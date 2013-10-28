Division I

In Division I, Marian University won the team relay with riders Andrew Dillman, Allie Dragoo, Joshua Johnson, and Coryn Rivera. The squad posted a time of 14:50.73 to beat out the silver medal Fort Lewis College team of Lauren Catlin, Garrett Lundberg, and Payson McElveen. Collecting bronze in the DI team relay was Lees-McRae College with riders Erin Donohue, Emily Shields, Luke Vrouwenvelder, and Kerry Werner.

"It was fun because racing is almost over and it was good because it was only one lap," said Dillman, a marketing major, after his team's win. "We just knew to go out there and give it everything."

Division II

In the first-ever collegiate mountain bike team relay, Brevard College put in the fastest time of the day to win the Division II competition and also solidify their number one ranking in the Division II team omnium. The North Carolina school won the team event using the foursome of Lewis Gaffney, Sarah Hill, Zachary Valdez, and Erica Zaveta who posted a collective time of 14:47.72.

"We definitely had it in our sights ever since our first conference race and we just knew exactly what we had to do and we wanted to show everyone out there that it isn't just about DI and DII. We wanted to be the fastest out here today," Gaffney explained of his team's thoughts going into the race. "The order came naturally. I've always had a good start. Zach's always been one of the strongest guys on the team so we knew we needed him midway through the race. Then the girls just filled in the gaps where needed and it was amazing to have them."

Finishing for the silver medal in Division II was Colorado Mesa University's trio of Morgan Ryan, Jeffrey Sikes, and Alexis Skarda while the Mars Hill University threesome of Addyson Albershardt, Timothy Jenkins, and Michael Keith grabbed the bronze.

Full Results

Team relay division 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Dillman (Marian University) 0:14:51 1 Allie Dragoo (Marian University) 1 Joshua Johnson (Marian University) 1 Coryn Rivera (Marian University) 2 Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College) 0:14:56 2 Garrett Lundberg (Fort Lewis College) 2 Payson McElveen (Fort Lewis College) 3 Erin Donohue (Lees-McRae College) 0:15:01 3 Emily Shields (Lees-McRae College) 3 Luke Vrouwenvelder (Lees-McRae College) 3 Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) 4 Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University) 0:16:11 4 Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University) 4 Logan Luker (Cumberland University) 5 Lukas Grob (Georgia Institute of Technology) 0:16:34 5 Joshua Longenecker (Georgia Institute of Technology) 5 Namrita O'Dea (Georgia Institute of Technology) 6 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 0:16:40 6 Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming) 6 Tyler Kjorstad (University of Wyoming) 7 Forrest Conrad (University of Vermont) 0:16:56 7 Peter Striegel (University of Vermont) 7 Elizabeth White (University of Vermont) 8 Christopher Bogedin (Lindenwood University) 0:17:04 8 Lindsey Durst (Lindenwood University) 8 Daniel Williams (Lindenwood University) 8 Emily Palmer (Lindenwood University) 9 Jordan Cooper (Colorado State University) 0:17:19 9 Mark Currie (Colorado State University) 9 Greg Krieger (Colorado State University) 9 Suzie Livingston (Colorado State University) 10 Kenneth Hall (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:17:57 10 Madison Mills (Lindsey Wilson College) 10 Travis Monroe (Lindsey Wilson College) 10 Paige Sanders (Lindsey Wilson College) 11 Gavin Kline (Virginia Polytechnic University) 0:18:46 11 Bill Lucy (Virginia Polytechnic University) 11 Rebecca Stimson (Virginia Polytechnic University) 12 Miles Hubbard (Appalachian State University) 0:21:00 12 Lauren Macdonald (Appalachian State University) 12 Alex McMahon (Appalachian State University) 13 Natalia Fonseca (The University of Texas at Austin) 0:21:07 13 Jeffrey Nagy (The University of Texas at Austin)