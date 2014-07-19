Image 1 of 41 Todd Wells (Specialized) wins the Elite Men’s cross country National Championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 41 Sho-Air team-mates Jeremiah Bishop (L) and Alex Grant (R) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 41 Spenser Paxson (Kona) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 41 Stephen Ettinger (BMC) wearing an ice vest at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 41 Todd Wells (Specialized) takes time to pose with a young Sho-Air fan (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 41 Stephen Ettinger (BMC) riding himself back into the top 10 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 41 Todd Wells (Specialized) descending with a 90-second lead on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 41 Russell Finsterwald (SRAM Factory) fighting back from a flat tire (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 41 Cameron Dodge probably had the "ride of the day" (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 41 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) came from behind to claim third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 41 Todd and Meg Wells with their son Cooper (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 41 Kerry Werner (BMC) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 41 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) finishing in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 41 Spencer Paxson (Kona) riding rock gardens near the top of the mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 41 Cameron Dodge riding in fifth place on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 41 William Melone (Riverside Racing) completing one of the drops (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 41 Spencer Paxson (Kona) leading on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 41 Russell Finserwald (SRAM Factory) riding in third position on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 41 Spencer Paxson (Kona) takes the hole-shot with Todd Wells close behind (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 41 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air Cannondale) is generally all business at the start of a race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 41 Alex Grant (Sho-Air Cannondale) was having one of his best rides ever (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 41 Robert Marion (American Classic) descending on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 41 The crowd was large at Bear Creek Resort for the elite cross country races today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 41 Spectators lined the course at the top of the mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 41 Elite men at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 41 Travis Woodruff (Backcountry.com) riding downhill switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 41 Brady Kappius (Cliff Bar) on the switchback descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 41 Russell Finsterwald (SRAM Factory) riding in second positon on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 41 Kerry Werner (BMC) riding in third place on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 41 Stephen Ettinger (BMC) running with a flat tire on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 41 Fans were in a festive mood near the top of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 41 There was barely room for the riders to squeeze through the crowds (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 41 A Cannondale rider riding S-Turns on the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 41 A Clif Bar rider descending through the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 41 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) riding in the top 15 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 41 Stephen Ettinger (BMC) trying to make up lost ground due to a flat tire (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 41 Nick Waite (Pro Tested Gear) riding well on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 41 Kerry Werner (BMC) riding a rock garden near the top of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 41 Todd Wells (Specialized) winding his way through one of the rock gardens (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 40 of 41 Todd Wells (Specialized) descending the Bear Creek course in the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 41 of 41 Todd Wells (Specialized) leading Stephen Ettinger near the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Todd Wells (Specialized) won his second national championship this month with a victory in the elite men's cross country on Saturday afternoon at Bear Creek Resort in Pennsylvania. Earlier this month, he earned the US marathon national title.

"This is my third cross country national title. Those are hard for me to achieve even though they are the ones I try the hardest to get," said Wells, who has also previously won short track and marathon titles. His last cross country win was in 2011 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Wells rode the perfect race, controlling the pace and eventually riding off the front as several of his rivals dealt with flat tires on the notoriously rocky course. It was a day when many of the contenders had trouble keeping air in their tires.

"It's always my goal to do well at national champs because it's such an honor to wear the jersey. I got it at marathon nats a couple of weeks ago and that took a bit of weight off the shoulders, but then race day comes around, and I have the pressure and still want to do well. Every nationals win is special."

Defending champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC) was among those who flatted - he actually flatted twice, losing several minutes and his spot up at the front with Wells.

The race started with five men quickly forming a lead group on the first of six laps: Wells, Ettinger, Mitch Hoke (Pro's Closet), Kerry Werner (BMC) and Russell Finsterwald (SRAM Factory).

Lap 2 was when Ettinger's bad luck began. "I flatted my front tire up top on a twisty section. I had to try to ride that in and probably lost three or four minutes." As a result, he dropped back from second to 12th place, not helped but a second front flat on the third lap.

With Ettinger out of the picture at the front, Wells applied some presure to get away from his remaining rivals.

"I tried to go out hard. Last year, I got off in the beginning and then Ettinger came back to me," said Wells. "So I was worried that would happen again, but that's how I race. The harder the race, the better for me. When it's slow and punchy, the younger guys have more snap than me. I prefer that it's just hard the whole time. After we lost Ettinger, Kerry and Finsty came up a bit, but I just tried to keep it rolling."

Last year's U23 champion Werner and Finsterwald rode together in second place until Finsterwald flatted. near the end of lap four.

"I broke a spoke and it punctured through the rim - that's how I got the flat," said Finsterwald. " I rode to the tech zone and got a new wheel, but it was hard to get in the rhythm after that. I just tried to maintain and make up some ground. Kerry and I were battling for second and third. Who knows what would have been, but there's always next year? And tomorrow there's short track."

Finsty's flat left Werner alone to chase Wells. "I tried to stay away and stay consistent and not have any mechanicals," said Werner, who would go on to finish second - the best result of his career.

At the front, Wells was thinking the same. "A course like this, anything can happen and you can flat so easily, so you want as big of a gap as possible. But you don't want to flat, so it's a balancing act," said Wells. "I ran heavier tires with higher pressures than I run at any other race. The traction isn't very good, but with my full suspension bike, I can run the higher pressure and still maintain a bit of traction out there."

Hoke rode in latter place for the second half of the race until he, too, flatted. "I was in third for a long time. Lap four was rough for me and I lost some time. That was the first time I was racing in the top three at a national championships. I've never been in a position to sit comfortably for a podium. I'm kinda bummed, but that's racing."

Both Jeremiah Bishop and Alex Grant of Sho-Air/Cannondale came around Hoke on the final lap.

Bishop took the third spot and said, "My cross country season has been a bit rough. I had nearly given up today after a terrible first two laps, but luckily I linked up with Alex and we work together well. It's a tough, physical course. I did some design on it and I wanted it to be a difficult, technical course to prepare riders for European racing. Turns out it beat me up pretty well, but it feels good to make it onto the box and salvage my cross country season."

Grant had his best-ever cross country nationals result. "I felt good at the start and steadily moved up all race. It was key to get a good rhythm and to flow and be smooth. As much as I would have loved to be in the medals, it's still my best finish and my teammate got the final medal."

Cameron Dodge put in the performance of the day to finish in fifth spot.

Ettinger never gave up and impressively managed to work his way back up to seventh after his two flats of the day. Last year's national champ was racing latex tubes instead of what was the more standard tubeless set up. When asked about his choice after the race, Ettinger said, "The past two years, I had a whole lot of success with it. I can run lower pressures. I had looked at it and if it was good enough for [teammates] Julien Absalon, Ralf Naef and Lukas Flueckiger, I could do it, too. It's just that this course is an aggressive course, as was marathon nationals [where he also flatted a few weeks ago while in the lead], and there are a lot of sharp rocks. I might have to think a little harder about equipment choices on courses like this."

Results