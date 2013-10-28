Fort Lewis College and Brevard College successfully defended their Division I and II team omnium titles as the 2013 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships concluded on Sunday with the team relay and dual slalom. competitions.

In an extremely tight competition for the Division I team omnium, it came down to the final points collected in Sunday's final event - the dual slalom. After Fort Lewis College took the win in the women's race and bronze in the men's, the team confirmed its spot at the top of the final team omnium standings. Other results the Colorado school used toward its number-one ranking were gold in the women's downhill, silver in the women's short track, silver and bronze in the women's cross country, silver in the men's downhill, and silver in the team relay. In the end, Fort Lewis beat out Marian University, 732 to 658 while Lees-McRae was third with 646 points.

For Brevard, the team was able to secure the top ranking with several important wins and podium finishes, including gold medals in the team relay, men's cross country, women's downhill, women's short track, men's short track, and men's dual slalom. With 835 points at the end of the day, Brevard took the coveted team omnium award over the riders of Western State Colorado University and Colorado Mesa University who accumulated 617 and 605 points respectively.

In the individual omniums, Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) and Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College) took the titles in Division I while Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) and Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) claimed the victories in Division II.

Full Results

Division I final team standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fort Lewis College 732 pts 2 Marian University 658 3 Lees-Mcrae College 646 4 Lindsey Wilson College 466 5 Colorado State University 415 6 University of Colorado Boulder 401 7 University of Vermont 340 8 Lindenwood University 309 9 Cumberland University 292 10 University of Wyoming 291 11 Appalachian State University 284 12 Georgia Institute of Technology 171 13 Stanford University 128 14 University of Nevada-Reno 99 15 University of Virginia 90 16 Midwestern State University 80 17 University of Wisconsin-Madison 79 18 Pennsylvania State University 77 19 University of Florida 72 20 The University of Texas At Austin 72 21 University of California-Santa Barbara 70 22 Utah State University 70 23 Northeastern University 70 24 University of California-Santa Cruz 68 25 University of Connecticut 63 26 Northern Illinois University 61 27 Georgia State University 58 28 California State University-Sacramento 51 29 California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo 50 30 University of Illinois At Chicago 46 31 Boston University 36 32 University of Massachusetts Amherst 35 33 Virginia Polytechnic University 34 34 Florida State University 27 35 Indiana University-Bloomington 22 36 Virginia Commonwealth University 11 37 Drexel University 11 38 North Carolina State University At Raleigh 9 39 Metropolitan State College of Denver 40 Texas State University-San Marcos

Division II final team standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brevard College 835 pts 2 Western State Colorado University 617 3 Colorado Mesa University 605 4 Warren Wilson College 468 5 Mars Hill University 369 6 Union College-Ky 330 7 Us Air Force Academy 317 8 Ripon College 309 9 Humboldt State University 288 10 Colorado School of Mines 224 11 Wake Forest University 220 12 California Lutheran University 180 13 Virginia Intermont College 145 14 Michigan Technological University 111 15 Front Range Community College 107 16 Adams State University 88 17 Abilene Christian University 86 18 Wentworth Institute of Technology 83 19 Clarkson University 76 20 King University 64 21 California State University-Chico 56 22 Boston College 52 23 Baylor University 52 24 West Texas A & M University 50 25 Milligan College 50 26 East Tennessee State University 49 27 Millersville University of Pennsylvania 44 28 Yale University 42 29 Rochester Institute of Technology 40 30 Massachusetts Institute of Technology 36 31 University of Southern Maine 27 32 Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania 13

Men omnium division 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kerry Werner (Lees-Mcrae College) 419 pts 2 Andrew Dillman (Marian University) 241 3 Cody Phillips (Lees-Mcrae College) 196 4 Michael Sampson (Fort Lewis College) 178 5 Gunnar Bergey (Lees-Mcrae College) 141 6 Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University) 139 7 Greg Krieger (Colorado State University) 93 8 Brian Jorgensen (Lees-Mcrae College) 83 9 Luke Beemer (Marian University) 80 10 William Curtis (University of California-Santa Cruz) 60 11 Nathan Labecki (Marian University) 46 12 Brady Kiss (Lindenwood University) 7

Men omnium division 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-Ky) 397 pts 2 Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College) 365 3 Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill University) 321 4 Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University) 249 5 Justin Graves (Humboldt State University) 225 6 Caleb Woodworth (Western State Colorado University) 186 7 Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College) 180 8 Cory Wittwer (Colorado School of Mines) 154 9 Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University) 143 10 Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College) 127 11 Adam Degemann (Colorado Mesa University) 122 12 Robin Crandall (Warren Wilson College) 120 13 Robert Leeson (Warren Wilson College) 104 14 Dylan Wright (Humboldt State University) 91 15 Marcus Reed-thorsen (Ripon College) 80 16 Tanner Chaney (Union College-Ky) 39

Women omnimum division 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College) 357 pts 2 Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College) 329 3 Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming) 308 4 Hailey Sarausky (Lees-Mcrae College) 307 5 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 281 6 Elizabeth White (University of Vermont) 244 7 Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University) 214 8 Sage Kitson (Fort Lewis College) 213 9 Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado Boulder) 163 10 Miranda Gajda (University of Vermont) 137 11 Jacqueline Kabel (Colorado State University) 129 12 Lauren Presley (Colorado State University) 126 13 Lauren Macdonald (Appalachian State University) 77 14 Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University) 72