountain Bike National Championships at Bear Creek Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania. Courtney finished ahead of Shayna Powless and Kaylee Blevins (Bear Development Team).

“There was a little bit of rain earlier in the week, so I think made it a little more fun and difficult for everyone,” Courtney said. “It was definitely a challenging course and worthy (to be) the National Championships course.

Amongst the U23 action that highlighted the early hours of the day's racing was a compelling series of juniors races, beginning with the category 1 women’s 17-18 contest. Ksenia Lepikhina just edged silver medalist Cassie Ross (Kryki Sports) in 1:17:22, besting Ross’ 1:17:25 effort by three seconds. Shea Chavez took bronze in 1:19:21.

The category 1 women’s 15-16 field was decided by Haley Batten’s (/Whole Athlete-Specialized) 1:10:08 clip, which was contested by teammate Kelsey Urban (Whole Athlete-Specialized), who finished in 1:11:11. Sienna Leger Redel (Summit Utah Devo) wrapped up third in 1:16:42.

Results

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (Specialized)1:31:13
2Shayna Powless0:00:59
3Kaylee Blevins (Bear Development Team)0:03:07
4Ellen Noble (Bear Development Team)0:05:41
5Emily Shields0:06:09
6Lauren Catlin (Bear Development Team)0:10:29
7Hannah Finchamp (Team LUNA Chix)0:11:10
8Elizabeth White (University of Vermont)0:12:20
9Emily Schaldach0:18:34
-1lapGinny Jeppi (C3-Twenty20cycling.com)
-1lapNathalie Krantz
-2lapsMichelle Khare
-2lapsCaroline Woods
DNFElizabeth Lurz
DNFBriana Heintzelman (South Mountain Cycle & Cafe)

Junior 17-18 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ksenia Lepikhina1:17:22
2Cassie Ross (Kryki Sports)0:00:03
3Shea Chavez0:01:59
4Melissa Seib (Bikeman.com)0:04:31
5Jessica Kruse (Team Bulldog)0:06:53
6Angelina Palermo (Top Gear Racing)0:11:43
7Rachael Jensen (RACC pb GG)0:15:53
DNFNadina Junuzovic (787 Racing)

Junior 15-16 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Haley Batten (Whole Athlete / Specialized)1:10:08
2Kelsey Urban (Whole Athlete / Specialized)0:01:03
3Sienna Leger Redel (Summit Utah Devo)0:06:34
4Veda Gerasimek (Whole Athlete / Specialized)0:07:55
5Kyra Jackson0:15:40
6Jessie Linder (Get Out! New Mexico)0:17:54
7Mason Hopkins (Tradewinds Racing)0:26:56
-1lapEmma Drummond (Hammer Nutrition)

 

