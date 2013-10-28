Trending

Dawson and Gardner win collegiate downhill national titles

Slowey and Zaveta best among division 2 racers

Division I men

Alex Dawson (Appalachian State University) clocked the fastest time of the day in the downhill competitions to claim the win amongst division I men. With a time of 2:25.970, Dawson beat out silver and bronze medalists Adam Digby (Fort Lewis College) and John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College) who posted times of 2:26.291 and 2:26.279 respectively. Max Morgan (University of Vermont) and Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College) were fourth and fifth.

Division I women

In the division I women's race, Rebecca Gardner (Fort Lewis College) was the only rider to break the three-minute barrier, completing the course with a time of 2:58.418. Descending to the silver and bronze medals were Shayona Glynn (Marian University) and Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College) with 3:20.956 and 3:25.457. Eva Wilson (Colorado State University) and Sage Kitson (Fort Lewis College) rounded out the podium.

Division II men

Andrew Slowey (Front Range Community College) clocked a 2:27.765 to best Daniel Ennis (Brevard College) in the division II men's race. Ennis posted a 2:29.680 to finish ahead of Mac Banner (Brevard College) who collected bronze in 2:33.608. The fourth and fifth steps of the podium went to Ryan Burney (Wentworth Institute of Technology) and Derek Maiden (East Tennessee State University).

Division II women

Taking her fourth career Stars-and-Stripes jersey was Erica Zaveta (Brevard College). With a time of 3:08.401, she added the division II women's downhill crown to the gold medal she won in the short track on Friday.

"I qualified third yesterday. It was icy and muddy but today was much warmer. I do much better in mud," the all-around rider said. "I got to do some racing here in the summer because Beech was open so I did one race before this. I got to see the track before which was good but the mud was really good for me and I was pretty smooth with it."

Finishing second and third behind Zaveta were Coleen Pacuraiu (US Air Force Academy) with a 3:17.669 and Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) with a 3:20.674. Ali Osgood (Humboldt State University) and Sarah Hill (Brevard College) rounded out fourth and fifth.

Full Results

Men division 1 downhill finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dawson (Appalachian State University)0:02:25.97
2Adam Digby (Fort Lewis College)0:00:00.31
3John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College)0:00:00.32
4Max Morgan (University of Vermont)0:00:03.48
5Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College)0:00:04.46
6Dan Oconnor (University of Connecticut)0:00:04.61
7Tyler Hansen (University of Nevada-Reno)0:00:06.56
8Dakotah Norton (Lindsey Wilson College)0:00:07.58
9Zach Graveson (Fort Lewis College)0:00:09.03
10Eric Bercume (Lees-McRae College)0:00:09.23
11Kevin Quillan (Appalachian State University)0:00:09.67
12Hunter Budd (Appalachian State University)0:00:09.71
13Brian Jorgensen (Lees-McRae College)0:00:10.26
14Matthew Clements (Lees-McRae College)0:00:10.49
15Tom Holaday (University of Wisconsin-Madison)0:00:12.91
16Dylan Dipentima (University of Vermont)0:00:13.91
17Adam Gagne (University of Massachusetts Amherst)0:00:14.76
18Nik Benko (University of California-Santa Barbara)0:00:15.05
19Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College)0:00:17.43
20Brian White (Fort Lewis College)0:00:17.94
21Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)0:00:18.20
22James Lucchesi (University of California-Santa Barbara)0:00:18.77
23Logan Walker (University of Wyoming)0:00:19.55
24Travis Homan (University of Nevada-Reno)0:00:20.55
25Will Scharninghausen (University of Colorado Boulder)0:00:21.27
26Weston Walker (University of Wyoming)0:00:21.65
27Jason Hightower (Appalachian State University)0:00:22.81
28Ryan Bakerdunn (University of Vermont)0:00:25.39
29Robert Galloway (University of Vermont)0:00:27.07
30James Ontiveros (University of Colorado Boulder)0:00:27.11
31Phil Cowan (Fort Lewis College)0:00:31.94
32Garrett Mcgurk (University of California-Santa Barbara)0:00:32.67
33Jarrod Adcock (Northern Illinois University)0:00:32.86
34Lukas Erdmann (University of Wisconsin-Madison)0:00:33.22
35Trevor Roland (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:00:39.20
36Brett Donohue (Colorado State University)0:00:35.53
37Oakley Erickson (University of Nevada-Reno)0:00:36.63
38Chase Hines (Marian University)0:00:37.23
39William Curtis (University of California-Santa Cruz)0:00:38.13
40Bennett Colburn (University of Colorado Boulder)0:00:38.93
41Michael Sampson (Fort Lewis College)
42Gunnar Bergey (Lees-McRae College)0:00:42.13
43Greg Krieger (Colorado State University)0:00:42.83
44Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)0:00:46.23
45Brandon Mcdowell (Lindsey Wilson College)
46Nathan Labecki (Marian University)0:00:47.53
47Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College)0:00:47.73
48Peter Mcnulty (Northeastern University)0:00:48.03
49Stefan Gottschalk (Northeastern University)0:00:48.33
50Matthew Mccarter (Appalachian State University)0:00:48.43
51Christopher Otterness (Drexel University)0:00:49.93
52Logan Luker (Cumberland University)0:00:50.83
53Brady Kiss (Lindenwood University)0:00:53.23
54Cory Rand (University of Vermont)0:00:53.33
55Luke Beemer (Marian University)0:00:53.73
56Andrew Dillman (Marian University)0:00:55.83
57Stewart Thompson (California State University-Sacramento)0:01:01.73
58Christopher (Lindenwood University)0:01:15.33
59Cody Dunn (Virginia Polytechnic University)0:01:25.83
60Clayton Otto (Lindenwood University)0:01:49.63
DNSTyler Whitfield (Marian University)

Men division 2 downhill finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Slowey (Front Range Community College)0:02:27.76
2Daniel Ennis (Brevard College)0:00:01.92
3Mac Banner (Brevard College)0:00:05.84
4Ryan Burney (Wentworth Institute of Technology)0:00:10.38
5Derek Maiden (East Tennessee State University)0:00:11.15
6Justin Graves (Humboldt State University)0:00:12.24
7Cody Scott (Western State Colorado University)0:00:14.02
8Robert Boger (California State University-Chico)0:00:15.42
9Caleb Woodworth (Western State Colorado University)0:00:15.90
10Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY)0:00:16.24
11Derek Johnson (Colorado Mesa University)0:00:16.67
12Joshua Coit (Ripon College)0:00:17.67
13Scott Hoenisch (US Air Force Academy)0:00:18.16
14Ian Turner (Wentworth Institute of Technology)0:00:18.30
15Coty Vanlannen (Michigan Technological University)0:00:18.98
16Andrew Ingram (East Tennessee State University)0:00:20.17
17Adam Degemann (Colorado Mesa University)0:00:21.37
18Asher Blackmore (Brevard College)0:00:22.74
19Matthew Callahan (Wentworth Institute of Technology)0:00:25.15
20Taylor Biner (Colorado Mesa University)0:00:26.24
21Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College)0:00:26.84
22Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University)0:00:34.09
23Cory Wittwer (Colorado School of Mines)0:00:34.12
24Callum Mcewen (Brevard College)0:00:34.20
25Andrew Stallings (Milligan College)0:00:36.07
26Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill University)0:00:36.56
27Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College)0:00:37.15
28Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University)0:00:38.11
29Kyle Greene (Ripon College)0:00:39.84
30Elias Grant (Warren Wilson College)0:00:42.38
31Owen Tulip (Western State Colorado University)0:00:54.13
32Marcus Reed-Thorsen (Ripon College)0:01:31.98
33Oliver Cooper (Michigan Technological University)0:02:21.39
36Alexander Whitaker (Clarkson University)0:00:48.23
37Ian Bloomfield (Colorado School of Mines)0:00:48.74
38Alex Anderson (Michigan Technological University)0:00:50.24
39Anthony Mazza (Warren Wilson College)0:00:52.04
40Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College)0:00:53.94
41Brandon Gaston (Wake Forest University)0:00:56.94
42Robert Leeson (Warren Wilson College)0:00:57.13
43Ethan Quisenberry (Milligan College)0:01:03.74
44Dylan Wright (Humboldt State University)0:01:10.44
45Tanner Chaney (Union College-KY)0:01:26.74
DNSDan Albert (Wentworth Institute of Technology)
DNSJacob Bailey (East Tennessee State University)
DNSMichael Keith (Mars Hill University)
DNSDerek Roelle (Humboldt State University)
DNFJustin Barber (Western State Colorado University)

Women division 1 downhill finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Gardner (Fort Lewis College)0:02:58.42
2Shayona Glynn (Marian University)0:00:22.54
3Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College)0:00:27.04
4Eva Wilson (Colorado State University)0:00:29.14
5Sage Kitson (Fort Lewis College)0:00:31.13
6Felicia Stancil (Marian University)0:00:31.80
7Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College)0:00:32.91
8Hannah Hall (University of Colorado Boulder)0:00:34.58
9Meghan Kane (Fort Lewis College)0:00:35.95
10Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College)0:00:37.05
11Brittany Bates (Lindenwood University)0:00:41.05
12Crystal Kalogris (Marian University)0:00:41.08
13Miranda Gajda (University of Vermont)0:00:43.04
14Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming)0:00:44.53
15Madison Pitts (Lindenwood University)0:00:53.24
16Laura Wright (Lees-McRae College)0:01:03.36
17Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado Boulder)0:01:09.31
18Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming)0:01:09.37
19Elizabeth White (University of Vermont)0:01:30.80
20Ashton Raum (Lindsey Wilson College)0:01:31.66
21Lauren Presley (Colorado State University)0:01:34.86
22Riley Weidman (Pennsylvania State University)0:01:36.96
23Vhasti Schmidt (Lindsey Wilson College)0:01:49.80
24Stephanie Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College)0:01:55.30
25Amanda Sciandra (Lindenwood University)0:02:07.08
26Lauren Macdonald (Appalachian State University)0:02:21.39
27Jacqueline Kabel (Colorado State University)0:02:44.98
28Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University)0:03:24.47
29Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University)0:05:26.69

Women division 2 downhill finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)0:03:08.40
2Coleen Pacurariu (US Air Force Academy)0:00:09.27
3Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines)0:00:11.01
4Essence Barton (California Lutheran University)0:00:12.27
5Ali Osgood (Humboldt State University)0:00:27.12
6Sarah Hill (Brevard College)0:00:39.34
7Nicole Miranda (Brevard College)0:00:41.20
8Sarah Godish (US Air Force Academy)0:00:44.50
9Bridgette Leber (Colorado Mesa University)0:00:52.00
10Allison Jones (Warren Wilson College)0:00:56.96
11Trisha Dupnock (Clarkson University)0:00:57.58
12Ariana Dittmer (Colorado Mesa University)0:01:08.96
13Kara Uhl (Union College-KY)0:01:10.36
14Ellie Atkins (Western State Colorado University)0:01:10.40
15Tesa Anderson (Warren Wilson College)0:01:48.64
16Carmen Smith (Western State Colorado University)0:01:49.46
17Lillian Hacker (Warren Wilson College)0:02:29.38
18Zoe Smith (Western State Colorado University)0:03:14.28
19Alessia Faverio (Warren Wilson College)0:06:40.50
DNSCourtney Carter (Brevard College)

 

