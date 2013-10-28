Fort Lewis College and Brevard College win collegiate MTB team titles
Werner, Gomez Villafane, Lamberson and Zaveta top individual standings
Final standings: -
Fort Lewis College and Brevard College successfully defended their Division I and II team omnium titles as the 2013 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships concluded on Sunday with the team relay and dual slalom. competitions.
In an extremely tight competition for the Division I team omnium, it came down to the final points collected in Sunday's final event - the dual slalom. After Fort Lewis College took the win in the women's race and bronze in the men's, the team confirmed its spot at the top of the final team omnium standings. Other results the Colorado school used toward its number-one ranking were gold in the women's downhill, silver in the women's short track, silver and bronze in the women's cross country, silver in the men's downhill, and silver in the team relay. In the end, Fort Lewis beat out Marian University, 732 to 658 while Lees-McRae was third with 646 points.
For Brevard, the team was able to secure the top ranking with several important wins and podium finishes, including gold medals in the team relay, men's cross country, women's downhill, women's short track, men's short track, and men's dual slalom. With 835 points at the end of the day, Brevard took the coveted team omnium award over the riders of Western State Colorado University and Colorado Mesa University who accumulated 617 and 605 points respectively.
In the individual omniums, Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) and Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College) took the titles in Division I while Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) and Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) claimed the victories in Division II.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fort Lewis College
|732
|pts
|2
|Marian University
|658
|3
|Lees-Mcrae College
|646
|4
|Lindsey Wilson College
|466
|5
|Colorado State University
|415
|6
|University of Colorado Boulder
|401
|7
|University of Vermont
|340
|8
|Lindenwood University
|309
|9
|Cumberland University
|292
|10
|University of Wyoming
|291
|11
|Appalachian State University
|284
|12
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|171
|13
|Stanford University
|128
|14
|University of Nevada-Reno
|99
|15
|University of Virginia
|90
|16
|Midwestern State University
|80
|17
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|79
|18
|Pennsylvania State University
|77
|19
|University of Florida
|72
|20
|The University of Texas At Austin
|72
|21
|University of California-Santa Barbara
|70
|22
|Utah State University
|70
|23
|Northeastern University
|70
|24
|University of California-Santa Cruz
|68
|25
|University of Connecticut
|63
|26
|Northern Illinois University
|61
|27
|Georgia State University
|58
|28
|California State University-Sacramento
|51
|29
|California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo
|50
|30
|University of Illinois At Chicago
|46
|31
|Boston University
|36
|32
|University of Massachusetts Amherst
|35
|33
|Virginia Polytechnic University
|34
|34
|Florida State University
|27
|35
|Indiana University-Bloomington
|22
|36
|Virginia Commonwealth University
|11
|37
|Drexel University
|11
|38
|North Carolina State University At Raleigh
|9
|39
|Metropolitan State College of Denver
|40
|Texas State University-San Marcos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brevard College
|835
|pts
|2
|Western State Colorado University
|617
|3
|Colorado Mesa University
|605
|4
|Warren Wilson College
|468
|5
|Mars Hill University
|369
|6
|Union College-Ky
|330
|7
|Us Air Force Academy
|317
|8
|Ripon College
|309
|9
|Humboldt State University
|288
|10
|Colorado School of Mines
|224
|11
|Wake Forest University
|220
|12
|California Lutheran University
|180
|13
|Virginia Intermont College
|145
|14
|Michigan Technological University
|111
|15
|Front Range Community College
|107
|16
|Adams State University
|88
|17
|Abilene Christian University
|86
|18
|Wentworth Institute of Technology
|83
|19
|Clarkson University
|76
|20
|King University
|64
|21
|California State University-Chico
|56
|22
|Boston College
|52
|23
|Baylor University
|52
|24
|West Texas A & M University
|50
|25
|Milligan College
|50
|26
|East Tennessee State University
|49
|27
|Millersville University of Pennsylvania
|44
|28
|Yale University
|42
|29
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|40
|30
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|36
|31
|University of Southern Maine
|27
|32
|Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania
|13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (Lees-Mcrae College)
|419
|pts
|2
|Andrew Dillman (Marian University)
|241
|3
|Cody Phillips (Lees-Mcrae College)
|196
|4
|Michael Sampson (Fort Lewis College)
|178
|5
|Gunnar Bergey (Lees-Mcrae College)
|141
|6
|Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)
|139
|7
|Greg Krieger (Colorado State University)
|93
|8
|Brian Jorgensen (Lees-Mcrae College)
|83
|9
|Luke Beemer (Marian University)
|80
|10
|William Curtis (University of California-Santa Cruz)
|60
|11
|Nathan Labecki (Marian University)
|46
|12
|Brady Kiss (Lindenwood University)
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wesley Lamberson (Union College-Ky)
|397
|pts
|2
|Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College)
|365
|3
|Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill University)
|321
|4
|Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University)
|249
|5
|Justin Graves (Humboldt State University)
|225
|6
|Caleb Woodworth (Western State Colorado University)
|186
|7
|Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College)
|180
|8
|Cory Wittwer (Colorado School of Mines)
|154
|9
|Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University)
|143
|10
|Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College)
|127
|11
|Adam Degemann (Colorado Mesa University)
|122
|12
|Robin Crandall (Warren Wilson College)
|120
|13
|Robert Leeson (Warren Wilson College)
|104
|14
|Dylan Wright (Humboldt State University)
|91
|15
|Marcus Reed-thorsen (Ripon College)
|80
|16
|Tanner Chaney (Union College-Ky)
|39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College)
|357
|pts
|2
|Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)
|329
|3
|Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming)
|308
|4
|Hailey Sarausky (Lees-Mcrae College)
|307
|5
|Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)
|281
|6
|Elizabeth White (University of Vermont)
|244
|7
|Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)
|214
|8
|Sage Kitson (Fort Lewis College)
|213
|9
|Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado Boulder)
|163
|10
|Miranda Gajda (University of Vermont)
|137
|11
|Jacqueline Kabel (Colorado State University)
|129
|12
|Lauren Presley (Colorado State University)
|126
|13
|Lauren Macdonald (Appalachian State University)
|77
|14
|Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University)
|72
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)
|574
|pts
|2
|Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)
|500
|3
|Sarah Hill (Brevard College)
|411
|4
|Kara Uhl (Union College-Ky)
|304
|5
|Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College)
|282
|6
|Ariana Dittmer (Colorado Mesa University)
|258
|7
|Ellie Atkins (Western State Colorado University)
|256
|8
|Nicole Miranda (Brevard College)
|245
|9
|Lillian Hacker (Warren Wilson College)
|236
|10
|Sarah Godish (Us Air Force Academy)
|205
|11
|Tesa Anderson (Warren Wilson College)
|189
|12
|Zoe Smith (Western State Colorado University)
|170
|13
|Alessia Faverio (Warren Wilson College)
|156
|14
|Katy Applin (Wake Forest University)
|115
