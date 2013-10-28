Trending

Marian University wins collegiate mountain bike national team relay

Home team Brevard College best among division 2 teams

Division I

In Division I, Marian University won the team relay with riders Andrew Dillman, Allie Dragoo, Joshua Johnson, and Coryn Rivera. The squad posted a time of 14:50.73 to beat out the silver medal Fort Lewis College team of Lauren Catlin, Garrett Lundberg, and Payson McElveen. Collecting bronze in the DI team relay was Lees-McRae College with riders Erin Donohue, Emily Shields, Luke Vrouwenvelder, and Kerry Werner.

"It was fun because racing is almost over and it was good because it was only one lap," said Dillman, a marketing major, after his team's win. "We just knew to go out there and give it everything."

Division II

In the first-ever collegiate mountain bike team relay, Brevard College put in the fastest time of the day to win the Division II competition and also solidify their number one ranking in the Division II team omnium. The North Carolina school won the team event using the foursome of Lewis Gaffney, Sarah Hill, Zachary Valdez, and Erica Zaveta who posted a collective time of 14:47.72.

"We definitely had it in our sights ever since our first conference race and we just knew exactly what we had to do and we wanted to show everyone out there that it isn't just about DI and DII. We wanted to be the fastest out here today," Gaffney explained of his team's thoughts going into the race. "The order came naturally. I've always had a good start. Zach's always been one of the strongest guys on the team so we knew we needed him midway through the race. Then the girls just filled in the gaps where needed and it was amazing to have them."

Finishing for the silver medal in Division II was Colorado Mesa University's trio of Morgan Ryan, Jeffrey Sikes, and Alexis Skarda while the Mars Hill University threesome of Addyson Albershardt, Timothy Jenkins, and Michael Keith grabbed the bronze.

Full Results

Team relay division 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Dillman (Marian University)0:14:51
1Allie Dragoo (Marian University)
1Joshua Johnson (Marian University)
1Coryn Rivera (Marian University)
2Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)0:14:56
2Garrett Lundberg (Fort Lewis College)
2Payson McElveen (Fort Lewis College)
3Erin Donohue (Lees-McRae College)0:15:01
3Emily Shields (Lees-McRae College)
3Luke Vrouwenvelder (Lees-McRae College)
3Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)
4Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)0:16:11
4Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)
4Logan Luker (Cumberland University)
5Lukas Grob (Georgia Institute of Technology)0:16:34
5Joshua Longenecker (Georgia Institute of Technology)
5Namrita O'Dea (Georgia Institute of Technology)
6Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)0:16:40
6Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming)
6Tyler Kjorstad (University of Wyoming)
7Forrest Conrad (University of Vermont)0:16:56
7Peter Striegel (University of Vermont)
7Elizabeth White (University of Vermont)
8Christopher Bogedin (Lindenwood University)0:17:04
8Lindsey Durst (Lindenwood University)
8Daniel Williams (Lindenwood University)
8Emily Palmer (Lindenwood University)
9Jordan Cooper (Colorado State University)0:17:19
9Mark Currie (Colorado State University)
9Greg Krieger (Colorado State University)
9Suzie Livingston (Colorado State University)
10Kenneth Hall (Lindsey Wilson College)0:17:57
10Madison Mills (Lindsey Wilson College)
10Travis Monroe (Lindsey Wilson College)
10Paige Sanders (Lindsey Wilson College)
11Gavin Kline (Virginia Polytechnic University)0:18:46
11Bill Lucy (Virginia Polytechnic University)
11Rebecca Stimson (Virginia Polytechnic University)
12Miles Hubbard (Appalachian State University)0:21:00
12Lauren Macdonald (Appalachian State University)
12Alex McMahon (Appalachian State University)
13Natalia Fonseca (The University of Texas at Austin)0:21:07
13Jeffrey Nagy (The University of Texas at Austin)

Team relay division 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College)0:14:48
1Sarah Hill (Brevard College)
1Zachary Valdez (Brevard College)
1Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)
2Morgan Ryan (Colorado Mesa University)0:15:56
2Jeffery Sikes (Colorado Mesa University)
2Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University)
3Addyson Albershardt (Mars Hill University)0:16:25
3Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill University)
3Michael Keith (Mars Hill University)
4Robin Crandall (Warren Wilson College)0:16:34
4Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College)
4Lillian Hacker (Warren Wilson College)
4Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College)
5Tony Kaatz (Ripon College)0:16:47
5Sophia Marchiando (Ripon College)
5Rosette Reynolds (Ripon College)
5Benjamin Senkerik (Ripon College)
6Peter Noon (Western State Colorado University)0:17:05
6Graham Ruhmann (Western State Colorado University)
6Angela Vitulli (Western State Colorado University)
7Katy Applin (Wake Forest University)0:17:20
7Stephen Vogel (Wake Forest University)
8Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)0:17:33
8Kara Uhl (Union College-KY)
DNSElizabeth Lurz (Abilene Christian University)
DNSConor Steward (Abilene Christian University)

 

