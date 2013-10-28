Trending

Baddick and Courtney win collegiate division 1 cross country nationals

Valdez and Skarda top division 2 standings

Division I men

Chris Baddick (University of Colorado-Boulder), who claimed silver in yesterday's short track race, made the winning move in today's cross country competition to claim the national title among division I men.

"There wasn't so much a winning move," he said. "It was more about not making too many mistakes. When Kerry (Werner) went down on the second lap, I didn't have any choice but to attack. I got about 10-15 seconds on him and I put just enough pressure on him that he made a couple more mistakes and I could stay away until the end."

Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) finished in second while Kuss Sepp (University of Colorado-Boulder) collected the bronze medal. Yesterday's short track winner and Baddick's teammate Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado-Boulder) was fourth and Luke Vrouwenvelder (Lees-McRae College) was fifth.

Division I women

Kate Courtney (Stanford University) is really putting her mark on Division I women's racing. On Saturday, she claimed the cross country win after taking the short track win on Friday.

Courtney finished ahead of silver medalist Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College) while Sofia Fomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College) took the bronze. Coryn Rivera (Marian University) and Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming) claimed the fourth and fifth steps of the cross country podium.

Division II men

Zachary Valdez (Brevard College) took his second national title of the weekend in division II when he added cross country gold to the short track win he achieved on Friday.

"I didn't come in expecting a lot," he said. "But I knew I had the potential to win and so I just went with it and it worked out pretty well."

Valdez made the winning move in the second lap. He created a gap on the climb and held it until the end, finishing ahead of silver and bronze medalists Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill University) and Dylan Johnson (Brevard College). Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College) and Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College) were fourth and fifth.

Division II women

Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University) rode her way to the top step of the podium in division II, adding a gold medal to the silver she took in the short track.

"Since there were only two laps, my plan was just to take off on the hills because hills are my strong point," the senior rider explained of her strategy. "I was a little nervous about the technical section but I took the lead half way up the hill and got 10-20 seconds from that point on."

Skarda beat out second- and third-place finishers Kaysee Armstrong (King University) and yesterday's short track winner Erica Zaveta (Brevard College) while Sarah Hill (Brevard College) and Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) rounded out the podium.

Full Results

Men division 1 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Baddick (University of Colorado Boulder)1:19:24
2Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)0:00:03
3Sepp Kuss (University of Colorado Boulder)0:03:39
4Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado Boulder)0:04:29
5Luke Vrouwenvelder (Lees-McRae College)0:05:16
6Andrew Dillman (Marian University)0:05:19
7Joshua Johnson (Marian University)0:07:29
8Payson Mcelveen (Fort Lewis College)0:07:48
9Bryan Lewis (University of Virginia)0:08:31
10Michael Sampson (Fort Lewis College)0:08:35
11Josh Brown (Utah State University)0:08:47
12Jakub Valigura (University of Colorado Boulder)0:09:53
13Stephan Davoust (Fort Lewis College)0:10:14
14Gabriel Baca (Midwestern State University)0:10:29
15Gunnar Bergey (Lees-McRae College)0:10:35
16Alex Meucci (University of Florida)0:10:56
17Davis Bentley (Lees-McRae College)0:11:38
18Keith Omundson (University of Colorado Boulder)0:12:40
19Garrett Lundberg (Fort Lewis College)0:13:15
20Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)0:13:49
21Miles Hubbard (Appalachian State University)0:14:07
22Luke Beemer (Marian University)0:14:11
23Mark Currie (Colorado State University)0:14:44
24Alek Minkis (Marian University)0:15:34
25Michael Dutczak (University of Illinois at Chicago)0:15:46
26William Curtis (University of California-Santa Cruz)0:16:08
27Kenneth Hall (Lindsey Wilson College)0:16:17
28Tyler Kjorstad (University of Wyoming)0:16:56
29Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College)0:17:16
30Brian Jorgensen (Lees-McRae College)0:17:21
31Lukas Grob (Georgia Institute of Technology)0:18:01
32Gunner Gilliam (Lindenwood University)0:18:27
33Christopher Bogedin (Lindenwood University)0:18:56
34Wyatt Myers (Lindsey Wilson College)0:18:57
35Maxwell Ackermann (University of Wisconsin-Madison)0:19:21
36Robert Chrisman (The University of Texas at Austin)0:19:40
37Travis Monroe (Lindsey Wilson College)0:19:50
38Joshua Longenecker (Georgia Institute of Technology)0:20:02
39Charles Snyder (Virginia Commonwealth University)0:21:25
40David Barrett (Midwestern State University)0:21:29
41Jason Brinsfield (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:21:32
42Zach Deitch (Marian University)0:21:33
43Derek Laan (Indiana University-Bloomington)
44Michael Smith (University of Massachusetts Amherst)0:21:57
45Peter Striegel (University of Vermont)0:22:22
46Kenneth Mcneill (Northeastern University)0:22:41
47Casey Hildebrandt (Lindenwood University)0:23:12
48Brady Kiss (Lindenwood University)0:23:21
49Zach Wegryn (Virginia Polytechnic University)0:24:01
50Matthew Fanfelle (University of Nevada-Reno)0:24:45
51Andrew Faturos (Colorado State University)0:25:42
52Gregory Buker (Florida State University)0:25:48
53Ricky Pimentel (Colorado State University)0:25:52
54Adam Steurer (North Carolina State University at Raleigh)0:26:12
55Bryce Lowrey (University of Virginia)0:26:13
56Christopher (Lindenwood University)0:26:24
57Logan Luker (Cumberland University)0:26:41
58Reece Oleson (Cumberland University)0:26:52
59Stewart Thompson (California State University-Sacramento)0:27:40
60Cory Rand (University of Vermont)0:28:18
61Forrest Conrad (University of Vermont)0:28:59
62Alex Mcmahon (Appalachian State University)0:29:55
63Evan Hartig (Lindenwood University)0:30:19
64Greg Krieger (Colorado State University)0:30:44
65Matthew Mccarter (Appalachian State University)0:31:03
66Jason Midkiff (Appalachian State University)0:31:34
67Nathan Trimble (Texas State University-San Marcos)0:32:40
68Bill Lucy (Virginia Polytechnic University)0:33:46
69Joshua Murdock (Metropolitan State College of Denver)0:34:31
70Tyler Stewart (The University of Texas at Austin)0:34:50
71Jacob Roy (University of Massachusetts Amherst)0:35:17
72Ross Ramage (University of Nevada-Reno)0:36:06
73Ford Murphy (Northeastern University)0:40:05
74Nicholas Newcomb (University of California-Santa Cruz)0:40:33
75Will Canup (University of Virginia)0:42:05
76Dana Greenlaw (University of Vermont)1:00:19
77Richard Obriant (North Carolina State University at Raleigh)1:01:26
78Amos Zimmermann (The University of Texas at Austin)1:02:39
79Tim Hayes (Texas State University-San Marcos)1:04:19
80Gavin Kline (Virginia Polytechnic University)1:04:33
81Jean Charles Lebeau (Florida State University)1:05:18
82Andrew Moore (University of Virginia)1:10:19
83Jake Boone (Texas State University-San Marcos)1:12:11
84Luke Woodard (Virginia Polytechnic University)1:15:44
85Jeffrey Nagy (The University of Texas at Austin)1:21:14
DNSNathan Labecki (Marian University)
DNFZach Bodhane (Colorado State University)

Men division 2 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachary Valdez (Brevard College)1:26:26
2Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill University)0:01:49
3Dylan Johnson (Brevard College)0:02:06
4Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College)0:03:23
5Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College)0:03:40
6Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)0:04:08
7Spencer Lowden (Brevard College)0:05:53
8Doug Todd (West Texas A & M University)0:06:47
9Michael Keith (Mars Hill University)
10Jeffery Sikes (Colorado Mesa University)0:08:12
11Graham Ruhmann (Western State Colorado University)0:08:17
12Benjamin Senkerik (Ripon College)0:08:52
13Robin Crandall (Warren Wilson College)0:09:27
14Cory Wittwer (Colorado School of Mines)0:09:48
15Nicolas Jimenez (Colorado School of Mines)0:10:09
16Ricardo Creel (Boston College)0:10:25
17Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University)0:11:21
18Morgan Ryan (Colorado Mesa University)0:12:14
19Hunter Resek (Mars Hill University)0:12:18
20Parker Mccoll (Michigan Technological University)0:12:29
21Dylan Wright (Humboldt State University)0:13:18
22Peter Noon (Western State Colorado University)
23Andrew Lints (Rochester Institute of Technology)0:14:28
24Justin Graves (Humboldt State University)
25Jeff Sabatka (Western State Colorado University)0:14:44
26Stephen Vogel (Wake Forest University)0:15:40
27Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University)0:15:43
28Caleb Woodworth (Western State Colorado University)0:15:44
29Alex Schultz (Michigan Technological University)0:15:48
30Robert Leeson (Warren Wilson College)0:16:11
31Tony Kaatz (Ripon College)0:17:58
32Dalton Guggemos (Michigan Technological University)0:18:21
33Alex Alleman (Western State Colorado University)0:19:59
34Marcus Reed-Thorsen (Ripon College)0:45:07
35Michael Eck (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)0:46:10
36John Siff (Warren Wilson College)0:46:17
37Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College)0:46:23
38Forrest Russell (Adams State University)0:46:33
39Alvin Garlejo (Humboldt State University)0:46:55
40Adam Degemann (Colorado Mesa University)0:47:21
41Ian Gielar (Rochester Institute of Technology)0:47:39
42Luke Plummer (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)0:47:56
43Conor Steward (Abilene Christian University)0:49:48
44Jeremiah White (Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania)0:51:53
45Quint Berkemeier (Colorado Mesa University)0:58:18
46Tanner Chaney (Union College-KY)1:19:03
DNSBrandon Gaston (Wake Forest University)
DNFTucker Brown (US Air Force Academy)
DNFJake Wands (Colorado School of Mines)

Women division 1 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (Stanford University)1:06:29
2Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)0:00:05
3Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College)0:03:08
4Coryn Rivera (Marian University)0:03:09
5Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming)0:04:53
6Emily Shields (Lees-McRae College)0:06:35
7Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)0:06:40
8Emma Klingaman (Lees-McRae College)0:07:02
9Elizabeth White (University of Vermont)0:07:37
10Namrita O'dea (Georgia Institute of Technology)0:08:05
11Katherine Shields (Lees-McRae College)0:08:20
12Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)0:08:22
13Allie Dragoo (Marian University)0:08:29
14Maria Carrelli (Georgia State University)0:09:46
15Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College)0:11:05
16Suzie Livingston (Colorado State University)0:12:22
17Jordan Cooper (Colorado State University)0:12:32
18Erin Donohue (Lees-McRae College)0:15:43
19Jacqueline Kabel (Colorado State University)0:17:09
20Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado Boulder)0:17:23
21Eileen Mazzochette (Stanford University)0:18:33
22Mackenzie Filippi (Lees-McRae College)0:19:27
23Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)0:19:40
24Sage Kitson (Fort Lewis College)0:20:04
25Lauren Presley (Colorado State University)0:20:59
26Emily Elbers (Marian University)0:21:59
27Elizabeth Schwab (Fort Lewis College)0:22:18
28Erin Wilson (Colorado State University)0:25:34
29Kasinee Gehring (Pennsylvania State University)0:26:55
30Lindsey Durst (Lindenwood University)0:28:51
31Katy Aceto (Colorado State University)0:29:06
32Miranda Gajda (University of Vermont)0:29:16
33Erikaceae Pearsons (California State University-Sacramento)0:33:37
34Madison Mills (Lindsey Wilson College)0:36:24
35Lisa Thompson (Northeastern University)0:39:40
36Gabriela Ruiz (Boston University)0:39:50
37Emily Palmer (Lindenwood University)0:42:29
38Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University)0:43:00
39Paige Sanders (Lindsey Wilson College)0:47:07
40Amy Czerwonka (Marian University)0:54:37
41Natalia Fonseca (The University of Texas at Austin)1:04:37
DNFLauren Macdonald (Appalachian State University)

Women division 2 cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University)1:07:55
2Kaysee Armstrong (King University)0:03:21
3Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)0:03:39
4Sarah Hill (Brevard College)0:04:20
5Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)0:04:29
6Sophia Marchiando (Ripon College)0:08:30
7Kara Uhl (Union College-KY)0:08:37
8Hattie Freye (University of Southern Maine)0:10:02
9Addyson Albershardt (Mars Hill University)0:10:26
10Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College)0:10:50
11Elizabeth Lurz (Abilene Christian University)0:13:08
12Angela Vitulli (Western State Colorado University)0:13:19
13Mackenzie Paul (US Air Force Academy)0:14:03
14Katy Applin (Wake Forest University)0:14:45
15Lillian Hacker (Warren Wilson College)0:15:28
16Caitlin Sullivan (US Air Force Academy)
17Ariana Dittmer (Colorado Mesa University)0:16:57
18Nicole Miranda (Brevard College)0:18:15
19Ellie Atkins (Western State Colorado University)0:18:27
20Cate Westenhover (Baylor University)0:19:05
21Rosette Reynolds (Ripon College)0:20:06
22Lexie Millard (Colorado Mesa University)0:24:23
23Zoe Smith (Western State Colorado University)0:26:14
24Tesa Anderson (Warren Wilson College)0:26:53
25Mikaleh Smith (Colorado Mesa University)0:28:42
26Natalie Iwamoto (Adams State University)0:30:01
27Alessia Faverio (Warren Wilson College)0:34:47
28Merrill Oakley (Yale University)0:38:38
29Megan Blaney (Wake Forest University)0:40:29
30Amanda Swords (Millersville University of Pennsylvania)0:42:25
31Sarah Felpel (Mars Hill University)0:57:07
DNSAlexis Kelley (Western State Colorado University)
DNSKalie Plasier (US Air Force Academy)

 

