Division 1 men

Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College) outrode John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College) in the final of the men's Division I dual slalom competition to take the top step of the podium while Phil Cowan (Fort Lewis College) beat out Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College) in the race to bronze. Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) claimed the fifth step of the podium.

Division 1 women

In the Division I women's contest, Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College) claimed an important victory for her team when she beat silver medalist Crystal Kalogris (Marian University) in the final. Shayona Glynn (Marian University) bested teammate Felicia Stancil (Marian University) for the bronze medal while Stephanie Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) rounded out fifth.

Division 2 men

Senior rider Daniel Ennis (Brevard College) won the men's Division II dual slalom by outracing teammate Mac Banner (Brevard College) in the final.

"I'm really really excited," Ennis said afterwards. "We've been training, all our teammates, together, all summer. This was number one for me. This is my senior year and was my last collegiate race."

Winning the race for third was Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College) while Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) claimed fourth and Andrew Slowey (Front Range Community College) took fifth.

Division 2 women

In the Division II women's contest, Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) bested rival Coleen Pacurariu (US Air Force Academy) for the gold medal while Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines) beat out strongwoman Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) for bronze. Ali Osgood (Humboldt State University) rode to the podium's final step.

Full Results

Men division 1 dual slalom # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College) 2 John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College) 3 Phil Cowan (Fort Lewis College) 4 Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College) 5 Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) 6 Brian White (Fort Lewis College) 7 Jarrod Adcock (Northern Illinois University) 8 Michael Sampson (Fort Lewis College) 9 Max Morgan (University of Vermont) 10 Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) 11 Brandon McDowell (Lindsey Wilson College) 12 Zach Graveson (Fort Lewis College) 13 Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University) 14 Kevin Quillan (Appalachian State University) 15 Brett Donohue (Colorado State University) 16 Andrew Dillman (Marian University) 17 Eric Bercume (Lees-McRae College) 18 Adam Digby (Fort Lewis College) 19 Tyler Hansen (University of Nevada-Reno) 20 Luke Beemer (Marian University) 21 Chase Hines (Marian University) 22 Gunnar Bergey (Lees-McRae College) 23 Greg Krieger (Colorado State University) 24 James Ontiveros (University of Colorado Boulder) 25 Nathan Labecki (Marian University) 26 Bennett Colburn (University of Colorado Boulder) 27 Dan OConnor (University of Connecticut) 28 Matthew Clements (Lees-McRae College) 29 Nik Benko (University of California-Santa Barbara) 30 Will Scharninghausen (University of Colorado Boulder) 31 Trevor Roland (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 32 Matthew McCarter (Appalachian State University) 33 Tom Holaday (University of Wisconsin-Madison) 34 Jean Charles Lebeau (Florida State University) 35 Travis Homan (University of Nevada-Reno) 36 Tyler Whitfield (Marian University) 37 Garrett McGurk (University of California-Santa Barbara) 38 William Curtis (University of California-Santa Cruz) 39 dylan dipentima (University of Vermont) 40 Oakley Erickson (University of Nevada-Reno) 41 Logan Luker (Cumberland University) 42 Hunter Budd (Appalachian State University) 43 Stewart Thompson (California State University-Sacramento) 44 Lukas Erdmann (University of Wisconsin-Madison) 45 Christopher Otterness (Drexel University) 46 dakotah norton (Lindsey Wilson College) 47 Brady Kiss (Lindenwood University) 48 Alex Dawson (Appalachian State University) 49 Clayton Otto (Lindenwood University) 50 Christopher (CJ) Brish (Lindenwood University) 51 Ryan BakerDunn (University of Vermont) 52 Jason Brinsfield (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 53 Cody Dunn (Virginia Polytechnic University) 54 Robert Galloway (University of Vermont)

Men division 2 dual slalom # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Ennis (Brevard College) 2 Mac Banner (Brevard College) 3 Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College) 4 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) 5 Andrew Slowey (Front Range Community College) 6 Derek Johnson (Colorado Mesa University) 7 Owen Tulip (Western State Colorado University) 8 Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University) 9 Justin Graves (Humboldt State University) 10 Asher Blackmore (Brevard College) 11 caleb woodworth (Western State Colorado University) 12 Scott Hoenisch (US Air Force Academy) 13 Robert Boger (California State University-Chico) 14 cody scott (Western State Colorado University) 15 Andrew Stallings (Milligan College) 16 Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College) 17 Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University) 18 Adam Degemann (Colorado Mesa University) 19 Joshua Coit (Ripon College) 20 taylor biner (Colorado Mesa University) 21 Callum McEwen (Brevard College) 22 Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College) 23 Robert Leeson (Warren Wilson College) 24 Ian Bloomfield (Colorado School of Mines) 25 Robin Crandall (Warren Wilson College) 26 Cory Wittwer (Colorado School of Mines) 27 Alex Anderson (Michigan Technological University) 28 Dylan Wright (Humboldt State University) 29 Marcus Reed-Thorsen (Ripon College) 30 Brandon Gaston (Wake Forest University) 31 Kyle Greene (Ripon College) 32 Tanner Chaney (Union College-KY) 33 Ethan Quisenberry (Milligan College) 34 Coty VanLannen (Michigan Technological University) 35 Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill University)

Women division 1 dual slalom # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College) 2 Crystal Kalogris (Marian University) 3 Shayona Glynn (Marian University) 4 Felicia Stancil (Marian University) 6 Stephanie Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) 7 Hannah Hall (University of Colorado Boulder) 8 Rebecca Gardner (Fort Lewis College) 9 Eva Wilson (Colorado State University) 10 Madison Pitts (Lindenwood University) 11 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 12 Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College) 13 Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University) 14 ashton raum (Lindsey Wilson College) 15 Meghan Kane (Fort Lewis College) 16 Laura Wright (Lees-McRae College) 17 Elizabeth White (University of Vermont) 18 Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College) 18 Sage Kitson (Fort Lewis College) 19 Miranda Gajda (University of Vermont) 20 Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming) 21 vhasti schmidt (Lindsey Wilson College) 22 Amanda Sciandra (Lindenwood University) 23 Lauren Macdonald (Appalachian State University) 24 Jacqueline Kabel (Colorado State University) 25 Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado Boulder) 26 Lauren Presley (Colorado State University) 27 Brittany Bates (Lindenwood University) 28 Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University)