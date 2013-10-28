Division I men

Chris Baddick (University of Colorado-Boulder), who claimed silver in yesterday's short track race, made the winning move in today's cross country competition to claim the national title among division I men.

"There wasn't so much a winning move," he said. "It was more about not making too many mistakes. When Kerry (Werner) went down on the second lap, I didn't have any choice but to attack. I got about 10-15 seconds on him and I put just enough pressure on him that he made a couple more mistakes and I could stay away until the end."

Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) finished in second while Kuss Sepp (University of Colorado-Boulder) collected the bronze medal. Yesterday's short track winner and Baddick's teammate Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado-Boulder) was fourth and Luke Vrouwenvelder (Lees-McRae College) was fifth.

Division I women

Kate Courtney (Stanford University) is really putting her mark on Division I women's racing. On Saturday, she claimed the cross country win after taking the short track win on Friday.

Courtney finished ahead of silver medalist Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College) while Sofia Fomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College) took the bronze. Coryn Rivera (Marian University) and Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming) claimed the fourth and fifth steps of the cross country podium.

Division II men

Zachary Valdez (Brevard College) took his second national title of the weekend in division II when he added cross country gold to the short track win he achieved on Friday.

"I didn't come in expecting a lot," he said. "But I knew I had the potential to win and so I just went with it and it worked out pretty well."

Valdez made the winning move in the second lap. He created a gap on the climb and held it until the end, finishing ahead of silver and bronze medalists Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill University) and Dylan Johnson (Brevard College). Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College) and Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College) were fourth and fifth.

Division II women

Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University) rode her way to the top step of the podium in division II, adding a gold medal to the silver she took in the short track.

"Since there were only two laps, my plan was just to take off on the hills because hills are my strong point," the senior rider explained of her strategy. "I was a little nervous about the technical section but I took the lead half way up the hill and got 10-20 seconds from that point on."

Skarda beat out second- and third-place finishers Kaysee Armstrong (King University) and yesterday's short track winner Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) while Sarah Hill (Brevard College) and Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) rounded out the podium.

Full Results

Men division 1 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Baddick (University of Colorado Boulder) 1:19:24 2 Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:03 3 Sepp Kuss (University of Colorado Boulder) 0:03:39 4 Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado Boulder) 0:04:29 5 Luke Vrouwenvelder (Lees-McRae College) 0:05:16 6 Andrew Dillman (Marian University) 0:05:19 7 Joshua Johnson (Marian University) 0:07:29 8 Payson Mcelveen (Fort Lewis College) 0:07:48 9 Bryan Lewis (University of Virginia) 0:08:31 10 Michael Sampson (Fort Lewis College) 0:08:35 11 Josh Brown (Utah State University) 0:08:47 12 Jakub Valigura (University of Colorado Boulder) 0:09:53 13 Stephan Davoust (Fort Lewis College) 0:10:14 14 Gabriel Baca (Midwestern State University) 0:10:29 15 Gunnar Bergey (Lees-McRae College) 0:10:35 16 Alex Meucci (University of Florida) 0:10:56 17 Davis Bentley (Lees-McRae College) 0:11:38 18 Keith Omundson (University of Colorado Boulder) 0:12:40 19 Garrett Lundberg (Fort Lewis College) 0:13:15 20 Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University) 0:13:49 21 Miles Hubbard (Appalachian State University) 0:14:07 22 Luke Beemer (Marian University) 0:14:11 23 Mark Currie (Colorado State University) 0:14:44 24 Alek Minkis (Marian University) 0:15:34 25 Michael Dutczak (University of Illinois at Chicago) 0:15:46 26 William Curtis (University of California-Santa Cruz) 0:16:08 27 Kenneth Hall (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:16:17 28 Tyler Kjorstad (University of Wyoming) 0:16:56 29 Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College) 0:17:16 30 Brian Jorgensen (Lees-McRae College) 0:17:21 31 Lukas Grob (Georgia Institute of Technology) 0:18:01 32 Gunner Gilliam (Lindenwood University) 0:18:27 33 Christopher Bogedin (Lindenwood University) 0:18:56 34 Wyatt Myers (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:18:57 35 Maxwell Ackermann (University of Wisconsin-Madison) 0:19:21 36 Robert Chrisman (The University of Texas at Austin) 0:19:40 37 Travis Monroe (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:19:50 38 Joshua Longenecker (Georgia Institute of Technology) 0:20:02 39 Charles Snyder (Virginia Commonwealth University) 0:21:25 40 David Barrett (Midwestern State University) 0:21:29 41 Jason Brinsfield (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:21:32 42 Zach Deitch (Marian University) 0:21:33 43 Derek Laan (Indiana University-Bloomington) 44 Michael Smith (University of Massachusetts Amherst) 0:21:57 45 Peter Striegel (University of Vermont) 0:22:22 46 Kenneth Mcneill (Northeastern University) 0:22:41 47 Casey Hildebrandt (Lindenwood University) 0:23:12 48 Brady Kiss (Lindenwood University) 0:23:21 49 Zach Wegryn (Virginia Polytechnic University) 0:24:01 50 Matthew Fanfelle (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:24:45 51 Andrew Faturos (Colorado State University) 0:25:42 52 Gregory Buker (Florida State University) 0:25:48 53 Ricky Pimentel (Colorado State University) 0:25:52 54 Adam Steurer (North Carolina State University at Raleigh) 0:26:12 55 Bryce Lowrey (University of Virginia) 0:26:13 56 Christopher (Lindenwood University) 0:26:24 57 Logan Luker (Cumberland University) 0:26:41 58 Reece Oleson (Cumberland University) 0:26:52 59 Stewart Thompson (California State University-Sacramento) 0:27:40 60 Cory Rand (University of Vermont) 0:28:18 61 Forrest Conrad (University of Vermont) 0:28:59 62 Alex Mcmahon (Appalachian State University) 0:29:55 63 Evan Hartig (Lindenwood University) 0:30:19 64 Greg Krieger (Colorado State University) 0:30:44 65 Matthew Mccarter (Appalachian State University) 0:31:03 66 Jason Midkiff (Appalachian State University) 0:31:34 67 Nathan Trimble (Texas State University-San Marcos) 0:32:40 68 Bill Lucy (Virginia Polytechnic University) 0:33:46 69 Joshua Murdock (Metropolitan State College of Denver) 0:34:31 70 Tyler Stewart (The University of Texas at Austin) 0:34:50 71 Jacob Roy (University of Massachusetts Amherst) 0:35:17 72 Ross Ramage (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:36:06 73 Ford Murphy (Northeastern University) 0:40:05 74 Nicholas Newcomb (University of California-Santa Cruz) 0:40:33 75 Will Canup (University of Virginia) 0:42:05 76 Dana Greenlaw (University of Vermont) 1:00:19 77 Richard Obriant (North Carolina State University at Raleigh) 1:01:26 78 Amos Zimmermann (The University of Texas at Austin) 1:02:39 79 Tim Hayes (Texas State University-San Marcos) 1:04:19 80 Gavin Kline (Virginia Polytechnic University) 1:04:33 81 Jean Charles Lebeau (Florida State University) 1:05:18 82 Andrew Moore (University of Virginia) 1:10:19 83 Jake Boone (Texas State University-San Marcos) 1:12:11 84 Luke Woodard (Virginia Polytechnic University) 1:15:44 85 Jeffrey Nagy (The University of Texas at Austin) 1:21:14 DNS Nathan Labecki (Marian University) DNF Zach Bodhane (Colorado State University)

Men division 2 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zachary Valdez (Brevard College) 1:26:26 2 Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill University) 0:01:49 3 Dylan Johnson (Brevard College) 0:02:06 4 Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College) 0:03:23 5 Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College) 0:03:40 6 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) 0:04:08 7 Spencer Lowden (Brevard College) 0:05:53 8 Doug Todd (West Texas A & M University) 0:06:47 9 Michael Keith (Mars Hill University) 10 Jeffery Sikes (Colorado Mesa University) 0:08:12 11 Graham Ruhmann (Western State Colorado University) 0:08:17 12 Benjamin Senkerik (Ripon College) 0:08:52 13 Robin Crandall (Warren Wilson College) 0:09:27 14 Cory Wittwer (Colorado School of Mines) 0:09:48 15 Nicolas Jimenez (Colorado School of Mines) 0:10:09 16 Ricardo Creel (Boston College) 0:10:25 17 Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University) 0:11:21 18 Morgan Ryan (Colorado Mesa University) 0:12:14 19 Hunter Resek (Mars Hill University) 0:12:18 20 Parker Mccoll (Michigan Technological University) 0:12:29 21 Dylan Wright (Humboldt State University) 0:13:18 22 Peter Noon (Western State Colorado University) 23 Andrew Lints (Rochester Institute of Technology) 0:14:28 24 Justin Graves (Humboldt State University) 25 Jeff Sabatka (Western State Colorado University) 0:14:44 26 Stephen Vogel (Wake Forest University) 0:15:40 27 Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University) 0:15:43 28 Caleb Woodworth (Western State Colorado University) 0:15:44 29 Alex Schultz (Michigan Technological University) 0:15:48 30 Robert Leeson (Warren Wilson College) 0:16:11 31 Tony Kaatz (Ripon College) 0:17:58 32 Dalton Guggemos (Michigan Technological University) 0:18:21 33 Alex Alleman (Western State Colorado University) 0:19:59 34 Marcus Reed-Thorsen (Ripon College) 0:45:07 35 Michael Eck (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) 0:46:10 36 John Siff (Warren Wilson College) 0:46:17 37 Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College) 0:46:23 38 Forrest Russell (Adams State University) 0:46:33 39 Alvin Garlejo (Humboldt State University) 0:46:55 40 Adam Degemann (Colorado Mesa University) 0:47:21 41 Ian Gielar (Rochester Institute of Technology) 0:47:39 42 Luke Plummer (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) 0:47:56 43 Conor Steward (Abilene Christian University) 0:49:48 44 Jeremiah White (Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania) 0:51:53 45 Quint Berkemeier (Colorado Mesa University) 0:58:18 46 Tanner Chaney (Union College-KY) 1:19:03 DNS Brandon Gaston (Wake Forest University) DNF Tucker Brown (US Air Force Academy) DNF Jake Wands (Colorado School of Mines)

Women division 1 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Courtney (Stanford University) 1:06:29 2 Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:05 3 Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College) 0:03:08 4 Coryn Rivera (Marian University) 0:03:09 5 Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming) 0:04:53 6 Emily Shields (Lees-McRae College) 0:06:35 7 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 0:06:40 8 Emma Klingaman (Lees-McRae College) 0:07:02 9 Elizabeth White (University of Vermont) 0:07:37 10 Namrita O'dea (Georgia Institute of Technology) 0:08:05 11 Katherine Shields (Lees-McRae College) 0:08:20 12 Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University) 0:08:22 13 Allie Dragoo (Marian University) 0:08:29 14 Maria Carrelli (Georgia State University) 0:09:46 15 Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College) 0:11:05 16 Suzie Livingston (Colorado State University) 0:12:22 17 Jordan Cooper (Colorado State University) 0:12:32 18 Erin Donohue (Lees-McRae College) 0:15:43 19 Jacqueline Kabel (Colorado State University) 0:17:09 20 Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado Boulder) 0:17:23 21 Eileen Mazzochette (Stanford University) 0:18:33 22 Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College) 0:19:27 23 Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College) 0:19:40 24 Sage Kitson (Fort Lewis College) 0:20:04 25 Lauren Presley (Colorado State University) 0:20:59 26 Emily Elbers (Marian University) 0:21:59 27 Elizabeth Schwab (Fort Lewis College) 0:22:18 28 Erin Wilson (Colorado State University) 0:25:34 29 Kasinee Gehring (Pennsylvania State University) 0:26:55 30 Lindsey Durst (Lindenwood University) 0:28:51 31 Katy Aceto (Colorado State University) 0:29:06 32 Miranda Gajda (University of Vermont) 0:29:16 33 Erikaceae Pearsons (California State University-Sacramento) 0:33:37 34 Madison Mills (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:36:24 35 Lisa Thompson (Northeastern University) 0:39:40 36 Gabriela Ruiz (Boston University) 0:39:50 37 Emily Palmer (Lindenwood University) 0:42:29 38 Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University) 0:43:00 39 Paige Sanders (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:47:07 40 Amy Czerwonka (Marian University) 0:54:37 41 Natalia Fonseca (The University of Texas at Austin) 1:04:37 DNF Lauren Macdonald (Appalachian State University)