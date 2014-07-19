Image 1 of 37 Lea Davison (Specialized) wins back-to-back national championships (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) congratulates Lea Davison on her championship ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 37 Mary McConneloug (Kenda NoTubes) is one of the most consistant USA riders ever (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 37 Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) riding in third place on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 37 Lea Davison (Specialized) marking Gould on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leads Lea Davison near the end of four laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 37 Crystal Anthony barely has room to squeeze through the crowds (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 37 Mary McConneloug (Kenda NoTubes) is quite used to fans like this at the World Cup races (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 37 Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) riding among crazed fans on top of the mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 37 Former USA Champion Mary McConneloug (Kenda NoTubes) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 37 Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) has joined the top ranks of USA women this year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 37 Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) takes the hole-shot and lead the women up the mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 37 Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) leading the race on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) chasing Davison on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 37 Mary McConneloug (Kenda NoTubes) riding brilliantly on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 37 Erica Tingey (Team Jamis) flying off one of the jumps on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 37 Amy Beisel; (Liv Giant) at the end of lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 37 Lea Davison’s (Specialized) margin of victory was apparent on the final switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 37 Lea Davison (Specialized) being chased by a devil with a megaphone (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) makes her way through superheroes and nuns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 37 Backcountry.com riders Chloe Woodruff (L) and Evelyn Dong (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 37 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 37 Elite women at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 37 Nina Baum (Stan’s NoTubes) riding switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 37 Teal Stetson-Lee on the downhill switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 37 Sarah Kaufmann (Stans NoTubes) on a descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) riding in first place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 37 Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) descending in the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 37 The fans at the top of the mountain were numerous and in a festive mood (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 37 Former Pro Susan Haywood enjoying the festivities at the top of the mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 37 Nina Baum (Stan’s NoTubes) on a very steep descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 37 Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 37 Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) on a technical descent on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 37 Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) riding in the top five on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 37 Lea Davison (Specialized) coming off a jump on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 37 Lea Davison (Specialized) was all smiles at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 37 Lea Davison (Specialized) leading Georgia Gould near the end of lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Lea Davison (Specialized) won the US Cross Country National Championships for the second year in a row at Bear Creek Resort in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon. Although she was the defending champion, her win was a comeback to competition after having to sit out the first half of the 2014 season due to injury.

"This win means so much because I was in the pool getting my range of motion back while all the other girls were training and racing," said Davison, who had hip surgery earlier this year. "I started back to racing in Missoula one month ago, but I've been training like mad."

Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) started off the race like a rocket.

"At the beginning of the race, Chloe set a pace that made me wonder if she had some secret form," said Georgia Gould (Luna). "I thought 'five laps of this - whew!'. Then at the top of the climb, Lea and I went around her and gapped her off on the downhill."

From then on, it was a two-woman battle between Davison and Gould. The two Olympians took turns at the front. With Davison having been out of competition most of the year, neither woman knew quite how she measured up against the other.

"I was a wild card, even for myself," said Davison. "I didn't know how I would perform. I just started feeling good in the nick of time this week, so I had a little bit of confidence, but it was definitely a question mark."

"I didn't know if Lea was just riding around and I thought she was going kind of slow at one point. I also thought Evelyn was catching us on the climb, so I put in a attack on the rocky climb on the third lap, but Lea caught back up," said Gould. "I think we were pretty evenly matched."

Both riders were impressed by the vociferous crowd at the Lone Wolf Heckle Pit.

"I have never heard so much noise. I couldn't hear myself think," said Davison. "That was hands-down the best cheering section I ever heard, even from Europe. If I could hire the Lone Wolf Heckle Pit and bring them to Europe, that'd be great."

Gould said, "Those guys in the heckle pit were deafening. I would liken it to 'cross Worlds in Louisville and the Czech World Cup when you're riding around Katerina. It was amazing, but I messed up every time after not having unclip once in that section in training."

Going into the final lap of five total, Davison made a move on the first climb.

"I tried to get away from her at the beginning of the last lap, but she was sticking right to me," said Davison.

Gould said, "I was feeling pretty fatigued on the last lap. Lea went in front and I thought I'd just see what would happen. Then I realized I was running out of chances to get around. We were both off our bikes on the heckle pit the last time. She gapped me on that climb and there was nowhere else to make it up after that."

Davison said, "I was cramping so bad, I fumbled in the Lone Wolf cheer pit. My calf cramped as I was running up the hill. Then I gave it absolutely everything on the last switchback climb - that's where I got my gap."

"It's disappointing to finish second, but at least it was a good race," said Gould.

Davison said she was so excited to be back to racing after her rehabilitation.

Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) finished third in her best-ever placing at nationals.

"I had a slow start, like usual, but I managed to work my way back up. I was chasing Erin Huck and Mary McConneloug a little bit, and they're both stronger descenders than me, so I knew I wanted to follow their line for at least the first descent. On the second lap, I turned on the gas a little bit to see what I could do."

"I'm with some pretty good company on the podium, and I'm pumped to be up there with them."

Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's) bobbled a bit in the beginning as she dealt with nerves but said she had more and more fun each lap. "I just couldn't quite catch Evelyn. It was a good race," said the fourth placed finisher.

Mary McConneloug (Kenda/NoTubes) rounded out the top five. "I hadn't raced since the Trans-Sylvania Epic. I'm just getting into a big block of racing with the upcoming World Cups. It was so fun to have such a technical track."

