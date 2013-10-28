Trending

Fort Lewis College and Brevard College win collegiate MTB team titles

Werner, Gomez Villafane, Lamberson and Zaveta top individual standings

Fort Lewis College and Brevard College successfully defended their Division I and II team omnium titles as the 2013 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships concluded on Sunday with the team relay and dual slalom. competitions.

In an extremely tight competition for the Division I team omnium, it came down to the final points collected in Sunday's final event - the dual slalom. After Fort Lewis College took the win in the women's race and bronze in the men's, the team confirmed its spot at the top of the final team omnium standings. Other results the Colorado school used toward its number-one ranking were gold in the women's downhill, silver in the women's short track, silver and bronze in the women's cross country, silver in the men's downhill, and silver in the team relay. In the end, Fort Lewis beat out Marian University, 732 to 658 while Lees-McRae was third with 646 points.

For Brevard, the team was able to secure the top ranking with several important wins and podium finishes, including gold medals in the team relay, men's cross country, women's downhill, women's short track, men's short track, and men's dual slalom. With 835 points at the end of the day, Brevard took the coveted team omnium award over the riders of Western State Colorado University and Colorado Mesa University who accumulated 617 and 605 points respectively.

In the individual omniums, Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) and Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College) took the titles in Division I while Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) and Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) claimed the victories in Division II.

Full Results

Division I final team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fort Lewis College732pts
2Marian University658
3Lees-Mcrae College646
4Lindsey Wilson College466
5Colorado State University415
6University of Colorado Boulder401
7University of Vermont340
8Lindenwood University309
9Cumberland University292
10University of Wyoming291
11Appalachian State University284
12Georgia Institute of Technology171
13Stanford University128
14University of Nevada-Reno99
15University of Virginia90
16Midwestern State University80
17University of Wisconsin-Madison79
18Pennsylvania State University77
19University of Florida72
20The University of Texas At Austin72
21University of California-Santa Barbara70
22Utah State University70
23Northeastern University70
24University of California-Santa Cruz68
25University of Connecticut63
26Northern Illinois University61
27Georgia State University58
28California State University-Sacramento51
29California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo50
30University of Illinois At Chicago46
31Boston University36
32University of Massachusetts Amherst35
33Virginia Polytechnic University34
34Florida State University27
35Indiana University-Bloomington22
36Virginia Commonwealth University11
37Drexel University11
38North Carolina State University At Raleigh9
39Metropolitan State College of Denver
40Texas State University-San Marcos

Division II final team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brevard College835pts
2Western State Colorado University617
3Colorado Mesa University605
4Warren Wilson College468
5Mars Hill University369
6Union College-Ky330
7Us Air Force Academy317
8Ripon College309
9Humboldt State University288
10Colorado School of Mines224
11Wake Forest University220
12California Lutheran University180
13Virginia Intermont College145
14Michigan Technological University111
15Front Range Community College107
16Adams State University88
17Abilene Christian University86
18Wentworth Institute of Technology83
19Clarkson University76
20King University64
21California State University-Chico56
22Boston College52
23Baylor University52
24West Texas A & M University50
25Milligan College50
26East Tennessee State University49
27Millersville University of Pennsylvania44
28Yale University42
29Rochester Institute of Technology40
30Massachusetts Institute of Technology36
31University of Southern Maine27
32Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania13

Men omnium division 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (Lees-Mcrae College)419pts
2Andrew Dillman (Marian University)241
3Cody Phillips (Lees-Mcrae College)196
4Michael Sampson (Fort Lewis College)178
5Gunnar Bergey (Lees-Mcrae College)141
6Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)139
7Greg Krieger (Colorado State University)93
8Brian Jorgensen (Lees-Mcrae College)83
9Luke Beemer (Marian University)80
10William Curtis (University of California-Santa Cruz)60
11Nathan Labecki (Marian University)46
12Brady Kiss (Lindenwood University)7

Men omnium division 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wesley Lamberson (Union College-Ky)397pts
2Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College)365
3Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill University)321
4Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University)249
5Justin Graves (Humboldt State University)225
6Caleb Woodworth (Western State Colorado University)186
7Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College)180
8Cory Wittwer (Colorado School of Mines)154
9Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University)143
10Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College)127
11Adam Degemann (Colorado Mesa University)122
12Robin Crandall (Warren Wilson College)120
13Robert Leeson (Warren Wilson College)104
14Dylan Wright (Humboldt State University)91
15Marcus Reed-thorsen (Ripon College)80
16Tanner Chaney (Union College-Ky)39

Women omnimum division 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College)357pts
2Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)329
3Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming)308
4Hailey Sarausky (Lees-Mcrae College)307
5Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)281
6Elizabeth White (University of Vermont)244
7Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)214
8Sage Kitson (Fort Lewis College)213
9Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado Boulder)163
10Miranda Gajda (University of Vermont)137
11Jacqueline Kabel (Colorado State University)129
12Lauren Presley (Colorado State University)126
13Lauren Macdonald (Appalachian State University)77
14Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University)72

Women omnium division 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)574pts
2Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)500
3Sarah Hill (Brevard College)411
4Kara Uhl (Union College-Ky)304
5Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College)282
6Ariana Dittmer (Colorado Mesa University)258
7Ellie Atkins (Western State Colorado University)256
8Nicole Miranda (Brevard College)245
9Lillian Hacker (Warren Wilson College)236
10Sarah Godish (Us Air Force Academy)205
11Tesa Anderson (Warren Wilson College)189
12Zoe Smith (Western State Colorado University)170
13Alessia Faverio (Warren Wilson College)156
14Katy Applin (Wake Forest University)115

Latest on Cyclingnews