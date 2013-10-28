Trending

Patton and Clawson claim dual slalom collegiate titles

Ennis and Barton best among division 2 slalom racers

Division 1 men

Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College) outrode John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College) in the final of the men's Division I dual slalom competition to take the top step of the podium while Phil Cowan (Fort Lewis College) beat out Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College) in the race to bronze. Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) claimed the fifth step of the podium.

Division 1 women

In the Division I women's contest, Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College) claimed an important victory for her team when she beat silver medalist Crystal Kalogris (Marian University) in the final. Shayona Glynn (Marian University) bested teammate Felicia Stancil (Marian University) for the bronze medal while Stephanie Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) rounded out fifth.

Division 2 men

Senior rider Daniel Ennis (Brevard College) won the men's Division II dual slalom by outracing teammate Mac Banner (Brevard College) in the final.

"I'm really really excited," Ennis said afterwards. "We've been training, all our teammates, together, all summer. This was number one for me. This is my senior year and was my last collegiate race."

Winning the race for third was Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College) while Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) claimed fourth and Andrew Slowey (Front Range Community College) took fifth.

Division 2 women

In the Division II women's contest, Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) bested rival Coleen Pacurariu (US Air Force Academy) for the gold medal while Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines) beat out strongwoman Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) for bronze. Ali Osgood (Humboldt State University) rode to the podium's final step.

Full Results

Men division 1 dual slalom
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College)
2John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College)
3Phil Cowan (Fort Lewis College)
4Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College)
5Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)
6Brian White (Fort Lewis College)
7Jarrod Adcock (Northern Illinois University)
8Michael Sampson (Fort Lewis College)
9Max Morgan (University of Vermont)
10Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College)
11Brandon McDowell (Lindsey Wilson College)
12Zach Graveson (Fort Lewis College)
13Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)
14Kevin Quillan (Appalachian State University)
15Brett Donohue (Colorado State University)
16Andrew Dillman (Marian University)
17Eric Bercume (Lees-McRae College)
18Adam Digby (Fort Lewis College)
19Tyler Hansen (University of Nevada-Reno)
20Luke Beemer (Marian University)
21Chase Hines (Marian University)
22Gunnar Bergey (Lees-McRae College)
23Greg Krieger (Colorado State University)
24James Ontiveros (University of Colorado Boulder)
25Nathan Labecki (Marian University)
26Bennett Colburn (University of Colorado Boulder)
27Dan OConnor (University of Connecticut)
28Matthew Clements (Lees-McRae College)
29Nik Benko (University of California-Santa Barbara)
30Will Scharninghausen (University of Colorado Boulder)
31Trevor Roland (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
32Matthew McCarter (Appalachian State University)
33Tom Holaday (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
34Jean Charles Lebeau (Florida State University)
35Travis Homan (University of Nevada-Reno)
36Tyler Whitfield (Marian University)
37Garrett McGurk (University of California-Santa Barbara)
38William Curtis (University of California-Santa Cruz)
39dylan dipentima (University of Vermont)
40Oakley Erickson (University of Nevada-Reno)
41Logan Luker (Cumberland University)
42Hunter Budd (Appalachian State University)
43Stewart Thompson (California State University-Sacramento)
44Lukas Erdmann (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
45Christopher Otterness (Drexel University)
46dakotah norton (Lindsey Wilson College)
47Brady Kiss (Lindenwood University)
48Alex Dawson (Appalachian State University)
49Clayton Otto (Lindenwood University)
50Christopher (CJ) Brish (Lindenwood University)
51Ryan BakerDunn (University of Vermont)
52Jason Brinsfield (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
53Cody Dunn (Virginia Polytechnic University)
54Robert Galloway (University of Vermont)

Men division 2 dual slalom
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Ennis (Brevard College)
2Mac Banner (Brevard College)
3Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College)
4Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)
5Andrew Slowey (Front Range Community College)
6Derek Johnson (Colorado Mesa University)
7Owen Tulip (Western State Colorado University)
8Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University)
9Justin Graves (Humboldt State University)
10Asher Blackmore (Brevard College)
11caleb woodworth (Western State Colorado University)
12Scott Hoenisch (US Air Force Academy)
13Robert Boger (California State University-Chico)
14cody scott (Western State Colorado University)
15Andrew Stallings (Milligan College)
16Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College)
17Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University)
18Adam Degemann (Colorado Mesa University)
19Joshua Coit (Ripon College)
20taylor biner (Colorado Mesa University)
21Callum McEwen (Brevard College)
22Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College)
23Robert Leeson (Warren Wilson College)
24Ian Bloomfield (Colorado School of Mines)
25Robin Crandall (Warren Wilson College)
26Cory Wittwer (Colorado School of Mines)
27Alex Anderson (Michigan Technological University)
28Dylan Wright (Humboldt State University)
29Marcus Reed-Thorsen (Ripon College)
30Brandon Gaston (Wake Forest University)
31Kyle Greene (Ripon College)
32Tanner Chaney (Union College-KY)
33Ethan Quisenberry (Milligan College)
34Coty VanLannen (Michigan Technological University)
35Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill University)

Women division 1 dual slalom
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)
2Crystal Kalogris (Marian University)
3Shayona Glynn (Marian University)
4Felicia Stancil (Marian University)
6Stephanie Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College)
7Hannah Hall (University of Colorado Boulder)
8Rebecca Gardner (Fort Lewis College)
9Eva Wilson (Colorado State University)
10Madison Pitts (Lindenwood University)
11Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
12Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College)
13Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)
14ashton raum (Lindsey Wilson College)
15Meghan Kane (Fort Lewis College)
16Laura Wright (Lees-McRae College)
17Elizabeth White (University of Vermont)
18Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College)
18Sage Kitson (Fort Lewis College)
19Miranda Gajda (University of Vermont)
20Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming)
21vhasti schmidt (Lindsey Wilson College)
22Amanda Sciandra (Lindenwood University)
23Lauren Macdonald (Appalachian State University)
24Jacqueline Kabel (Colorado State University)
25Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado Boulder)
26Lauren Presley (Colorado State University)
27Brittany Bates (Lindenwood University)
28Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University)

Women division 2 dual slalom
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)
2Coleen Pacurariu (US Air Force Academy)
3Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines)
4Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)
5Ali Osgood (Humboldt State University)
6Ellie Atkins (Western State Colorado University)
7Sarah Godish (US Air Force Academy)
8Carmen Smith (Western State Colorado University)
9Ariana Dittmer (Colorado Mesa University)
10Sarah Hill (Brevard College)
11Lillian Hacker (Warren Wilson College)
12Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College)
13Kara Uhl (Union College-KY)
14Nicole Miranda (Brevard College)
15Katy Applin (Wake Forest University)
16Tesa Anderson (Warren Wilson College)
17Alessia Faverio (Warren Wilson College)
18Trisha Dupnock (Clarkson University)
19zoe Smith (Western State Colorado University)
20Bridgette LeBer (Colorado Mesa University)

 

