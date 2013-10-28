Division I men

Alex Dawson (Appalachian State University) clocked the fastest time of the day in the downhill competitions to claim the win amongst division I men. With a time of 2:25.970, Dawson beat out silver and bronze medalists Adam Digby (Fort Lewis College) and John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College) who posted times of 2:26.291 and 2:26.279 respectively. Max Morgan (University of Vermont) and Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College) were fourth and fifth.

Division I women

In the division I women's race, Rebecca Gardner (Fort Lewis College) was the only rider to break the three-minute barrier, completing the course with a time of 2:58.418. Descending to the silver and bronze medals were Shayona Glynn (Marian University) and Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College) with 3:20.956 and 3:25.457. Eva Wilson (Colorado State University) and Sage Kitson (Fort Lewis College) rounded out the podium.

Division II men

Andrew Slowey (Front Range Community College) clocked a 2:27.765 to best Daniel Ennis (Brevard College) in the division II men's race. Ennis posted a 2:29.680 to finish ahead of Mac Banner (Brevard College) who collected bronze in 2:33.608. The fourth and fifth steps of the podium went to Ryan Burney (Wentworth Institute of Technology) and Derek Maiden (East Tennessee State University).

Division II women

Taking her fourth career Stars-and-Stripes jersey was Erica Zaveta (Brevard College). With a time of 3:08.401, she added the division II women's downhill crown to the gold medal she won in the short track on Friday.

"I qualified third yesterday. It was icy and muddy but today was much warmer. I do much better in mud," the all-around rider said. "I got to do some racing here in the summer because Beech was open so I did one race before this. I got to see the track before which was good but the mud was really good for me and I was pretty smooth with it."

Finishing second and third behind Zaveta were Coleen Pacuraiu (US Air Force Academy) with a 3:17.669 and Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) with a 3:20.674. Ali Osgood (Humboldt State University) and Sarah Hill (Brevard College) rounded out fourth and fifth.

Full Results

Men division 1 downhill finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dawson (Appalachian State University) 0:02:25.97 2 Adam Digby (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:00.31 3 John Swanguen (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:00.32 4 Max Morgan (University of Vermont) 0:00:03.48 5 Joshua Patton (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:04.46 6 Dan Oconnor (University of Connecticut) 0:00:04.61 7 Tyler Hansen (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:06.56 8 Dakotah Norton (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:07.58 9 Zach Graveson (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:09.03 10 Eric Bercume (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:09.23 11 Kevin Quillan (Appalachian State University) 0:00:09.67 12 Hunter Budd (Appalachian State University) 0:00:09.71 13 Brian Jorgensen (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:10.26 14 Matthew Clements (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:10.49 15 Tom Holaday (University of Wisconsin-Madison) 0:00:12.91 16 Dylan Dipentima (University of Vermont) 0:00:13.91 17 Adam Gagne (University of Massachusetts Amherst) 0:00:14.76 18 Nik Benko (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:00:15.05 19 Cody Phillips (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:17.43 20 Brian White (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:17.94 21 Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:18.20 22 James Lucchesi (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:00:18.77 23 Logan Walker (University of Wyoming) 0:00:19.55 24 Travis Homan (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:20.55 25 Will Scharninghausen (University of Colorado Boulder) 0:00:21.27 26 Weston Walker (University of Wyoming) 0:00:21.65 27 Jason Hightower (Appalachian State University) 0:00:22.81 28 Ryan Bakerdunn (University of Vermont) 0:00:25.39 29 Robert Galloway (University of Vermont) 0:00:27.07 30 James Ontiveros (University of Colorado Boulder) 0:00:27.11 31 Phil Cowan (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:31.94 32 Garrett Mcgurk (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:00:32.67 33 Jarrod Adcock (Northern Illinois University) 0:00:32.86 34 Lukas Erdmann (University of Wisconsin-Madison) 0:00:33.22 35 Trevor Roland (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:00:39.20 36 Brett Donohue (Colorado State University) 0:00:35.53 37 Oakley Erickson (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:36.63 38 Chase Hines (Marian University) 0:00:37.23 39 William Curtis (University of California-Santa Cruz) 0:00:38.13 40 Bennett Colburn (University of Colorado Boulder) 0:00:38.93 41 Michael Sampson (Fort Lewis College) 42 Gunnar Bergey (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:42.13 43 Greg Krieger (Colorado State University) 0:00:42.83 44 Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University) 0:00:46.23 45 Brandon Mcdowell (Lindsey Wilson College) 46 Nathan Labecki (Marian University) 0:00:47.53 47 Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:47.73 48 Peter Mcnulty (Northeastern University) 0:00:48.03 49 Stefan Gottschalk (Northeastern University) 0:00:48.33 50 Matthew Mccarter (Appalachian State University) 0:00:48.43 51 Christopher Otterness (Drexel University) 0:00:49.93 52 Logan Luker (Cumberland University) 0:00:50.83 53 Brady Kiss (Lindenwood University) 0:00:53.23 54 Cory Rand (University of Vermont) 0:00:53.33 55 Luke Beemer (Marian University) 0:00:53.73 56 Andrew Dillman (Marian University) 0:00:55.83 57 Stewart Thompson (California State University-Sacramento) 0:01:01.73 58 Christopher (Lindenwood University) 0:01:15.33 59 Cody Dunn (Virginia Polytechnic University) 0:01:25.83 60 Clayton Otto (Lindenwood University) 0:01:49.63 DNS Tyler Whitfield (Marian University)

Men division 2 downhill finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Slowey (Front Range Community College) 0:02:27.76 2 Daniel Ennis (Brevard College) 0:00:01.92 3 Mac Banner (Brevard College) 0:00:05.84 4 Ryan Burney (Wentworth Institute of Technology) 0:00:10.38 5 Derek Maiden (East Tennessee State University) 0:00:11.15 6 Justin Graves (Humboldt State University) 0:00:12.24 7 Cody Scott (Western State Colorado University) 0:00:14.02 8 Robert Boger (California State University-Chico) 0:00:15.42 9 Caleb Woodworth (Western State Colorado University) 0:00:15.90 10 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) 0:00:16.24 11 Derek Johnson (Colorado Mesa University) 0:00:16.67 12 Joshua Coit (Ripon College) 0:00:17.67 13 Scott Hoenisch (US Air Force Academy) 0:00:18.16 14 Ian Turner (Wentworth Institute of Technology) 0:00:18.30 15 Coty Vanlannen (Michigan Technological University) 0:00:18.98 16 Andrew Ingram (East Tennessee State University) 0:00:20.17 17 Adam Degemann (Colorado Mesa University) 0:00:21.37 18 Asher Blackmore (Brevard College) 0:00:22.74 19 Matthew Callahan (Wentworth Institute of Technology) 0:00:25.15 20 Taylor Biner (Colorado Mesa University) 0:00:26.24 21 Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College) 0:00:26.84 22 Mitchell Collins (Wake Forest University) 0:00:34.09 23 Cory Wittwer (Colorado School of Mines) 0:00:34.12 24 Callum Mcewen (Brevard College) 0:00:34.20 25 Andrew Stallings (Milligan College) 0:00:36.07 26 Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill University) 0:00:36.56 27 Robert Rimmer (Virginia Intermont College) 0:00:37.15 28 Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University) 0:00:38.11 29 Kyle Greene (Ripon College) 0:00:39.84 30 Elias Grant (Warren Wilson College) 0:00:42.38 31 Owen Tulip (Western State Colorado University) 0:00:54.13 32 Marcus Reed-Thorsen (Ripon College) 0:01:31.98 33 Oliver Cooper (Michigan Technological University) 0:02:21.39 36 Alexander Whitaker (Clarkson University) 0:00:48.23 37 Ian Bloomfield (Colorado School of Mines) 0:00:48.74 38 Alex Anderson (Michigan Technological University) 0:00:50.24 39 Anthony Mazza (Warren Wilson College) 0:00:52.04 40 Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College) 0:00:53.94 41 Brandon Gaston (Wake Forest University) 0:00:56.94 42 Robert Leeson (Warren Wilson College) 0:00:57.13 43 Ethan Quisenberry (Milligan College) 0:01:03.74 44 Dylan Wright (Humboldt State University) 0:01:10.44 45 Tanner Chaney (Union College-KY) 0:01:26.74 DNS Dan Albert (Wentworth Institute of Technology) DNS Jacob Bailey (East Tennessee State University) DNS Michael Keith (Mars Hill University) DNS Derek Roelle (Humboldt State University) DNF Justin Barber (Western State Colorado University)

Women division 1 downhill finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Gardner (Fort Lewis College) 0:02:58.42 2 Shayona Glynn (Marian University) 0:00:22.54 3 Hailey Sarausky (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:27.04 4 Eva Wilson (Colorado State University) 0:00:29.14 5 Sage Kitson (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:31.13 6 Felicia Stancil (Marian University) 0:00:31.80 7 Sofia Gomez Villafane (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:32.91 8 Hannah Hall (University of Colorado Boulder) 0:00:34.58 9 Meghan Kane (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:35.95 10 Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:37.05 11 Brittany Bates (Lindenwood University) 0:00:41.05 12 Crystal Kalogris (Marian University) 0:00:41.08 13 Miranda Gajda (University of Vermont) 0:00:43.04 14 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 0:00:44.53 15 Madison Pitts (Lindenwood University) 0:00:53.24 16 Laura Wright (Lees-McRae College) 0:01:03.36 17 Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado Boulder) 0:01:09.31 18 Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming) 0:01:09.37 19 Elizabeth White (University of Vermont) 0:01:30.80 20 Ashton Raum (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:01:31.66 21 Lauren Presley (Colorado State University) 0:01:34.86 22 Riley Weidman (Pennsylvania State University) 0:01:36.96 23 Vhasti Schmidt (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:01:49.80 24 Stephanie Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:01:55.30 25 Amanda Sciandra (Lindenwood University) 0:02:07.08 26 Lauren Macdonald (Appalachian State University) 0:02:21.39 27 Jacqueline Kabel (Colorado State University) 0:02:44.98 28 Morganne Endicott (Cumberland University) 0:03:24.47 29 Catherine Hollibaugh (Marian University) 0:05:26.69