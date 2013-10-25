Trending

Morrison and Valdez win collegiate short track national titles

Courtney and Zaveta win women's championships

Four national titles were won on Friday as the 2013 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships got underway on North Carolina's Beech Mountain.

The second national championship of the 2013-2014 collegiate cycling season and the final event on USA Cycling's 2013 national championship calendar, the three-day competition got off to a fast (and snowy) start with the short track races.

It was 25 degrees when racing got underway in the morning, meaning that racers not only had to compete against their collegiate rivalries but they also had to compete against the weather and course conditions.

Division I Men

In the men's Division I race, University of Colorado senior Sam Morrison was victorious.

"I just got the hole shot," he said "And then Chris (Baddick) came up on the first climb and kind of sat in second and I just looked back and saw the climb had a little gap and figured I might as well go for it since Chris was sitting on."

Morrison's teammate, Chris Baddick (University of Colorado-Boulder) followed him over the line for the silver medal while Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) was third. Joshua Johnson (Marian University) and Stephan Davoust (Fort Lewis College) rounded out fourth and fifth.

Division I Women

Capping off a successful mountain bike season that included a world cup win and sixth-place in the junior women's race at the UCI Mountain Bike Worlds, Kate Courtney (Stanford University) claimed victory in the women's D1 short track event.

"It feels amazing. Well, right now it feels a little bit cold. It was a really exciting race," the 18-year-old Courtney said after her win. "I had gotten a little bit of a gap and started to settle in and tell myself 'you can do this.' Then I slid out and had to run one of the hills and got caught, so that was a little bit of a mental challenge because I had to get a gap again which was hard."

After Courtney attacked, she created a second gap which she maintained all the way to the finish line, riding in ahead of silver and bronze medalists Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College) and Allie Dragoo (Marian University). Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming) and Emily Shields (Lees-McRae College) completed the race in fourth and fifth.

Division II Men

In Division II, Zachary Valdez helped Brevard College start the weekend out on the right foot when he won the men's short track event. He finished ahead of the Mars Hill University duo of Michael Keith and Timothy Jenkinson while Wesley Lamberson (Union College - KY) and Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont) rounded out the podium in fourth and fifth.

"I'm just really proud of the team," said Brevard coach Ryan Sheedy. "We experienced some adversity when Cypress Gorry, who was cross country and short track cross-country national champ last year, had a training accident about 10 days ago. So that was a big hit and then Lewis Gaffney, who was winning the men's short track, his pedal snapped off and he was out of the race. Zach saw that and went on the attack and put on a big gap."

Division II Women

In her last mountain bike season as a collegiate rider, Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) finished on a high note with the win in the Division II women's short track race.

"Off the line I missed my pedal and kind of went back two spots and then clipped in. I attacked right at the first climb and just held the lead," the new national champion (and reigning DII national cyclo-cross champ) said after crossing the finish line.

Following Zaveta over the finish line were second- and third-place finishers Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University) and Sarah Hill (Brevard College). Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) and Addyson Albershardt (Mars Hill University) were fourth and fifth.

Full Results

Men division 1 short track
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado Boulder)
2Chris Baddick (University of Colorado Boulder)
3Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)
4Joshua Johnson (Marian University)
5Stephan Davoust (Fort Lewis College)
6Andrew Dillman (Marian University)
7Payson McElveen (Fort Lewis College)
8Sepp Kuss (University of Colorado Boulder)
9Alex Meucci (University of Florida)
10Bryan Lewis (University of Virginia)
11Luke Vrouwenvelder (Lees-McRae College)
12Gabriel Baca (Midwestern State University)
13Miles Hubbard (Appalachian State University)
14Josh Brown (Utah State University)
15Daniel Williams (Lindenwood University)
16Casey Hildebrandt (Lindenwood University)
17Greg Krieger (Colorado State University)
18Michael Dutczak (University of Illinois at Chicago)
19Christopher Bogedin (Lindenwood University)
20Lukas Grob (Georgia Institute of Technology)
21Gunnar Bergey (Lees-McRae College)
22Alek Minkis (Marian University)
23Kenneth Hall (Lindsey Wilson College)
24Travis Monroe (Lindsey Wilson College)
25Mark Currie (Colorado State University)
26Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)
27Forrest Conrad (University of Vermont)
28Keith Omundson (University of Colorado Boulder)
29Matthew Fanfelle (University of Nevada-Reno)
30Derek Laan (Indiana University-Bloomington)
31Kenneth McNeill (Northeastern University)
32Tyler Kjorstad (University of Wyoming)
33Adam Steurer (North Carolina State University at Raleigh)
34Michael Sampson (Fort Lewis College)
35Nicholas Newcomb (University of California-Santa Cruz)
36Gregory Buker (Florida State University)
37Garrett Lundberg (Fort Lewis College)
38Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College)
39Maxwell Ackermann (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
40Wyatt Myers (Lindsey Wilson College)
41Nathan Labecki (Marian University)
42Jakub Valigura (University of Colorado Boulder)
43Tyler Stewart (The University of Texas at Austin)
44Davis Bentley (Lees-McRae College)
45William Curtis (University of California-Santa Cruz)
46Joshua Longenecker (Georgia Institute of Technology)
47David Barrett (Midwestern State University)
48Robert Chrisman (The University of Texas at Austin)
49Luke Beemer (Marian University)
50Alex McMahon (Appalachian State University)
51Peter Striegel (University of Vermont)
52Stewart Thompson (California State University-Sacramento)
53Luke Woodard (Virginia Polytechnic University)
54Gavin Kline (Virginia Polytechnic University)
55Jacob Roy (University of Massachusetts Amherst)
56Nathan Trimble (Texas State University-San Marcos)
57Jake Boone (Texas State University-San Marcos)
58Jason Brinsfield (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
59Andrew Faturos (Colorado State University)
60Zach Wegryn (Virginia Polytechnic University)
61Christopher (CJ) Brish (Lindenwood University)
62Evan Hartig (Lindenwood University)
63Bill Lucy (Virginia Polytechnic University)
64Zach Deitch (Marian University)
65Michael Smith (University of Massachusetts Amherst)
66Reece Oleson (Cumberland University)
67Ross Ramage (University of Nevada-Reno)
68Dana Greenlaw (University of Vermont)
69Brian Jorgensen (Lees-McRae College)
70Ricky Pimentel (Colorado State University)
71Bryce Lowrey (University of Virginia)
72gunner gilliam (Lindenwood University)
73TIm Hayes (Texas State University-San Marcos)
74Zach Bodhane (Colorado State University)
75Cory Rand (University of Vermont)
76Matthew McCarter (Appalachian State University)
77Jason Midkiff (Appalachian State University)
78Jeffrey Nagy (The University of Texas at Austin)
79Amos Zimmermann (The University of Texas at Austin)
80Ford Murphy (Northeastern University)
81Richard OBriant (North Carolina State University at Raleigh)
DNFWill Canup (University of Virginia)
DNFLogan Luker (Cumberland University)

Men division 2 short track
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Zachary Valdez (Brevard College)
2Michael Keith (Mars Hill University)
3Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill University)
4Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)
5Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College)
6Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University)
7Graham Ruhmann (Western State Colorado University)
8Dylan Johnson (Brevard College)
9Morgan Ryan (Colorado Mesa University)
10Jeffery Sikes (Colorado Mesa University)
11Tony Kaatz (Ripon College)
12Spencer Lowden (Brevard College)
13Ricardo Creel (Boston College)
14Benjamin Senkerik (Ripon College)
15Hunter Resek (Mars Hill University)
16Nicolas Jimenez (Colorado School of Mines)
17Forrest Russell (Adams State University)
18Peter Noon (Western State Colorado University)
19Doug Todd (West Texas A & M University)
20Dalton Guggemos (Michigan Technological University)
21Robert Leeson (Warren Wilson College)
22Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College)
23Alex Alleman (Western State Colorado University)
24Jeff Sabatka (Western State Colorado University)
25Cory Wittwer (Colorado School of Mines)
26Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University)
27Robin Crandall (Warren Wilson College)
28Andrew Lints (Rochester Institute of Technology)
29Justin Graves (Humboldt State University)
30Marcus Reed-Thorsen (Ripon College)
31Dylan Wright (Humboldt State University)
32Parker McColl (Michigan Technological University)
33caleb woodworth (Western State Colorado University)
34jake wands (Colorado School of Mines)
35Alvin Garlejo (Humboldt State University)
36Michael Eck (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
37Adam Degemann (Colorado Mesa University)
38John Siff (Warren Wilson College)
39Conor Steward (Abilene Christian University)
40Quint Berkemeier (Colorado Mesa University)
41Luke Plummer (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
42Tanner Chaney (Union College-KY)
DNFTucker Brown (US Air Force Academy)
DNFLewis Gaffney (Brevard College)
DNFIan Gielar (Rochester Institute of Technology)
DNFStephen Vogel (Wake Forest University)

Women division 1 short track
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kate Courtney (Stanford University)
2Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)
3Allie Dragoo (Marian University)
4Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming)
5Emily Shields (Lees-McRae College)
6Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College)
7Katherine Shields (Lees-McRae College)
8Coryn Rivera (Marian University)
9Elizabeth White (University of Vermont)
10Emma Klingaman (1 - Cat3) (Lees-McRae College)
11Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
12Erin Donohue (Lees-McRae College)
13Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)
14Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)
15Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College)
16Eileen Mazzochette (Stanford University)
17Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College)
18Jordan Cooper (Colorado State University)
19Namrita O'Dea (Georgia Institute of Technology)
20Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado Boulder)
21Maria Carrelli (2 - Cat3) (Georgia State University)
22Emily Elbers (Marian University)
23Suzie Livingston (Colorado State University)
24Elizabeth Schwab (Fort Lewis College)
25Lindsey Durst (Lindenwood University)
26Sage Kitson (Fort Lewis College)
27Lauren Presley (Colorado State University)
28Jacqueline Kabel (Colorado State University)
29Erin Wilson (Colorado State University)
30Paige Sanders (Lindsey Wilson College)
31Emily Palmer (Lindenwood University)
32Kasinee Gehring (Pennsylvania State University)
33Katy Aceto (Colorado State University)
34Lisa Thompson (Northeastern University)
35Gabriela Ruiz (Boston University)
36Amy Czerwonka (Marian University)
37Madison Mills (Lindsey Wilson College)
38Lauren Macdonald (Appalachian State University)
39Miranda Gajda (University of Vermont)
40Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University)
41Erikaceae Pearsons (California State University-Sacramento)
42Natalia Fonseca (The University of Texas at Austin)

Women division 2 short track
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)
2Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University)
3Sarah Hill (Brevard College)
4Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)
5Addyson Albershardt (Mars Hill University)
6Kara Uhl (1 - Cat3) (Union College-KY)
7Angela Vitulli (Western State Colorado University)
8MacKenzie Paul (US Air Force Academy)
9Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College)
10Elizabeth Lurz (Abilene Christian University)
11Ariana Dittmer (Colorado Mesa University)
12Rosette Reynolds (Ripon College)
13Lillian Hacker (Warren Wilson College)
14Ellie Atkins (Western State Colorado University)
15Lexie Millard (Colorado Mesa University)
16Nicole Miranda (Brevard College)
17Sophia Marchiando (2 - Cat3) (Ripon College)
18Tesa Anderson (Warren Wilson College)
19zoe Smith (Western State Colorado University)
20Mikaleh Smith (Colorado Mesa University)
21Sarah Godish (US Air Force Academy)
22Cate Westenhover (Baylor University)
23Alessia Faverio (Warren Wilson College)
24Amanda Swords (Millersville University of Pennsylvania)
25Natalie Iwamoto (Adams State University)
26Merrill Oakley (Yale University)
27Kalie Plasier (US Air Force Academy)
28Megan Blaney (Wake Forest University)
29Sarah Felpel (Mars Hill University)
DNSAlexis Kelley (Western State Colorado University)
DNFKaty Applin (Wake Forest University)
DNFCaitlin Sullivan (US Air Force Academy)

 

